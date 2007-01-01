{ "tiddlers": { "$:/Acknowledgements": { "title": "$:/Acknowledgements", "text": "TiddlyWiki incorporates code from these fine OpenSource projects:



* [[The Stanford Javascript Crypto Library|http://bitwiseshiftleft.github.io/sjcl/]]

* [[The Jasmine JavaScript Test Framework|http://pivotal.github.io/jasmine/]]

* [[Normalize.css by Nicolas Gallagher|http://necolas.github.io/normalize.css/]]



And media from these projects:



* World flag icons from [[Wikipedia|http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:SVG_flags_by_country]]

" }, "$:/core/copyright.txt": { "title": "$:/core/copyright.txt", "type": "text/plain", "text": "TiddlyWiki created by Jeremy Ruston, (jeremy [at] jermolene [dot] com)



Copyright (c) 2004-2007, Jeremy Ruston

Copyright (c) 2007-2020, UnaMesa Association

All rights reserved.



Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without

modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:



* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this

list of conditions and the following disclaimer.



* Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice,

this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation

and/or other materials provided with the distribution.



* Neither the name of the copyright holder nor the names of its

contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from

this software without specific prior written permission.



THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS 'AS IS'

AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE

IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE

DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE

FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL

DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR

SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER

CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY,

OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE

OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE." }, "$:/core/icon": { "title": "$:/core/icon", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M64 0l54.56 32v64L64 128 9.44 96V32L64 0zm21.127 95.408c-3.578-.103-5.15-.094-6.974-3.152l-1.42.042c-1.653-.075-.964-.04-2.067-.097-1.844-.07-1.548-1.86-1.873-2.8-.52-3.202.687-6.43.65-9.632-.014-1.14-1.593-5.17-2.157-6.61-1.768.34-3.546.406-5.34.497-4.134-.01-8.24-.527-12.317-1.183-.8 3.35-3.16 8.036-1.21 11.44 2.37 3.52 4.03 4.495 6.61 4.707 2.572.212 3.16 3.18 2.53 4.242-.55.73-1.52.864-2.346 1.04l-1.65.08c-1.296-.046-2.455-.404-3.61-.955-1.93-1.097-3.925-3.383-5.406-5.024.345.658.55 1.938.24 2.53-.878 1.27-4.665 1.26-6.4.47-1.97-.89-6.73-7.162-7.468-11.86 1.96-3.78 4.812-7.07 6.255-11.186-3.146-2.05-4.83-5.384-4.61-9.16l.08-.44c-3.097.59-1.49.37-4.82.628-10.608-.032-19.935-7.37-14.68-18.774.34-.673.664-1.287 1.243-.994.466.237.4 1.18.166 2.227-3.005 13.627 11.67 13.732 20.69 11.21.89-.25 2.67-1.936 3.905-2.495 2.016-.91 4.205-1.282 6.376-1.55 5.4-.63 11.893 2.276 15.19 2.37 3.3.096 7.99-.805 10.87-.615 2.09.098 4.143.483 6.16 1.03 1.306-6.49 1.4-11.27 4.492-12.38 1.814.293 3.213 2.818 4.25 4.167 2.112-.086 4.12.46 6.115 1.066 3.61-.522 6.642-2.593 9.833-4.203-3.234 2.69-3.673 7.075-3.303 11.127.138 2.103-.444 4.386-1.164 6.54-1.348 3.507-3.95 7.204-6.97 7.014-1.14-.036-1.805-.695-2.653-1.4-.164 1.427-.81 2.7-1.434 3.96-1.44 2.797-5.203 4.03-8.687 7.016-3.484 2.985 1.114 13.65 2.23 15.594 1.114 1.94 4.226 2.652 3.02 4.406-.37.58-.936.785-1.54 1.01l-.82.11zm-40.097-8.85l.553.14c.694-.27 2.09.15 2.83.353-1.363-1.31-3.417-3.24-4.897-4.46-.485-1.47-.278-2.96-.174-4.46l.02-.123c-.582 1.205-1.322 2.376-1.72 3.645-.465 1.71 2.07 3.557 3.052 4.615l.336.3z\" fill-rule=\"evenodd\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/add-comment": { "title": "$:/core/images/add-comment", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-add-comment tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M56 56H36a8 8 0 100 16h20v20a8 8 0 1016 0V72h20a8 8 0 100-16H72V36a8 8 0 10-16 0v20zm-12.595 58.362c-6.683 7.659-20.297 12.903-36.006 12.903-2.196 0-4.35-.102-6.451-.3 9.652-3.836 17.356-12.24 21.01-22.874C8.516 94.28 0 79.734 0 63.5 0 33.953 28.206 10 63 10s63 23.953 63 53.5S97.794 117 63 117c-6.841 0-13.428-.926-19.595-2.638z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/advanced-search-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/advanced-search-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-advanced-search-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M74.565 87.985A47.776 47.776 0 0148 96C21.49 96 0 74.51 0 48S21.49 0 48 0s48 21.49 48 48c0 9.854-2.97 19.015-8.062 26.636l34.347 34.347a9.443 9.443 0 010 13.36 9.446 9.446 0 01-13.36 0l-34.36-34.358zM48 80c17.673 0 32-14.327 32-32 0-17.673-14.327-32-32-32-17.673 0-32 14.327-32 32 0 17.673 14.327 32 32 32z\"/><circle cx=\"48\" cy=\"48\" r=\"8\"/><circle cx=\"28\" cy=\"48\" r=\"8\"/><circle cx=\"68\" cy=\"48\" r=\"8\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/auto-height": { "title": "$:/core/images/auto-height", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-auto-height tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M67.987 114.356l-.029-14.477a4 4 0 00-2.067-3.494l-15.966-8.813-1.933 7.502H79.9c4.222 0 5.564-5.693 1.786-7.58L49.797 71.572 48.01 79.15h31.982c4.217 0 5.564-5.682 1.795-7.575L49.805 55.517l-1.795 7.575h31.982c4.212 0 5.563-5.67 1.805-7.57l-16.034-8.105 2.195 3.57V35.614l9.214 9.213a4 4 0 105.656-5.656l-16-16a4 4 0 00-5.656 0l-16 16a4 4 0 105.656 5.656l9.13-9.13v15.288a4 4 0 002.195 3.57l16.035 8.106 1.804-7.57H48.01c-4.217 0-5.564 5.682-1.795 7.574l31.982 16.059 1.795-7.575H48.01c-4.222 0-5.564 5.693-1.787 7.579l31.89 15.923 1.787-7.578H47.992c-4.133 0-5.552 5.504-1.933 7.501l15.966 8.813-2.067-3.494.029 14.436-9.159-9.158a4 4 0 00-5.656 5.656l16 16a4 4 0 005.656 0l16-16a4 4 0 10-5.656-5.656l-9.185 9.184zM16 20h96a4 4 0 100-8H16a4 4 0 100 8z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/blank": { "title": "$:/core/images/blank", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-blank tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"/>" }, "$:/core/images/bold": { "title": "$:/core/images/bold", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-bold tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M41.146 51.81V21.87h26.353c2.51 0 4.93.21 7.26.628 2.33.418 4.392 1.165 6.185 2.24 1.793 1.076 3.227 2.57 4.302 4.482 1.076 1.913 1.614 4.363 1.614 7.35 0 5.379-1.613 9.263-4.84 11.653-3.227 2.39-7.35 3.586-12.37 3.586H41.146zM13 0v128h62.028a65.45 65.45 0 0016.762-2.151c5.438-1.434 10.278-3.645 14.52-6.633 4.244-2.988 7.62-6.842 10.13-11.563 2.51-4.721 3.764-10.308 3.764-16.762 0-8.008-1.942-14.85-5.826-20.527-3.884-5.677-9.77-9.65-17.658-11.921 5.737-2.75 10.069-6.275 12.997-10.577 2.928-4.303 4.392-9.681 4.392-16.135 0-5.976-.986-10.995-2.958-15.059-1.972-4.063-4.75-7.32-8.336-9.77-3.585-2.45-7.888-4.213-12.907-5.289C84.888.538 79.33 0 73.235 0H13zm28.146 106.129V70.992H71.8c6.095 0 10.995 1.404 14.7 4.212 3.705 2.81 5.558 7.5 5.558 14.073 0 3.347-.568 6.096-1.703 8.247-1.136 2.151-2.66 3.854-4.572 5.11-1.912 1.254-4.123 2.15-6.633 2.688-2.51.538-5.139.807-7.888.807H41.146z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/cancel-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/cancel-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-cancel-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M64 76.314l-16.97 16.97a7.999 7.999 0 01-11.314 0c-3.118-3.118-3.124-8.19 0-11.313L52.686 65l-16.97-16.97a7.999 7.999 0 010-11.314c3.118-3.118 8.19-3.124 11.313 0L64 53.686l16.97-16.97a7.999 7.999 0 0111.314 0c3.118 3.118 3.124 8.19 0 11.313L75.314 65l16.97 16.97a7.999 7.999 0 010 11.314c-3.118 3.118-8.19 3.124-11.313 0L64 76.314zM64 129c35.346 0 64-28.654 64-64 0-35.346-28.654-64-64-64C28.654 1 0 29.654 0 65c0 35.346 28.654 64 64 64zm0-16c26.51 0 48-21.49 48-48S90.51 17 64 17 16 38.49 16 65s21.49 48 48 48z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/chevron-down": { "title": "$:/core/images/chevron-down", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-chevron-down tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M64.053 85.456a7.889 7.889 0 01-5.6-2.316L2.473 27.16a7.92 7.92 0 010-11.196c3.086-3.085 8.105-3.092 11.196 0L64.05 66.344l50.382-50.382a7.92 7.92 0 0111.195 0c3.085 3.086 3.092 8.105 0 11.196l-55.98 55.98a7.892 7.892 0 01-5.595 2.317z\"/><path d=\"M64.053 124.069a7.889 7.889 0 01-5.6-2.316l-55.98-55.98a7.92 7.92 0 010-11.196c3.086-3.085 8.105-3.092 11.196 0l50.382 50.382 50.382-50.382a7.92 7.92 0 0111.195 0c3.085 3.086 3.092 8.104 0 11.196l-55.98 55.98a7.892 7.892 0 01-5.595 2.316z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/chevron-left": { "title": "$:/core/images/chevron-left", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-chevron-left tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M47.544 64.053c0-2.027.77-4.054 2.316-5.6l55.98-55.98a7.92 7.92 0 0111.196 0c3.085 3.086 3.092 8.105 0 11.196L66.656 64.05l50.382 50.382a7.92 7.92 0 010 11.195c-3.086 3.085-8.105 3.092-11.196 0l-55.98-55.98a7.892 7.892 0 01-2.317-5.595z\"/><path d=\"M8.931 64.053c0-2.027.77-4.054 2.316-5.6l55.98-55.98a7.92 7.92 0 0111.196 0c3.085 3.086 3.092 8.105 0 11.196L28.041 64.05l50.382 50.382a7.92 7.92 0 010 11.195c-3.086 3.085-8.104 3.092-11.196 0l-55.98-55.98a7.892 7.892 0 01-2.316-5.595z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/chevron-right": { "title": "$:/core/images/chevron-right", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-chevron-right tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M83.456 63.947c0 2.027-.77 4.054-2.316 5.6l-55.98 55.98a7.92 7.92 0 01-11.196 0c-3.085-3.086-3.092-8.105 0-11.196L64.344 63.95 13.963 13.567a7.92 7.92 0 010-11.195c3.086-3.085 8.105-3.092 11.196 0l55.98 55.98a7.892 7.892 0 012.317 5.595z\"/><path d=\"M122.069 63.947c0 2.027-.77 4.054-2.316 5.6l-55.98 55.98a7.92 7.92 0 01-11.196 0c-3.085-3.086-3.092-8.105 0-11.196l50.382-50.382-50.382-50.382a7.92 7.92 0 010-11.195c3.086-3.085 8.104-3.092 11.196 0l55.98 55.98a7.892 7.892 0 012.316 5.595z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/chevron-up": { "title": "$:/core/images/chevron-up", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-chevron-up tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M63.947 44.544c2.027 0 4.054.77 5.6 2.316l55.98 55.98a7.92 7.92 0 010 11.196c-3.086 3.085-8.105 3.092-11.196 0L63.95 63.656l-50.382 50.382a7.92 7.92 0 01-11.195 0c-3.085-3.086-3.092-8.105 0-11.196l55.98-55.98a7.892 7.892 0 015.595-2.317z\"/><path d=\"M63.947 5.931c2.027 0 4.054.77 5.6 2.316l55.98 55.98a7.92 7.92 0 010 11.196c-3.086 3.085-8.105 3.092-11.196 0L63.95 25.041 13.567 75.423a7.92 7.92 0 01-11.195 0c-3.085-3.086-3.092-8.104 0-11.196l55.98-55.98a7.892 7.892 0 015.595-2.316z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/clone-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/clone-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-clone-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M32.265 96v24.002A7.996 7.996 0 0040.263 128h79.74a7.996 7.996 0 007.997-7.998v-79.74a7.996 7.996 0 00-7.998-7.997H96V48h12.859a2.99 2.99 0 012.994 2.994v57.865a2.99 2.99 0 01-2.994 2.994H50.994A2.99 2.99 0 0148 108.859V96H32.265z\"/><path d=\"M40 56h-7.993C27.588 56 24 52.418 24 48c0-4.41 3.585-8 8.007-8H40v-7.993C40 27.588 43.582 24 48 24c4.41 0 8 3.585 8 8.007V40h7.993C68.412 40 72 43.582 72 48c0 4.41-3.585 8-8.007 8H56v7.993C56 68.412 52.418 72 48 72c-4.41 0-8-3.585-8-8.007V56zM8 0C3.58 0 0 3.588 0 8v80c0 4.419 3.588 8 8 8h80c4.419 0 8-3.588 8-8V8c0-4.419-3.588-8-8-8H8zM19 16A2.997 2.997 0 0016 19.001v57.998A2.997 2.997 0 0019.001 80h57.998A2.997 2.997 0 0080 76.999V19.001A2.997 2.997 0 0076.999 16H19.001z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/close-all-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/close-all-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-close-all-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M28 111.314l-14.144 14.143a8 8 0 01-11.313-11.313L16.686 100 2.543 85.856a8 8 0 0111.313-11.313L28 88.686l14.144-14.143a8 8 0 0111.313 11.313L39.314 100l14.143 14.144a8 8 0 01-11.313 11.313L28 111.314zM28 39.314L13.856 53.457A8 8 0 012.543 42.144L16.686 28 2.543 13.856A8 8 0 0113.856 2.543L28 16.686 42.144 2.543a8 8 0 0111.313 11.313L39.314 28l14.143 14.144a8 8 0 01-11.313 11.313L28 39.314zM100 39.314L85.856 53.457a8 8 0 01-11.313-11.313L88.686 28 74.543 13.856A8 8 0 0185.856 2.543L100 16.686l14.144-14.143a8 8 0 0111.313 11.313L111.314 28l14.143 14.144a8 8 0 01-11.313 11.313L100 39.314zM100 111.314l-14.144 14.143a8 8 0 01-11.313-11.313L88.686 100 74.543 85.856a8 8 0 0111.313-11.313L100 88.686l14.144-14.143a8 8 0 0111.313 11.313L111.314 100l14.143 14.144a8 8 0 01-11.313 11.313L100 111.314z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/close-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/close-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-close-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M65.086 75.41l-50.113 50.113c-3.121 3.121-8.192 3.126-11.316.002-3.118-3.118-3.123-8.19.002-11.316l50.114-50.114L3.659 13.982C.538 10.86.533 5.79 3.657 2.666c3.118-3.118 8.19-3.123 11.316.002l50.113 50.114L115.2 2.668c3.121-3.121 8.192-3.126 11.316-.002 3.118 3.118 3.123 8.19-.002 11.316L76.4 64.095l50.114 50.114c3.121 3.121 3.126 8.192.002 11.316-3.118 3.118-8.19 3.123-11.316-.002L65.086 75.409z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/close-others-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/close-others-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-close-others-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M64 128c35.346 0 64-28.654 64-64 0-35.346-28.654-64-64-64C28.654 0 0 28.654 0 64c0 35.346 28.654 64 64 64zm0-16c26.51 0 48-21.49 48-48S90.51 16 64 16 16 37.49 16 64s21.49 48 48 48zm0-16c17.673 0 32-14.327 32-32 0-17.673-14.327-32-32-32-17.673 0-32 14.327-32 32 0 17.673 14.327 32 32 32zm0-16c8.837 0 16-7.163 16-16s-7.163-16-16-16-16 7.163-16 16 7.163 16 16 16z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/copy-clipboard": { "title": "$:/core/images/copy-clipboard", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-copy-clipboard tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"33\" height=\"8\" x=\"40\" y=\"40\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"17\" height=\"8\" x=\"40\" y=\"82\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"17\" height=\"8\" x=\"40\" y=\"54\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"33\" height=\"8\" x=\"40\" y=\"96\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"12\" height=\"8\" x=\"40\" y=\"68\" rx=\"4\"/><path d=\"M40 16H24c-4.419 0-8 3.59-8 8a8.031 8.031 0 000 .01v95.98a8.03 8.03 0 000 .01c0 4.41 3.581 8 8 8h80a7.975 7.975 0 005.652-2.34 7.958 7.958 0 002.348-5.652v-16.016c0-4.414-3.582-7.992-8-7.992-4.41 0-8 3.578-8 7.992V112H32V32h64v8.008C96 44.422 99.582 48 104 48c4.41 0 8-3.578 8-7.992V23.992a7.963 7.963 0 00-2.343-5.651A7.995 7.995 0 00104.001 16H88c0-4.41-3.585-8-8.007-8H48.007C43.588 8 40 11.582 40 16zm4-1.004A4.001 4.001 0 0148 11h32c2.21 0 4 1.797 4 3.996v4.008A4.001 4.001 0 0180 23H48c-2.21 0-4-1.797-4-3.996v-4.008z\"/><rect width=\"66\" height=\"16\" x=\"62\" y=\"64\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M84.657 82.343l-16-16v11.314l16-16a8 8 0 10-11.314-11.314l-16 16a8 8 0 000 11.314l16 16a8 8 0 1011.314-11.314z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/delete-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/delete-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-delete-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\" transform=\"translate(12)\"><rect width=\"105\" height=\"16\" y=\"11\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"48\" height=\"16\" x=\"28\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"16\" height=\"112\" x=\"8\" y=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"88\" height=\"16\" x=\"8\" y=\"112\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"16\" height=\"112\" x=\"80\" y=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"16\" height=\"112\" x=\"56\" y=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"16\" height=\"112\" x=\"32\" y=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/done-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/done-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-done-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M42.26 111.032c-2.051.001-4.103-.78-5.668-2.345L2.662 74.758a8 8 0 01-.005-11.32c3.118-3.117 8.192-3.12 11.32.007l28.278 28.278 72.124-72.124a8.002 8.002 0 0111.314-.001c3.118 3.118 3.124 8.19 0 11.315l-77.78 77.78a7.978 7.978 0 01-5.658 2.343z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/down-arrow": { "title": "$:/core/images/down-arrow", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-down-arrow tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M64.177 100.069a7.889 7.889 0 01-5.6-2.316l-55.98-55.98a7.92 7.92 0 010-11.196c3.086-3.085 8.105-3.092 11.196 0l50.382 50.382 50.382-50.382a7.92 7.92 0 0111.195 0c3.086 3.086 3.092 8.104 0 11.196l-55.98 55.98a7.892 7.892 0 01-5.595 2.316z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/download-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/download-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-download-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M64 128c35.346 0 64-28.654 64-64 0-35.346-28.654-64-64-64C28.654 0 0 28.654 0 64c0 35.346 28.654 64 64 64zm0-16c26.51 0 48-21.49 48-48S90.51 16 64 16 16 37.49 16 64s21.49 48 48 48z\" class=\"tc-image-download-button-ring\"/><path d=\"M34.35 66.43l26.892 27.205a4.57 4.57 0 006.516 0L94.65 66.43a4.7 4.7 0 000-6.593 4.581 4.581 0 00-3.258-1.365h-8.46c-2.545 0-4.608-2.087-4.608-4.661v-15.15c0-2.575-2.063-4.662-4.608-4.662H55.284c-2.545 0-4.608 2.087-4.608 4.662v15.15c0 2.574-2.063 4.661-4.608 4.661h-8.46c-2.545 0-4.608 2.087-4.608 4.662a4.69 4.69 0 001.35 3.296z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/edit-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/edit-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-edit-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M95.627 10.059l-5.656 5.657 11.313 11.313 5.657-5.656-11.314-11.314zm5.657-5.657l1.966-1.966c3.123-3.122 8.194-3.129 11.319-.005 3.117 3.118 3.122 8.192-.005 11.32l-1.966 1.965-11.314-11.314zm-16.97 16.97l-60.25 60.25a8.12 8.12 0 00-.322.342c-.1.087-.198.179-.295.275-5.735 5.735-10.702 22.016-10.702 22.016s16.405-5.09 22.016-10.702c.095-.096.186-.193.272-.292a8.12 8.12 0 00.345-.325l60.25-60.25-11.314-11.313zM35.171 124.19c6.788-.577 13.898-2.272 23.689-5.348 1.825-.573 3.57-1.136 6.336-2.04 16-5.226 21.877-6.807 28.745-7.146 8.358-.413 13.854 2.13 17.58 8.699a4 4 0 006.959-3.946c-5.334-9.406-13.745-13.296-24.933-12.744-7.875.39-14.057 2.052-30.835 7.533-2.739.894-4.46 1.45-6.25 2.012-19.46 6.112-30.77 7.072-39.597 1.747a4 4 0 10-4.132 6.85c6.333 3.82 13.754 5.12 22.438 4.383z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/erase": { "title": "$:/core/images/erase", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-erase tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M60.087 127.996l63.015-63.015c6.535-6.535 6.528-17.115-.003-23.646L99.466 17.702c-6.539-6.538-17.117-6.532-23.646-.003L4.898 88.62c-6.535 6.534-6.528 17.115.003 23.646l15.73 15.73h39.456zm-34.95-7.313l-14.324-14.325c-3.267-3.268-3.268-8.564-.008-11.824L46.269 59.07l35.462 35.462-26.15 26.15H25.137z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/excise": { "title": "$:/core/images/excise", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-excise tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M56 107.314l-2.343 2.343a8 8 0 11-11.314-11.314l16-16a8 8 0 0111.314 0l16 16a8 8 0 11-11.314 11.314L72 107.314v14.284c0 3.536-3.582 6.402-8 6.402s-8-2.866-8-6.402v-14.284zM0 40.007C0 35.585 3.59 32 8 32c4.418 0 8 3.588 8 8.007v31.986C16 76.415 12.41 80 8 80c-4.418 0-8-3.588-8-8.007V40.007zm32 0C32 35.585 35.59 32 40 32c4.418 0 8 3.588 8 8.007v31.986C48 76.415 44.41 80 40 80c-4.418 0-8-3.588-8-8.007V40.007zm48 0C80 35.585 83.59 32 88 32c4.418 0 8 3.588 8 8.007v31.986C96 76.415 92.41 80 88 80c-4.418 0-8-3.588-8-8.007V40.007zm-24-32C56 3.585 59.59 0 64 0c4.418 0 8 3.588 8 8.007v31.986C72 44.415 68.41 48 64 48c-4.418 0-8-3.588-8-8.007V8.007zm56 32c0-4.422 3.59-8.007 8-8.007 4.418 0 8 3.588 8 8.007v31.986c0 4.422-3.59 8.007-8 8.007-4.418 0-8-3.588-8-8.007V40.007z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/export-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/export-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-export-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M8.003 128H119.993a7.984 7.984 0 005.664-2.349v.007A7.975 7.975 0 00128 120V56c0-4.418-3.59-8-8-8-4.418 0-8 3.58-8 8v56H16V56c0-4.418-3.59-8-8-8-4.418 0-8 3.58-8 8v64c0 4.418 3.59 8 8 8h.003zm48.62-100.689l-8.965 8.966c-3.125 3.125-8.195 3.13-11.319.005-3.118-3.118-3.122-8.192.005-11.319L58.962 2.346A7.986 7.986 0 0164.625 0l-.006.002c2.05-.001 4.102.78 5.666 2.344l22.618 22.617c3.124 3.125 3.129 8.195.005 11.319-3.118 3.118-8.192 3.122-11.319-.005l-8.965-8.966v61.256c0 4.411-3.582 8-8 8-4.41 0-8-3.582-8-8V27.311z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/file": { "title": "$:/core/images/file", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-file tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M111.968 30.5H112V120a8 8 0 01-8 8H24a8 8 0 01-8-8V8a8 8 0 018-8h57v.02a7.978 7.978 0 015.998 2.337l22.627 22.627a7.975 7.975 0 012.343 5.516zM81 8H24v112h80V30.5H89c-4.418 0-8-3.578-8-8V8z\"/><rect width=\"64\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"36\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"64\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"52\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"64\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"68\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"64\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"84\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"64\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"100\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"40\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"20\" rx=\"4\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/fixed-height": { "title": "$:/core/images/fixed-height", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-fixed-height tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M60 35.657l-9.172 9.171a4 4 0 11-5.656-5.656l16-16a4 4 0 015.656 0l16 16a4 4 0 01-5.656 5.656L68 35.657v57.686l9.172-9.171a4 4 0 115.656 5.656l-16 16a4 4 0 01-5.656 0l-16-16a4 4 0 115.656-5.656L60 93.343V35.657zM16 116h96a4 4 0 100-8H16a4 4 0 100 8zm0-96h96a4 4 0 100-8H16a4 4 0 100 8z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/fold-all-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/fold-all-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-fold-all tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" y=\"64\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M64.03 20.004c-2.05 0-4.102.78-5.667 2.344L35.746 44.966c-3.125 3.124-3.13 8.194-.005 11.318 3.118 3.118 8.192 3.122 11.319-.005l16.965-16.965 16.966 16.965c3.124 3.125 8.194 3.13 11.318.005 3.118-3.118 3.122-8.191-.005-11.318L69.687 22.348a7.986 7.986 0 00-5.663-2.346zM64.03 85.002c-2.05-.001-4.102.78-5.667 2.344l-22.617 22.617c-3.125 3.125-3.13 8.195-.005 11.319 3.118 3.118 8.192 3.122 11.319-.005l16.965-16.966 16.966 16.966c3.124 3.125 8.194 3.13 11.318.005 3.118-3.118 3.122-8.192-.005-11.319L69.687 87.346A7.986 7.986 0 0064.024 85z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/fold-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/fold-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-fold tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M64.03 25.004c-2.05 0-4.102.78-5.667 2.344L35.746 49.966c-3.125 3.124-3.13 8.194-.005 11.318 3.118 3.118 8.192 3.122 11.319-.005l16.965-16.965 16.966 16.965c3.124 3.125 8.194 3.13 11.318.005 3.118-3.118 3.122-8.191-.005-11.318L69.687 27.348a7.986 7.986 0 00-5.663-2.346zM64.005 67.379c-2.05 0-4.102.78-5.666 2.344L35.722 92.34c-3.125 3.125-3.13 8.195-.006 11.32 3.118 3.117 8.192 3.121 11.32-.006L64 86.69l16.965 16.965c3.125 3.125 8.195 3.13 11.319.005 3.118-3.118 3.122-8.192-.005-11.319L69.663 69.723A7.986 7.986 0 0064 67.377z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/fold-others-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/fold-others-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-fold-others tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" y=\"56.031\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M86.632 79.976c-2.05 0-4.102.78-5.666 2.345L64 99.286 47.034 82.321a7.986 7.986 0 00-5.662-2.346l.005.001c-2.05 0-4.102.78-5.666 2.345l-22.618 22.617c-3.124 3.125-3.129 8.195-.005 11.319 3.118 3.118 8.192 3.122 11.319-.005l16.966-16.966 16.965 16.966a7.986 7.986 0 005.663 2.346l-.005-.002c2.05 0 4.102-.78 5.666-2.344l16.965-16.966 16.966 16.966c3.125 3.124 8.194 3.129 11.319.005 3.118-3.118 3.122-8.192-.005-11.319L92.289 82.321a7.986 7.986 0 00-5.663-2.346zM86.7 48.024c-2.05 0-4.102-.78-5.666-2.345L64.07 28.714 47.103 45.679a7.986 7.986 0 01-5.663 2.346l.005-.001c-2.05 0-4.101-.78-5.666-2.345L13.162 23.062c-3.125-3.125-3.13-8.195-.005-11.319 3.118-3.118 8.192-3.122 11.319.005L41.44 28.714l16.966-16.966a7.986 7.986 0 015.662-2.346l-.005.002c2.05 0 4.102.78 5.666 2.344l16.966 16.966 16.966-16.966c3.124-3.124 8.194-3.129 11.318-.005 3.118 3.118 3.122 8.192-.005 11.319L92.358 45.679a7.986 7.986 0 01-5.663 2.346z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/folder": { "title": "$:/core/images/folder", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-folder tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M55.694 128H8C3.58 128 0 124.414 0 119.996V48.004C0 43.584 3.584 40 7.999 40H16v-8c0-4.418 3.578-8 8-8h32a8 8 0 018 8v8h40.001c4.418 0 7.999 3.586 7.999 8.004V59.83l-8-.082v-7.749A4 4 0 0099.997 48H56V36c0-2.21-1.793-4-4.004-4H28.004A4 4 0 0024 36v12H12.003A4 4 0 008 52v64a4 4 0 004.003 4h46.76l-3.069 8z\"/><path d=\"M23.873 55.5h96.003c4.417 0 7.004 4.053 5.774 9.063l-13.344 54.374c-1.228 5.005-5.808 9.063-10.223 9.063H6.08c-4.417 0-7.003-4.053-5.774-9.063L13.65 64.563c1.228-5.005 5.808-9.063 10.223-9.063zm1.78 8.5h87.994c2.211 0 3.504 2.093 2.891 4.666l-11.12 46.668c-.614 2.577-2.902 4.666-5.115 4.666H12.31c-2.211 0-3.504-2.093-2.891-4.666l11.12-46.668C21.152 66.09 23.44 64 25.653 64z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/full-screen-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/full-screen-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-full-screen-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M0 8a8 8 0 018-8h32a8 8 0 110 16H16v24a8 8 0 11-16 0V8zM128 120a8 8 0 01-8 8H88a8 8 0 110-16h24V88a8 8 0 1116 0v32zM8 128a8 8 0 01-8-8V88a8 8 0 1116 0v24h24a8 8 0 110 16H8zM120 0a8 8 0 018 8v32a8 8 0 11-16 0V16H88a8 8 0 110-16h32z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/github": { "title": "$:/core/images/github", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-github tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M63.938 1.607c-35.336 0-63.994 28.69-63.994 64.084 0 28.312 18.336 52.329 43.768 60.802 3.202.59 4.37-1.388 4.37-3.088 0-1.518-.056-5.55-.087-10.897-17.802 3.871-21.558-8.591-21.558-8.591-2.911-7.404-7.108-9.375-7.108-9.375-5.81-3.973.44-3.895.44-3.895 6.424.453 9.803 6.606 9.803 6.606 5.709 9.791 14.981 6.963 18.627 5.322.582-4.138 2.236-6.963 4.063-8.564-14.211-1.617-29.153-7.117-29.153-31.672 0-6.995 2.495-12.718 6.589-17.195-.66-1.621-2.856-8.14.629-16.96 0 0 5.37-1.722 17.597 6.57 5.104-1.424 10.58-2.132 16.022-2.16 5.438.028 10.91.736 16.022 2.16 12.22-8.292 17.582-6.57 17.582-6.57 3.493 8.82 1.297 15.339.64 16.96 4.102 4.477 6.578 10.2 6.578 17.195 0 24.618-14.966 30.035-29.22 31.62 2.295 1.98 4.342 5.89 4.342 11.87 0 8.564-.079 15.476-.079 17.576 0 1.715 1.155 3.71 4.4 3.084 25.413-8.493 43.733-32.494 43.733-60.798 0-35.394-28.657-64.084-64.006-64.084\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/gitter": { "title": "$:/core/images/gitter", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-gitter tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 18 25\"><path d=\"M15 5h2v10h-2zM10 5h2v20h-2zM5 5h2v20H5zM0 0h2v15H0z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/globe": { "title": "$:/core/images/globe", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-globe tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M72.811 37.128v2.554c0 2.196.978 6.881 0 8.832-1.466 2.928-4.65 3.54-6.394 5.867-1.182 1.577-4.618 10.601-3.69 12.92 3.969 9.922 11.534 3.187 17.962 9.293.864.821 2.887 2.273 3.296 3.296 3.29 8.223-7.576 15.009 3.757 26.3 1.245 1.24 3.813-3.817 4.079-4.614.852-2.563 6.725-5.45 9.088-7.053 2.02-1.37 4.873-2.667 6.328-4.745 2.27-3.244 1.48-7.514 3.098-10.745 2.139-4.274 3.828-9.635 5.998-13.966 3.898-7.781 4.721 2.093 5.067 2.439.358.357 1.011 0 1.517 0 .094 0 1.447.099 1.516 0 .65-.935-1.043-17.92-1.318-19.297-1.404-7.01-6.944-15.781-11.865-20.5-6.274-6.015-7.09-16.197-18.259-14.954-.204.022-5.084 10.148-7.777 13.512-3.728 4.657-2.47-4.153-6.526-4.153-.081 0-1.183-.103-1.253 0-.586.88-1.44 3.896-2.306 4.417-.265.16-1.722-.239-1.846 0-2.243 4.3 8.256 2.212 5.792 7.952-2.352 5.481-6.328-1.997-6.328 8.56M44.467 7.01c9.685 6.13.682 12.198 2.694 16.215 1.655 3.303 4.241 5.395 1.714 9.814-2.063 3.608-6.87 3.966-9.623 6.723-3.04 3.044-5.464 8.94-6.79 12.911-1.617 4.843 14.547 6.866 12.063 11.008-1.386 2.311-6.746 1.466-8.437.198-1.165-.873-3.593-.546-4.417-1.78-2.613-3.915-2.26-8.023-3.625-12.128-.938-2.822-6.313-2.12-7.844-.593-.523.522-.33 1.792-.33 2.505 0 5.285 7.12 3.316 7.12 6.46 0 14.636 3.927 6.534 11.14 11.336 10.036 6.683 7.844 7.303 14.946 14.404 3.673 3.673 7.741 3.686 9.425 9.294 1.602 5.331-9.327 5.339-11.716 7.448-1.123.991-2.813 4.146-4.219 4.615-1.792.598-3.234.496-4.944 1.78-2.427 1.82-3.9 4.932-4.02 4.81-2.148-2.147-3.52-15.479-3.89-18.257-.588-4.42-5.59-5.54-6.986-9.03-1.57-3.927 1.524-9.52-1.129-13.761-6.52-10.424-11.821-14.5-15.35-26.292-.942-3.148 3.342-6.529 4.877-8.833 1.877-2.816 2.662-5.854 4.746-8.635C22.147 24.19 40.855 9.461 43.857 8.635l.61-1.625z\"/><path d=\"M64 126c34.242 0 62-27.758 62-62 0-34.242-27.758-62-62-62C29.758 2 2 29.758 2 64c0 34.242 27.758 62 62 62zm0-6c30.928 0 56-25.072 56-56S94.928 8 64 8 8 33.072 8 64s25.072 56 56 56z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/heading-1": { "title": "$:/core/images/heading-1", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-heading-1 tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M14 30h13.25v30.104H61.7V30h13.25v75.684H61.7V71.552H27.25v34.132H14V30zm70.335 13.78c2.544 0 5.017-.212 7.42-.636 2.403-.424 4.576-1.13 6.52-2.12 1.942-.99 3.603-2.261 4.981-3.816 1.378-1.555 2.28-3.463 2.703-5.724h9.858v74.2h-13.25V53.32H84.335v-9.54z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/heading-2": { "title": "$:/core/images/heading-2", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-heading-2 tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M6 30h13.25v30.104H53.7V30h13.25v75.684H53.7V71.552H19.25v34.132H6V30zm119.52 75.684H74.85c.07-6.148 1.555-11.519 4.452-16.112 2.897-4.593 6.855-8.586 11.872-11.978a133.725 133.725 0 017.526-5.141 59.6 59.6 0 007.208-5.353c2.19-1.908 3.993-3.975 5.406-6.201 1.413-2.226 2.155-4.788 2.226-7.685 0-1.343-.159-2.774-.477-4.293a11.357 11.357 0 00-1.855-4.24c-.919-1.307-2.19-2.403-3.816-3.286-1.625-.883-3.745-1.325-6.36-1.325-2.403 0-4.399.477-5.989 1.431-1.59.954-2.862 2.261-3.816 3.922-.954 1.66-1.66 3.622-2.12 5.883-.46 2.261-.724 4.7-.795 7.314H76.23c0-4.099.548-7.897 1.643-11.395 1.095-3.498 2.738-6.519 4.93-9.063 2.19-2.544 4.857-4.54 8.002-5.989C93.95 30.724 97.606 30 101.775 30c4.523 0 8.303.742 11.342 2.226 3.039 1.484 5.494 3.357 7.367 5.618 1.873 2.261 3.198 4.717 3.975 7.367.777 2.65 1.166 5.176 1.166 7.579 0 2.968-.46 5.653-1.378 8.056a25.942 25.942 0 01-3.71 6.625 37.5 37.5 0 01-5.3 5.565 79.468 79.468 0 01-6.148 4.77 165.627 165.627 0 01-6.36 4.24 94.28 94.28 0 00-5.883 4.028c-1.802 1.343-3.374 2.738-4.717 4.187-1.343 1.449-2.261 2.986-2.756 4.611h36.146v10.812z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/heading-3": { "title": "$:/core/images/heading-3", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-heading-3 tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M6 30h13.25v30.104H53.7V30h13.25v75.684H53.7V71.552H19.25v34.132H6V30zm88.885 32.224c1.979.07 3.957-.07 5.936-.424 1.979-.353 3.745-.972 5.3-1.855a10.365 10.365 0 003.763-3.657c.954-1.555 1.431-3.463 1.431-5.724 0-3.18-1.078-5.724-3.233-7.632-2.155-1.908-4.929-2.862-8.32-2.862-2.12 0-3.958.424-5.513 1.272a11.318 11.318 0 00-3.869 3.445c-1.025 1.449-1.784 3.074-2.279 4.876a18.335 18.335 0 00-.636 5.565H75.381c.141-3.604.813-6.943 2.014-10.017 1.201-3.074 2.844-5.742 4.93-8.003 2.084-2.261 4.61-4.028 7.578-5.3C92.871 30.636 96.228 30 99.973 30a29.2 29.2 0 018.533 1.272c2.791.848 5.3 2.085 7.526 3.71s4.01 3.692 5.353 6.201c1.343 2.509 2.014 5.388 2.014 8.639 0 3.745-.848 7.014-2.544 9.805-1.696 2.791-4.346 4.823-7.95 6.095v.212c4.24.848 7.544 2.95 9.911 6.307s3.551 7.438 3.551 12.243c0 3.533-.707 6.696-2.12 9.487a21.538 21.538 0 01-5.724 7.102c-2.403 1.943-5.194 3.445-8.374 4.505-3.18 1.06-6.537 1.59-10.07 1.59-4.31 0-8.074-.618-11.289-1.855s-5.9-2.986-8.056-5.247c-2.155-2.261-3.798-4.982-4.929-8.162-1.13-3.18-1.731-6.713-1.802-10.6h12.084c-.141 4.523.972 8.286 3.34 11.289 2.366 3.003 5.917 4.505 10.652 4.505 4.028 0 7.402-1.148 10.123-3.445 2.72-2.297 4.081-5.565 4.081-9.805 0-2.897-.565-5.194-1.696-6.89a10.97 10.97 0 00-4.452-3.869c-1.837-.883-3.904-1.431-6.2-1.643a58.067 58.067 0 00-7.05-.212v-9.01z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/heading-4": { "title": "$:/core/images/heading-4", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-heading-4 tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M8 30h13.25v30.104H55.7V30h13.25v75.684H55.7V71.552H21.25v34.132H8V30zm76.59 48.548h22.471V45.9h-.212L84.59 78.548zm43.46 9.54h-9.54v17.596H107.06V88.088h-31.8V76.11l31.8-44.626h11.448v47.064h9.54v9.54z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/heading-5": { "title": "$:/core/images/heading-5", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-heading-5 tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M6 30h13.25v30.104H53.7V30h13.25v75.684H53.7V71.552H19.25v34.132H6V30zm77.755 1.484h38.372v10.812H92.765L88.95 61.164l.212.212c1.625-1.837 3.692-3.233 6.201-4.187 2.509-.954 5-1.431 7.473-1.431 3.675 0 6.96.618 9.858 1.855 2.897 1.237 5.335 2.968 7.314 5.194s3.48 4.858 4.505 7.897c1.025 3.039 1.537 6.325 1.537 9.858 0 2.968-.477 6.024-1.43 9.169a25.161 25.161 0 01-4.559 8.586c-2.085 2.58-4.752 4.7-8.003 6.36-3.25 1.66-7.137 2.491-11.66 2.491-3.604 0-6.943-.477-10.017-1.431-3.074-.954-5.777-2.385-8.109-4.293-2.332-1.908-4.187-4.258-5.565-7.049-1.378-2.791-2.138-6.06-2.279-9.805h12.084c.353 4.028 1.731 7.12 4.134 9.275 2.403 2.155 5.583 3.233 9.54 3.233 2.544 0 4.7-.424 6.466-1.272 1.767-.848 3.198-2.014 4.293-3.498 1.095-1.484 1.873-3.215 2.332-5.194.46-1.979.69-4.099.69-6.36 0-2.05-.284-4.01-.849-5.883-.565-1.873-1.413-3.516-2.544-4.929-1.13-1.413-2.597-2.544-4.399-3.392-1.802-.848-3.904-1.272-6.307-1.272-2.544 0-4.929.477-7.155 1.431-2.226.954-3.834 2.738-4.823 5.353H75.805l7.95-40.598z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/heading-6": { "title": "$:/core/images/heading-6", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-heading-6 tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M6 30h13.25v30.104H53.7V30h13.25v75.684H53.7V71.552H19.25v34.132H6V30zm106.587 20.246c-.283-3.039-1.36-5.494-3.233-7.367-1.873-1.873-4.399-2.809-7.579-2.809-2.19 0-4.08.406-5.67 1.219a12.435 12.435 0 00-4.029 3.233c-1.095 1.343-1.979 2.88-2.65 4.611a37.696 37.696 0 00-1.643 5.459 46.08 46.08 0 00-.9 5.671 722.213 722.213 0 00-.478 5.247l.212.212c1.625-2.968 3.87-5.176 6.731-6.625 2.862-1.449 5.954-2.173 9.275-2.173 3.675 0 6.96.636 9.858 1.908 2.897 1.272 5.353 3.021 7.367 5.247 2.014 2.226 3.551 4.858 4.611 7.897 1.06 3.039 1.59 6.325 1.59 9.858 0 3.604-.583 6.943-1.749 10.017-1.166 3.074-2.844 5.76-5.035 8.056-2.19 2.297-4.805 4.081-7.844 5.353-3.039 1.272-6.395 1.908-10.07 1.908-5.441 0-9.91-1.007-13.409-3.021-3.498-2.014-6.254-4.77-8.268-8.268-2.014-3.498-3.41-7.597-4.187-12.296-.777-4.7-1.166-9.77-1.166-15.211 0-4.452.477-8.94 1.431-13.462.954-4.523 2.526-8.639 4.717-12.349 2.19-3.71 5.07-6.731 8.64-9.063C92.676 31.166 97.075 30 102.304 30c2.968 0 5.76.495 8.374 1.484 2.615.99 4.93 2.367 6.943 4.134 2.014 1.767 3.657 3.887 4.93 6.36 1.271 2.473 1.978 5.23 2.12 8.268h-12.085zm-11.66 46.852c2.19 0 4.099-.442 5.724-1.325a12.869 12.869 0 004.081-3.445c1.095-1.413 1.908-3.056 2.438-4.929.53-1.873.795-3.798.795-5.777s-.265-3.887-.795-5.724c-.53-1.837-1.343-3.445-2.438-4.823-1.095-1.378-2.456-2.491-4.08-3.339-1.626-.848-3.534-1.272-5.725-1.272-2.19 0-4.116.406-5.777 1.219-1.66.813-3.056 1.908-4.187 3.286-1.13 1.378-1.979 2.986-2.544 4.823-.565 1.837-.848 3.78-.848 5.83 0 2.05.283 3.993.848 5.83.565 1.837 1.413 3.48 2.544 4.929a12.39 12.39 0 004.187 3.445c1.66.848 3.586 1.272 5.777 1.272z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/help": { "title": "$:/core/images/help", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-help tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M36.055 111.441c-5.24 4.396-15.168 7.362-26.555 7.362-1.635 0-3.24-.06-4.806-.179 7.919-2.64 14.062-8.6 16.367-16.014C8.747 92.845 1.05 78.936 1.05 63.5c0-29.547 28.206-53.5 63-53.5s63 23.953 63 53.5-28.206 53.5-63 53.5c-10.055 0-19.56-2-27.994-5.559zm35.35-33.843a536.471 536.471 0 00.018-4.682 199.02 199.02 0 00-.023-3.042c.008-1.357.595-2.087 3.727-4.235.112-.077 1.085-.74 1.386-.948 3.093-2.133 5.022-3.786 6.762-6.187 2.34-3.228 3.558-7.077 3.558-11.649 0-13.292-9.86-21.952-21.455-21.952-11.103 0-22.499 9.609-24.066 22.295a6.023 6.023 0 1011.956 1.477c.806-6.527 6.972-11.726 12.11-11.726 5.265 0 9.408 3.64 9.408 9.906 0 3.634-1.1 5.153-5.111 7.919l-1.362.93c-2.682 1.84-4.227 3.1-5.7 4.931-2.109 2.62-3.242 5.717-3.258 9.314.013.892.02 1.86.022 2.981a470.766 470.766 0 01-.022 4.943 6.023 6.023 0 1012.046.12l.003-.395zm-6.027 24.499a7.529 7.529 0 100-15.058 7.529 7.529 0 000 15.058z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/home-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/home-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-home-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M112.985 119.502c.01-.165.015-.331.015-.499V67.568c3.137 2.948 8.076 2.884 11.134-.174a7.999 7.999 0 00-.002-11.316L70.396 2.343A7.978 7.978 0 0064.734 0a7.957 7.957 0 00-5.656 2.343L33 28.42V8.007C33 3.585 29.41 0 25 0c-4.418 0-8 3.59-8 8.007V44.42L5.342 56.078c-3.125 3.125-3.12 8.198-.002 11.316a7.999 7.999 0 0011.316-.003l.344-.343v52.945a8.11 8.11 0 000 .007c0 4.418 3.588 8 8 8h80c4.419 0 8-3.59 8-8a8.11 8.11 0 00-.015-.498zM97 112V51.574L64.737 19.31 33 51.048V112h64z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/import-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/import-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-import-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M114.832 60.436s3.235-3.27 6.921.417c3.686 3.686.231 7.14.231 7.14l-42.153 42.92s-30.765 32.367-58.798 4.333C-7 87.213 24.59 55.623 24.59 55.623L67.363 12.85s22.725-24.6 43.587-3.738c20.862 20.862-3.96 43.09-3.96 43.09l-35.04 35.04S49.903 112.546 36.426 99.07c-13.476-13.477 11.83-35.523 11.83-35.523l35.04-35.04s3.902-3.902 7.78-.023c3.879 3.878.118 7.921.118 7.921l-35.04 35.04s-13.212 13.212-8.872 17.551c4.34 4.34 16.77-9.653 16.77-9.653l35.04-35.04s16.668-14.598 3.966-27.3c-13.893-13.892-27.565 3.702-27.565 3.702l-42.91 42.91s-23.698 23.698-3.658 43.738 43.012-4.385 43.012-4.385l42.895-42.533z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/info-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/info-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-info-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\" transform=\"translate(.05)\"><path d=\"M64 128c35.346 0 64-28.654 64-64 0-35.346-28.654-64-64-64C28.654 0 0 28.654 0 64c0 35.346 28.654 64 64 64zm0-16c26.51 0 48-21.49 48-48S90.51 16 64 16 16 37.49 16 64s21.49 48 48 48z\"/><circle cx=\"64\" cy=\"32\" r=\"8\"/><rect width=\"16\" height=\"56\" x=\"56\" y=\"48\" rx=\"8\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/italic": { "title": "$:/core/images/italic", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-italic tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M66.711 0h22.41L62.408 128H40z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/left-arrow": { "title": "$:/core/images/left-arrow", "created": "20150315234410875", "modified": "20150315235324760", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-left-arrow tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M0 64.177c0-2.026.771-4.054 2.317-5.6l55.98-55.98a7.92 7.92 0 0111.195.001c3.086 3.085 3.092 8.104.001 11.195L19.111 64.175l50.382 50.382a7.92 7.92 0 010 11.195c-3.086 3.086-8.105 3.092-11.196.001l-55.98-55.98A7.892 7.892 0 010 64.177z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/line-width": { "title": "$:/core/images/line-width", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-line-width tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M16 18h96a2 2 0 000-4H16a2 2 0 100 4zm0 17h96a4 4 0 100-8H16a4 4 0 100 8zm0 21h96a6 6 0 000-12H16a6 6 0 100 12zm0 29h96c5.523 0 10-4.477 10-10s-4.477-10-10-10H16c-5.523 0-10 4.477-10 10s4.477 10 10 10zm0 43h96c8.837 0 16-7.163 16-16s-7.163-16-16-16H16c-8.837 0-16 7.163-16 16s7.163 16 16 16z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/link": { "title": "$:/core/images/link", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-link tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M42.263 69.38a31.919 31.919 0 006.841 10.13c12.5 12.5 32.758 12.496 45.255 0l22.627-22.628c12.502-12.501 12.497-32.758 0-45.255-12.5-12.5-32.758-12.496-45.254 0L49.104 34.255a32.333 32.333 0 00-2.666 3.019 36.156 36.156 0 0121.94.334l14.663-14.663c6.25-6.25 16.382-6.254 22.632-.004 6.248 6.249 6.254 16.373-.004 22.631l-22.62 22.62c-6.25 6.25-16.381 6.254-22.631.004a15.93 15.93 0 01-4.428-8.433 11.948 11.948 0 00-7.59 3.48l-6.137 6.137z\"/><path d=\"M86.35 59.234a31.919 31.919 0 00-6.84-10.13c-12.5-12.5-32.758-12.497-45.255 0L11.627 71.732c-12.501 12.5-12.496 32.758 0 45.254 12.5 12.5 32.758 12.497 45.255 0L79.51 94.36a32.333 32.333 0 002.665-3.02 36.156 36.156 0 01-21.94-.333l-14.663 14.663c-6.25 6.25-16.381 6.253-22.63.004-6.25-6.249-6.255-16.374.003-22.632l22.62-22.62c6.25-6.25 16.381-6.253 22.631-.003a15.93 15.93 0 014.428 8.432 11.948 11.948 0 007.59-3.48l6.137-6.136z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/linkify": { "title": "$:/core/images/linkify", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-linkify-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M17.031 31.919H9.048V96.85h7.983v6.92H0V25h17.031v6.919zm24.66 0h-7.983V96.85h7.983v6.92H24.66V25h17.03v6.919zM67.77 56.422l11.975-3.903 2.306 7.096-12.063 3.903 7.628 10.379-6.12 4.435-7.63-10.467-7.45 10.2-5.943-4.523L58.1 63.518 45.95 59.35l2.306-7.096 12.064 4.17V43.825h7.45v12.596zM86.31 96.85h7.982V31.92H86.31V25h17.031v78.77H86.31v-6.92zm24.659 0h7.983V31.92h-7.983V25H128v78.77h-17.031v-6.92z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/list-bullet": { "title": "$:/core/images/list-bullet", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-list-bullet tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M11.636 40.273c6.427 0 11.637-5.21 11.637-11.637C23.273 22.21 18.063 17 11.636 17 5.21 17 0 22.21 0 28.636c0 6.427 5.21 11.637 11.636 11.637zm0 34.909c6.427 0 11.637-5.21 11.637-11.637 0-6.426-5.21-11.636-11.637-11.636C5.21 51.91 0 57.12 0 63.545c0 6.427 5.21 11.637 11.636 11.637zm0 34.909c6.427 0 11.637-5.21 11.637-11.636 0-6.427-5.21-11.637-11.637-11.637C5.21 86.818 0 92.028 0 98.455c0 6.426 5.21 11.636 11.636 11.636zM34.91 22.818H128v11.637H34.91V22.818zm0 34.91H128v11.636H34.91V57.727zm0 34.908H128v11.637H34.91V92.636z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/list-number": { "title": "$:/core/images/list-number", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-list-number tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M33.84 22.356H128v11.77H33.84v-11.77zm0 35.31H128v11.77H33.84v-11.77zm0 35.311H128v11.77H33.84v-11.77zM.38 42.631v-2.223h.998c.826 0 1.445-.14 1.858-.42.413-.28.619-.948.619-2.002V22.769c0-1.442-.193-2.336-.58-2.683-.385-.347-1.477-.52-3.275-.52v-2.143c3.502-.147 6.252-.955 8.25-2.423h2.117v22.865c0 .921.15 1.575.449 1.963.3.387.949.58 1.948.58h.998v2.223H.38zm-.3 35.356v-1.902c7.19-6.554 10.786-12.58 10.786-18.08 0-1.562-.326-2.81-.979-3.744-.652-.934-1.524-1.402-2.616-1.402-.893 0-1.655.317-2.287.952-.633.634-.95 1.364-.95 2.192 0 .974.247 1.829.74 2.563.106.16.16.28.16.36 0 .147-.16.28-.48.4-.213.08-.752.308-1.618.681-.839.374-1.358.561-1.558.561-.24 0-.512-.37-.819-1.111A6.2 6.2 0 010 57.064c0-1.949.849-3.544 2.547-4.785 1.698-1.242 3.798-1.862 6.302-1.862 2.463 0 4.53.67 6.202 2.012 1.67 1.341 2.506 3.093 2.506 5.256a8.644 8.644 0 01-.849 3.724c-.566 1.201-1.92 3.053-4.064 5.556a165.471 165.471 0 01-6.272 6.938h11.445l-1.019 5.726h-2.117c.08-.28.12-.534.12-.76 0-.388-.1-.631-.3-.731-.2-.1-.599-.15-1.198-.15H.08zm12.124 19.207c1.745.04 3.236.637 4.474 1.792 1.239 1.154 1.858 2.773 1.858 4.855 0 2.99-1.132 5.393-3.396 7.208-2.263 1.815-5 2.723-8.209 2.723-2.01 0-3.669-.384-4.974-1.151C.652 111.853 0 110.849 0 109.607c0-.774.27-1.398.809-1.872.54-.474 1.128-.71 1.768-.71.639 0 1.162.2 1.568.6.406.4.782 1.055 1.128 1.962.466 1.268 1.239 1.902 2.317 1.902 1.265 0 2.287-.477 3.066-1.431.78-.955 1.169-2.686 1.169-5.196 0-1.709-.12-3.023-.36-3.944-.24-.921-.792-1.382-1.658-1.382-.586 0-1.185.307-1.797.921-.493.494-.932.741-1.319.741-.333 0-.602-.147-.809-.44-.206-.294-.31-.574-.31-.841 0-.32.104-.594.31-.821.207-.227.69-.594 1.449-1.102 2.876-1.922 4.314-4.017 4.314-6.287 0-1.188-.306-2.092-.919-2.713a3.001 3.001 0 00-2.217-.93c-.799 0-1.525.263-2.177.79-.653.528-.979 1.158-.979 1.892 0 .641.253 1.235.76 1.782.172.2.259.367.259.5 0 .121-.57.428-1.708.922-1.139.494-1.854.74-2.147.74-.413 0-.75-.333-1.009-1-.26-.668-.39-1.282-.39-1.842 0-1.749.93-3.224 2.787-4.425 1.858-1.202 3.965-1.802 6.322-1.802 2.064 0 3.851.447 5.363 1.341 1.511.895 2.267 2.116 2.267 3.664 0 1.362-.57 2.623-1.708 3.784a13.387 13.387 0 01-3.945 2.784z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/list": { "title": "$:/core/images/list", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-list tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M87.748 128H23.999c-4.418 0-7.999-3.59-7.999-8.007V8.007C16 3.585 19.588 0 24 0h80c4.419 0 8 3.59 8 8.007V104H91.25c-.965 0-1.84.392-2.473 1.025a3.476 3.476 0 00-1.029 2.476V128zm8-.12l15.88-15.88h-15.88v15.88zM40 15.508A3.502 3.502 0 0143.5 12h55c1.933 0 3.5 1.561 3.5 3.509v.982A3.502 3.502 0 0198.5 20h-55a3.498 3.498 0 01-3.5-3.509v-.982zM32 22a6 6 0 100-12 6 6 0 000 12zm8 9.509A3.502 3.502 0 0143.5 28h55c1.933 0 3.5 1.561 3.5 3.509v.982A3.502 3.502 0 0198.5 36h-55a3.498 3.498 0 01-3.5-3.509v-.982zm0 16A3.502 3.502 0 0143.5 44h55c1.933 0 3.5 1.561 3.5 3.509v.982A3.502 3.502 0 0198.5 52h-55a3.498 3.498 0 01-3.5-3.509v-.982zm0 16A3.502 3.502 0 0143.5 60h55c1.933 0 3.5 1.561 3.5 3.509v.982A3.502 3.502 0 0198.5 68h-55a3.498 3.498 0 01-3.5-3.509v-.982zm0 16A3.502 3.502 0 0143.5 76h55c1.933 0 3.5 1.561 3.5 3.509v.982A3.502 3.502 0 0198.5 84h-55a3.498 3.498 0 01-3.5-3.509v-.982zm0 16A3.502 3.502 0 0143.5 92h55c1.933 0 3.5 1.561 3.5 3.509v.982A3.502 3.502 0 0198.5 100h-55a3.498 3.498 0 01-3.5-3.509v-.982zm0 16A3.505 3.505 0 0143.497 108h33.006A3.497 3.497 0 0180 111.509v.982A3.505 3.505 0 0176.503 116H43.497A3.497 3.497 0 0140 112.491v-.982zM32 38a6 6 0 100-12 6 6 0 000 12zm0 16a6 6 0 100-12 6 6 0 000 12zm0 16a6 6 0 100-12 6 6 0 000 12zm0 16a6 6 0 100-12 6 6 0 000 12zm0 16a6 6 0 100-12 6 6 0 000 12zm0 16a6 6 0 100-12 6 6 0 000 12z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/locked-padlock": { "title": "$:/core/images/locked-padlock", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-locked-padlock tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M96.472 64H105v32.01C105 113.674 90.674 128 73.001 128H56C38.318 128 24 113.677 24 96.01V64h8c.003-15.723.303-47.731 32.16-47.731 31.794 0 32.305 32.057 32.312 47.731zm-15.897 0H48.44c.002-16.287.142-32 15.719-32 15.684 0 16.977 16.136 16.415 32zM67.732 92.364A8.503 8.503 0 0064.5 76a8.5 8.5 0 00-3.498 16.25l-5.095 22.77H72.8l-5.07-22.656z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/mail": { "title": "$:/core/images/mail", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-mail tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M122.827 104.894a7.986 7.986 0 01-2.834.516H8.007c-.812 0-1.597-.12-2.335-.345l34.163-34.163 20.842 20.842a3.998 3.998 0 003.418 1.134 4.003 4.003 0 003.395-1.134L88.594 70.64c.075.09.155.176.24.26l33.993 33.994zm5.076-6.237c.064-.406.097-.823.097-1.247v-64c0-.669-.082-1.318-.237-1.94L94.23 65.006c.09.075.177.154.261.239l33.413 33.413zm-127.698.56A8.023 8.023 0 010 97.41v-64c0-.716.094-1.41.271-2.071l33.907 33.906L.205 99.218zM5.93 25.684a8.012 8.012 0 012.078-.273h111.986c.766 0 1.507.108 2.209.308L64.083 83.837 5.93 25.683z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/menu-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/menu-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-menu-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" y=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" y=\"56\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" y=\"96\" rx=\"8\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/mono-block": { "title": "$:/core/images/mono-block", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-mono-block tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M23.965 32.967h.357c.755 0 1.328.192 1.72.577.39.384.586.947.586 1.688 0 .824-.206 1.418-.618 1.782-.413.363-1.094.545-2.045.545h-6.31c-.965 0-1.65-.178-2.056-.535-.405-.356-.608-.954-.608-1.792 0-.811.203-1.391.608-1.74.406-.35 1.09-.525 2.055-.525h.734l-.86-2.453H8.471l-.902 2.453h.734c.95 0 1.632.178 2.044.535.413.356.619.933.619 1.73 0 .824-.206 1.418-.619 1.782-.412.363-1.094.545-2.044.545h-5.41c-.964 0-1.649-.182-2.054-.545-.406-.364-.608-.958-.608-1.782 0-.741.195-1.304.587-1.688.391-.385.964-.577 1.719-.577h.356l5.62-15.641H6.835c-.95 0-1.632-.182-2.044-.546-.412-.363-.619-.95-.619-1.76 0-.825.207-1.42.619-1.783.412-.363 1.094-.545 2.044-.545h7.863c1.244 0 2.118.67 2.62 2.013v.063l6.647 18.2zM12.98 17.326l-3.04 8.848h6.08l-3.04-8.848zm22.402 9.372v6.395h3.145c2.223 0 3.788-.245 4.697-.734.908-.49 1.362-1.307 1.362-2.453 0-1.16-.433-1.985-1.3-2.474-.866-.49-2.383-.734-4.55-.734h-3.354zm10.693-2.327c1.524.559 2.642 1.324 3.355 2.295.713.972 1.07 2.212 1.07 3.722 0 1.272-.308 2.432-.923 3.48-.615 1.049-1.496 1.909-2.642 2.58a7.499 7.499 0 01-2.254.849c-.832.174-2.01.262-3.533.262H30.202c-.922 0-1.583-.182-1.981-.545-.399-.364-.598-.958-.598-1.782 0-.741.189-1.304.566-1.688.378-.385.93-.577 1.657-.577h.356V17.326h-.356c-.727 0-1.28-.196-1.657-.587-.377-.392-.566-.965-.566-1.72 0-.81.203-1.401.608-1.771.406-.37 1.062-.556 1.971-.556h9.645c2.95 0 5.19.573 6.72 1.72 1.53 1.145 2.296 2.823 2.296 5.031 0 1.09-.234 2.052-.703 2.883-.468.832-1.163 1.513-2.086 2.045zM35.381 17.2v5.284h2.83c1.72 0 2.932-.203 3.638-.609.706-.405 1.06-1.09 1.06-2.054 0-.909-.319-1.573-.955-1.992-.636-.42-1.667-.63-3.093-.63h-3.48zm35.863-3.816c.28-.503.566-.86.86-1.07.293-.21.664-.314 1.111-.314.685 0 1.17.182 1.457.545.287.364.43.986.43 1.866l.042 5.452c0 .964-.157 1.614-.472 1.95-.314.335-.884.503-1.709.503-.587 0-1.037-.14-1.352-.42-.314-.28-.584-.796-.807-1.551-.364-1.328-.944-2.282-1.74-2.862-.797-.58-1.901-.87-3.313-.87-2.153 0-3.802.727-4.948 2.18-1.147 1.454-1.72 3.558-1.72 6.311 0 2.74.58 4.844 1.74 6.311 1.16 1.468 2.817 2.202 4.97 2.202 1.467 0 3.085-.49 4.854-1.468 1.768-.978 2.883-1.467 3.344-1.467.545 0 1.003.23 1.373.692.37.46.556 1.034.556 1.719 0 1.23-1.084 2.39-3.25 3.48-2.167 1.09-4.606 1.636-7.318 1.636-3.662 0-6.625-1.21-8.89-3.627-2.264-2.419-3.396-5.578-3.396-9.478 0-3.76 1.146-6.884 3.438-9.372 2.293-2.488 5.2-3.732 8.723-3.732.992 0 1.97.112 2.935.335.964.224 1.992.574 3.082 1.049zm10.22 19.583V17.326h-.356c-.755 0-1.328-.196-1.72-.587-.39-.392-.586-.965-.586-1.72 0-.81.21-1.401.629-1.771.42-.37 1.097-.556 2.034-.556h5.178c2.922 0 5.06.126 6.416.377 1.356.252 2.51.671 3.46 1.258 1.691 1.007 2.988 2.443 3.89 4.31.9 1.865 1.352 4.021 1.352 6.467 0 2.586-.514 4.847-1.541 6.783-1.028 1.936-2.485 3.4-4.372 4.393-.853.447-1.852.772-2.998.975-1.147.203-2.852.304-5.116.304h-6.269c-.965 0-1.65-.178-2.055-.535-.406-.356-.608-.954-.608-1.792 0-.741.195-1.304.587-1.688.391-.385.964-.577 1.72-.577h.356zm5.41-15.725v15.725h1.195c2.642 0 4.592-.646 5.85-1.94 1.258-1.292 1.887-3.28 1.887-5.965 0-2.641-.64-4.612-1.918-5.912-1.28-1.3-3.205-1.95-5.777-1.95-.335 0-.59.003-.765.01a7.992 7.992 0 00-.472.032zm35.067-.126h-9.75v5.368h3.69v-.252c0-.797.175-1.39.524-1.782.35-.392.88-.587 1.594-.587.629 0 1.142.178 1.54.534.4.357.598.808.598 1.353 0 .028.007.118.021.272.014.154.021.308.021.462v4.34c0 .936-.167 1.607-.503 2.013-.335.405-.88.608-1.635.608-.713 0-1.251-.19-1.615-.567-.363-.377-.545-.936-.545-1.677v-.377h-3.69v6.269h9.75v-2.495c0-.937.178-1.608.534-2.013.357-.405.94-.608 1.75-.608.798 0 1.367.2 1.71.597.342.399.513 1.073.513 2.024v5.074c0 .755-.146 1.258-.44 1.51-.293.251-.873.377-1.74.377h-17.172c-.923 0-1.583-.182-1.982-.545-.398-.364-.597-.958-.597-1.782 0-.741.189-1.304.566-1.688.377-.385.93-.577 1.656-.577h.357V17.326h-.357c-.712 0-1.261-.2-1.646-.598-.384-.398-.576-.968-.576-1.709 0-.81.203-1.401.608-1.771.405-.37 1.062-.556 1.97-.556h17.173c.853 0 1.43.13 1.73.388.3.258.45.772.45 1.54v4.698c0 .95-.174 1.631-.524 2.044-.35.412-.915.618-1.698.618-.81 0-1.394-.21-1.75-.629-.357-.419-.535-1.097-.535-2.033v-2.202zM19.77 47.641c.267-.504.55-.86.85-1.07.3-.21.675-.314 1.122-.314.685 0 1.17.181 1.457.545.287.363.43.985.43 1.866l.042 5.451c0 .965-.157 1.615-.472 1.95-.314.336-.891.504-1.73.504-.587 0-1.045-.144-1.373-.43-.329-.287-.598-.8-.807-1.541-.378-1.342-.958-2.3-1.74-2.873-.783-.573-1.88-.86-3.292-.86-2.153 0-3.799.727-4.938 2.181-1.14 1.454-1.709 3.557-1.709 6.311s.598 4.882 1.793 6.385C10.599 67.248 12.294 68 14.488 68c.503 0 1.077-.06 1.72-.179a23.809 23.809 0 002.264-.555v-3.313h-2.37c-.95 0-1.624-.175-2.023-.524-.398-.35-.597-.93-.597-1.74 0-.84.199-1.437.597-1.793.399-.357 1.073-.535 2.024-.535h7.569c.978 0 1.667.175 2.065.524.398.35.598.937.598 1.762 0 .74-.2 1.31-.598 1.708-.398.399-.975.598-1.73.598h-.335v5.242c0 .447-.05.758-.147.933-.098.174-.293.353-.587.534-.797.476-2.062.895-3.795 1.258a25.576 25.576 0 01-5.263.546c-3.662 0-6.625-1.21-8.89-3.628-2.264-2.418-3.397-5.577-3.397-9.477 0-3.76 1.147-6.884 3.44-9.372 2.292-2.488 5.199-3.732 8.721-3.732.979 0 1.954.112 2.925.335.972.224 2.003.573 3.093 1.049zm15.84 3.941v4.823h6.857v-4.823h-.336c-.754 0-1.331-.195-1.73-.587-.398-.391-.597-.964-.597-1.719 0-.825.206-1.419.619-1.782.412-.364 1.093-.545 2.044-.545h5.41c.95 0 1.624.181 2.023.545.398.363.597.957.597 1.782 0 .755-.192 1.328-.576 1.72-.385.39-.947.586-1.688.586h-.357v15.642h.357c.755 0 1.328.192 1.719.576.391.385.587.947.587 1.688 0 .825-.203 1.419-.608 1.782-.405.364-1.09.546-2.055.546h-5.41c-.964 0-1.649-.179-2.054-.535-.405-.357-.608-.954-.608-1.793 0-.74.2-1.303.598-1.688.398-.384.975-.576 1.73-.576h.335v-6.186h-6.856v6.186h.335c.755 0 1.331.192 1.73.576.398.385.597.947.597 1.688 0 .825-.206 1.419-.618 1.782-.412.364-1.094.546-2.044.546h-5.41c-.964 0-1.65-.179-2.055-.535-.405-.357-.608-.954-.608-1.793 0-.74.196-1.303.587-1.688.392-.384.965-.576 1.72-.576h.356V51.582h-.356c-.741 0-1.304-.195-1.688-.587-.385-.391-.577-.964-.577-1.719 0-.825.2-1.419.598-1.782.398-.364 1.073-.545 2.023-.545h5.41c.936 0 1.614.181 2.033.545.42.363.63.957.63 1.782 0 .755-.2 1.328-.598 1.72-.399.39-.975.586-1.73.586h-.335zm31.754 0v15.642h3.523c.95 0 1.632.178 2.044.534.412.357.618.933.618 1.73 0 .811-.21 1.402-.629 1.772-.419.37-1.097.556-2.033.556H58.433c-.95 0-1.632-.182-2.044-.546-.412-.363-.619-.957-.619-1.782 0-.81.203-1.39.608-1.74.406-.35 1.09-.524 2.055-.524h3.523V51.582h-3.523c-.95 0-1.632-.181-2.044-.545-.412-.363-.619-.95-.619-1.761 0-.825.203-1.412.608-1.761.406-.35 1.09-.524 2.055-.524h12.455c.992 0 1.684.174 2.075.524.392.35.587.936.587 1.761 0 .81-.202 1.398-.608 1.761-.405.364-1.09.545-2.054.545h-3.523zm30.496 0v11.994c0 1.873-.122 3.228-.367 4.067a5.876 5.876 0 01-1.227 2.244c-.74.852-1.768 1.495-3.082 1.929-1.314.433-2.893.65-4.738.65-1.3 0-2.555-.126-3.764-.378a16.843 16.843 0 01-3.491-1.132c-.615-.28-1.017-.643-1.206-1.09-.188-.448-.283-1.175-.283-2.18v-4.32c0-1.202.175-2.04.525-2.516.349-.475.957-.713 1.824-.713 1.244 0 1.929.915 2.054 2.747.014.321.035.566.063.733.168 1.622.545 2.73 1.133 3.324.587.594 1.523.89 2.81.89 1.593 0 2.714-.422 3.364-1.268.65-.845.975-2.386.975-4.623V51.582H88.93c-.95 0-1.632-.181-2.044-.545-.413-.363-.619-.95-.619-1.761 0-.825.2-1.412.598-1.761.398-.35 1.086-.524 2.065-.524h10.693c.979 0 1.667.174 2.065.524.399.35.598.936.598 1.761 0 .81-.206 1.398-.619 1.761-.412.364-1.093.545-2.044.545h-1.761zm14.644 0v6.353l6.48-6.478c-.728-.084-1.238-.29-1.531-.619-.294-.328-.44-.85-.44-1.562 0-.825.198-1.419.597-1.782.398-.364 1.073-.545 2.023-.545h5.137c.95 0 1.625.181 2.023.545.399.363.598.957.598 1.782 0 .769-.2 1.345-.598 1.73-.398.384-.982.576-1.75.576h-.483l-6.101 6.06c1.132.839 2.167 1.94 3.103 3.302.937 1.363 2.034 3.456 3.292 6.28h.692c.825 0 1.44.188 1.845.566.405.377.608.943.608 1.698 0 .825-.206 1.419-.619 1.782-.412.364-1.093.546-2.044.546h-2.579c-1.132 0-2.048-.762-2.746-2.286-.126-.28-.224-.503-.294-.67-.923-1.958-1.768-3.467-2.537-4.53a16.616 16.616 0 00-2.705-2.914l-1.97 1.887v3.92h.335c.755 0 1.331.193 1.73.577.398.385.597.947.597 1.688 0 .825-.206 1.419-.618 1.782-.413.364-1.094.546-2.045.546h-5.41c-.964 0-1.649-.179-2.054-.535-.405-.357-.608-.954-.608-1.793 0-.74.196-1.303.587-1.688.391-.384.965-.576 1.72-.576h.356V51.582h-.357c-.74 0-1.303-.195-1.687-.587-.385-.391-.577-.964-.577-1.719 0-.825.2-1.419.598-1.782.398-.364 1.072-.545 2.023-.545h5.41c.936 0 1.614.181 2.033.545.42.363.63.957.63 1.782 0 .755-.2 1.328-.598 1.72-.399.39-.975.586-1.73.586h-.336zM13.44 96.326l4.005-11.889c.251-.782.6-1.352 1.048-1.709.447-.356 1.041-.534 1.782-.534h3.271c.95 0 1.632.182 2.044.545.413.363.619.957.619 1.782 0 .755-.2 1.328-.598 1.72-.398.39-.975.587-1.73.587h-.335l.587 15.641h.357c.754 0 1.32.192 1.698.577.377.384.566.947.566 1.687 0 .825-.2 1.42-.598 1.783-.398.363-1.072.545-2.023.545h-4.718c-.95 0-1.624-.178-2.023-.535-.398-.356-.597-.954-.597-1.793 0-.74.192-1.303.576-1.687.385-.385.954-.577 1.709-.577h.335l-.293-12.79-3.061 9.52c-.224.712-.542 1.226-.954 1.54-.413.315-.982.472-1.709.472-.727 0-1.303-.157-1.73-.472-.426-.314-.751-.828-.975-1.54l-3.04-9.52-.294 12.79h.336c.755 0 1.324.192 1.709.577.384.384.576.947.576 1.687 0 .825-.202 1.42-.608 1.783-.405.363-1.076.545-2.013.545H2.621c-.937 0-1.608-.182-2.013-.545-.405-.364-.608-.958-.608-1.783 0-.74.192-1.303.577-1.687.384-.385.954-.577 1.708-.577h.336l.608-15.641h-.336c-.754 0-1.331-.196-1.73-.588-.398-.39-.597-.964-.597-1.719 0-.825.206-1.419.619-1.782.412-.363 1.093-.545 2.044-.545h3.27c.728 0 1.311.175 1.752.524.44.35.8.923 1.08 1.72l4.109 11.888zm30.454 2.054V86.828H42.74c-.922 0-1.583-.182-1.981-.546-.398-.363-.598-.95-.598-1.76 0-.812.2-1.402.598-1.773.398-.37 1.059-.555 1.981-.555h5.955c.909 0 1.566.185 1.97.555.406.37.609.961.609 1.772 0 .741-.192 1.31-.577 1.709-.384.398-.933.598-1.646.598h-.356v19.038c0 .657-.07 1.069-.21 1.237-.14.167-.454.251-.943.251h-2.097c-.67 0-1.143-.07-1.415-.21-.273-.14-.507-.384-.703-.733l-8.722-15.327v11.385h1.216c.909 0 1.559.175 1.95.524.392.35.587.93.587 1.74 0 .825-.199 1.42-.597 1.783-.399.363-1.045.545-1.94.545h-6.017c-.909 0-1.566-.182-1.971-.545-.406-.364-.608-.958-.608-1.783 0-.74.188-1.303.566-1.687.377-.385.936-.577 1.677-.577h.336V86.828h-.336c-.713 0-1.265-.2-1.656-.598-.392-.398-.587-.968-.587-1.709 0-.81.206-1.401.618-1.772.413-.37 1.066-.555 1.96-.555h3.44c.824 0 1.383.108 1.677.325.293.216.622.653.985 1.31l7.989 14.551zM64.66 86.366c-1.803 0-3.218.727-4.245 2.18-1.028 1.455-1.541 3.474-1.541 6.06 0 2.586.517 4.613 1.551 6.08 1.034 1.468 2.446 2.202 4.235 2.202 1.804 0 3.222-.73 4.257-2.19 1.034-1.461 1.551-3.492 1.551-6.092 0-2.586-.513-4.605-1.54-6.06-1.028-1.453-2.45-2.18-4.268-2.18zm0-4.864c3.44 0 6.27 1.23 8.492 3.69 2.223 2.46 3.334 5.598 3.334 9.414 0 3.844-1.104 6.99-3.313 9.436-2.208 2.446-5.046 3.669-8.513 3.669-3.424 0-6.255-1.234-8.491-3.701-2.237-2.467-3.355-5.602-3.355-9.404 0-3.83 1.108-6.971 3.323-9.424 2.216-2.454 5.057-3.68 8.523-3.68zM87.461 98.17v4.298h2.16c.908 0 1.555.175 1.94.524.384.35.576.93.576 1.74 0 .825-.196 1.42-.587 1.783-.392.363-1.035.545-1.93.545h-7.254c-.922 0-1.583-.182-1.981-.545-.399-.364-.598-.958-.598-1.783 0-.74.189-1.303.566-1.687.378-.385.93-.577 1.657-.577h.356V86.828h-.356c-.713 0-1.262-.2-1.646-.598-.385-.398-.577-.968-.577-1.709 0-.81.203-1.401.608-1.772.406-.37 1.063-.555 1.971-.555h8.66c3.424 0 6.014.657 7.768 1.97 1.754 1.315 2.631 3.25 2.631 5.809 0 2.697-.873 4.738-2.62 6.122-1.748 1.384-4.34 2.076-7.78 2.076h-3.564zm0-11.343v6.625h2.977c1.65 0 2.89-.28 3.722-.839.832-.559 1.248-1.397 1.248-2.516 0-1.048-.43-1.855-1.29-2.421-.86-.566-2.086-.85-3.68-.85h-2.977zm27.267 20.568l-1.636 1.636a12.37 12.37 0 011.772-.44c.58-.098 1.15-.147 1.709-.147 1.104 0 2.268.164 3.491.492 1.223.329 1.967.493 2.233.493.447 0 1.03-.15 1.75-.45.72-.301 1.206-.452 1.458-.452.517 0 .947.2 1.29.598.342.398.513.898.513 1.5 0 .796-.472 1.474-1.415 2.033-.944.56-2.1.839-3.47.839-.937 0-2.139-.22-3.607-.66-1.467-.441-2.53-.661-3.187-.661-.992 0-2.11.272-3.354.817-1.244.546-2.013.818-2.307.818a2.14 2.14 0 01-1.53-.597c-.42-.399-.63-.878-.63-1.437 0-.391.134-.807.4-1.247.265-.44.733-1.01 1.404-1.709l2.118-2.139c-2.335-.852-4.194-2.386-5.578-4.602-1.384-2.215-2.075-4.763-2.075-7.642 0-3.802 1.104-6.909 3.312-9.32 2.209-2.411 5.053-3.617 8.534-3.617 3.467 0 6.304 1.209 8.513 3.627 2.208 2.418 3.312 5.522 3.312 9.31 0 3.774-1.097 6.884-3.291 9.33-2.195 2.446-4.977 3.67-8.345 3.67a22.5 22.5 0 01-1.384-.043zm1.195-21.03c-1.803 0-3.218.727-4.246 2.18-1.027 1.455-1.54 3.474-1.54 6.06 0 2.586.516 4.613 1.55 6.08 1.035 1.468 2.447 2.202 4.236 2.202 1.803 0 3.222-.73 4.256-2.19 1.035-1.461 1.552-3.492 1.552-6.092 0-2.586-.514-4.605-1.541-6.06-1.028-1.453-2.45-2.18-4.267-2.18z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/mono-line": { "title": "$:/core/images/mono-line", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-mono-line tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M60.437 84.523h.908c1.922 0 3.381.489 4.378 1.468.997.979 1.495 2.411 1.495 4.298 0 2.1-.525 3.612-1.575 4.538-1.05.925-2.785 1.388-5.206 1.388h-16.07c-2.456 0-4.2-.454-5.232-1.361-1.032-.908-1.548-2.43-1.548-4.565 0-2.065.516-3.542 1.548-4.432 1.032-.89 2.776-1.334 5.232-1.334h1.869l-2.19-6.247H20.983l-2.296 6.247h1.87c2.42 0 4.155.453 5.205 1.361 1.05.908 1.575 2.376 1.575 4.405 0 2.1-.525 3.612-1.575 4.538-1.05.925-2.785 1.388-5.206 1.388H6.781c-2.456 0-4.2-.463-5.233-1.388C.516 93.9 0 92.389 0 90.289c0-1.887.498-3.32 1.495-4.298.997-.979 2.456-1.468 4.378-1.468h.908l14.308-39.83h-4.271c-2.42 0-4.156-.462-5.206-1.387-1.05-.926-1.575-2.42-1.575-4.485 0-2.1.525-3.613 1.575-4.538 1.05-.926 2.785-1.388 5.206-1.388h20.021c3.168 0 5.392 1.708 6.674 5.125v.16l16.924 46.343zm-27.976-39.83L24.72 67.225h15.483l-7.742-22.53zM89.506 68.56v16.284h8.008c5.66 0 9.646-.623 11.96-1.869 2.313-1.245 3.47-3.328 3.47-6.246 0-2.955-1.103-5.055-3.31-6.3-2.207-1.246-6.069-1.869-11.586-1.869h-8.542zm27.229-5.926c3.88 1.423 6.727 3.372 8.542 5.846 1.815 2.474 2.723 5.633 2.723 9.477 0 3.239-.783 6.193-2.35 8.862-1.565 2.67-3.808 4.859-6.726 6.567-1.709.997-3.622 1.718-5.74 2.163-2.118.445-5.116.667-8.996.667h-27.87c-2.349 0-4.03-.463-5.045-1.388-1.014-.926-1.521-2.438-1.521-4.538 0-1.887.48-3.32 1.441-4.298.961-.979 2.367-1.468 4.218-1.468h.907v-39.83h-.907c-1.851 0-3.257-.498-4.218-1.494-.961-.997-1.441-2.456-1.441-4.378 0-2.065.516-3.568 1.548-4.512 1.032-.943 2.705-1.414 5.018-1.414h24.56c7.51 0 13.214 1.459 17.111 4.377 3.898 2.92 5.847 7.19 5.847 12.814 0 2.776-.597 5.223-1.789 7.341-1.192 2.118-2.963 3.853-5.312 5.206zm-27.23-18.26v13.455h7.208c4.378 0 7.466-.516 9.264-1.549 1.797-1.032 2.696-2.776 2.696-5.232 0-2.313-.81-4.004-2.43-5.072-1.619-1.068-4.244-1.602-7.874-1.602h-8.863z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/new-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/new-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-new-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M56 72H8.007C3.591 72 0 68.418 0 64c0-4.41 3.585-8 8.007-8H56V8.007C56 3.591 59.582 0 64 0c4.41 0 8 3.585 8 8.007V56h47.993c4.416 0 8.007 3.582 8.007 8 0 4.41-3.585 8-8.007 8H72v47.993c0 4.416-3.582 8.007-8 8.007-4.41 0-8-3.585-8-8.007V72z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/new-here-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/new-here-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-new-here-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M55.838 20.935l-3.572.938c-3.688.968-8.23 4.43-10.136 7.731L3.37 96.738c-1.905 3.3-.771 7.524 2.534 9.432l33.717 19.466c3.297 1.904 7.53.78 9.435-2.521l38.76-67.134c1.905-3.3 2.632-8.963 1.623-12.646L83.285 20.88c-1.009-3.68-4.821-5.884-8.513-4.915l-7.603 1.995.043.287c.524 3.394 2.053 7.498 4.18 11.55.418.163.829.36 1.23.59a8.864 8.864 0 014.438 8.169c.104.132.21.264.316.395l-.386.318a8.663 8.663 0 01-1.082 3.137c-2.42 4.192-7.816 5.608-12.051 3.163-4.12-2.379-5.624-7.534-3.476-11.671-2.177-4.394-3.788-8.874-4.543-12.964z\"/><path d=\"M69.554 44.76c-5.944-7.476-10.74-17.196-11.955-25.059-1.68-10.875 3.503-18.216 15.082-18.04 10.407.158 19.975 5.851 24.728 13.785 5.208 8.695 2.95 17.868-6.855 20.496l-2.037-7.601c4.232-1.134 4.999-4.248 2.24-8.853-3.37-5.626-10.465-9.848-18.146-9.965-6.392-.097-8.31 2.62-7.323 9.01.999 6.465 5.318 15.138 10.582 21.65l-.072.06c.559 1.553-4.17 6.44-5.938 4.888l-.005.004-.028-.034a1.323 1.323 0 01-.124-.135 2.618 2.618 0 01-.149-.205z\"/><rect width=\"16\" height=\"48\" x=\"96\" y=\"80\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"48\" height=\"16\" x=\"80\" y=\"96\" rx=\"8\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/new-image-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/new-image-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-new-image-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M81.362 73.627l15.826-27.41a2.626 2.626 0 00-.962-3.59l-50.01-28.872a2.626 2.626 0 00-3.588.961L30.058 36.49l10.04-5.261c3.042-1.595 6.771.114 7.55 3.46l3.607 17.702 9.88.85a5.25 5.25 0 014.571 3.77c.034.115.1.344.199.671.165.553.353 1.172.562 1.843.595 1.914 1.23 3.85 1.872 5.678.207.588.412 1.156.614 1.701.625 1.685 1.209 3.114 1.725 4.207.255.54.485.977.726 1.427.214.212.547.425 1.011.622 1.141.482 2.784.74 4.657.758.864.008 1.71-.034 2.492-.11.448-.043.753-.085.871-.104.315-.053.625-.077.927-.076zM37.47 2.649A5.257 5.257 0 0144.649.725l63.645 36.746a5.257 5.257 0 011.923 7.178L73.47 108.294a5.257 5.257 0 01-7.177 1.923L2.649 73.47a5.257 5.257 0 01-1.924-7.177L37.471 2.649zm42.837 50.49a5.25 5.25 0 105.25-9.092 5.25 5.25 0 00-5.25 9.093zM96 112h-7.993c-4.419 0-8.007-3.582-8.007-8 0-4.41 3.585-8 8.007-8H96v-7.993C96 83.588 99.582 80 104 80c4.41 0 8 3.585 8 8.007V96h7.993c4.419 0 8.007 3.582 8.007 8 0 4.41-3.585 8-8.007 8H112v7.993c0 4.419-3.582 8.007-8 8.007-4.41 0-8-3.585-8-8.007V112zM33.347 51.791c7.428 7.948 9.01 10.69 7.449 13.394-1.56 2.703-13.838-2.328-16.094 1.58-2.256 3.908-.907 3.258-2.437 5.908l19.73 11.39s-5.605-8.255-4.235-10.628c2.515-4.356 8.77-1.256 10.365-4.019 2.414-4.181-5.103-9.639-14.778-17.625z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/new-journal-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/new-journal-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-new-journal-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M102.545 112.818v11.818c0 1.306 1.086 2.364 2.425 2.364h6.06c1.34 0 2.425-1.058 2.425-2.364v-11.818h12.12c1.34 0 2.425-1.058 2.425-2.363v-5.91c0-1.305-1.085-2.363-2.424-2.363h-12.121V90.364c0-1.306-1.086-2.364-2.425-2.364h-6.06c-1.34 0-2.425 1.058-2.425 2.364v11.818h-12.12c-1.34 0-2.425 1.058-2.425 2.363v5.91c0 1.305 1.085 2.363 2.424 2.363h12.121zM60.016 4.965c-4.781-2.76-10.897-1.118-13.656 3.66L5.553 79.305A9.993 9.993 0 009.21 92.963l51.04 29.468c4.78 2.76 10.897 1.118 13.655-3.66l40.808-70.681a9.993 9.993 0 00-3.658-13.656L60.016 4.965zm-3.567 27.963a6 6 0 106-10.393 6 6 0 00-6 10.393zm31.697 17.928a6 6 0 106-10.392 6 6 0 00-6 10.392z\"/><text class=\"tc-fill-background\" font-family=\"Helvetica\" font-size=\"47.172\" font-weight=\"bold\" transform=\"rotate(30 25.742 95.82)\"><tspan x=\"42\" y=\"77.485\" text-anchor=\"middle\"><<now \"DD\">></tspan></text></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/opacity": { "title": "$:/core/images/opacity", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-opacity tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M102.362 65a51.595 51.595 0 01-1.942 6H82.584a35.867 35.867 0 002.997-6h16.78zm.472-2c.423-1.961.734-3.963.929-6H87.656a35.78 35.78 0 01-1.368 6h16.546zm-3.249 10a51.847 51.847 0 01-3.135 6H75.812a36.205 36.205 0 005.432-6h18.341zm-4.416 8c-1.424 2.116-3 4.12-4.71 6H60.46a35.843 35.843 0 0012.874-6h21.834zm-7.513-34h16.107C101.247 20.627 79.033 0 52 0 23.281 0 0 23.281 0 52c0 25.228 17.965 46.26 41.8 51h20.4a51.66 51.66 0 0015.875-6H39v-2h42.25a52.257 52.257 0 007.288-6H39v-2h4.539C27.739 83.194 16 68.968 16 52c0-19.882 16.118-36 36-36 18.186 0 33.222 13.484 35.656 31zm.22 2h16.039a52.823 52.823 0 010 6H87.877a36.483 36.483 0 000-6z\"/><path d=\"M76 128c28.719 0 52-23.281 52-52s-23.281-52-52-52-52 23.281-52 52 23.281 52 52 52zm0-16c19.882 0 36-16.118 36-36S95.882 40 76 40 40 56.118 40 76s16.118 36 36 36z\"/><path d=\"M37 58h53v4H37v-4zm3-8h53v4H40v-4zm0-8h53v4H40v-4zm-8 24h53v4H32v-4zm-2 8h53v4H30v-4zm-3 8h53v4H27v-4z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/open-window": { "title": "$:/core/images/open-window", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-open-window tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M16 112h88.994c3.87 0 7.006 3.59 7.006 8 0 4.418-3.142 8-7.006 8H7.006C3.136 128 0 124.41 0 120a9.321 9.321 0 010-.01V24.01C0 19.586 3.59 16 8 16c4.418 0 8 3.584 8 8.01V112z\"/><path d=\"M96 43.196V56a8 8 0 1016 0V24c0-4.41-3.585-8-8.007-8H72.007C67.588 16 64 19.582 64 24c0 4.41 3.585 8 8.007 8H84.57l-36.3 36.299a8 8 0 00-.001 11.316c3.117 3.117 8.19 3.123 11.316-.003L96 43.196zM32 7.999C32 3.581 35.588 0 40 0h80c4.419 0 8 3.588 8 8v80c0 4.419-3.588 8-8 8H40c-4.419 0-8-3.588-8-8V8z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/options-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/options-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-options-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M110.488 76a47.712 47.712 0 01-5.134 12.384l6.724 6.724c3.123 3.123 3.132 8.192.011 11.313l-5.668 5.668c-3.12 3.12-8.186 3.117-11.313-.01l-6.724-6.725c-3.82 2.258-7.98 4-12.384 5.134v9.505c0 4.417-3.578 8.007-7.992 8.007h-8.016C55.58 128 52 124.415 52 119.993v-9.505a47.712 47.712 0 01-12.384-5.134l-6.724 6.725c-3.123 3.122-8.192 3.131-11.313.01l-5.668-5.668c-3.12-3.12-3.116-8.186.01-11.313l6.725-6.724c-2.257-3.82-4-7.98-5.134-12.384H8.007C3.591 76 0 72.422 0 68.01v-8.017C0 55.58 3.585 52 8.007 52h9.505a47.712 47.712 0 015.134-12.383l-6.724-6.725c-3.123-3.122-3.132-8.191-.011-11.312l5.668-5.669c3.12-3.12 8.186-3.116 11.313.01l6.724 6.725c3.82-2.257 7.98-4 12.384-5.134V8.007C52 3.591 55.578 0 59.992 0h8.016C72.42 0 76 3.585 76 8.007v9.505a47.712 47.712 0 0112.384 5.134l6.724-6.724c3.123-3.123 8.192-3.132 11.313-.01l5.668 5.668c3.12 3.12 3.116 8.186-.01 11.312l-6.725 6.725c2.257 3.82 4 7.979 5.134 12.383h9.505c4.416 0 8.007 3.578 8.007 7.992v8.017c0 4.411-3.585 7.991-8.007 7.991h-9.505zM64 96c17.673 0 32-14.327 32-32 0-17.673-14.327-32-32-32-17.673 0-32 14.327-32 32 0 17.673 14.327 32 32 32z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/paint": { "title": "$:/core/images/paint", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-paint tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M83.527 76.19C90.43 69.287 91.892 59 87.91 50.665l37.903-37.902c2.919-2.92 2.913-7.659 0-10.572a7.474 7.474 0 00-10.572 0L77.338 40.093c-8.335-3.982-18.622-2.521-25.526 4.383l31.715 31.715zm-2.643 2.644L49.169 47.119S8.506 81.243 0 80.282c0 0 3.782 5.592 6.827 8.039 14.024-5.69 37.326-24.6 37.326-24.6l.661.66S19.45 90.222 9.18 92.047c1.222 1.44 4.354 4.053 6.247 5.776 5.417-1.488 34.733-28.57 34.733-28.57l.661.66-32.407 31.022 5.285 5.286L56.106 75.2l.662.66s-27.864 30.536-28.684 32.432c0 0 6.032 6.853 7.569 7.824.702-2.836 27.884-33.485 27.884-33.485l.661.66s-20.597 23.755-24.964 36.732c3.21 3.549 7.5 5.137 10.926 6.298-2.19-11.817 30.724-47.487 30.724-47.487z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/palette": { "title": "$:/core/images/palette", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-palette tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M80.247 39.182a93.52 93.52 0 00-16.228-1.4C28.662 37.781 0 57.131 0 81.002c0 9.642 4.676 18.546 12.58 25.735C23.504 91.19 26.34 72.395 36.89 63.562c15.183-12.713 26.538-7.828 26.538-7.828l16.82-16.552zm26.535 9.655c13.049 7.913 21.257 19.392 21.257 32.166 0 9.35.519 17.411-11.874 25.08-10.797 6.681-3.824-6.536-11.844-10.898s-19.946 1.308-18.213 7.906c3.2 12.181 19.422 11.455 6.314 16.658-13.107 5.202-18.202 4.476-28.403 4.476-7.821 0-15.315-.947-22.243-2.68 9.844-4.197 27.88-12.539 33.354-19.456C82.788 92.409 87.37 80 83.324 72.484c-.194-.359 11.215-11.668 23.458-23.647zM1.134 123.867l-.66.002c33.479-14.94 22.161-64.226 58.818-64.226.317 1.418.644 2.944 1.062 4.494-25.907-4.166-23.567 48.031-59.22 59.73zm.713-.007c38.872-.506 78.152-22.347 78.152-44.813-9.27 0-14.073-3.48-16.816-7.942-16.597-7.003-30.365 45.715-61.336 52.755zm65.351-64.008c-4.45 4.115 4.886 16.433 11.318 11.318l45.27-45.27c11.317-11.318 0-22.635-11.318-11.318-11.317 11.318-33.518 34.405-45.27 45.27z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/permalink-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/permalink-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-permalink-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M80.483 48l-7.387 32h-25.58l7.388-32h25.58zm3.694-16l5.624-24.358c.993-4.303 5.29-6.996 9.596-6.002 4.296.992 6.988 5.293 5.994 9.602L100.598 32h3.403c4.41 0 7.999 3.582 7.999 8 0 4.41-3.581 8-8 8h-7.096l-7.387 32H104c4.41 0 7.999 3.582 7.999 8 0 4.41-3.581 8-8 8H85.824l-5.624 24.358c-.993 4.303-5.29 6.996-9.596 6.002-4.296-.992-6.988-5.293-5.994-9.602L69.402 96h-25.58L38.2 120.358c-.993 4.303-5.29 6.996-9.596 6.002-4.296-.992-6.988-5.293-5.994-9.602L27.402 96h-3.403C19.59 96 16 92.418 16 88c0-4.41 3.581-8 8-8h7.096l7.387-32H24C19.59 48 16 44.418 16 40c0-4.41 3.581-8 8-8h18.177l5.624-24.358c.993-4.303 5.29-6.996 9.596-6.002 4.296.992 6.988 5.293 5.994 9.602L58.598 32h25.58z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/permaview-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/permaview-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-permaview-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M81.483 48l-1.846 8h-5.58l1.847-8h5.58zm3.694-16l5.624-24.358c.993-4.303 5.29-6.996 9.596-6.002 4.296.992 6.988 5.293 5.994 9.602L101.598 32h2.403c4.41 0 7.999 3.582 7.999 8 0 4.41-3.581 8-8 8h-6.096l-1.847 8h7.944c4.41 0 7.999 3.582 7.999 8 0 4.41-3.581 8-8 8H92.364l-1.846 8H104c4.41 0 7.999 3.582 7.999 8 0 4.41-3.581 8-8 8H86.824l-5.624 24.358c-.993 4.303-5.29 6.996-9.596 6.002-4.296-.992-6.988-5.293-5.994-9.602L70.402 96h-5.58L59.2 120.358c-.993 4.303-5.29 6.996-9.596 6.002-4.296-.992-6.988-5.293-5.994-9.602L48.402 96h-5.58L37.2 120.358c-.993 4.303-5.29 6.996-9.596 6.002-4.296-.992-6.988-5.293-5.994-9.602L26.402 96h-2.403C19.59 96 16 92.418 16 88c0-4.41 3.581-8 8-8h6.096l1.847-8h-7.944C19.59 72 16 68.418 16 64c0-4.41 3.581-8 8-8h11.637l1.846-8H24C19.59 48 16 44.418 16 40c0-4.41 3.581-8 8-8h17.177l5.624-24.358c.993-4.303 5.29-6.996 9.596-6.002 4.296.992 6.988 5.293 5.994 9.602L57.598 32h5.58L68.8 7.642c.993-4.303 5.29-6.996 9.596-6.002 4.296.992 6.988 5.293 5.994 9.602L79.598 32h5.58zM53.904 48l-1.847 8h5.58l1.846-8h-5.579zm22.039 24l-1.847 8h-5.58l1.847-8h5.58zm-27.58 0l-1.846 8h5.579l1.847-8h-5.58z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/picture": { "title": "$:/core/images/picture", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-picture tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M112 68.233v-48.23A4.001 4.001 0 00107.997 16H20.003A4.001 4.001 0 0016 20.003v38.31l9.241-14.593c2.8-4.422 9.023-5.008 12.6-1.186l18.247 20.613 13.687-6.407a8 8 0 018.903 1.492 264.97 264.97 0 002.92 2.739 249.44 249.44 0 006.798 6.066 166.5 166.5 0 002.106 1.778c2.108 1.747 3.967 3.188 5.482 4.237.748.518 1.383.92 2.044 1.33.444.117 1.046.144 1.809.05 1.873-.233 4.238-1.144 6.723-2.547a36.016 36.016 0 003.205-2.044c.558-.4.93-.686 1.07-.802.376-.31.765-.577 1.165-.806zM0 8.007A8.01 8.01 0 018.007 0h111.986A8.01 8.01 0 01128 8.007v111.986a8.01 8.01 0 01-8.007 8.007H8.007A8.01 8.01 0 010 119.993V8.007zM95 42a8 8 0 100-16 8 8 0 000 16zM32 76c15.859 4.83 20.035 7.244 20.035 12S32 95.471 32 102.347c0 6.876 1.285 4.99 1.285 9.653H68s-13.685-6.625-13.685-10.8c0-7.665 10.615-8.34 10.615-13.2 0-7.357-14.078-8.833-32.93-12z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-language": { "title": "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-language", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M61.207 68.137c-4.324 2.795-6.999 6.656-6.999 10.921 0 7.906 9.19 14.424 21.042 15.336 2.162 3.902 8.598 6.785 16.318 7.01-5.126-1.125-9.117-3.742-10.62-7.01C92.805 93.487 102 86.967 102 79.059c0-8.53-10.699-15.445-23.896-15.445-6.599 0-12.572 1.729-16.897 4.524zm12.794-14.158c-4.324 2.795-10.298 4.524-16.897 4.524-2.619 0-5.14-.272-7.497-.775-3.312 2.25-8.383 3.69-14.067 3.69l-.255-.002c4.119-.892 7.511-2.747 9.478-5.13-6.925-2.704-11.555-7.617-11.555-13.228 0-8.53 10.699-15.445 23.896-15.445C70.301 27.613 81 34.528 81 43.058c0 4.265-2.675 8.126-6.999 10.921zM64 0l54.56 32v64L64 128 9.44 96V32L64 0z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-plugin": { "title": "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-plugin", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M40.397 76.446V95.34h14.12l-.001-.005a6.912 6.912 0 005.364-11.593l.046-.023a6.912 6.912 0 119.979.526l.086.055a6.914 6.914 0 004.408 10.948l-.023.092h21.32V75.568l-.15.038a6.912 6.912 0 00-11.593-5.364l-.022-.046a6.912 6.912 0 11.526-9.979l.055-.086a6.914 6.914 0 0010.948-4.408c.079.018.158.038.236.059v-15.74h-21.32l.023-.094a6.914 6.914 0 01-4.408-10.947 10.23 10.23 0 00-.086-.055 6.912 6.912 0 10-9.979-.526l-.046.023a6.912 6.912 0 01-5.364 11.593l.001.005h-14.12v12.847A6.912 6.912 0 0129.5 59.843l-.054.086a6.912 6.912 0 10-.526 9.979l.023.046a6.912 6.912 0 0111.455 6.492zM64 0l54.56 32v64L64 128 9.44 96V32L64 0z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-theme": { "title": "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-theme", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M29.408 91.472L51.469 69.41l-.004-.005a2.22 2.22 0 01.004-3.146c.87-.87 2.281-.872 3.147-.005l9.465 9.464a2.22 2.22 0 01-.005 3.147c-.87.87-2.28.871-3.147.005l-.005-.005-22.061 22.062a6.686 6.686 0 11-9.455-9.455zM60.802 66.38c-2.436-2.704-4.465-5.091-5.817-6.869-6.855-9.014-10.313-4.268-14.226 0-3.913 4.268 1.03 7.726-2.683 10.741-3.713 3.015-3.484 4.06-9.752-1.455-6.267-5.516-6.7-7.034-3.823-10.181 2.877-3.147 5.281 1.808 11.159-3.785 5.877-5.593.94-10.55.94-10.55s12.237-25.014 28.588-23.167c16.351 1.848-6.186-2.392-11.792 17.226-2.4 8.4.447 6.42 4.998 9.968 1.394 1.086 6.03 4.401 11.794 8.685l20.677-20.676 1.615-4.766 7.84-4.689 3.151 3.152-4.688 7.84-4.766 1.615-20.224 20.223c12.663 9.547 28.312 22.146 28.312 26.709 0 7.217-3.071 11.526-9.535 9.164-4.693-1.715-18.768-15.192-28.753-25.897l-2.893 2.893-3.151-3.152 3.029-3.029zM63.953 0l54.56 32v64l-54.56 32-54.56-32V32l54.56-32z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/preview-closed": { "title": "$:/core/images/preview-closed", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-preview-closed tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M.088 64a7.144 7.144 0 001.378 5.458C16.246 88.818 39.17 100.414 64 100.414c24.83 0 47.753-11.596 62.534-30.956A7.144 7.144 0 00127.912 64C110.582 78.416 88.304 87.086 64 87.086 39.696 87.086 17.418 78.416.088 64z\"/><rect width=\"4\" height=\"16\" x=\"62\" y=\"96\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"4\" height=\"16\" x=\"78\" y=\"93\" rx=\"4\" transform=\"rotate(-5 80 101)\"/><rect width=\"4\" height=\"16\" x=\"46\" y=\"93\" rx=\"4\" transform=\"rotate(5 48 101)\"/><rect width=\"4\" height=\"16\" x=\"30\" y=\"88\" rx=\"4\" transform=\"rotate(10 32 96)\"/><rect width=\"4\" height=\"16\" x=\"94\" y=\"88\" rx=\"4\" transform=\"rotate(-10 96 96)\"/><rect width=\"4\" height=\"16\" x=\"110\" y=\"80\" rx=\"4\" transform=\"rotate(-20 112 88)\"/><rect width=\"4\" height=\"16\" x=\"14\" y=\"80\" rx=\"4\" transform=\"rotate(20 16 88)\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/preview-open": { "title": "$:/core/images/preview-open", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-preview-open tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M64.11 99.588c-24.83 0-47.754-11.596-62.534-30.957a7.148 7.148 0 010-8.675C16.356 40.596 39.28 29 64.11 29c24.83 0 47.753 11.596 62.534 30.956a7.148 7.148 0 010 8.675c-14.78 19.36-37.703 30.957-62.534 30.957zm46.104-32.007c1.44-1.524 1.44-3.638 0-5.162C99.326 50.9 82.439 44 64.147 44S28.968 50.9 18.08 62.42c-1.44 1.523-1.44 3.637 0 5.16C28.968 79.1 45.855 86 64.147 86s35.179-6.9 46.067-18.42z\"/><path d=\"M63.5 88C76.479 88 87 77.479 87 64.5S76.479 41 63.5 41 40 51.521 40 64.5 50.521 88 63.5 88z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/print-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/print-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-print-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M112 71V30.5h-.032c-.035-2-.816-3.99-2.343-5.516L86.998 2.357A7.978 7.978 0 0081 .02V0H24a8 8 0 00-8 8v63h8V8h57v14.5c0 4.422 3.582 8 8 8h15V71h8z\"/><rect width=\"64\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"36\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"64\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"52\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"40\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"20\" rx=\"4\"/><path d=\"M0 80.005C0 71.165 7.156 64 16 64h96c8.836 0 16 7.155 16 16.005v31.99c0 8.84-7.156 16.005-16 16.005H16c-8.836 0-16-7.155-16-16.005v-31.99zM104 96a8 8 0 100-16 8 8 0 000 16z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/quote": { "title": "$:/core/images/quote", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-quote tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M51.219 117.713V62.199H27.427c0-8.891 1.683-16.401 5.047-22.53 3.365-6.127 9.613-10.754 18.745-13.878V2c-7.45.961-14.36 3.184-20.728 6.669-6.368 3.484-11.835 7.87-16.401 13.157C9.524 27.113 5.98 33.241 3.456 40.21.933 47.18-.21 54.63.03 62.56v55.153H51.22zm76.781 0V62.199h-23.791c0-8.891 1.682-16.401 5.046-22.53 3.365-6.127 9.613-10.754 18.745-13.878V2c-7.45.961-14.359 3.184-20.727 6.669-6.369 3.484-11.836 7.87-16.402 13.157-4.566 5.287-8.11 11.415-10.634 18.384-2.523 6.97-3.665 14.42-3.424 22.35v55.153H128z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/refresh-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/refresh-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-refresh-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M106.369 39.433c10.16 20.879 6.57 46.764-10.771 64.106-21.87 21.87-57.327 21.87-79.196 0-21.87-21.87-21.87-57.326 0-79.196a8 8 0 1111.314 11.314c-15.621 15.62-15.621 40.947 0 56.568 15.62 15.621 40.947 15.621 56.568 0C97.72 78.79 99.6 58.175 89.924 42.73l-6.44 12.264a8 8 0 11-14.166-7.437L84.435 18.76a8 8 0 0110.838-3.345l28.873 15.345a8 8 0 11-7.51 14.129l-10.267-5.457zm-8.222-12.368c-.167-.19-.336-.38-.506-.57l.96-.296-.454.866z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/right-arrow": { "title": "$:/core/images/right-arrow", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-right-arrow tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M99.069 64.173c0 2.027-.77 4.054-2.316 5.6l-55.98 55.98a7.92 7.92 0 01-11.196 0c-3.085-3.086-3.092-8.105 0-11.196l50.382-50.382-50.382-50.382a7.92 7.92 0 010-11.195c3.086-3.085 8.104-3.092 11.196 0l55.98 55.98a7.892 7.892 0 012.316 5.595z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/rotate-left": { "title": "$:/core/images/rotate-left", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-rotate-left tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"32\" height=\"80\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"80\" height=\"32\" x=\"48\" y=\"96\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M61.32 36.65c19.743 2.45 35.023 19.287 35.023 39.693a4 4 0 01-8 0c0-15.663-11.254-28.698-26.117-31.46l3.916 3.916a4 4 0 11-5.657 5.657L49.172 43.142a4 4 0 010-5.657l11.313-11.313a4 4 0 115.657 5.656l-4.821 4.822z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/save-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/save-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-save-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M120.783 34.33c4.641 8.862 7.266 18.948 7.266 29.646 0 35.347-28.653 64-64 64-35.346 0-64-28.653-64-64 0-35.346 28.654-64 64-64 18.808 0 35.72 8.113 47.43 21.03l2.68-2.68c3.13-3.13 8.197-3.132 11.321-.008 3.118 3.118 3.121 8.193-.007 11.32l-4.69 4.691zm-12.058 12.058a47.876 47.876 0 013.324 17.588c0 26.51-21.49 48-48 48s-48-21.49-48-48 21.49-48 48-48c14.39 0 27.3 6.332 36.098 16.362L58.941 73.544 41.976 56.578c-3.127-3.127-8.201-3.123-11.32-.005-3.123 3.124-3.119 8.194.006 11.319l22.617 22.617a7.992 7.992 0 005.659 2.347c2.05 0 4.101-.783 5.667-2.349l44.12-44.12z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/size": { "title": "$:/core/images/size", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-size tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M92.343 26l-9.171 9.172a4 4 0 105.656 5.656l16-16a4 4 0 000-5.656l-16-16a4 4 0 10-5.656 5.656L92.343 18H22a4 4 0 00-4 4v70.343l-9.172-9.171a4 4 0 10-5.656 5.656l16 16a4 4 0 005.656 0l16-16a4 4 0 10-5.656-5.656L26 92.343V22l-4 4h70.343zM112 52v64l4-4H52a4 4 0 100 8h64a4 4 0 004-4V52a4 4 0 10-8 0z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/spiral": { "title": "$:/core/images/spiral", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-spiral tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M64.534 68.348c3.39 0 6.097-2.62 6.476-5.968l-4.755-.538 4.75.583c.377-3.07-1.194-6.054-3.89-7.78-2.757-1.773-6.34-2.01-9.566-.7-3.46 1.403-6.14 4.392-7.35 8.148l-.01.026c-1.3 4.08-.72 8.64 1.58 12.52 2.5 4.2 6.77 7.2 11.76 8.27 5.37 1.15 11.11-.05 15.83-3.31 5.04-3.51 8.46-9.02 9.45-15.3 1.05-6.7-.72-13.63-4.92-19.19l.02.02c-4.42-5.93-11.2-9.82-18.78-10.78-7.96-1.01-16.13 1.31-22.59 6.43-6.81 5.39-11.18 13.41-12.11 22.26-.98 9.27 1.87 18.65 7.93 26.02 6.32 7.69 15.6 12.56 25.74 13.48 10.54.96 21.15-2.42 29.45-9.4l.01-.01c8.58-7.25 13.94-17.78 14.86-29.21.94-11.84-2.96-23.69-10.86-32.9-8.19-9.5-19.95-15.36-32.69-16.27-13.16-.94-26.24 3.49-36.34 12.34l.01-.01c-10.41 9.08-16.78 22.1-17.68 36.15-.93 14.44 4.03 28.77 13.79 39.78 10.03 11.32 24.28 18.2 39.6 19.09 15.73.92 31.31-4.56 43.24-15.234 12.23-10.954 19.61-26.44 20.5-43.074a4.785 4.785 0 00-4.52-5.03 4.778 4.778 0 00-5.03 4.52c-.75 14.1-7 27.2-17.33 36.45-10.03 8.98-23.11 13.58-36.3 12.81-12.79-.75-24.67-6.48-33-15.89-8.07-9.11-12.17-20.94-11.41-32.827.74-11.52 5.942-22.15 14.43-29.54l.01-.01c8.18-7.17 18.74-10.75 29.35-9.998 10.21.726 19.6 5.41 26.11 12.96 6.24 7.273 9.32 16.61 8.573 25.894-.718 8.9-4.88 17.064-11.504 22.66l.01-.007c-6.36 5.342-14.44 7.92-22.425 7.19-7.604-.68-14.52-4.314-19.21-10.027-4.44-5.4-6.517-12.23-5.806-18.94.67-6.3 3.76-11.977 8.54-15.766 4.46-3.54 10.05-5.128 15.44-4.44 5.03.63 9.46 3.18 12.32 7.01l.02.024c2.65 3.5 3.75 7.814 3.1 11.92-.59 3.71-2.58 6.925-5.45 8.924-2.56 1.767-5.61 2.403-8.38 1.81-2.42-.516-4.42-1.92-5.53-3.79-.93-1.56-1.15-3.3-.69-4.75l-4.56-1.446L59.325 65c.36-1.12 1.068-1.905 1.84-2.22.25-.103.48-.14.668-.13.06.006.11.015.14.025.01 0 .01 0-.01-.01a1.047 1.047 0 01-.264-.332c-.15-.29-.23-.678-.18-1.11l-.005.04c.15-1.332 1.38-2.523 3.035-2.523-2.65 0-4.79 2.144-4.79 4.787s2.14 4.785 4.78 4.785z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/stamp": { "title": "$:/core/images/stamp", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-stamp tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M49.733 64H16.01C11.584 64 8 67.583 8 72.003V97h112V72.003A8 8 0 00111.99 64H78.267A22.813 22.813 0 0175.5 53.077c0-6.475 2.687-12.324 7.009-16.497A22.818 22.818 0 0087 22.952C87 10.276 76.703 0 64 0S41 10.276 41 22.952c0 5.103 1.669 9.817 4.491 13.628 4.322 4.173 7.009 10.022 7.009 16.497 0 3.954-1.002 7.675-2.767 10.923zM8 104h112v8H8v-8z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/star-filled": { "title": "$:/core/images/star-filled", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-star-filled tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M61.836 96.823l37.327 27.287c2.72 1.99 6.379-.69 5.343-3.912L90.29 75.988l-1.26 3.91 37.285-27.345c2.718-1.993 1.32-6.327-2.041-6.33l-46.113-.036 3.3 2.416L67.176 4.416c-1.04-3.221-5.563-3.221-6.604 0L46.29 48.603l3.3-2.416-46.113.036c-3.362.003-4.759 4.337-2.04 6.33L38.72 79.898l-1.26-3.91-14.216 44.21c-1.036 3.223 2.622 5.901 5.343 3.912l37.326-27.287h-4.078z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/storyview-classic": { "title": "$:/core/images/storyview-classic", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-storyview-classic tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M8.007 0A8.01 8.01 0 000 8.007v111.986A8.01 8.01 0 008.007 128h111.986a8.01 8.01 0 008.007-8.007V8.007A8.01 8.01 0 00119.993 0H8.007zm15.992 16C19.581 16 16 19.578 16 23.992v16.016C16 44.422 19.588 48 24 48h80c4.419 0 8-3.578 8-7.992V23.992c0-4.414-3.588-7.992-8-7.992H24zm0 48C19.581 64 16 67.59 16 72c0 4.418 3.588 8 8 8h80c4.419 0 8-3.59 8-8 0-4.418-3.588-8-8-8H24zm0 32C19.581 96 16 99.59 16 104c0 4.418 3.588 8 8 8h80c4.419 0 8-3.59 8-8 0-4.418-3.588-8-8-8H24z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/storyview-pop": { "title": "$:/core/images/storyview-pop", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-storyview-pop tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M8.007 0A8.01 8.01 0 000 8.007v111.986A8.01 8.01 0 008.007 128h111.986a8.01 8.01 0 008.007-8.007V8.007A8.01 8.01 0 00119.993 0H8.007zm15.992 16C19.581 16 16 19.578 16 23.992v16.016C16 44.422 19.588 48 24 48h80c4.419 0 8-3.578 8-7.992V23.992c0-4.414-3.588-7.992-8-7.992H24zm-7.99 40C11.587 56 8 59.578 8 63.992v16.016C8 84.422 11.584 88 16.01 88h95.98c4.424 0 8.01-3.578 8.01-7.992V63.992c0-4.414-3.584-7.992-8.01-7.992H16.01zM24 96C19.581 96 16 99.59 16 104c0 4.418 3.588 8 8 8h80c4.419 0 8-3.59 8-8 0-4.418-3.588-8-8-8H24zm0-32C19.581 64 16 67.59 16 72c0 4.418 3.588 8 8 8h80c4.419 0 8-3.59 8-8 0-4.418-3.588-8-8-8H24z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/storyview-zoomin": { "title": "$:/core/images/storyview-zoomin", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-storyview-zoomin tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M8.007 0A8.01 8.01 0 000 8.007v111.986A8.01 8.01 0 008.007 128h111.986a8.01 8.01 0 008.007-8.007V8.007A8.01 8.01 0 00119.993 0H8.007zm15.992 16A8 8 0 0016 24.009V71.99C16 76.414 19.588 80 24 80h80a8 8 0 008-8.009V24.01c0-4.423-3.588-8.009-8-8.009H24z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/strikethrough": { "title": "$:/core/images/strikethrough", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-strikethrough tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M92.794 38.726h15.422c-.229-6.74-1.514-12.538-3.856-17.393-2.342-4.855-5.54-8.881-9.596-12.08-4.055-3.199-8.767-5.54-14.136-7.025C75.258.743 69.433 0 63.15 0a62.76 62.76 0 00-16.364 2.142C41.474 3.57 36.733 5.74 32.564 8.653c-4.17 2.913-7.511 6.626-10.025 11.138-2.513 4.512-3.77 9.853-3.77 16.022 0 5.597 1.115 10.252 3.342 13.965 2.228 3.712 5.198 6.74 8.91 9.081 3.713 2.342 7.911 4.227 12.595 5.655a194.641 194.641 0 0014.308 3.77c4.855 1.085 9.624 2.142 14.308 3.17 4.683 1.028 8.881 2.37 12.594 4.027 3.713 1.656 6.683 3.798 8.91 6.425 2.228 2.628 3.342 6.055 3.342 10.281 0 4.456-.914 8.111-2.742 10.967a19.953 19.953 0 01-7.197 6.768c-2.97 1.657-6.311 2.828-10.024 3.513a60.771 60.771 0 01-11.052 1.028c-4.57 0-9.025-.571-13.366-1.713-4.34-1.143-8.139-2.913-11.394-5.312-3.256-2.4-5.884-5.455-7.883-9.168-1.999-3.712-2.998-8.139-2.998-13.28H15c0 7.426 1.342 13.852 4.027 19.278 2.684 5.426 6.34 9.881 10.966 13.365 4.627 3.484 9.996 6.083 16.107 7.797 6.112 1.713 12.595 2.57 19.449 2.57 5.597 0 11.223-.657 16.878-1.97 5.655-1.314 10.767-3.428 15.336-6.34 4.57-2.914 8.31-6.683 11.224-11.31 2.913-4.626 4.37-10.195 4.37-16.707 0-6.054-1.115-11.08-3.342-15.079-2.228-3.998-5.198-7.31-8.91-9.938-3.713-2.627-7.911-4.712-12.595-6.254a170.83 170.83 0 00-14.308-4.027 549.669 549.669 0 00-14.308-3.17c-4.683-.971-8.881-2.2-12.594-3.684-3.713-1.485-6.683-3.399-8.91-5.74-2.228-2.342-3.342-5.398-3.342-9.168 0-3.998.771-7.34 2.313-10.024 1.543-2.685 3.599-4.826 6.17-6.426 2.57-1.599 5.51-2.741 8.824-3.427a49.767 49.767 0 0110.11-1.028c8.453 0 15.393 1.97 20.819 5.912 5.426 3.94 8.596 10.31 9.51 19.106z\"/><path d=\"M5 54h118v16H5z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/subscript": { "title": "$:/core/images/subscript", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-subscript tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M2.272 16h19.91l21.649 33.675L66.414 16h18.708L53.585 61.969l33.809 49.443H67.082L43.296 74.93l-24.187 36.48H0L33.808 61.97 2.272 16zM127.91 128.412H85.328c.059-5.168 1.306-9.681 3.741-13.542 2.435-3.86 5.761-7.216 9.978-10.066a112.388 112.388 0 016.325-4.321 50.09 50.09 0 006.058-4.499c1.841-1.603 3.356-3.34 4.543-5.211 1.188-1.871 1.812-4.024 1.871-6.46 0-1.128-.133-2.33-.4-3.607a9.545 9.545 0 00-1.56-3.564c-.772-1.098-1.84-2.019-3.207-2.761-1.366-.743-3.148-1.114-5.345-1.114-2.02 0-3.697.4-5.033 1.203-1.337.801-2.406 1.9-3.208 3.296-.801 1.396-1.395 3.044-1.781 4.944-.386 1.9-.609 3.95-.668 6.147H86.486c0-3.445.46-6.637 1.38-9.577.921-2.94 2.302-5.478 4.143-7.617 1.841-2.138 4.083-3.815 6.726-5.033 2.643-1.217 5.716-1.826 9.22-1.826 3.802 0 6.979.623 9.533 1.87 2.554 1.248 4.617 2.822 6.191 4.722 1.574 1.9 2.688 3.965 3.341 6.192.653 2.227.98 4.35.98 6.37 0 2.494-.386 4.75-1.158 6.77a21.803 21.803 0 01-3.118 5.568 31.516 31.516 0 01-4.454 4.677 66.788 66.788 0 01-5.167 4.009 139.198 139.198 0 01-5.346 3.563 79.237 79.237 0 00-4.944 3.386c-1.514 1.128-2.836 2.3-3.964 3.518-1.129 1.218-1.9 2.51-2.317 3.876h30.379v9.087z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/superscript": { "title": "$:/core/images/superscript", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-superscript tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M2.272 16h19.91l21.649 33.675L66.414 16h18.708L53.585 61.969l33.809 49.443H67.082L43.296 74.93l-24.187 36.48H0L33.808 61.97 2.272 16zM127.91 63.412H85.328c.059-5.168 1.306-9.681 3.741-13.542 2.435-3.86 5.761-7.216 9.978-10.066a112.388 112.388 0 016.325-4.321 50.09 50.09 0 006.058-4.499c1.841-1.603 3.356-3.34 4.543-5.211 1.188-1.871 1.812-4.024 1.871-6.46 0-1.128-.133-2.33-.4-3.607a9.545 9.545 0 00-1.56-3.564c-.772-1.098-1.84-2.019-3.207-2.761-1.366-.743-3.148-1.114-5.345-1.114-2.02 0-3.697.4-5.033 1.203-1.337.801-2.406 1.9-3.208 3.296-.801 1.396-1.395 3.044-1.781 4.944-.386 1.9-.609 3.95-.668 6.147H86.486c0-3.445.46-6.637 1.38-9.577.921-2.94 2.302-5.478 4.143-7.617 1.841-2.138 4.083-3.815 6.726-5.033 2.643-1.217 5.716-1.826 9.22-1.826 3.802 0 6.979.623 9.533 1.87 2.554 1.248 4.617 2.822 6.191 4.722 1.574 1.9 2.688 3.965 3.341 6.192.653 2.227.98 4.35.98 6.37 0 2.494-.386 4.75-1.158 6.77a21.803 21.803 0 01-3.118 5.568 31.516 31.516 0 01-4.454 4.677 66.788 66.788 0 01-5.167 4.009 139.198 139.198 0 01-5.346 3.563 79.237 79.237 0 00-4.944 3.386c-1.514 1.128-2.836 2.3-3.964 3.518-1.129 1.218-1.9 2.51-2.317 3.876h30.379v9.087z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/tag-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/tag-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-tag-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M18.164 47.66l.004 4.105c.003 3.823 2.19 9.097 4.885 11.792l61.85 61.85c2.697 2.697 7.068 2.69 9.769-.01L125.767 94.3a6.903 6.903 0 00.01-9.77L63.928 22.683c-2.697-2.697-7.976-4.88-11.796-4.881l-27.076-.007a6.902 6.902 0 00-6.91 6.91l.008 9.96.287.033c3.73.411 8.489-.044 13.365-1.153a9.702 9.702 0 0111.14-3.662l.291-.13.128.285a9.7 9.7 0 013.3 2.17c3.796 3.796 3.801 9.945.012 13.734-3.618 3.618-9.386 3.777-13.204.482-5.365 1.122-10.674 1.596-15.309 1.237z\"/><path d=\"M47.633 39.532l.023.051c-9.689 4.356-21.584 6.799-30.396 5.828C5.273 44.089-1.028 36.43 2.443 24.078 5.562 12.976 14.3 4.361 24.047 1.548c10.68-3.083 19.749 1.968 19.749 13.225h-8.623c0-4.859-3.078-6.573-8.735-4.94-6.91 1.995-13.392 8.383-15.694 16.577-1.915 6.818.417 9.653 7.46 10.43 7.126.785 17.531-1.352 25.917-5.121l.027.06.036-.017c1.76-.758 6.266 6.549 3.524 7.74a2.8 2.8 0 01-.075.03z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/theme-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/theme-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-theme-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M55.854 66.945a122.626 122.626 0 01-3.9-4.819c-11.064-14.548-16.645-6.888-22.96 0-6.315 6.888 1.664 12.47-4.33 17.335-5.993 4.866-5.623 6.552-15.737-2.35-10.115-8.9-10.815-11.351-6.172-16.43 4.644-5.08 8.524 2.918 18.01-6.108 9.485-9.026 1.517-17.026 1.517-17.026S42.03-2.824 68.42.157c26.39 2.982-9.984-3.86-19.031 27.801-3.874 13.556.72 10.362 8.066 16.087 1.707 1.33 6.428 4.732 12.671 9.318-6.129 5.879-11.157 10.669-14.273 13.582zm11.641 12.947c16.013 17.036 37.742 37.726 45.117 40.42 10.432 3.813 15.388-3.141 15.388-14.79 0-7.151-23.83-26.542-43.924-41.769-7.408 7.156-13.376 12.953-16.58 16.139z\"/><path d=\"M11.069 109.828L46.31 74.587a3.56 3.56 0 115.037-5.032l15.098 15.098a3.56 3.56 0 11-5.032 5.037l-35.24 35.241c-4.171 4.17-10.933 4.17-15.104 0-4.17-4.17-4.17-10.933 0-15.103zM124.344 6.622l5.034 5.034-7.49 12.524-7.613 2.58L61.413 79.62l-5.034-5.034 52.861-52.862 2.58-7.614 12.524-7.49z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/timestamp-off": { "title": "$:/core/images/timestamp-off", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-timestamp-off tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M58.25 11C26.08 11 0 37.082 0 69.25s26.08 58.25 58.25 58.25c32.175 0 58.25-26.082 58.25-58.25S90.425 11 58.25 11zm0 100.5C34.914 111.5 16 92.586 16 69.25 16 45.92 34.914 27 58.25 27s42.25 18.92 42.25 42.25c0 23.336-18.914 42.25-42.25 42.25zM49.704 10a5 5 0 010-10H66.69a5 5 0 015 5c.006 2.757-2.238 5-5 5H49.705z\"/><path d=\"M58.25 35.88c-18.777 0-33.998 15.224-33.998 33.998 0 18.773 15.22 34.002 33.998 34.002 18.784 0 34.002-15.23 34.002-34.002 0-18.774-15.218-33.998-34.002-33.998zm-3.03 50.123H44.196v-34H55.22v34zm16.976 0H61.17v-34h11.025v34z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/timestamp-on": { "title": "$:/core/images/timestamp-on", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-timestamp-on tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M58.25 11C26.08 11 0 37.082 0 69.25s26.08 58.25 58.25 58.25c32.175 0 58.25-26.082 58.25-58.25S90.425 11 58.25 11zm0 100.5C34.914 111.5 16 92.586 16 69.25 16 45.92 34.914 27 58.25 27s42.25 18.92 42.25 42.25c0 23.336-18.914 42.25-42.25 42.25zM49.704 10a5 5 0 010-10H66.69a5 5 0 015 5c.006 2.757-2.238 5-5 5H49.705z\"/><path d=\"M13.41 27.178a5.005 5.005 0 01-7.045-.613 5.008 5.008 0 01.616-7.047l9.95-8.348a5 5 0 016.429 7.661l-9.95 8.348zm89.573 0a5.005 5.005 0 007.045-.613 5.008 5.008 0 00-.616-7.047l-9.95-8.348a5 5 0 00-6.428 7.661l9.95 8.348zM65.097 71.072c0 3.826-3.09 6.928-6.897 6.928-3.804.006-6.9-3.102-6.903-6.928 0 0 4.76-39.072 6.903-39.072s6.897 39.072 6.897 39.072z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/tip": { "title": "$:/core/images/tip", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-tip tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M64 128.242c35.346 0 64-28.654 64-64 0-35.346-28.654-64-64-64-35.346 0-64 28.654-64 64 0 35.346 28.654 64 64 64zm11.936-36.789c-.624 4.129-5.73 7.349-11.936 7.349-6.206 0-11.312-3.22-11.936-7.349C54.33 94.05 58.824 95.82 64 95.82c5.175 0 9.67-1.769 11.936-4.366zm0 4.492c-.624 4.13-5.73 7.349-11.936 7.349-6.206 0-11.312-3.22-11.936-7.349 2.266 2.597 6.76 4.366 11.936 4.366 5.175 0 9.67-1.769 11.936-4.366zm0 4.456c-.624 4.129-5.73 7.349-11.936 7.349-6.206 0-11.312-3.22-11.936-7.349 2.266 2.597 6.76 4.366 11.936 4.366 5.175 0 9.67-1.769 11.936-4.366zm0 4.492c-.624 4.13-5.73 7.349-11.936 7.349-6.206 0-11.312-3.22-11.936-7.349 2.266 2.597 6.76 4.366 11.936 4.366 5.175 0 9.67-1.769 11.936-4.366zM64.3 24.242c11.618 0 23.699 7.82 23.699 24.2S75.92 71.754 75.92 83.576c0 5.873-5.868 9.26-11.92 9.26s-12.027-3.006-12.027-9.26C51.973 71.147 40 65.47 40 48.442s12.683-24.2 24.301-24.2z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/transcludify": { "title": "$:/core/images/transcludify", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-transcludify-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M0 59.482c.591 0 1.36-.089 2.306-.266a10.417 10.417 0 002.75-.932 6.762 6.762 0 002.306-1.907c.651-.828.976-1.863.976-3.104V35.709c0-2.01.414-3.74 1.242-5.19.828-1.448 1.833-2.66 3.016-3.636s2.425-1.7 3.726-2.173c1.3-.473 2.424-.71 3.37-.71h8.073v7.451h-4.88c-1.241 0-2.232.207-2.97.621-.74.414-1.302.932-1.686 1.552a4.909 4.909 0 00-.71 1.996c-.089.71-.133 1.39-.133 2.04v16.677c0 1.715-.325 3.134-.976 4.258-.65 1.123-1.434 2.025-2.35 2.705-.917.68-1.863 1.168-2.839 1.464-.976.296-1.818.473-2.528.532v.178c.71.059 1.552.207 2.528.443.976.237 1.922.68 2.839 1.33.916.651 1.7 1.583 2.35 2.795.65 1.212.976 2.853.976 4.923v16.144c0 .65.044 1.33.133 2.04.089.71.325 1.375.71 1.996.384.621.946 1.139 1.685 1.553.74.414 1.73.62 2.972.62h4.879v7.452h-8.073c-.946 0-2.07-.237-3.37-.71-1.301-.473-2.543-1.197-3.726-2.173-1.183-.976-2.188-2.188-3.016-3.637-.828-1.449-1.242-3.179-1.242-5.19V74.119c0-1.42-.325-2.572-.976-3.46-.65-.886-1.419-1.581-2.306-2.084a8.868 8.868 0 00-2.75-1.02C1.36 67.377.591 67.288 0 67.288v-7.806zm24.66 0c.591 0 1.36-.089 2.306-.266a10.417 10.417 0 002.75-.932 6.762 6.762 0 002.306-1.907c.65-.828.976-1.863.976-3.104V35.709c0-2.01.414-3.74 1.242-5.19.828-1.448 1.833-2.66 3.016-3.636s2.425-1.7 3.726-2.173c1.3-.473 2.424-.71 3.37-.71h8.073v7.451h-4.88c-1.241 0-2.232.207-2.97.621-.74.414-1.302.932-1.686 1.552a4.909 4.909 0 00-.71 1.996c-.089.71-.133 1.39-.133 2.04v16.677c0 1.715-.325 3.134-.976 4.258-.65 1.123-1.434 2.025-2.35 2.705-.917.68-1.863 1.168-2.839 1.464-.976.296-1.818.473-2.528.532v.178c.71.059 1.552.207 2.528.443.976.237 1.922.68 2.839 1.33.916.651 1.7 1.583 2.35 2.795.65 1.212.976 2.853.976 4.923v16.144c0 .65.044 1.33.133 2.04.089.71.325 1.375.71 1.996.384.621.946 1.139 1.685 1.553.74.414 1.73.62 2.972.62h4.879v7.452h-8.073c-.946 0-2.07-.237-3.37-.71-1.301-.473-2.543-1.197-3.726-2.173-1.183-.976-2.188-2.188-3.016-3.637-.828-1.449-1.242-3.179-1.242-5.19V74.119c0-1.42-.325-2.572-.976-3.46-.65-.886-1.419-1.581-2.306-2.084a8.868 8.868 0 00-2.75-1.02c-.946-.177-1.715-.266-2.306-.266v-7.806zm43.965-3.538L80.6 52.041l2.306 7.097-12.063 3.903 7.628 10.378-6.12 4.435-7.63-10.467-7.45 10.201-5.943-4.524 7.628-10.023-12.152-4.17 2.306-7.096 12.064 4.17V43.347h7.451v12.596zm34.425 11.344c-.65 0-1.449.089-2.395.266-.946.177-1.863.488-2.75.931a6.356 6.356 0 00-2.262 1.908c-.62.828-.931 1.862-.931 3.104v17.564c0 2.01-.414 3.74-1.242 5.189-.828 1.449-1.833 2.661-3.016 3.637s-2.425 1.7-3.726 2.173c-1.3.473-2.424.71-3.37.71h-8.073v-7.451h4.88c1.241 0 2.232-.207 2.97-.621.74-.414 1.302-.932 1.686-1.553a4.9 4.9 0 00.71-1.995c.089-.71.133-1.39.133-2.04V72.432c0-1.715.325-3.134.976-4.258.65-1.124 1.434-2.01 2.35-2.661.917-.65 1.863-1.124 2.839-1.42.976-.295 1.818-.502 2.528-.62v-.178c-.71-.059-1.552-.207-2.528-.443-.976-.237-1.922-.68-2.839-1.33-.916-.651-1.7-1.583-2.35-2.795-.65-1.212-.976-2.853-.976-4.923V37.66c0-.651-.044-1.331-.133-2.04a4.909 4.909 0 00-.71-1.997c-.384-.62-.946-1.138-1.685-1.552-.74-.414-1.73-.62-2.972-.62h-4.879V24h8.073c.946 0 2.07.237 3.37.71 1.301.473 2.543 1.197 3.726 2.173 1.183.976 2.188 2.188 3.016 3.637.828 1.449 1.242 3.178 1.242 5.189v16.943c0 1.419.31 2.572.931 3.46a6.897 6.897 0 002.262 2.084 8.868 8.868 0 002.75 1.02c.946.177 1.745.266 2.395.266v7.806zm24.66 0c-.65 0-1.449.089-2.395.266-.946.177-1.863.488-2.75.931a6.356 6.356 0 00-2.262 1.908c-.62.828-.931 1.862-.931 3.104v17.564c0 2.01-.414 3.74-1.242 5.189-.828 1.449-1.833 2.661-3.016 3.637s-2.425 1.7-3.726 2.173c-1.3.473-2.424.71-3.37.71h-8.073v-7.451h4.88c1.241 0 2.232-.207 2.97-.621.74-.414 1.302-.932 1.686-1.553a4.9 4.9 0 00.71-1.995c.089-.71.133-1.39.133-2.04V72.432c0-1.715.325-3.134.976-4.258.65-1.124 1.434-2.01 2.35-2.661.917-.65 1.863-1.124 2.839-1.42.976-.295 1.818-.502 2.528-.62v-.178c-.71-.059-1.552-.207-2.528-.443-.976-.237-1.922-.68-2.839-1.33-.916-.651-1.7-1.583-2.35-2.795-.65-1.212-.976-2.853-.976-4.923V37.66c0-.651-.044-1.331-.133-2.04a4.909 4.909 0 00-.71-1.997c-.384-.62-.946-1.138-1.685-1.552-.74-.414-1.73-.62-2.972-.62h-4.879V24h8.073c.946 0 2.07.237 3.37.71 1.301.473 2.543 1.197 3.726 2.173 1.183.976 2.188 2.188 3.016 3.637.828 1.449 1.242 3.178 1.242 5.189v16.943c0 1.419.31 2.572.931 3.46a6.897 6.897 0 002.262 2.084 8.868 8.868 0 002.75 1.02c.946.177 1.745.266 2.395.266v7.806z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/twitter": { "title": "$:/core/images/twitter", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-twitter tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M41.626 115.803A73.376 73.376 0 012 104.235c2.022.238 4.08.36 6.166.36 12.111 0 23.258-4.117 32.105-11.023-11.312-.208-20.859-7.653-24.148-17.883a25.98 25.98 0 0011.674-.441C15.971 72.881 7.061 62.474 7.061 49.997c0-.108 0-.216.002-.323a25.824 25.824 0 0011.709 3.22c-6.936-4.617-11.5-12.5-11.5-21.433 0-4.719 1.274-9.142 3.5-12.945 12.75 15.579 31.797 25.83 53.281 26.904-.44-1.884-.67-3.85-.67-5.868 0-14.22 11.575-25.75 25.852-25.75a25.865 25.865 0 0118.869 8.132 51.892 51.892 0 0016.415-6.248c-1.93 6.012-6.029 11.059-11.366 14.246A51.844 51.844 0 00128 25.878a52.428 52.428 0 01-12.9 13.33c.05 1.104.075 2.214.075 3.33 0 34.028-26 73.265-73.549 73.265\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/underline": { "title": "$:/core/images/underline", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-underline tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M7 117.421h114.248V128H7v-10.579zm97.871-18.525V0h-16.26v55.856c0 4.463-.605 8.576-1.816 12.338-1.212 3.762-3.03 7.046-5.452 9.851-2.423 2.806-5.452 4.974-9.086 6.504-3.635 1.53-7.939 2.296-12.912 2.296-6.25 0-11.159-1.786-14.73-5.356-3.57-3.571-5.356-8.417-5.356-14.538V0H23v65.038c0 5.356.542 10.234 1.626 14.633 1.084 4.4 2.965 8.194 5.643 11.382 2.678 3.188 6.185 5.643 10.52 7.365 4.337 1.721 9.756 2.582 16.26 2.582 7.27 0 13.582-1.435 18.938-4.304 5.356-2.87 9.755-7.365 13.199-13.486h.382v15.686h15.303z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/unfold-all-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/unfold-all-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-unfold-all tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" y=\"64\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M63.945 60.624c-2.05 0-4.101-.78-5.666-2.345L35.662 35.662c-3.125-3.125-3.13-8.195-.005-11.319 3.118-3.118 8.192-3.122 11.319.005L63.94 41.314l16.966-16.966c3.124-3.124 8.194-3.129 11.318-.005 3.118 3.118 3.122 8.192-.005 11.319L69.603 58.279a7.986 7.986 0 01-5.663 2.346zM64.004 124.565c-2.05 0-4.102-.78-5.666-2.345L35.721 99.603c-3.125-3.125-3.13-8.195-.005-11.319 3.118-3.118 8.191-3.122 11.318.005L64 105.255l16.966-16.966c3.124-3.124 8.194-3.129 11.318-.005 3.118 3.118 3.122 8.192-.005 11.319L69.662 122.22a7.986 7.986 0 01-5.663 2.346z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/unfold-button": { "title": "$:/core/images/unfold-button", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-unfold tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M63.945 63.624c-2.05 0-4.101-.78-5.666-2.345L35.662 38.662c-3.125-3.125-3.13-8.195-.005-11.319 3.118-3.118 8.192-3.122 11.319.005L63.94 44.314l16.966-16.966c3.124-3.124 8.194-3.129 11.318-.005 3.118 3.118 3.122 8.192-.005 11.319L69.603 61.279a7.986 7.986 0 01-5.663 2.346zM64.004 105.682c-2.05.001-4.102-.78-5.666-2.344L35.721 80.721c-3.125-3.125-3.13-8.195-.005-11.319 3.118-3.118 8.191-3.122 11.318.005L64 86.373l16.966-16.966c3.124-3.125 8.194-3.13 11.318-.005 3.118 3.118 3.122 8.192-.005 11.319l-22.617 22.617a7.986 7.986 0 01-5.663 2.346z\"/></g></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/unlocked-padlock": { "title": "$:/core/images/unlocked-padlock", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-unlocked-padlock tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M48.627 64H105v32.01C105 113.674 90.674 128 73.001 128H56C38.318 128 24 113.677 24 96.01V64h6.136c-10.455-12.651-27.364-35.788-4.3-55.142 24.636-20.672 45.835 4.353 55.777 16.201 9.943 11.85-2.676 22.437-12.457 9.892-9.78-12.545-21.167-24.146-33.207-14.043-12.041 10.104-1.757 22.36 8.813 34.958 2.467 2.94 3.641 5.732 3.865 8.134zm19.105 28.364A8.503 8.503 0 0064.5 76a8.5 8.5 0 00-3.498 16.25l-5.095 22.77H72.8l-5.07-22.656z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/up-arrow": { "title": "$:/core/images/up-arrow", "created": "20150316000544368", "modified": "20150316000831867", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-up-arrow tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M63.892.281c2.027 0 4.054.77 5.6 2.316l55.98 55.98a7.92 7.92 0 010 11.196c-3.086 3.085-8.104 3.092-11.196 0L63.894 19.393 13.513 69.774a7.92 7.92 0 01-11.196 0c-3.085-3.086-3.092-8.105 0-11.196l55.98-55.98A7.892 7.892 0 0163.893.28z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/video": { "title": "$:/core/images/video", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-video tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M64 12c-34.91 0-55.273 2.917-58.182 5.833C2.91 20.75 0 41.167 0 64.5c0 23.333 2.91 43.75 5.818 46.667C8.728 114.083 29.091 117 64 117c34.91 0 55.273-2.917 58.182-5.833C125.09 108.25 128 87.833 128 64.5c0-23.333-2.91-43.75-5.818-46.667C119.272 14.917 98.909 12 64 12zm-9.084 32.618c-3.813-2.542-6.905-.879-6.905 3.698v31.368c0 4.585 3.099 6.235 6.905 3.698l22.168-14.779c3.813-2.542 3.806-6.669 0-9.206L54.916 44.618z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/core/images/warning": { "title": "$:/core/images/warning", "tags": "$:/tags/Image", "text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-warning tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M57.072 11c3.079-5.333 10.777-5.333 13.856 0l55.426 96c3.079 5.333-.77 12-6.928 12H8.574c-6.158 0-10.007-6.667-6.928-12l55.426-96zM64 37c-4.418 0-8 3.582-8 7.994v28.012C56 77.421 59.59 81 64 81c4.418 0 8-3.582 8-7.994V44.994C72 40.579 68.41 37 64 37zm0 67a8 8 0 100-16 8 8 0 000 16z\"/></svg>" }, "$:/language/Buttons/AdvancedSearch/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/AdvancedSearch/Caption", "text": "advanced search" }, "$:/language/Buttons/AdvancedSearch/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/AdvancedSearch/Hint", "text": "Advanced search" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Cancel/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Cancel/Caption", "text": "cancel" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Cancel/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Cancel/Hint", "text": "Discard changes to this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Clone/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Clone/Caption", "text": "clone" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Clone/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Clone/Hint", "text": "Clone this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Close/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Close/Caption", "text": "close" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Close/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Close/Hint", "text": "Close this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/CloseAll/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/CloseAll/Caption", "text": "close all" }, "$:/language/Buttons/CloseAll/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/CloseAll/Hint", "text": "Close all tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/CloseOthers/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/CloseOthers/Caption", "text": "close others" }, "$:/language/Buttons/CloseOthers/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/CloseOthers/Hint", "text": "Close other tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ControlPanel/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ControlPanel/Caption", "text": "control panel" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ControlPanel/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ControlPanel/Hint", "text": "Open control panel" }, "$:/language/Buttons/CopyToClipboard/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/CopyToClipboard/Caption", "text": "copy to clipboard" }, "$:/language/Buttons/CopyToClipboard/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/CopyToClipboard/Hint", "text": "Copy this text to the clipboard" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Delete/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Delete/Caption", "text": "delete" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Delete/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Delete/Hint", "text": "Delete this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Edit/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Edit/Caption", "text": "edit" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Edit/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Edit/Hint", "text": "Edit this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/Caption", "text": "encryption" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/Hint", "text": "Set or clear a password for saving this wiki" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/ClearPassword/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/ClearPassword/Caption", "text": "clear password" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/ClearPassword/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/ClearPassword/Hint", "text": "Clear the password and save this wiki without encryption" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/SetPassword/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/SetPassword/Caption", "text": "set password" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/SetPassword/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/SetPassword/Hint", "text": "Set a password for saving this wiki with encryption" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ExportPage/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportPage/Caption", "text": "export all" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ExportPage/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportPage/Hint", "text": "Export all tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddler/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddler/Caption", "text": "export tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddler/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddler/Hint", "text": "Export tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddlers/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddlers/Caption", "text": "export tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddlers/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddlers/Hint", "text": "Export tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/SidebarSearch/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/SidebarSearch/Hint", "text": "Select the sidebar search field" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/Caption", "text": "fold tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/Hint", "text": "Fold the body of this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/FoldBar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/FoldBar/Caption", "text": "fold-bar" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/FoldBar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/FoldBar/Hint", "text": "Optional bars to fold and unfold tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Unfold/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Unfold/Caption", "text": "unfold tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Unfold/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Unfold/Hint", "text": "Unfold the body of this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/FoldOthers/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/FoldOthers/Caption", "text": "fold other tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/FoldOthers/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/FoldOthers/Hint", "text": "Fold the bodies of other opened tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/FoldAll/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/FoldAll/Caption", "text": "fold all tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/FoldAll/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/FoldAll/Hint", "text": "Fold the bodies of all opened tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/UnfoldAll/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/UnfoldAll/Caption", "text": "unfold all tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/UnfoldAll/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/UnfoldAll/Hint", "text": "Unfold the bodies of all opened tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/FullScreen/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/FullScreen/Caption", "text": "full-screen" }, "$:/language/Buttons/FullScreen/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/FullScreen/Hint", "text": "Enter or leave full-screen mode" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Help/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Help/Caption", "text": "help" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Help/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Help/Hint", "text": "Show help panel" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Import/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Import/Caption", "text": "import" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Import/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Import/Hint", "text": "Import many types of file including text, image, TiddlyWiki or JSON" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Info/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Info/Caption", "text": "info" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Info/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Info/Hint", "text": "Show information for this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Home/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Home/Caption", "text": "home" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Home/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Home/Hint", "text": "Open the default tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Language/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Language/Caption", "text": "language" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Language/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Language/Hint", "text": "Choose the user interface language" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Manager/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Manager/Caption", "text": "tiddler manager" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Manager/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Manager/Hint", "text": "Open tiddler manager" }, "$:/language/Buttons/More/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/More/Caption", "text": "more" }, "$:/language/Buttons/More/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/More/Hint", "text": "More actions" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewHere/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewHere/Caption", "text": "new here" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewHere/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewHere/Hint", "text": "Create a new tiddler tagged with this one" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournal/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournal/Caption", "text": "new journal" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournal/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournal/Hint", "text": "Create a new journal tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournalHere/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournalHere/Caption", "text": "new journal here" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournalHere/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournalHere/Hint", "text": "Create a new journal tiddler tagged with this one" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewImage/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewImage/Caption", "text": "new image" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewImage/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewImage/Hint", "text": "Create a new image tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewMarkdown/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewMarkdown/Caption", "text": "new Markdown tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewMarkdown/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewMarkdown/Hint", "text": "Create a new Markdown tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewTiddler/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewTiddler/Caption", "text": "new tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/NewTiddler/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewTiddler/Hint", "text": "Create a new tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/OpenWindow/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/OpenWindow/Caption", "text": "open in new window" }, "$:/language/Buttons/OpenWindow/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/OpenWindow/Hint", "text": "Open tiddler in new window" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Palette/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Palette/Caption", "text": "palette" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Palette/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Palette/Hint", "text": "Choose the colour palette" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Permalink/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Permalink/Caption", "text": "permalink" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Permalink/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Permalink/Hint", "text": "Set browser address bar to a direct link to this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Permaview/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Permaview/Caption", "text": "permaview" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Permaview/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Permaview/Hint", "text": "Set browser address bar to a direct link to all the tiddlers in this story" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Print/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Print/Caption", "text": "print page" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Print/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Print/Hint", "text": "Print the current page" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Refresh/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Refresh/Caption", "text": "refresh" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Refresh/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Refresh/Hint", "text": "Perform a full refresh of the wiki" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Save/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Save/Caption", "text": "ok" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Save/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Save/Hint", "text": "Confirm changes to this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/SaveWiki/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/SaveWiki/Caption", "text": "save changes" }, "$:/language/Buttons/SaveWiki/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/SaveWiki/Hint", "text": "Save changes" }, "$:/language/Buttons/StoryView/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/StoryView/Caption", "text": "storyview" }, "$:/language/Buttons/StoryView/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/StoryView/Hint", "text": "Choose the story visualisation" }, "$:/language/Buttons/HideSideBar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/HideSideBar/Caption", "text": "hide sidebar" }, "$:/language/Buttons/HideSideBar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/HideSideBar/Hint", "text": "Hide sidebar" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ShowSideBar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ShowSideBar/Caption", "text": "show sidebar" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ShowSideBar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ShowSideBar/Hint", "text": "Show sidebar" }, "$:/language/Buttons/TagManager/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/TagManager/Caption", "text": "tag manager" }, "$:/language/Buttons/TagManager/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/TagManager/Hint", "text": "Open tag manager" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Caption", "text": "timestamps" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Hint", "text": "Choose whether modifications update timestamps" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/On/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/On/Caption", "text": "timestamps are on" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/On/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/On/Hint", "text": "Update timestamps when tiddlers are modified" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Off/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Off/Caption", "text": "timestamps are off" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Off/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Off/Hint", "text": "Don't update timestamps when tiddlers are modified" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Theme/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Theme/Caption", "text": "theme" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Theme/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Theme/Hint", "text": "Choose the display theme" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Bold/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Bold/Caption", "text": "bold" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Bold/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Bold/Hint", "text": "Apply bold formatting to selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Clear/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Clear/Caption", "text": "clear" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Clear/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Clear/Hint", "text": "Clear image to solid colour" }, "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption", "text": "editor height" }, "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption/Auto": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption/Auto", "text": "Automatically adjust height to fit content" }, "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption/Fixed": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption/Fixed", "text": "Fixed height:" }, "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Hint", "text": "Choose the height of the text editor" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption", "text": "excise" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Excise": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Excise", "text": "Perform excision" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/MacroName": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/MacroName", "text": "Macro name:" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/NewTitle": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/NewTitle", "text": "Title of new tiddler:" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace", "text": "Replace excised text with:" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Macro": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Macro", "text": "macro" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Link": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Link", "text": "link" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Transclusion": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Transclusion", "text": "transclusion" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Tag": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Tag", "text": "Tag new tiddler with the title of this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/TiddlerExists": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/TiddlerExists", "text": "Warning: tiddler already exists" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Hint", "text": "Excise the selected text into a new tiddler" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading1/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading1/Caption", "text": "heading 1" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading1/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading1/Hint", "text": "Apply heading level 1 formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading2/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading2/Caption", "text": "heading 2" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading2/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading2/Hint", "text": "Apply heading level 2 formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading3/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading3/Caption", "text": "heading 3" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading3/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading3/Hint", "text": "Apply heading level 3 formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading4/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading4/Caption", "text": "heading 4" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading4/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading4/Hint", "text": "Apply heading level 4 formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading5/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading5/Caption", "text": "heading 5" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading5/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading5/Hint", "text": "Apply heading level 5 formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading6/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading6/Caption", "text": "heading 6" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Heading6/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading6/Hint", "text": "Apply heading level 6 formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Italic/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Italic/Caption", "text": "italic" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Italic/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Italic/Hint", "text": "Apply italic formatting to selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/LineWidth/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/LineWidth/Caption", "text": "line width" }, "$:/language/Buttons/LineWidth/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/LineWidth/Hint", "text": "Set line width for painting" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Link/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Link/Caption", "text": "link" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Link/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Link/Hint", "text": "Create wikitext link" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Linkify/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Linkify/Caption", "text": "wikilink" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Linkify/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Linkify/Hint", "text": "Wrap selection in square brackets" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ListBullet/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ListBullet/Caption", "text": "bulleted list" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ListBullet/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ListBullet/Hint", "text": "Apply bulleted list formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ListNumber/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ListNumber/Caption", "text": "numbered list" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ListNumber/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ListNumber/Hint", "text": "Apply numbered list formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/MonoBlock/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/MonoBlock/Caption", "text": "monospaced block" }, "$:/language/Buttons/MonoBlock/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/MonoBlock/Hint", "text": "Apply monospaced block formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/MonoLine/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/MonoLine/Caption", "text": "monospaced" }, "$:/language/Buttons/MonoLine/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/MonoLine/Hint", "text": "Apply monospaced character formatting to selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Opacity/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Opacity/Caption", "text": "opacity" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Opacity/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Opacity/Hint", "text": "Set painting opacity" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Paint/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Paint/Caption", "text": "paint colour" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Paint/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Paint/Hint", "text": "Set painting colour" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Picture/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Picture/Caption", "text": "picture" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Picture/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Picture/Hint", "text": "Insert picture" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Preview/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Preview/Caption", "text": "preview" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Preview/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Preview/Hint", "text": "Show preview pane" }, "$:/language/Buttons/PreviewType/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/PreviewType/Caption", "text": "preview type" }, "$:/language/Buttons/PreviewType/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/PreviewType/Hint", "text": "Choose preview type" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Quote/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Quote/Caption", "text": "quote" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Quote/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Quote/Hint", "text": "Apply quoted text formatting to lines containing selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/RotateLeft/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/RotateLeft/Caption", "text": "rotate left" }, "$:/language/Buttons/RotateLeft/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/RotateLeft/Hint", "text": "Rotate image left by 90 degrees" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption", "text": "image size" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Height": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Height", "text": "Height:" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Resize": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Resize", "text": "Resize image" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Width": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Width", "text": "Width:" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Hint", "text": "Set image size" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Caption", "text": "stamp" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Caption/New": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Caption/New", "text": "Add your own" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Hint", "text": "Insert a preconfigured snippet of text" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/New/Title": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/New/Title", "text": "Name as shown in menu" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/New/Text": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/New/Text", "text": "Text of snippet. (Remember to add a descriptive title in the caption field)." }, "$:/language/Buttons/Strikethrough/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Strikethrough/Caption", "text": "strikethrough" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Strikethrough/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Strikethrough/Hint", "text": "Apply strikethrough formatting to selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Subscript/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Subscript/Caption", "text": "subscript" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Subscript/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Subscript/Hint", "text": "Apply subscript formatting to selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Superscript/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Superscript/Caption", "text": "superscript" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Superscript/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Superscript/Hint", "text": "Apply superscript formatting to selection" }, "$:/language/Buttons/ToggleSidebar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/ToggleSidebar/Hint", "text": "Toggle the sidebar visibility" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Transcludify/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Transcludify/Caption", "text": "transclusion" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Transcludify/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Transcludify/Hint", "text": "Wrap selection in curly brackets" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Underline/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Underline/Caption", "text": "underline" }, "$:/language/Buttons/Underline/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Buttons/Underline/Hint", "text": "Apply underline formatting to selection" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Advanced/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Advanced/Caption", "text": "Advanced" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Advanced/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Advanced/Hint", "text": "Internal information about this TiddlyWiki" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Appearance/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Appearance/Caption", "text": "Appearance" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Appearance/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Appearance/Hint", "text": "Ways to customise the appearance of your TiddlyWiki." }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/AnimDuration/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/AnimDuration/Prompt", "text": "Animation duration" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/AutoFocus/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/AutoFocus/Prompt", "text": "Default focus field for new tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Caption", "text": "Basics" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/BottomHint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/BottomHint", "text": "Use [[double square brackets]] for titles with spaces. Or you can choose to <$button set=\"$:/DefaultTiddlers\" setTo=\"[list[$:/StoryList]]\">retain story ordering</$button>" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/Prompt", "text": "Default tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/TopHint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/TopHint", "text": "Choose which tiddlers are displayed at startup" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Language/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Language/Prompt", "text": "Hello! Current language:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Title/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Title/Prompt", "text": "Title of new journal tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Text/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Text/Prompt", "text": "Text for new journal tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Tags/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Tags/Prompt", "text": "Tags for new journal tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewTiddler/Title/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewTiddler/Title/Prompt", "text": "Title of new tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewTiddler/Tags/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewTiddler/Tags/Prompt", "text": "Tags for new tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/OverriddenShadowTiddlers/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/OverriddenShadowTiddlers/Prompt", "text": "Number of overridden shadow tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/RemoveTags": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/RemoveTags", "text": "Update to current format" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/RemoveTags/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/RemoveTags/Hint", "text": "Update the tags configuration to the latest format" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/ShadowTiddlers/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/ShadowTiddlers/Prompt", "text": "Number of shadow tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Subtitle/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Subtitle/Prompt", "text": "Subtitle" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/SystemTiddlers/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/SystemTiddlers/Prompt", "text": "Number of system tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Tags/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Tags/Prompt", "text": "Number of tags" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Tiddlers/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Tiddlers/Prompt", "text": "Number of tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Title/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Title/Prompt", "text": "Title of this ~TiddlyWiki" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Username/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Username/Prompt", "text": "Username for signing edits" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Version/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Version/Prompt", "text": "~TiddlyWiki version" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Caption", "text": "Editor Types" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Editor/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Editor/Caption", "text": "Editor" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Hint", "text": "These tiddlers determine which editor is used to edit specific tiddler types." }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Type/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Type/Caption", "text": "Type" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Info/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Info/Caption", "text": "Info" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Info/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Info/Hint", "text": "Information about this TiddlyWiki" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Add/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Add/Prompt", "text": "Type shortcut here" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Add/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Add/Caption", "text": "add shortcut" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Caption", "text": "Keyboard Shortcuts" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Hint", "text": "Manage keyboard shortcut assignments" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/NoShortcuts/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/NoShortcuts/Caption", "text": "No keyboard shortcuts assigned" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Remove/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Remove/Hint", "text": "remove keyboard shortcut" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/All": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/All", "text": "All platforms" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Mac": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Mac", "text": "Macintosh platform only" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonMac": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonMac", "text": "Non-Macintosh platforms only" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Linux": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Linux", "text": "Linux platform only" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonLinux": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonLinux", "text": "Non-Linux platforms only" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Windows": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Windows", "text": "Windows platform only" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonWindows": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonWindows", "text": "Non-Windows platforms only" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/LayoutSwitcher/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/LayoutSwitcher/Caption", "text": "Layout" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/LoadedModules/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/LoadedModules/Caption", "text": "Loaded Modules" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/LoadedModules/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/LoadedModules/Hint", "text": "These are the currently loaded tiddler modules linked to their source tiddlers. Any italicised modules lack a source tiddler, typically because they were setup during the boot process." }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Caption", "text": "Palette" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Clone/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Clone/Caption", "text": "clone" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Clone/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Clone/Prompt", "text": "It is recommended that you clone this shadow palette before editing it" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Delete/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Delete/Hint", "text": "delete this entry from the current palette" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Names/External/Show": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Names/External/Show", "text": "Show color names that are not part of the current palette" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Prompt/Modified": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Prompt/Modified", "text": "This shadow palette has been modified" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Prompt", "text": "Editing" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Reset/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Reset/Caption", "text": "reset" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/HideEditor/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/HideEditor/Caption", "text": "hide editor" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Prompt", "text": "Current palette:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/ShowEditor/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/ShowEditor/Caption", "text": "show editor" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Caption", "text": "Parsing" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Hint", "text": "Here you can globally disable/enable wiki parser rules. For changes to take effect, save and reload your wiki. Disabling certain parser rules can prevent <$text text=\"TiddlyWiki\"/> from functioning correctly. Use [[safe mode|https://tiddlywiki.com/#SafeMode]] to restore normal operation." }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Block/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Block/Caption", "text": "Block Parse Rules" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Inline/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Inline/Caption", "text": "Inline Parse Rules" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Pragma/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Pragma/Caption", "text": "Pragma Parse Rules" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Add/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Add/Caption", "text": "Get more plugins" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Add/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Add/Hint", "text": "Install plugins from the official library" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/AlreadyInstalled/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/AlreadyInstalled/Hint", "text": "This plugin is already installed at version <$text text=<<installedVersion>>/>" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/AlsoRequires": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/AlsoRequires", "text": "Also requires:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Caption", "text": "Plugins" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disable/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disable/Caption", "text": "disable" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disable/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disable/Hint", "text": "Disable this plugin when reloading page" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disabled/Status": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disabled/Status", "text": "(disabled)" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Downgrade/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Downgrade/Caption", "text": "downgrade" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Empty/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Empty/Hint", "text": "None" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Enable/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Enable/Caption", "text": "enable" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Enable/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Enable/Hint", "text": "Enable this plugin when reloading page" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Install/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Install/Caption", "text": "install" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Installed/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Installed/Hint", "text": "Currently installed plugins:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Languages/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Languages/Caption", "text": "Languages" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Languages/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Languages/Hint", "text": "Language pack plugins" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/NoInfoFound/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/NoInfoFound/Hint", "text": "No ''\"<$text text=<<currentTab>>/>\"'' found" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/NotInstalled/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/NotInstalled/Hint", "text": "This plugin is not currently installed" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/OpenPluginLibrary": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/OpenPluginLibrary", "text": "open plugin library" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/ClosePluginLibrary": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/ClosePluginLibrary", "text": "close plugin library" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/PluginWillRequireReload": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/PluginWillRequireReload", "text": "(requires reload)" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Plugins/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Plugins/Caption", "text": "Plugins" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Plugins/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Plugins/Hint", "text": "Plugins" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Reinstall/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Reinstall/Caption", "text": "reinstall" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Themes/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Themes/Caption", "text": "Themes" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Themes/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Themes/Hint", "text": "Theme plugins" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Update/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Update/Caption", "text": "update" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Updates/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Updates/Caption", "text": "Updates" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Updates/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Updates/Hint", "text": "Available updates to installed plugins" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Updates/UpdateAll/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Updates/UpdateAll/Caption", "text": "Update <<update-count>> plugins" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/SubPluginPrompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/SubPluginPrompt", "text": "With <<count>> sub-plugins available" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/Caption", "text": "Saving" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/AutoSave/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/AutoSave/Description", "text": "Permit automatic saving for the download saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/AutoSave/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/AutoSave/Hint", "text": "Enable Autosave for Download Saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/Caption", "text": "Download Saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/Hint", "text": "These settings apply to the HTML5-compatible download saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/General/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/General/Caption", "text": "General" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/General/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/General/Hint", "text": "These settings apply to all the loaded savers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/Hint", "text": "Settings used for saving the entire TiddlyWiki as a single file via a saver module" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Branch": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Branch", "text": "Target branch for saving" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/CommitMessage": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/CommitMessage", "text": "Saved by TiddlyWiki" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Description", "text": "These settings are only used when saving to <<service-name>>" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Filename": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Filename", "text": "Filename of target file (e.g. `index.html`)" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Path": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Path", "text": "Path to target file (e.g. `/wiki/`)" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Repo": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Repo", "text": "Target repository (e.g. `Jermolene/TiddlyWiki5`)" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/ServerURL": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/ServerURL", "text": "Server API URL" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/UserName": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/UserName", "text": "Username" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitHub/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitHub/Caption", "text": "~GitHub Saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitHub/Password": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitHub/Password", "text": "Password, OAUTH token, or personal access token (see [[GitHub help page|https://help.github.com/en/articles/creating-a-personal-access-token-for-the-command-line]] for details)" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitLab/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitLab/Caption", "text": "~GitLab Saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitLab/Password": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitLab/Password", "text": "Personal access token for API (see [[GitLab help page|https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/user/profile/personal_access_tokens.html]] for details)" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Gitea/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Gitea/Caption", "text": "Gitea Saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Gitea/Password": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Gitea/Password", "text": "Personal access token for API (via Gitea’s web interface: `Settings | Applications | Generate New Token`)" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Advanced/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Advanced/Heading", "text": "Advanced Settings" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/BackupDir": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/BackupDir", "text": "Backup Directory" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/ControlPanel": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/ControlPanel", "text": "~TiddlySpot Control Panel" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Backups": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Backups", "text": "Backups" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Caption", "text": "~TiddlySpot Saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Description", "text": "These settings are only used when saving to http://tiddlyspot.com or a compatible remote server" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Filename": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Filename", "text": "Upload Filename" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Heading", "text": "~TiddlySpot" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Hint", "text": "//The server URL defaults to `http://<wikiname>.tiddlyspot.com/store.cgi` and can be changed to use a custom server address, e.g. `http://example.com/store.php`.//" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Password": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Password", "text": "Password" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/ReadOnly": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/ReadOnly", "text": "The ~TiddlySpot service is currently only available in read-only form. Please see http://tiddlyspot.com/ for the latest details. The ~TiddlySpot saver can still be used to save to compatible servers." }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/ServerURL": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/ServerURL", "text": "Server URL" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/UploadDir": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/UploadDir", "text": "Upload Directory" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/UserName": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/UserName", "text": "Wiki Name" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Caption", "text": "Autosave" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Disabled/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Disabled/Description", "text": "Do not save changes automatically" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Enabled/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Enabled/Description", "text": "Save changes automatically" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Hint", "text": "Attempt to automatically save changes during editing when using a supporting saver" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Caption", "text": "Camel Case Wiki Links" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Hint", "text": "You can globally disable automatic linking of ~CamelCase phrases. Requires reload to take effect" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Description", "text": "Enable automatic ~CamelCase linking" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/Caption", "text": "Settings" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Caption", "text": "Editor Toolbar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Hint", "text": "Enable or disable the editor toolbar:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Description", "text": "Show editor toolbar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Caption", "text": "Tiddler Info Panel Mode" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Hint", "text": "Control when the tiddler info panel closes:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Popup/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Popup/Description", "text": "Tiddler info panel closes automatically" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Sticky/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Sticky/Description", "text": "Tiddler info panel stays open until explicitly closed" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/Hint", "text": "These settings let you customise the behaviour of TiddlyWiki." }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Caption", "text": "Navigation Address Bar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Hint", "text": "Behaviour of the browser address bar when navigating to a tiddler:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/No/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/No/Description", "text": "Do not update the address bar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Permalink/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Permalink/Description", "text": "Include the target tiddler" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Permaview/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Permaview/Description", "text": "Include the target tiddler and the current story sequence" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Caption", "text": "Navigation History" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Hint", "text": "Update browser history when navigating to a tiddler:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/No/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/No/Description", "text": "Do not update history" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Yes/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Yes/Description", "text": "Update history" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/Caption", "text": "Permalink/permaview Mode" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/Hint", "text": "Choose how permalink/permaview is handled:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/CopyToClipboard/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/CopyToClipboard/Description", "text": "Copy permalink/permaview URL to clipboard" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/UpdateAddressBar/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/UpdateAddressBar/Description", "text": "Update address bar with permalink/permaview URL" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Caption", "text": "Performance Instrumentation" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Hint", "text": "Displays performance statistics in the browser developer console. Requires reload to take effect" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Description", "text": "Enable performance instrumentation" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Caption", "text": "Toolbar Button Style" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Hint", "text": "Choose the style for toolbar buttons:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Borderless": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Borderless", "text": "Borderless" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Boxed": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Boxed", "text": "Boxed" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Rounded": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Rounded", "text": "Rounded" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Caption", "text": "Toolbar Buttons" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Hint", "text": "Default toolbar button appearance:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Icons/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Icons/Description", "text": "Include icon" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Text/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Text/Description", "text": "Include text" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultSidebarTab/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultSidebarTab/Caption", "text": "Default Sidebar Tab" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultSidebarTab/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultSidebarTab/Hint", "text": "Specify which sidebar tab is displayed by default" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultMoreSidebarTab/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultMoreSidebarTab/Caption", "text": "Default More Sidebar Tab" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultMoreSidebarTab/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultMoreSidebarTab/Hint", "text": "Specify which More sidebar tab is displayed by default" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/Caption", "text": "Tiddler Opening Behaviour" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/InsideRiver/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/InsideRiver/Hint", "text": "Navigation from //within// the story river" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OutsideRiver/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OutsideRiver/Hint", "text": "Navigation from //outside// the story river" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAbove": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAbove", "text": "Open above the current tiddler" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenBelow": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenBelow", "text": "Open below the current tiddler" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAtTop": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAtTop", "text": "Open at the top of the story river" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAtBottom": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAtBottom", "text": "Open at the bottom of the story river" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Caption", "text": "Tiddler Titles" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Hint", "text": "Optionally display tiddler titles as links" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/No/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/No/Description", "text": "Do not display tiddler titles as links" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Yes/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Yes/Description", "text": "Display tiddler titles as links" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Caption", "text": "Wiki Links" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Hint", "text": "Choose whether to link to tiddlers that do not exist yet" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Description": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Description", "text": "Enable links to missing tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/StoryView/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/StoryView/Caption", "text": "Story View" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/StoryView/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/StoryView/Prompt", "text": "Current view:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Caption", "text": "Stylesheets" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Expand/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Expand/Caption", "text": "Expand All" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Hint", "text": "This is the rendered CSS of the current stylesheet tiddlers tagged with <<tag \"$:/tags/Stylesheet\">>" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Restore/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Restore/Caption", "text": "Restore" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Theme/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Theme/Caption", "text": "Theme" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Theme/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Theme/Prompt", "text": "Current theme:" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/TiddlerFields/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/TiddlerFields/Caption", "text": "Tiddler Fields" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/TiddlerFields/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/TiddlerFields/Hint", "text": "This is the full set of TiddlerFields in use in this wiki (including system tiddlers but excluding shadow tiddlers)." }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/Caption", "text": "Toolbars" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditToolbar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditToolbar/Caption", "text": "Edit Toolbar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditToolbar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditToolbar/Hint", "text": "Choose which buttons are displayed for tiddlers in edit mode. Drag and drop to change the ordering" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/Hint", "text": "Select which toolbar buttons are displayed" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/PageControls/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/PageControls/Caption", "text": "Page Toolbar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/PageControls/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/PageControls/Hint", "text": "Choose which buttons are displayed on the main page toolbar. Drag and drop to change the ordering" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditorToolbar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditorToolbar/Caption", "text": "Editor Toolbar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditorToolbar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditorToolbar/Hint", "text": "Choose which buttons are displayed in the editor toolbar. Note that some buttons will only appear when editing tiddlers of a certain type. Drag and drop to change the ordering" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/ViewToolbar/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/ViewToolbar/Caption", "text": "View Toolbar" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/ViewToolbar/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/ViewToolbar/Hint", "text": "Choose which buttons are displayed for tiddlers in view mode. Drag and drop to change the ordering" }, "$:/language/ControlPanel/Tools/Download/Full/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Tools/Download/Full/Caption", "text": "Download full wiki" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/1": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/1", "text": "st" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/2": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/2", "text": "nd" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/3": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/3", "text": "rd" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/4": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/4", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/5": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/5", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/6": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/6", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/7": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/7", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/8": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/8", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/9": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/9", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/10": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/10", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/11": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/11", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/12": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/12", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/13": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/13", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/14": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/14", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/15": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/15", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/16": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/16", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/17": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/17", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/18": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/18", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/19": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/19", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/20": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/20", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/21": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/21", "text": "st" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/22": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/22", "text": "nd" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/23": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/23", "text": "rd" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/24": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/24", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/25": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/25", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/26": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/26", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/27": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/27", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/28": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/28", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/29": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/29", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/30": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/30", "text": "th" }, "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/31": { "title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/31", "text": "st" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/0": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/0", "text": "Sunday" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/1": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/1", "text": "Monday" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/2": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/2", "text": "Tuesday" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/3": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/3", "text": "Wednesday" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/4": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/4", "text": "Thursday" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/5": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/5", "text": "Friday" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/6": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/6", "text": "Saturday" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/1": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/1", "text": "January" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/2": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/2", "text": "February" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/3": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/3", "text": "March" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/4": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/4", "text": "April" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/5": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/5", "text": "May" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/6": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/6", "text": "June" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/7": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/7", "text": "July" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/8": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/8", "text": "August" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/9": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/9", "text": "September" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/10": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/10", "text": "October" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/11": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/11", "text": "November" }, "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/12": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/12", "text": "December" }, "$:/language/Date/Period/am": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Period/am", "text": "am" }, "$:/language/Date/Period/pm": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Period/pm", "text": "pm" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/0": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/0", "text": "Sun" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/1": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/1", "text": "Mon" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/2": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/2", "text": "Tue" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/3": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/3", "text": "Wed" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/4": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/4", "text": "Thu" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/5": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/5", "text": "Fri" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/6": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/6", "text": "Sat" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/1": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/1", "text": "Jan" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/2": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/2", "text": "Feb" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/3": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/3", "text": "Mar" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/4": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/4", "text": "Apr" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/5": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/5", "text": "May" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/6": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/6", "text": "Jun" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/7": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/7", "text": "Jul" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/8": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/8", "text": "Aug" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/9": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/9", "text": "Sep" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/10": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/10", "text": "Oct" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/11": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/11", "text": "Nov" }, "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/12": { "title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/12", "text": "Dec" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Days": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Days", "text": "<<period>> days from now" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Hours": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Hours", "text": "<<period>> hours from now" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Minutes": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Minutes", "text": "<<period>> minutes from now" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Months": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Months", "text": "<<period>> months from now" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Second": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Second", "text": "1 second from now" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Seconds": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Seconds", "text": "<<period>> seconds from now" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Years": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Years", "text": "<<period>> years from now" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Days": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Days", "text": "<<period>> days ago" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Hours": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Hours", "text": "<<period>> hours ago" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Minutes": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Minutes", "text": "<<period>> minutes ago" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Months": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Months", "text": "<<period>> months ago" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Second": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Second", "text": "1 second ago" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Seconds": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Seconds", "text": "<<period>> seconds ago" }, "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Years": { "title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Years", "text": "<<period>> years ago" }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/allfilteroperator": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/allfilteroperator", "text": "A sub-operator for the ''all'' filter operator." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/animation": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/animation", "text": "Animations that may be used with the RevealWidget." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/authenticator": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/authenticator", "text": "Defines how requests are authenticated by the built-in HTTP server." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/bitmapeditoroperation": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/bitmapeditoroperation", "text": "A bitmap editor toolbar operation." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/command": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/command", "text": "Commands that can be executed under Node.js." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/config": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/config", "text": "Data to be inserted into `$tw.config`." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/filteroperator": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/filteroperator", "text": "Individual filter operator methods." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/global": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/global", "text": "Global data to be inserted into `$tw`." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/info": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/info", "text": "Publishes system information via the [[$:/temp/info-plugin]] pseudo-plugin." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/isfilteroperator": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/isfilteroperator", "text": "Operands for the ''is'' filter operator." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/library": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/library", "text": "Generic module type for general purpose JavaScript modules." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/macro": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/macro", "text": "JavaScript macro definitions." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/parser": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/parser", "text": "Parsers for different content types." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/route": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/route", "text": "Defines how individual URL patterns are handled by the built-in HTTP server." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/saver": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/saver", "text": "Savers handle different methods for saving files from the browser." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/startup": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/startup", "text": "Startup functions." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/storyview": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/storyview", "text": "Story views customise the animation and behaviour of list widgets." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/texteditoroperation": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/texteditoroperation", "text": "A text editor toolbar operation." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlerdeserializer": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlerdeserializer", "text": "Converts different content types into tiddlers." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlerfield": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlerfield", "text": "Defines the behaviour of an individual tiddler field." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlermethod": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlermethod", "text": "Adds methods to the `$tw.Tiddler` prototype." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/upgrader": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/upgrader", "text": "Applies upgrade processing to tiddlers during an upgrade/import." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/utils": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/utils", "text": "Adds methods to `$tw.utils`." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/utils-node": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/utils-node", "text": "Adds Node.js-specific methods to `$tw.utils`." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/widget": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/widget", "text": "Widgets encapsulate DOM rendering and refreshing." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/wikimethod": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/wikimethod", "text": "Adds methods to `$tw.Wiki`." }, "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/wikirule": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/wikirule", "text": "Individual parser rules for the main WikiText parser." }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-background", "text": "Alert background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-border", "text": "Alert border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-highlight": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-highlight", "text": "Alert highlight" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-muted-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-muted-foreground", "text": "Alert muted foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/background", "text": "General background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/blockquote-bar": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/blockquote-bar", "text": "Blockquote bar" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-background", "text": "Default button background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-border", "text": "Default button border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-foreground", "text": "Default button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dirty-indicator": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dirty-indicator", "text": "Unsaved changes indicator" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-background", "text": "Code background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-border", "text": "Code border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-foreground", "text": "Code foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/download-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/download-background", "text": "Download button background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/download-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/download-foreground", "text": "Download button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dragger-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dragger-background", "text": "Dragger background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dragger-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dragger-foreground", "text": "Dragger foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-background", "text": "Dropdown background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-border", "text": "Dropdown border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-tab-background-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-tab-background-selected", "text": "Dropdown tab background for selected tabs" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-tab-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-tab-background", "text": "Dropdown tab background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropzone-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropzone-background", "text": "Dropzone background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background-hover": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background-hover", "text": "External link background hover" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background-visited": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background-visited", "text": "External link background visited" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background", "text": "External link background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground-hover": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground-hover", "text": "External link foreground hover" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground-visited": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground-visited", "text": "External link foreground visited" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground", "text": "External link foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/foreground", "text": "General foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/menubar-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/menubar-background", "text": "Menu bar background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/menubar-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/menubar-foreground", "text": "Menu bar foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-background", "text": "Message box background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-border", "text": "Message box border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-foreground", "text": "Message box foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-backdrop": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-backdrop", "text": "Modal backdrop" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-background", "text": "Modal background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-border", "text": "Modal border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-footer-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-footer-background", "text": "Modal footer background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-footer-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-footer-border", "text": "Modal footer border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-header-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-header-border", "text": "Modal header border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/muted-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/muted-foreground", "text": "General muted foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/notification-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/notification-background", "text": "Notification background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/notification-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/notification-border", "text": "Notification border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/page-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/page-background", "text": "Page background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/pre-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/pre-background", "text": "Preformatted code background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/pre-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/pre-border", "text": "Preformatted code border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/primary": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/primary", "text": "General primary" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/select-tag-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/select-tag-background", "text": "`<select>` element background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/select-tag-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/select-tag-foreground", "text": "`<select>` element text" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-button-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-button-foreground", "text": "Sidebar button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-controls-foreground-hover": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-controls-foreground-hover", "text": "Sidebar controls foreground hover" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-controls-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-controls-foreground", "text": "Sidebar controls foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-foreground-shadow": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-foreground-shadow", "text": "Sidebar foreground shadow" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-foreground", "text": "Sidebar foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-muted-foreground-hover": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-muted-foreground-hover", "text": "Sidebar muted foreground hover" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-muted-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-muted-foreground", "text": "Sidebar muted foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-background-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-background-selected", "text": "Sidebar tab background for selected tabs" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-background", "text": "Sidebar tab background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-border-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-border-selected", "text": "Sidebar tab border for selected tabs" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-border", "text": "Sidebar tab border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-divider": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-divider", "text": "Sidebar tab divider" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-foreground-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-foreground-selected", "text": "Sidebar tab foreground for selected tabs" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-foreground", "text": "Sidebar tab foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tiddler-link-foreground-hover": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tiddler-link-foreground-hover", "text": "Sidebar tiddler link foreground hover" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tiddler-link-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tiddler-link-foreground", "text": "Sidebar tiddler link foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/site-title-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/site-title-foreground", "text": "Site title foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/static-alert-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/static-alert-foreground", "text": "Static alert foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-background-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-background-selected", "text": "Tab background for selected tabs" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-background", "text": "Tab background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-border-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-border-selected", "text": "Tab border for selected tabs" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-border", "text": "Tab border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-divider": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-divider", "text": "Tab divider" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-foreground-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-foreground-selected", "text": "Tab foreground for selected tabs" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-foreground", "text": "Tab foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-border", "text": "Table border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-footer-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-footer-background", "text": "Table footer background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-header-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-header-background", "text": "Table header background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tag-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tag-background", "text": "Tag background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tag-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tag-foreground", "text": "Tag foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-background", "text": "Tiddler background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-border", "text": "Tiddler border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground-hover": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground-hover", "text": "Tiddler controls foreground hover" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground-selected": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground-selected", "text": "Tiddler controls foreground for selected controls" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground", "text": "Tiddler controls foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-background", "text": "Tiddler editor background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-border-image": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-border-image", "text": "Tiddler editor border image" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-border", "text": "Tiddler editor border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-fields-even": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-fields-even", "text": "Tiddler editor background for even fields" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-fields-odd": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-fields-odd", "text": "Tiddler editor background for odd fields" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-background", "text": "Tiddler info panel background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-border": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-border", "text": "Tiddler info panel border" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-tab-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-tab-background", "text": "Tiddler info panel tab background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-link-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-link-background", "text": "Tiddler link background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-link-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-link-foreground", "text": "Tiddler link foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-subtitle-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-subtitle-foreground", "text": "Tiddler subtitle foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-title-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-title-foreground", "text": "Tiddler title foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-new-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-new-button", "text": "Toolbar 'new tiddler' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-options-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-options-button", "text": "Toolbar 'options' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-save-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-save-button", "text": "Toolbar 'save' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-info-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-info-button", "text": "Toolbar 'info' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-edit-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-edit-button", "text": "Toolbar 'edit' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-close-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-close-button", "text": "Toolbar 'close' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-delete-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-delete-button", "text": "Toolbar 'delete' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-cancel-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-cancel-button", "text": "Toolbar 'cancel' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-done-button": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-done-button", "text": "Toolbar 'done' button foreground" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/untagged-background": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/untagged-background", "text": "Untagged pill background" }, "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/very-muted-foreground": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/very-muted-foreground", "text": "Very muted foreground" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/External/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/External/Hint", "text": "This tiddler shows content stored outside of the main TiddlyWiki file. You can edit the tags and fields but cannot directly edit the content itself" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/Placeholder": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/Placeholder", "text": "Type the text for this tiddler" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/Preview/Type/Output": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/Preview/Type/Output", "text": "output" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Remove/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Remove/Caption", "text": "remove field" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Remove/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Remove/Hint", "text": "Remove field" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Dropdown/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Dropdown/Caption", "text": "field list" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Dropdown/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Dropdown/Hint", "text": "Show field list" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Button": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Button", "text": "add" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Button/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Button/Hint", "text": "Add the new field to the tiddler" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Name/Placeholder": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Name/Placeholder", "text": "field name" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Prompt", "text": "Add a new field:" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Value/Placeholder": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Value/Placeholder", "text": "field value" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Dropdown/System": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Dropdown/System", "text": "System fields" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Dropdown/User": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Dropdown/User", "text": "User fields" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Shadow/Warning": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Shadow/Warning", "text": "This is a shadow tiddler. Any changes you make will override the default version from the plugin <<pluginLink>>" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Shadow/OverriddenWarning": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Shadow/OverriddenWarning", "text": "This is a modified shadow tiddler. You can revert to the default version in the plugin <<pluginLink>> by deleting this tiddler" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Button": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Button", "text": "add" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Button/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Button/Hint", "text": "add tag" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Placeholder": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Placeholder", "text": "tag name" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/ClearInput/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/ClearInput/Caption", "text": "clear input" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/ClearInput/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/ClearInput/Hint", "text": "Clear tag input" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Dropdown/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Dropdown/Caption", "text": "tag list" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Dropdown/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Dropdown/Hint", "text": "Show tag list" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/BadCharacterWarning": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/BadCharacterWarning", "text": "Warning: avoid using any of the characters <<bad-chars>> in tiddler titles" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/Exists/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/Exists/Prompt", "text": "Target tiddler already exists" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/Relink/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/Relink/Prompt", "text": "Update ''<$text text=<<fromTitle>>/>'' to ''<$text text=<<toTitle>>/>'' in the //tags// and //list// fields of other tiddlers" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/References/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/References/Prompt", "text": "The following references to this tiddler will not be automatically updated:" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Dropdown/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Dropdown/Caption", "text": "content type list" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Dropdown/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Dropdown/Hint", "text": "Show content type list" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Delete/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Delete/Caption", "text": "delete content type" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Delete/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Delete/Hint", "text": "Delete content type" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Placeholder": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Placeholder", "text": "content type" }, "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Prompt", "text": "Type:" }, "$:/language/Exporters/StaticRiver": { "title": "$:/language/Exporters/StaticRiver", "text": "Static HTML" }, "$:/language/Exporters/JsonFile": { "title": "$:/language/Exporters/JsonFile", "text": "JSON file" }, "$:/language/Exporters/CsvFile": { "title": "$:/language/Exporters/CsvFile", "text": "CSV file" }, "$:/language/Exporters/TidFile": { "title": "$:/language/Exporters/TidFile", "text": "\".tid\" file" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/_canonical_uri": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/_canonical_uri", "text": "The full URI of an external image tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/bag": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/bag", "text": "The name of the bag from which a tiddler came" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/caption": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/caption", "text": "The text to be displayed on a tab or button" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/color": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/color", "text": "The CSS color value associated with a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/component": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/component", "text": "The name of the component responsible for an [[alert tiddler|AlertMechanism]]" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/current-tiddler": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/current-tiddler", "text": "Used to cache the top tiddler in a [[history list|HistoryMechanism]]" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/created": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/created", "text": "The date a tiddler was created" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/creator": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/creator", "text": "The name of the person who created a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/dependents": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/dependents", "text": "For a plugin, lists the dependent plugin titles" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/description": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/description", "text": "The descriptive text for a plugin, or a modal dialogue" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/draft.of": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/draft.of", "text": "For draft tiddlers, contains the title of the tiddler of which this is a draft" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/draft.title": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/draft.title", "text": "For draft tiddlers, contains the proposed new title of the tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/footer": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/footer", "text": "The footer text for a wizard" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/hide-body": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/hide-body", "text": "The view template will hide bodies of tiddlers if set to: ''yes''" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/icon": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/icon", "text": "The title of the tiddler containing the icon associated with a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/library": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/library", "text": "Indicates that a tiddler should be saved as a JavaScript library if set to: ''yes''" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list", "text": "An ordered list of tiddler titles associated with a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list-before": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list-before", "text": "If set, the title of a tiddler before which this tiddler should be added to the ordered list of tiddler titles, or at the start of the list if this field is present but empty" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list-after": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list-after", "text": "If set, the title of the tiddler after which this tiddler should be added to the ordered list of tiddler titles, or at the end of the list if this field is present but empty" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/modified": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/modified", "text": "The date and time at which a tiddler was last modified" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/modifier": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/modifier", "text": "The tiddler title associated with the person who last modified a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/name": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/name", "text": "The human readable name associated with a plugin tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/plugin-priority": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/plugin-priority", "text": "A numerical value indicating the priority of a plugin tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/plugin-type": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/plugin-type", "text": "The type of plugin in a plugin tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/revision": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/revision", "text": "The revision of the tiddler held at the server" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/released": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/released", "text": "Date of a TiddlyWiki release" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/source": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/source", "text": "The source URL associated with a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/subtitle": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/subtitle", "text": "The subtitle text for a wizard" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/tags": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/tags", "text": "A list of tags associated with a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/text": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/text", "text": "The body text of a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/throttle.refresh": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/throttle.refresh", "text": "If present, throttles refreshes of this tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/title": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/title", "text": "The unique name of a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/toc-link": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/toc-link", "text": "Suppresses the tiddler's link in a Table of Contents tree if set to: ''no''" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/type": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/type", "text": "The content type of a tiddler" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/version": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/version", "text": "Version information for a plugin" }, "$:/language/Docs/Fields/_is_skinny": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/_is_skinny", "text": "If present, indicates that the tiddler text field must be loaded from the server" }, "$:/language/Filters/AllTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/AllTiddlers", "text": "All tiddlers except system tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/RecentSystemTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/RecentSystemTiddlers", "text": "Recently modified tiddlers, including system tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/RecentTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/RecentTiddlers", "text": "Recently modified tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/AllTags": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/AllTags", "text": "All tags except system tags" }, "$:/language/Filters/Missing": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/Missing", "text": "Missing tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/Drafts": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/Drafts", "text": "Draft tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/Orphans": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/Orphans", "text": "Orphan tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/SystemTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/SystemTiddlers", "text": "System tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/ShadowTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/ShadowTiddlers", "text": "Shadow tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/OverriddenShadowTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/OverriddenShadowTiddlers", "text": "Overridden shadow tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Filters/SessionTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/SessionTiddlers", "text": "Tiddlers modified since the wiki was loaded" }, "$:/language/Filters/SystemTags": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/SystemTags", "text": "System tags" }, "$:/language/Filters/StoryList": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/StoryList", "text": "Tiddlers in the story river, excluding <$text text=\"$:/AdvancedSearch\"/>" }, "$:/language/Filters/TypedTiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Filters/TypedTiddlers", "text": "Non wiki-text tiddlers" }, "GettingStarted": { "title": "GettingStarted", "text": "\\define lingo-base() $:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/

Welcome to ~TiddlyWiki and the ~TiddlyWiki community



Before you start storing important information in ~TiddlyWiki it is vital to make sure that you can reliably save changes. See https://tiddlywiki.com/#GettingStarted for details



!! Set up this ~TiddlyWiki



<div class=\"tc-control-panel\">



|<$link to=\"$:/SiteTitle\"><<lingo Title/Prompt>></$link> |<$edit-text tiddler=\"$:/SiteTitle\" default=\"\" tag=\"input\"/> |

|<$link to=\"$:/SiteSubtitle\"><<lingo Subtitle/Prompt>></$link> |<$edit-text tiddler=\"$:/SiteSubtitle\" default=\"\" tag=\"input\"/> |

|<$link to=\"$:/DefaultTiddlers\"><<lingo DefaultTiddlers/Prompt>></$link> |<<lingo DefaultTiddlers/TopHint>><br> <$edit tag=\"textarea\" tiddler=\"$:/DefaultTiddlers\"/><br>//<<lingo DefaultTiddlers/BottomHint>>// |

</div>



See the [[control panel|$:/ControlPanel]] for more options.

" }, "$:/language/Help/build": { "title": "$:/language/Help/build", "description": "Automatically run configured commands", "text": "Build the specified build targets for the current wiki. If no build targets are specified then all available targets will be built.



```

--build <target> [<target> ...]

```



Build targets are defined in the `tiddlywiki.info` file of a wiki folder.



" }, "$:/language/Help/clearpassword": { "title": "$:/language/Help/clearpassword", "description": "Clear a password for subsequent crypto operations", "text": "Clear the password for subsequent crypto operations



```

--clearpassword

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/default": { "title": "$:/language/Help/default", "text": "\\define commandTitle()

$:/language/Help/$(command)$

\\end

```

usage: tiddlywiki [<wikifolder>] [--<command> [<args>...]...]

```



Available commands:



<ul>

<$list filter=\"[commands[]sort[title]]\" variable=\"command\">

<li><$link to=<<commandTitle>>><$macrocall $name=\"command\" $type=\"text/plain\" $output=\"text/plain\"/></$link>: <$transclude tiddler=<<commandTitle>> field=\"description\"/></li>

</$list>

</ul>



To get detailed help on a command:



```

tiddlywiki --help <command>

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/deletetiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Help/deletetiddlers", "description": "Deletes a group of tiddlers", "text": "<<.from-version \"5.1.20\">> Deletes a group of tiddlers identified by a filter.



```

--deletetiddlers <filter>

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/editions": { "title": "$:/language/Help/editions", "description": "Lists the available editions of TiddlyWiki", "text": "Lists the names and descriptions of the available editions. You can create a new wiki of a specified edition with the `--init` command.



```

--editions

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/fetch": { "title": "$:/language/Help/fetch", "description": "Fetch tiddlers from wiki by URL", "text": "Fetch one or more files over HTTP/HTTPS, and import the tiddlers matching a filter, optionally transforming the incoming titles.



```

--fetch file <url> <import-filter> <transform-filter>

--fetch files <url-filter> <import-filter> <transform-filter>

--fetch raw-file <url> <transform-filter>

--fetch raw-files <url-filter> <transform-filter>

```



The \"file\" and \"files\" variants fetch the specified files and attempt to import the tiddlers within them (the same processing as if the files were dragged into the browser window). The \"raw-file\" and \"raw-files\" variants fetch the specified files and then store the raw file data in tiddlers, without applying the import logic.



With the \"file\" and \"raw-file\" variants only a single file is fetched and the first parameter is the URL of the file to read.



With the \"files\" and \"raw-files\" variants, multiple files are fetched and the first parameter is a filter yielding a list of URLs of the files to read. For example, given a set of tiddlers tagged \"remote-server\" that have a field \"url\" the filter `[tag[remote-server]get[url]]` will retrieve all the available URLs.



For the \"file\" and \"files\" variants, the `<import-filter>` parameter specifies a filter determining which tiddlers are imported. It defaults to `[all[tiddlers]]` if not provided.



For all variants, the `<transform-filter>` parameter specifies an optional filter that transforms the titles of the imported tiddlers. For example, `[addprefix[$:/myimports/]]` would add the prefix `$:/myimports/` to each title.



Preceding the `--fetch` command with `--verbose` will output progress information during the import.



Note that TiddlyWiki will not fetch an older version of an already loaded plugin.



The following example retrieves all the non-system tiddlers from https://tiddlywiki.com and saves them to a JSON file:



```

tiddlywiki --verbose --fetch file \"https://tiddlywiki.com/\" \"[!is[system]]\" \"\" --rendertiddler \"$:/core/templates/exporters/JsonFile\" output.json text/plain \"\" exportFilter \"[!is[system]]\"

```



The following example retrieves the \"favicon\" file from tiddlywiki.com and saves it in a file called \"output.ico\". Note that the intermediate tiddler \"Icon Tiddler\" is quoted in the \"--fetch\" command because it is being used as a transformation filter to replace the default title, while there are no quotes for the \"--savetiddler\" command because it is being used directly as a title.



```

tiddlywiki --verbose --fetch raw-file \"https://tiddlywiki.com/favicon.ico\" \"[[Icon Tiddler]]\" --savetiddler \"Icon Tiddler\" output.ico

```



" }, "$:/language/Help/help": { "title": "$:/language/Help/help", "description": "Display help for TiddlyWiki commands", "text": "Displays help text for a command:



```

--help [<command>]

```



If the command name is omitted then a list of available commands is displayed.

" }, "$:/language/Help/import": { "title": "$:/language/Help/import", "description": "Import tiddlers from a file", "text": "Import tiddlers from TiddlyWiki (`.html`), `.tiddler`, `.tid`, `.json` or other local files. The deserializer must be explicitly specified, unlike the `load` command which infers the deserializer from the file extension.



```

--import <filepath> <deserializer> [<title>] [<encoding>]

```



The deserializers in the core include:



* application/javascript

* application/json

* application/x-tiddler

* application/x-tiddler-html-div

* application/x-tiddlers

* text/html

* text/plain



The title of the imported tiddler defaults to the filename.



The encoding defaults to \"utf8\", but can be \"base64\" for importing binary files.



Note that TiddlyWiki will not import an older version of an already loaded plugin.

" }, "$:/language/Help/init": { "title": "$:/language/Help/init", "description": "Initialise a new wiki folder", "text": "Initialise an empty [[WikiFolder|WikiFolders]] with a copy of the specified edition.



```

--init <edition> [<edition> ...]

```



For example:



```

tiddlywiki ./MyWikiFolder --init empty

```



Note:



* The wiki folder directory will be created if necessary

* The \"edition\" defaults to ''empty''

* The init command will fail if the wiki folder is not empty

* The init command removes any `includeWikis` definitions in the edition's `tiddlywiki.info` file

* When multiple editions are specified, editions initialised later will overwrite any files shared with earlier editions (so, the final `tiddlywiki.info` file will be copied from the last edition)

* `--editions` returns a list of available editions

" }, "$:/language/Help/listen": { "title": "$:/language/Help/listen", "description": "Provides an HTTP server interface to TiddlyWiki", "text": "Serves a wiki over HTTP.



The listen command uses NamedCommandParameters:



```

--listen [<name>=<value>]...

```



All parameters are optional with safe defaults, and can be specified in any order. The recognised parameters are:



* ''host'' - optional hostname to serve from (defaults to \"127.0.0.1\" aka \"localhost\")

* ''path-prefix'' - optional prefix for paths

* ''port'' - port number on which to listen; non-numeric values are interpreted as a system environment variable from which the port number is extracted (defaults to \"8080\")

* ''credentials'' - pathname of credentials CSV file (relative to wiki folder)

* ''anon-username'' - the username for signing edits for anonymous users

* ''username'' - optional username for basic authentication

* ''password'' - optional password for basic authentication

* ''authenticated-user-header'' - optional name of header to be used for trusted authentication

* ''readers'' - comma separated list of principals allowed to read from this wiki

* ''writers'' - comma separated list of principals allowed to write to this wiki

* ''csrf-disable'' - set to \"yes\" to disable CSRF checks (defaults to \"no\")

* ''root-tiddler'' - the tiddler to serve at the root (defaults to \"$:/core/save/all\")

* ''root-render-type'' - the content type to which the root tiddler should be rendered (defaults to \"text/plain\")

* ''root-serve-type'' - the content type with which the root tiddler should be served (defaults to \"text/html\")

* ''tls-cert'' - pathname of TLS certificate file (relative to wiki folder)

* ''tls-key'' - pathname of TLS key file (relative to wiki folder)

* ''debug-level'' - optional debug level; set to \"debug\" to view request details (defaults to \"none\")

* ''gzip'' - set to \"yes\" to enable gzip compression for some http endpoints (defaults to \"no\")



For information on opening up your instance to the entire local network, and possible security concerns, see the WebServer tiddler at TiddlyWiki.com.



" }, "$:/language/Help/load": { "title": "$:/language/Help/load", "description": "Load tiddlers from a file", "text": "Load tiddlers from TiddlyWiki (`.html`), `.tiddler`, `.tid`, `.json` or other local files. The processing applied to incoming files is determined by the file extension. Use the alternative `import` command if you need to specify the deserializer and encoding explicitly.



```

--load <filepath> [noerror]

--load <dirpath> [noerror]

```



By default, the load command raises an error if no tiddlers are found. The error can be suppressed by providing the optional \"noerror\" parameter.



To load tiddlers from an encrypted TiddlyWiki file you should first specify the password with the PasswordCommand. For example:



```

tiddlywiki ./MyWiki --password pa55w0rd --load my_encrypted_wiki.html

```



Note that TiddlyWiki will not load an older version of an already loaded plugin.

" }, "$:/language/Help/makelibrary": { "title": "$:/language/Help/makelibrary", "description": "Construct library plugin required by upgrade process", "text": "Constructs the `$:/UpgradeLibrary` tiddler for the upgrade process.



The upgrade library is formatted as an ordinary plugin tiddler with the plugin type `library`. It contains a copy of each of the plugins, themes and language packs available within the TiddlyWiki5 repository.



This command is intended for internal use; it is only relevant to users constructing a custom upgrade procedure.



```

--makelibrary <title>

```



The title argument defaults to `$:/UpgradeLibrary`.

" }, "$:/language/Help/notfound": { "title": "$:/language/Help/notfound", "text": "No such help item" }, "$:/language/Help/output": { "title": "$:/language/Help/output", "description": "Set the base output directory for subsequent commands", "text": "Sets the base output directory for subsequent commands. The default output directory is the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory.



```

--output <pathname>

```



If the specified pathname is relative then it is resolved relative to the current working directory. For example `--output .` sets the output directory to the current working directory.



" }, "$:/language/Help/password": { "title": "$:/language/Help/password", "description": "Set a password for subsequent crypto operations", "text": "Set a password for subsequent crypto operations



```

--password <password>

```



''Note'': This should not be used for serving TiddlyWiki with password protection. Instead, see the password option under the [[ServerCommand]].

" }, "$:/language/Help/render": { "title": "$:/language/Help/render", "description": "Renders individual tiddlers to files", "text": "Render individual tiddlers identified by a filter and save the results to the specified files.



Optionally, the title of a template tiddler can be specified. In this case, instead of directly rendering each tiddler, the template tiddler is rendered with the \"currentTiddler\" variable set to the title of the tiddler that is being rendered.



A name and value for an additional variable may optionally also be specified.



```

--render <tiddler-filter> [<filename-filter>] [<render-type>] [<template>] [<name>] [<value>]

```



* ''tiddler-filter'': A filter identifying the tiddler(s) to be rendered

* ''filename-filter'': Optional filter transforming tiddler titles into pathnames. If omitted, defaults to `[is[tiddler]addsuffix[.html]]`, which uses the unchanged tiddler title as the filename

* ''render-type'': Optional render type: `text/html` (the default) returns the full HTML text and `text/plain` just returns the text content (ie it ignores HTML tags and other unprintable material)

* ''template'': Optional template through which each tiddler is rendered

* ''name'': Name of optional variable

* ''value'': Value of optional variable



By default, the filename is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.



Notes:



* The output directory is not cleared of any existing files

* Any missing directories in the path to the filename are automatically created.

* When referring to a tiddler with spaces in its title, take care to use both the quotes required by your shell and also TiddlyWiki's double square brackets : `--render \"[[Motovun Jack.jpg]]\"`

* The filename filter is evaluated with the selected items being set to the title of the tiddler currently being rendered, allowing the title to be used as the basis for computing the filename. For example `[encodeuricomponent[]addprefix[static/]]` applies URI encoding to each title, and then adds the prefix `static/`

* The `--render` command is a more flexible replacement for both the `--rendertiddler` and `--rendertiddlers` commands, which are deprecated



Examples:



* `--render \"[!is[system]]\" \"[encodeuricomponent[]addprefix[tiddlers/]addsuffix[.html]]\"` -- renders all non-system tiddlers as files in the subdirectory \"tiddlers\" with URL-encoded titles and the extension HTML



" }, "$:/language/Help/rendertiddler": { "title": "$:/language/Help/rendertiddler", "description": "Render an individual tiddler as a specified ContentType", "text": "(Note: The `--rendertiddler` command is deprecated in favour of the new, more flexible `--render` command)



Render an individual tiddler as a specified ContentType, defaulting to `text/html` and save it to the specified filename.



Optionally the title of a template tiddler can be specified, in which case the template tiddler is rendered with the \"currentTiddler\" variable set to the tiddler that is being rendered (the first parameter value).



A name and value for an additional variable may optionally also be specified.



```

--rendertiddler <title> <filename> [<type>] [<template>] [<name>] [<value>]

```



By default, the filename is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.



Any missing directories in the path to the filename are automatically created.



For example, the following command saves all tiddlers matching the filter `[tag[done]]` to a JSON file titled `output.json` by employing the core template `$:/core/templates/exporters/JsonFile`.



```

--rendertiddler \"$:/core/templates/exporters/JsonFile\" output.json text/plain \"\" exportFilter \"[tag[done]]\"

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/rendertiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Help/rendertiddlers", "description": "Render tiddlers matching a filter to a specified ContentType", "text": "(Note: The `--rendertiddlers` command is deprecated in favour of the new, more flexible `--render` command)



Render a set of tiddlers matching a filter to separate files of a specified ContentType (defaults to `text/html`) and extension (defaults to `.html`).



```

--rendertiddlers '<filter>' <template> <pathname> [<type>] [<extension>] [\"noclean\"]

```



For example:



```

--rendertiddlers '[!is[system]]' $:/core/templates/static.tiddler.html ./static text/plain

```



By default, the pathname is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.



Any files in the target directory are deleted unless the ''noclean'' flag is specified. The target directory is recursively created if it is missing.

" }, "$:/language/Help/save": { "title": "$:/language/Help/save", "description": "Saves individual raw tiddlers to files", "text": "Saves individual tiddlers identified by a filter in their raw text or binary format to the specified files.



```

--save <tiddler-filter> <filename-filter>

```



* ''tiddler-filter'': A filter identifying the tiddler(s) to be saved

* ''filename-filter'': Optional filter transforming tiddler titles into pathnames. If omitted, defaults to `[is[tiddler]]`, which uses the unchanged tiddler title as the filename



By default, the filename is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.



Notes:



* The output directory is not cleared of any existing files

* Any missing directories in the path to the filename are automatically created.

* When saving a tiddler with spaces in its title, take care to use both the quotes required by your shell and also TiddlyWiki's double square brackets : `--save \"[[Motovun Jack.jpg]]\"`

* The filename filter is evaluated with the selected items being set to the title of the tiddler currently being saved, allowing the title to be used as the basis for computing the filename. For example `[encodeuricomponent[]addprefix[static/]]` applies URI encoding to each title, and then adds the prefix `static/`

* The `--save` command is a more flexible replacement for both the `--savetiddler` and `--savetiddlers` commands, which are deprecated



Examples:



* `--save \"[!is[system]is[image]]\" \"[encodeuricomponent[]addprefix[tiddlers/]]\"` -- saves all non-system image tiddlers as files in the subdirectory \"tiddlers\" with URL-encoded titles

" }, "$:/language/Help/savetiddler": { "title": "$:/language/Help/savetiddler", "description": "Saves a raw tiddler to a file", "text": "(Note: The `--savetiddler` command is deprecated in favour of the new, more flexible `--save` command)



Saves an individual tiddler in its raw text or binary format to the specified filename.



```

--savetiddler <title> <filename>

```



By default, the filename is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.



Any missing directories in the path to the filename are automatically created.

" }, "$:/language/Help/savetiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Help/savetiddlers", "description": "Saves a group of raw tiddlers to a directory", "text": "(Note: The `--savetiddlers` command is deprecated in favour of the new, more flexible `--save` command)



Saves a group of tiddlers in their raw text or binary format to the specified directory.



```

--savetiddlers <filter> <pathname> [\"noclean\"]

```



By default, the pathname is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.



The output directory is cleared of existing files before saving the specified files. The deletion can be disabled by specifying the ''noclean'' flag.



Any missing directories in the pathname are automatically created.

" }, "$:/language/Help/savewikifolder": { "title": "$:/language/Help/savewikifolder", "description": "Saves a wiki to a new wiki folder", "text": "<<.from-version \"5.1.20\">> Saves the current wiki as a wiki folder, including tiddlers, plugins and configuration:



```

--savewikifolder <wikifolderpath> [<filter>]

```



* The target wiki folder must be empty or non-existent

* The filter specifies which tiddlers should be included. It is optional, defaulting to `[all[tiddlers]]`

* Plugins from the official plugin library are replaced with references to those plugins in the `tiddlywiki.info` file

* Custom plugins are unpacked into their own folder



A common usage is to convert a TiddlyWiki HTML file into a wiki folder:



```

tiddlywiki --load ./mywiki.html --savewikifolder ./mywikifolder

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/server": { "title": "$:/language/Help/server", "description": "Provides an HTTP server interface to TiddlyWiki (deprecated in favour of the new listen command)", "text": "Legacy command to serve a wiki over HTTP.



```

--server <port> <root-tiddler> <root-render-type> <root-serve-type> <username> <password> <host> <path-prefix> <debug-level>

```



The parameters are:



* ''port'' - port number on which to listen; non-numeric values are interpreted as a system environment variable from which the port number is extracted (defaults to \"8080\")

* ''root-tiddler'' - the tiddler to serve at the root (defaults to \"$:/core/save/all\")

* ''root-render-type'' - the content type to which the root tiddler should be rendered (defaults to \"text/plain\")

* ''root-serve-type'' - the content type with which the root tiddler should be served (defaults to \"text/html\")

* ''username'' - the default username for signing edits

* ''password'' - optional password for basic authentication

* ''host'' - optional hostname to serve from (defaults to \"127.0.0.1\" aka \"localhost\")

* ''path-prefix'' - optional prefix for paths

* ''debug-level'' - optional debug level; set to \"debug\" to view request details (defaults to \"none\")



If the password parameter is specified then the browser will prompt the user for the username and password. Note that the password is transmitted in plain text so this implementation should only be used on a trusted network or over HTTPS.



For example:



```

--server 8080 $:/core/save/all text/plain text/html MyUserName passw0rd

```



The username and password can be specified as empty strings if you need to set the hostname or pathprefix and don't want to require a password.





```

--server 8080 $:/core/save/all text/plain text/html \"\" \"\" 192.168.0.245

```



Using an address like this exposes your system to the local network. For information on opening up your instance to the entire local network, and possible security concerns, see the WebServer tiddler at TiddlyWiki.com.



To run multiple TiddlyWiki servers at the same time you'll need to put each one on a different port. It can be useful to use an environment variable to pass the port number to the Node.js process. This example references an environment variable called \"MY_PORT_NUMBER\":



```

--server MY_PORT_NUMBER $:/core/save/all text/plain text/html MyUserName passw0rd

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/setfield": { "title": "$:/language/Help/setfield", "description": "Prepares external tiddlers for use", "text": "//Note that this command is experimental and may change or be replaced before being finalised//



Sets the specified field of a group of tiddlers to the result of wikifying a template tiddler with the `currentTiddler` variable set to the tiddler.



```

--setfield <filter> <fieldname> <templatetitle> <rendertype>

```



The parameters are:



* ''filter'' - filter identifying the tiddlers to be affected

* ''fieldname'' - the field to modify (defaults to \"text\")

* ''templatetitle'' - the tiddler to wikify into the specified field. If blank or missing then the specified field is deleted

* ''rendertype'' - the text type to render (defaults to \"text/plain\"; \"text/html\" can be used to include HTML tags)

" }, "$:/language/Help/unpackplugin": { "title": "$:/language/Help/unpackplugin", "description": "Unpack the payload tiddlers from a plugin", "text": "Extract the payload tiddlers from a plugin, creating them as ordinary tiddlers:



```

--unpackplugin <title>

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/verbose": { "title": "$:/language/Help/verbose", "description": "Triggers verbose output mode", "text": "Triggers verbose output, useful for debugging



```

--verbose

```

" }, "$:/language/Help/version": { "title": "$:/language/Help/version", "description": "Displays the version number of TiddlyWiki", "text": "Displays the version number of TiddlyWiki.



```

--version

```

" }, "$:/language/Import/Imported/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Imported/Hint", "text": "The following tiddlers were imported:" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Cancel/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Cancel/Caption", "text": "Cancel" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Hint", "text": "These tiddlers are ready to import:" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Import/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Import/Caption", "text": "Import" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Select/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Select/Caption", "text": "Select" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Status/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Status/Caption", "text": "Status" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Title/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Title/Caption", "text": "Title" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview", "text": "Preview:" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Text": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Text", "text": "Text" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/TextRaw": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/TextRaw", "text": "Text (Raw)" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Fields": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Fields", "text": "Fields" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Diff": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Diff", "text": "Diff" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/DiffFields": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/DiffFields", "text": "Diff (Fields)" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/Tooltip": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/Tooltip", "text": "Rename tiddler before importing" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/Prompt", "text": "Rename to:" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/ConfirmRename": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/ConfirmRename", "text": "Rename tiddler" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/CancelRename": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/CancelRename", "text": "Cancel" }, "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/OverwriteWarning": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/OverwriteWarning", "text": "A tiddler with this title already exists." }, "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Incompatible": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Incompatible", "text": "Blocked incompatible or obsolete plugin." }, "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Version": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Version", "text": "Blocked plugin (due to incoming <<incoming>> not being newer than existing <<existing>>)." }, "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Upgraded": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Upgraded", "text": "Upgraded plugin from <<incoming>> to <<upgraded>>." }, "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/State/Suppressed": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/State/Suppressed", "text": "Blocked temporary state tiddler." }, "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/System/Suppressed": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/System/Suppressed", "text": "Blocked system tiddler." }, "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/System/Warning": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/System/Warning", "text": "Core module tiddler." }, "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/System/Alert": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/System/Alert", "text": "You are about to import a tiddler that will overwrite a core module tiddler. This is not recommended as it may make the system unstable." }, "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/ThemeTweaks/Created": { "title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/ThemeTweaks/Created", "text": "Migrated theme tweak from <$text text=<<from>>/>." }, "$:/language/AboveStory/ClassicPlugin/Warning": { "title": "$:/language/AboveStory/ClassicPlugin/Warning", "text": "It looks like you are trying to load a plugin designed for ~TiddlyWiki Classic. Please note that [[these plugins do not work with TiddlyWiki version 5.x.x|https://tiddlywiki.com/#TiddlyWikiClassic]]. ~TiddlyWiki Classic plugins detected:" }, "$:/language/BinaryWarning/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/BinaryWarning/Prompt", "text": "This tiddler contains binary data" }, "$:/language/ClassicWarning/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ClassicWarning/Hint", "text": "This tiddler is written in TiddlyWiki Classic wiki text format, which is not fully compatible with TiddlyWiki version 5. See https://tiddlywiki.com/static/Upgrading.html for more details." }, "$:/language/ClassicWarning/Upgrade/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/ClassicWarning/Upgrade/Caption", "text": "upgrade" }, "$:/language/CloseAll/Button": { "title": "$:/language/CloseAll/Button", "text": "close all" }, "$:/language/ColourPicker/Recent": { "title": "$:/language/ColourPicker/Recent", "text": "Recent:" }, "$:/language/ConfirmCancelTiddler": { "title": "$:/language/ConfirmCancelTiddler", "text": "Do you wish to discard changes to the tiddler \"<$text text=<<title>>/>\"?" }, "$:/language/ConfirmDeleteTiddler": { "title": "$:/language/ConfirmDeleteTiddler", "text": "Do you wish to delete the tiddler \"<$text text=<<title>>/>\"?" }, "$:/language/ConfirmOverwriteTiddler": { "title": "$:/language/ConfirmOverwriteTiddler", "text": "Do you wish to overwrite the tiddler \"<$text text=<<title>>/>\"?" }, "$:/language/ConfirmEditShadowTiddler": { "title": "$:/language/ConfirmEditShadowTiddler", "text": "You are about to edit a ShadowTiddler. Any changes will override the default system making future upgrades non-trivial. Are you sure you want to edit \"<$text text=<<title>>/>\"?" }, "$:/language/ConfirmAction": { "title": "$:/language/ConfirmAction", "text": "Do you wish to proceed?" }, "$:/language/Count": { "title": "$:/language/Count", "text": "count" }, "$:/language/DefaultNewTiddlerTitle": { "title": "$:/language/DefaultNewTiddlerTitle", "text": "New Tiddler" }, "$:/language/Diffs/CountMessage": { "title": "$:/language/Diffs/CountMessage", "text": "<<diff-count>> differences" }, "$:/language/DropMessage": { "title": "$:/language/DropMessage", "text": "Drop here (or use the 'Escape' key to cancel)" }, "$:/language/Encryption/Cancel": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/Cancel", "text": "Cancel" }, "$:/language/Encryption/ConfirmClearPassword": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/ConfirmClearPassword", "text": "Do you wish to clear the password? This will remove the encryption applied when saving this wiki" }, "$:/language/Encryption/PromptSetPassword": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/PromptSetPassword", "text": "Set a new password for this TiddlyWiki" }, "$:/language/Encryption/Username": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/Username", "text": "Username" }, "$:/language/Encryption/Password": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/Password", "text": "Password" }, "$:/language/Encryption/RepeatPassword": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/RepeatPassword", "text": "Repeat password" }, "$:/language/Encryption/PasswordNoMatch": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/PasswordNoMatch", "text": "Passwords do not match" }, "$:/language/Encryption/SetPassword": { "title": "$:/language/Encryption/SetPassword", "text": "Set password" }, "$:/language/Error/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Error/Caption", "text": "Error" }, "$:/language/Error/EditConflict": { "title": "$:/language/Error/EditConflict", "text": "File changed on server" }, "$:/language/Error/Filter": { "title": "$:/language/Error/Filter", "text": "Filter error" }, "$:/language/Error/FilterSyntax": { "title": "$:/language/Error/FilterSyntax", "text": "Syntax error in filter expression" }, "$:/language/Error/FilterRunPrefix": { "title": "$:/language/Error/FilterRunPrefix", "text": "Filter Error: Unknown prefix for filter run" }, "$:/language/Error/IsFilterOperator": { "title": "$:/language/Error/IsFilterOperator", "text": "Filter Error: Unknown operand for the 'is' filter operator" }, "$:/language/Error/FormatFilterOperator": { "title": "$:/language/Error/FormatFilterOperator", "text": "Filter Error: Unknown suffix for the 'format' filter operator" }, "$:/language/Error/LoadingPluginLibrary": { "title": "$:/language/Error/LoadingPluginLibrary", "text": "Error loading plugin library" }, "$:/language/Error/NetworkErrorAlert": { "title": "$:/language/Error/NetworkErrorAlert", "text": "`<h2>''Network Error''</h2>It looks like the connection to the server has been lost. This may indicate a problem with your network connection. Please attempt to restore network connectivity before continuing.<br><br>''Any unsaved changes will be automatically synchronised when connectivity is restored''.`" }, "$:/language/Error/RecursiveTransclusion": { "title": "$:/language/Error/RecursiveTransclusion", "text": "Recursive transclusion error in transclude widget" }, "$:/language/Error/RetrievingSkinny": { "title": "$:/language/Error/RetrievingSkinny", "text": "Error retrieving skinny tiddler list" }, "$:/language/Error/SavingToTWEdit": { "title": "$:/language/Error/SavingToTWEdit", "text": "Error saving to TWEdit" }, "$:/language/Error/WhileSaving": { "title": "$:/language/Error/WhileSaving", "text": "Error while saving" }, "$:/language/Error/XMLHttpRequest": { "title": "$:/language/Error/XMLHttpRequest", "text": "XMLHttpRequest error code" }, "$:/language/InternalJavaScriptError/Title": { "title": "$:/language/InternalJavaScriptError/Title", "text": "Internal JavaScript Error" }, "$:/language/InternalJavaScriptError/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/InternalJavaScriptError/Hint", "text": "Well, this is embarrassing. It is recommended that you restart TiddlyWiki by refreshing your browser" }, "$:/language/InvalidFieldName": { "title": "$:/language/InvalidFieldName", "text": "Illegal characters in field name \"<$text text=<<fieldName>>/>\". Fields can only contain lowercase letters, digits and the characters underscore (`_`), hyphen (`-`) and period (`.`)" }, "$:/language/LayoutSwitcher/Description": { "title": "$:/language/LayoutSwitcher/Description", "text": "Open the layout switcher" }, "$:/language/LazyLoadingWarning": { "title": "$:/language/LazyLoadingWarning", "text": "<p>Trying to load external content from ''<$text text={{!!_canonical_uri}}/>''</p><p>If this message doesn't disappear, either the tiddler content type doesn't match the type of the external content, or you may be using a browser that doesn't support external content for wikis loaded as standalone files. See https://tiddlywiki.com/#ExternalText</p>" }, "$:/language/LoginToTiddlySpace": { "title": "$:/language/LoginToTiddlySpace", "text": "Login to TiddlySpace" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/FilterByTag/None": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/FilterByTag/None", "text": "(none)" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/FilterByTag/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/FilterByTag/Prompt", "text": "Filter by tag:" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Order/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Order/Prompt", "text": "Reverse order" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Search/Placeholder": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Search/Placeholder", "text": "Search" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Search/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Search/Prompt", "text": "Search:" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Option/Tags": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Option/Tags", "text": "tags" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Option/Tiddlers": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Option/Tiddlers", "text": "tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Prompt", "text": "Show:" }, "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Sort/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Sort/Prompt", "text": "Sort by:" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/Colour": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Colour", "text": "Colour" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/Fields": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Fields", "text": "Fields" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/Icon/None": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Icon/None", "text": "(none)" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/Icon": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Icon", "text": "Icon" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/RawText": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/RawText", "text": "Raw text" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/Tags": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Tags", "text": "Tags" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/Tools": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Tools", "text": "Tools" }, "$:/language/Manager/Item/WikifiedText": { "title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/WikifiedText", "text": "Wikified text" }, "$:/language/MissingTiddler/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/MissingTiddler/Hint", "text": "Missing tiddler \"<$text text=<<currentTiddler>>/>\" -- click {{||$:/core/ui/Buttons/edit}} to create" }, "$:/language/No": { "title": "$:/language/No", "text": "No" }, "$:/language/OfficialPluginLibrary": { "title": "$:/language/OfficialPluginLibrary", "text": "Official ~TiddlyWiki Plugin Library" }, "$:/language/OfficialPluginLibrary/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/OfficialPluginLibrary/Hint", "text": "The official ~TiddlyWiki plugin library at tiddlywiki.com. Plugins, themes and language packs are maintained by the core team." }, "$:/language/PageTemplate/Description": { "title": "$:/language/PageTemplate/Description", "text": "the default ~TiddlyWiki layout" }, "$:/language/PageTemplate/Name": { "title": "$:/language/PageTemplate/Name", "text": "Default ~PageTemplate" }, "$:/language/PluginReloadWarning": { "title": "$:/language/PluginReloadWarning", "text": "Please save {{$:/core/ui/Buttons/save-wiki}} and reload {{$:/core/ui/Buttons/refresh}} to allow changes to ~JavaScript plugins to take effect" }, "$:/language/RecentChanges/DateFormat": { "title": "$:/language/RecentChanges/DateFormat", "text": "DDth MMM YYYY" }, "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/AdvancedSearch/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/AdvancedSearch/Hint", "text": "Open the ~AdvancedSearch panel from within the sidebar search field" }, "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Accept/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Accept/Hint", "text": "Accept the selected item" }, "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/AcceptVariant/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/AcceptVariant/Hint", "text": "Accept the selected item (variant)" }, "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Cancel/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Cancel/Hint", "text": "Clear the input field" }, "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Down/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Down/Hint", "text": "Select the next item" }, "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Tab-Left/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Tab-Left/Hint", "text": "Select the previous Tab" }, "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Tab-Right/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Tab-Right/Hint", "text": "Select the next Tab" }, "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Up/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Up/Hint", "text": "Select the previous item" }, "$:/language/Shortcuts/SidebarLayout/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/SidebarLayout/Hint", "text": "Change the sidebar layout" }, "$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/theme": { "title": "$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/theme", "text": "Switch Theme" }, "$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/layout": { "title": "$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/layout", "text": "Switch Layout" }, "$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/language": { "title": "$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/language", "text": "Switch Language" }, "$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/palette": { "title": "$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/palette", "text": "Switch Palette" }, "$:/language/SystemTiddler/Tooltip": { "title": "$:/language/SystemTiddler/Tooltip", "text": "This is a system tiddler" }, "$:/language/SystemTiddlers/Include/Prompt": { "title": "$:/language/SystemTiddlers/Include/Prompt", "text": "Include system tiddlers" }, "$:/language/TagManager/Colour/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/TagManager/Colour/Heading", "text": "Colour" }, "$:/language/TagManager/Count/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/TagManager/Count/Heading", "text": "Count" }, "$:/language/TagManager/Icon/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/TagManager/Icon/Heading", "text": "Icon" }, "$:/language/TagManager/Icons/None": { "title": "$:/language/TagManager/Icons/None", "text": "None" }, "$:/language/TagManager/Info/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/TagManager/Info/Heading", "text": "Info" }, "$:/language/TagManager/Tag/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/TagManager/Tag/Heading", "text": "Tag" }, "$:/language/Tiddler/DateFormat": { "title": "$:/language/Tiddler/DateFormat", "text": "DDth MMM YYYY at hh12:0mmam" }, "$:/language/UnsavedChangesWarning": { "title": "$:/language/UnsavedChangesWarning", "text": "You have unsaved changes in TiddlyWiki" }, "$:/language/Yes": { "title": "$:/language/Yes", "text": "Yes" }, "$:/language/Modals/Download": { "title": "$:/language/Modals/Download", "subtitle": "Download changes", "footer": "<$button message=\"tm-close-tiddler\">Close</$button>", "help": "https://tiddlywiki.com/static/DownloadingChanges.html", "text": "Your browser only supports manual saving.



To save your modified wiki, right click on the download link below and select \"Download file\" or \"Save file\", and then choose the folder and filename.



//You can marginally speed things up by clicking the link with the control key (Windows) or the options/alt key (Mac OS X). You will not be prompted for the folder or filename, but your browser is likely to give it an unrecognisable name -- you may need to rename the file to include an `.html` extension before you can do anything useful with it.//



On smartphones that do not allow files to be downloaded you can instead bookmark the link, and then sync your bookmarks to a desktop computer from where the wiki can be saved normally.

" }, "$:/language/Modals/SaveInstructions": { "title": "$:/language/Modals/SaveInstructions", "subtitle": "Save your work", "footer": "<$button message=\"tm-close-tiddler\">Close</$button>", "help": "https://tiddlywiki.com/static/SavingChanges.html", "text": "Your changes to this wiki need to be saved as a ~TiddlyWiki HTML file.



!!! Desktop browsers



# Select ''Save As'' from the ''File'' menu

# Choose a filename and location

#* Some browsers also require you to explicitly specify the file saving format as ''Webpage, HTML only'' or similar

# Close this tab



!!! Smartphone browsers



# Create a bookmark to this page

#* If you've got iCloud or Google Sync set up then the bookmark will automatically sync to your desktop where you can open it and save it as above

# Close this tab



//If you open the bookmark again in Mobile Safari you will see this message again. If you want to go ahead and use the file, just click the ''close'' button below//

" }, "$:/config/NewJournal/Title": { "title": "$:/config/NewJournal/Title", "text": "DDth MMM YYYY" }, "$:/config/NewJournal/Text": { "title": "$:/config/NewJournal/Text", "text": "" }, "$:/config/NewJournal/Tags": { "title": "$:/config/NewJournal/Tags", "text": "Journal

" }, "$:/language/Notifications/Save/Done": { "title": "$:/language/Notifications/Save/Done", "text": "Saved wiki" }, "$:/language/Notifications/Save/Starting": { "title": "$:/language/Notifications/Save/Starting", "text": "Starting to save wiki" }, "$:/language/Notifications/CopiedToClipboard/Succeeded": { "title": "$:/language/Notifications/CopiedToClipboard/Succeeded", "text": "Copied to clipboard!" }, "$:/language/Notifications/CopiedToClipboard/Failed": { "title": "$:/language/Notifications/CopiedToClipboard/Failed", "text": "Failed to copy to clipboard!" }, "$:/language/Search/DefaultResults/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Search/DefaultResults/Caption", "text": "List" }, "$:/language/Search/Filter/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Filter/Caption", "text": "Filter" }, "$:/language/Search/Filter/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Filter/Hint", "text": "Search via a [[filter expression|https://tiddlywiki.com/static/Filters.html]]" }, "$:/language/Search/Filter/Matches": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Filter/Matches", "text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//" }, "$:/language/Search/Matches": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Matches", "text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//" }, "$:/language/Search/Matches/All": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Matches/All", "text": "All matches:" }, "$:/language/Search/Matches/Title": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Matches/Title", "text": "Title matches:" }, "$:/language/Search/Search": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Search", "text": "Search" }, "$:/language/Search/Search/TooShort": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Search/TooShort", "text": "Search text too short" }, "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Caption", "text": "Shadows" }, "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Hint", "text": "Search for shadow tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Matches": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Matches", "text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//" }, "$:/language/Search/Standard/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Standard/Caption", "text": "Standard" }, "$:/language/Search/Standard/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Standard/Hint", "text": "Search for standard tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Search/Standard/Matches": { "title": "$:/language/Search/Standard/Matches", "text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//" }, "$:/language/Search/System/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/Search/System/Caption", "text": "System" }, "$:/language/Search/System/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/Search/System/Hint", "text": "Search for system tiddlers" }, "$:/language/Search/System/Matches": { "title": "$:/language/Search/System/Matches", "text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//" }, "$:/language/SideBar/All/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/All/Caption", "text": "All" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Contents/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Contents/Caption", "text": "Contents" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Drafts/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Drafts/Caption", "text": "Drafts" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Explorer/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Explorer/Caption", "text": "Explorer" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Missing/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Missing/Caption", "text": "Missing" }, "$:/language/SideBar/More/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/More/Caption", "text": "More" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Open/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Open/Caption", "text": "Open" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Orphans/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Orphans/Caption", "text": "Orphans" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Recent/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Recent/Caption", "text": "Recent" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Shadows/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Shadows/Caption", "text": "Shadows" }, "$:/language/SideBar/System/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/System/Caption", "text": "System" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Tags/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Tags/Caption", "text": "Tags" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Tags/Untagged/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Tags/Untagged/Caption", "text": "untagged" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Tools/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Tools/Caption", "text": "Tools" }, "$:/language/SideBar/Types/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/SideBar/Types/Caption", "text": "Types" }, "$:/SiteSubtitle": { "title": "$:/SiteSubtitle", "text": "a non-linear personal web notebook" }, "$:/SiteTitle": { "title": "$:/SiteTitle", "text": "My ~TiddlyWiki" }, "$:/language/Snippets/ListByTag": { "title": "$:/language/Snippets/ListByTag", "tags": "$:/tags/TextEditor/Snippet", "caption": "List of tiddlers by tag", "text": "<<list-links \"[tag[task]sort[title]]\">>

" }, "$:/language/Snippets/MacroDefinition": { "title": "$:/language/Snippets/MacroDefinition", "tags": "$:/tags/TextEditor/Snippet", "caption": "Macro definition", "text": "\\define macroName(param1:\"default value\",param2)

Text of the macro

\\end

" }, "$:/language/Snippets/Table4x3": { "title": "$:/language/Snippets/Table4x3", "tags": "$:/tags/TextEditor/Snippet", "caption": "Table with 4 columns by 3 rows", "text": "|! |!Alpha |!Beta |!Gamma |!Delta |

|!One | | | | |

|!Two | | | | |

|!Three | | | | |

" }, "$:/language/Snippets/TableOfContents": { "title": "$:/language/Snippets/TableOfContents", "tags": "$:/tags/TextEditor/Snippet", "caption": "Table of Contents", "text": "<div class=\"tc-table-of-contents\">



<<toc-selective-expandable 'TableOfContents'>>



</div>" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/ThemeTweaks": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/ThemeTweaks", "text": "Theme Tweaks" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/ThemeTweaks/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/ThemeTweaks/Hint", "text": "You can tweak certain aspects of the ''Vanilla'' theme." }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options", "text": "Options" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout", "text": "Sidebar layout" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout/Fixed-Fluid": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout/Fixed-Fluid", "text": "Fixed story, fluid sidebar" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout/Fluid-Fixed": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout/Fluid-Fixed", "text": "Fluid story, fixed sidebar" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/StickyTitles": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/StickyTitles", "text": "Sticky titles" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/StickyTitles/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/StickyTitles/Hint", "text": "Causes tiddler titles to \"stick\" to the top of the browser window" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/CodeWrapping": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/CodeWrapping", "text": "Wrap long lines in code blocks" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings", "text": "Settings" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/FontFamily": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/FontFamily", "text": "Font family" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/CodeFontFamily": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/CodeFontFamily", "text": "Code font family" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/EditorFontFamily": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/EditorFontFamily", "text": "Editor font family" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImage": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImage", "text": "Page background image" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment", "text": "Page background image attachment" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment/Scroll": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment/Scroll", "text": "Scroll with tiddlers" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment/Fixed": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment/Fixed", "text": "Fixed to window" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize", "text": "Page background image size" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize/Auto": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize/Auto", "text": "Auto" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize/Cover": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize/Cover", "text": "Cover" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize/Contain": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageSize/Contain", "text": "Contain" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics", "text": "Sizes" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/FontSize": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/FontSize", "text": "Font size" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/LineHeight": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/LineHeight", "text": "Line height" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/BodyFontSize": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/BodyFontSize", "text": "Font size for tiddler body" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/BodyLineHeight": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/BodyLineHeight", "text": "Line height for tiddler body" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryLeft": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryLeft", "text": "Story left position" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryLeft/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryLeft/Hint", "text": "how far the left margin of the story river<br>(tiddler area) is from the left of the page" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryTop": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryTop", "text": "Story top position" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryTop/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryTop/Hint", "text": "how far the top margin of the story river<br>is from the top of the page" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryRight": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryRight", "text": "Story right" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryRight/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryRight/Hint", "text": "how far the left margin of the sidebar <br>is from the left of the page" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryWidth": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryWidth", "text": "Story width" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryWidth/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/StoryWidth/Hint", "text": "the overall width of the story river" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/TiddlerWidth": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/TiddlerWidth", "text": "Tiddler width" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/TiddlerWidth/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/TiddlerWidth/Hint", "text": "within the story river" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarBreakpoint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarBreakpoint", "text": "Sidebar breakpoint" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarBreakpoint/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarBreakpoint/Hint", "text": "the minimum page width at which the story<br>river and sidebar will appear side by side" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarWidth": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarWidth", "text": "Sidebar width" }, "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarWidth/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Metrics/SidebarWidth/Hint", "text": "the width of the sidebar in fluid-fixed layout" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/Caption", "text": "Advanced" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/PluginInfo/Empty/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/PluginInfo/Empty/Hint", "text": "none" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/PluginInfo/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/PluginInfo/Heading", "text": "Plugin Details" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/PluginInfo/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/PluginInfo/Hint", "text": "This plugin contains the following shadow tiddlers:" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/Heading": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/Heading", "text": "Shadow Status" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/NotShadow/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/NotShadow/Hint", "text": "The tiddler <$link to=<<infoTiddler>>><$text text=<<infoTiddler>>/></$link> is not a shadow tiddler" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/Shadow/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/Shadow/Hint", "text": "The tiddler <$link to=<<infoTiddler>>><$text text=<<infoTiddler>>/></$link> is a shadow tiddler" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/Shadow/Source": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/Shadow/Source", "text": "It is defined in the plugin <$link to=<<pluginTiddler>>><$text text=<<pluginTiddler>>/></$link>" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/OverriddenShadow/Hint": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Advanced/ShadowInfo/OverriddenShadow/Hint", "text": "It is overridden by an ordinary tiddler" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Fields/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Fields/Caption", "text": "Fields" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/List/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/List/Caption", "text": "List" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/List/Empty": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/List/Empty", "text": "This tiddler does not have a list" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Listed/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Listed/Caption", "text": "Listed" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Listed/Empty": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Listed/Empty", "text": "This tiddler is not listed by any others" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/References/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/References/Caption", "text": "Backlinks" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/References/Empty": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/References/Empty", "text": "No tiddlers link to this one" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Tagging/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Tagging/Caption", "text": "Tagging" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Tagging/Empty": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Tagging/Empty", "text": "No tiddlers are tagged with this one" }, "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Tools/Caption": { "title": "$:/language/TiddlerInfo/Tools/Caption", "text": "Tools" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/application/javascript": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/application/javascript", "description": "JavaScript code", "name": "application/javascript", "group": "Developer", "group-sort": "2" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/application/json": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/application/json", "description": "JSON data", "name": "application/json", "group": "Developer", "group-sort": "2" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/application/x-tiddler-dictionary": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/application/x-tiddler-dictionary", "description": "Data dictionary", "name": "application/x-tiddler-dictionary", "group": "Developer", "group-sort": "2" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/gif": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/gif", "description": "GIF image", "name": "image/gif", "group": "Image", "group-sort": "1" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/jpeg": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/jpeg", "description": "JPEG image", "name": "image/jpeg", "group": "Image", "group-sort": "1" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/png": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/png", "description": "PNG image", "name": "image/png", "group": "Image", "group-sort": "1" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/svg+xml": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/svg+xml", "description": "Structured Vector Graphics image", "name": "image/svg+xml", "group": "Image", "group-sort": "1" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/x-icon": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/image/x-icon", "description": "ICO format icon file", "name": "image/x-icon", "group": "Image", "group-sort": "1" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/css": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/css", "description": "Static stylesheet", "name": "text/css", "group": "Developer", "group-sort": "2" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/html": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/html", "description": "HTML markup", "name": "text/html", "group": "Text", "group-sort": "0" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/plain": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/plain", "description": "Plain text", "name": "text/plain", "group": "Text", "group-sort": "0" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/vnd.tiddlywiki": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/vnd.tiddlywiki", "description": "TiddlyWiki 5", "name": "text/vnd.tiddlywiki", "group": "Text", "group-sort": "0" }, "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/x-tiddlywiki": { "title": "$:/language/Docs/Types/text/x-tiddlywiki", "description": "TiddlyWiki Classic", "name": "text/x-tiddlywiki", "group": "Text", "group-sort": "0" }, "$:/languages/en-GB/icon": { "title": "$:/languages/en-GB/icon", "type": "image/svg+xml", "text": "<svg xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" viewBox=\"0 0 60 30\" width=\"1200\" height=\"600\">

<clipPath id=\"t\">

\t<path d=\"M30,15 h30 v15 z v15 h-30 z h-30 v-15 z v-15 h30 z\"/>

</clipPath>

<path d=\"M0,0 v30 h60 v-30 z\" fill=\"#00247d\"/>

<path d=\"M0,0 L60,30 M60,0 L0,30\" stroke=\"#fff\" stroke-width=\"6\"/>

<path d=\"M0,0 L60,30 M60,0 L0,30\" clip-path=\"url(#t)\" stroke=\"#cf142b\" stroke-width=\"4\"/>

<path d=\"M30,0 v30 M0,15 h60\" stroke=\"#fff\" stroke-width=\"10\"/>

<path d=\"M30,0 v30 M0,15 h60\" stroke=\"#cf142b\" stroke-width=\"6\"/>

</svg>

" }, "$:/languages/en-GB": { "title": "$:/languages/en-GB", "name": "en-GB", "description": "English (British)", "author": "JeremyRuston", "core-version": ">=5.0.0\"", "text": "Stub pseudo-plugin for the default language" }, "$:/core/modules/commander.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commander.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commander.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



The $tw.Commander class is a command interpreter



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Parse a sequence of commands

\tcommandTokens: an array of command string tokens

\twiki: reference to the wiki store object

\tstreams: {output:, error:}, each of which has a write(string) method

\tcallback: a callback invoked as callback(err) where err is null if there was no error

*/

var Commander = function(commandTokens,callback,wiki,streams) {

\tvar path = require(\"path\");

\tthis.commandTokens = commandTokens;

\tthis.nextToken = 0;

\tthis.callback = callback;

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

\tthis.streams = streams;

\tthis.outputPath = path.resolve($tw.boot.wikiPath,$tw.config.wikiOutputSubDir);

};



/*

Log a string if verbose flag is set

*/

Commander.prototype.log = function(str) {

\tif(this.verbose) {

\t\tthis.streams.output.write(str + \"\

\");

\t}

};



/*

Write a string if verbose flag is set

*/

Commander.prototype.write = function(str) {

\tif(this.verbose) {

\t\tthis.streams.output.write(str);

\t}

};



/*

Add a string of tokens to the command queue

*/

Commander.prototype.addCommandTokens = function(commandTokens) {

\tvar params = commandTokens.slice(0);

\tparams.unshift(0);

\tparams.unshift(this.nextToken);

\tArray.prototype.splice.apply(this.commandTokens,params);

};



/*

Execute the sequence of commands and invoke a callback on completion

*/

Commander.prototype.execute = function() {

\tthis.executeNextCommand();

};



/*

Execute the next command in the sequence

*/

Commander.prototype.executeNextCommand = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Invoke the callback if there are no more commands

\tif(this.nextToken >= this.commandTokens.length) {

\t\tthis.callback(null);

\t} else {

\t\t// Get and check the command token

\t\tvar commandName = this.commandTokens[this.nextToken++];

\t\tif(commandName.substr(0,2) !== \"--\") {

\t\t\tthis.callback(\"Missing command: \" + commandName);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tcommandName = commandName.substr(2); // Trim off the --

\t\t\t// Accumulate the parameters to the command

\t\t\tvar params = [];

\t\t\twhile(this.nextToken < this.commandTokens.length &&

\t\t\t\tthis.commandTokens[this.nextToken].substr(0,2) !== \"--\") {

\t\t\t\tparams.push(this.commandTokens[this.nextToken++]);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Get the command info

\t\t\tvar command = $tw.commands[commandName],

\t\t\t\tc,err;

\t\t\tif(!command) {

\t\t\t\tthis.callback(\"Unknown command: \" + commandName);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tif(this.verbose) {

\t\t\t\t\tthis.streams.output.write(\"Executing command: \" + commandName + \" \" + params.join(\" \") + \"\

\");

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// Parse named parameters if required

\t\t\t\tif(command.info.namedParameterMode) {

\t\t\t\t\tparams = this.extractNamedParameters(params,command.info.mandatoryParameters);

\t\t\t\t\tif(typeof params === \"string\") {

\t\t\t\t\t\treturn this.callback(params);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tif(command.info.synchronous) {

\t\t\t\t\t// Synchronous command

\t\t\t\t\tc = new command.Command(params,this);

\t\t\t\t\terr = c.execute();

\t\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tthis.callback(err);

\t\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t\tthis.executeNextCommand();

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t// Asynchronous command

\t\t\t\t\tc = new command.Command(params,this,function(err) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tself.callback(err);

\t\t\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tself.executeNextCommand();

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t\terr = c.execute();

\t\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tthis.callback(err);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

};



/*

Given an array of parameter strings `params` in name:value format, and an array of mandatory parameter names in `mandatoryParameters`, returns a hashmap of values or a string if error

*/

Commander.prototype.extractNamedParameters = function(params,mandatoryParameters) {

\tmandatoryParameters = mandatoryParameters || [];

\tvar errors = [],

\t\tparamsByName = Object.create(null);

\t// Extract the parameters

\t$tw.utils.each(params,function(param) {

\t\tvar index = param.indexOf(\"=\");

\t\tif(index < 1) {

\t\t\terrors.push(\"malformed named parameter: '\" + param + \"'\");

\t\t}

\t\tparamsByName[param.slice(0,index)] = $tw.utils.trim(param.slice(index+1));

\t});

\t// Check the mandatory parameters are present

\t$tw.utils.each(mandatoryParameters,function(mandatoryParameter) {

\t\tif(!$tw.utils.hop(paramsByName,mandatoryParameter)) {

\t\t\terrors.push(\"missing mandatory parameter: '\" + mandatoryParameter + \"'\");

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Return any errors

\tif(errors.length > 0) {

\t\treturn errors.join(\" and\

\");

\t} else {

\t\treturn paramsByName;\t\t

\t}

};



Commander.initCommands = function(moduleType) {

\tmoduleType = moduleType || \"command\";

\t$tw.commands = {};

\t$tw.modules.forEachModuleOfType(moduleType,function(title,module) {

\t\tvar c = $tw.commands[module.info.name] = {};

\t\t// Add the methods defined by the module

\t\tfor(var f in module) {

\t\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(module,f)) {

\t\t\t\tc[f] = module[f];

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

};



exports.Commander = Commander;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/build.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/build.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/build.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to build a build target



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"build\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\t// Get the build targets defined in the wiki

\tvar buildTargets = $tw.boot.wikiInfo.build;

\tif(!buildTargets) {

\t\treturn \"No build targets defined\";

\t}

\t// Loop through each of the specified targets

\tvar targets;

\tif(this.params.length > 0) {

\t\ttargets = this.params;

\t} else {

\t\ttargets = Object.keys(buildTargets);

\t}

\tfor(var targetIndex=0; targetIndex<targets.length; targetIndex++) {

\t\tvar target = targets[targetIndex],

\t\t\tcommands = buildTargets[target];

\t\tif(!commands) {

\t\t\treturn \"Build target '\" + target + \"' not found\";

\t\t}

\t\t// Add the commands to the queue

\t\tthis.commander.addCommandTokens(commands);

\t}

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/clearpassword.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/clearpassword.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/clearpassword.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Clear password for crypto operations



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"clearpassword\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\t$tw.crypto.setPassword(null);

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/deletetiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/deletetiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/deletetiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to delete tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"deletetiddlers\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filter\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\twiki = this.commander.wiki,

\t\tfilter = this.params[0],

\t\ttiddlers = wiki.filterTiddlers(filter);

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(title) {

\t\twiki.deleteTiddler(title);

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/editions.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/editions.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/editions.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to list the available editions



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"editions\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Output the list

\tthis.commander.streams.output.write(\"Available editions:\

\

\");

\tvar editionInfo = $tw.utils.getEditionInfo();

\t$tw.utils.each(editionInfo,function(info,name) {

\t\tself.commander.streams.output.write(\" \" + name + \": \" + info.description + \"\

\");

\t});

\tthis.commander.streams.output.write(\"\

\");

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/fetch.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/fetch.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/fetch.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Commands to fetch external tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"fetch\",

\tsynchronous: false

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 2) {

\t\treturn \"Missing subcommand and url\";

\t}

\tswitch(this.params[0]) {

\t\tcase \"raw-file\":

\t\t\treturn this.fetchFiles({

\t\t\t\traw: true,

\t\t\t\turl: this.params[1],

\t\t\t\ttransformFilter: this.params[2] || \"\",

\t\t\t\tcallback: this.callback

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase \"file\":

\t\t\treturn this.fetchFiles({

\t\t\t\turl: this.params[1],

\t\t\t\timportFilter: this.params[2],

\t\t\t\ttransformFilter: this.params[3] || \"\",

\t\t\t\tcallback: this.callback

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase \"raw-files\":

\t\t\treturn this.fetchFiles({

\t\t\t\traw: true,

\t\t\t\turlFilter: this.params[1],

\t\t\t\ttransformFilter: this.params[2] || \"\",

\t\t\t\tcallback: this.callback

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase \"files\":

\t\t\treturn this.fetchFiles({

\t\t\t\turlFilter: this.params[1],

\t\t\t\timportFilter: this.params[2],

\t\t\t\ttransformFilter: this.params[3] || \"\",

\t\t\t\tcallback: this.callback

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tbreak;

\t}

\treturn null;

};



Command.prototype.fetchFiles = function(options) {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Get the list of URLs

\tvar urls;

\tif(options.url) {

\t\turls = [options.url]

\t} else if(options.urlFilter) {

\t\turls = this.commander.wiki.filterTiddlers(options.urlFilter);

\t} else {

\t\treturn \"Missing URL\";

\t}

\t// Process each URL in turn

\tvar next = 0;

\tvar getNextFile = function(err) {

\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\treturn options.callback(err);

\t\t}

\t\tif(next < urls.length) {

\t\t\tself.fetchFile(urls[next++],options,getNextFile);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\toptions.callback(null);

\t\t}

\t};

\tgetNextFile(null);

\t// Success

\treturn null;

};



Command.prototype.fetchFile = function(url,options,callback,redirectCount) {

\tif(redirectCount > 10) {

\t\treturn callback(\"Error too many redirects retrieving \" + url);

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tlib = url.substr(0,8) === \"https://\" ? require(\"https\") : require(\"http\");

\tlib.get(url).on(\"response\",function(response) {

\t var type = (response.headers[\"content-type\"] || \"\").split(\";\")[0],

\t \tdata = [];

\t self.commander.write(\"Reading \" + url + \": \");

\t response.on(\"data\",function(chunk) {

\t data.push(chunk);

\t self.commander.write(\".\");

\t });

\t response.on(\"end\",function() {

\t self.commander.write(\"\

\");

\t if(response.statusCode === 200) {

\t\t self.processBody(Buffer.concat(data),type,options,url);

\t\t callback(null);

\t } else {

\t \tif(response.statusCode === 302 || response.statusCode === 303 || response.statusCode === 307) {

\t \t\treturn self.fetchFile(response.headers.location,options,callback,redirectCount + 1);

\t \t} else {

\t\t \treturn callback(\"Error \" + response.statusCode + \" retrieving \" + url)\t \t\t

\t \t}

\t }

\t \t});

\t \tresponse.on(\"error\",function(e) {

\t\t\tconsole.log(\"Error on GET request: \" + e);

\t\t\tcallback(e);

\t \t});

\t});

\treturn null;

};



Command.prototype.processBody = function(body,type,options,url) {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Collect the tiddlers in a wiki

\tvar incomingWiki = new $tw.Wiki();

\tif(options.raw) {

\t\tvar typeInfo = type ? $tw.config.contentTypeInfo[type] : null,

\t\t\tencoding = typeInfo ? typeInfo.encoding : \"utf8\";

\t\tincomingWiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler({

\t\t\ttitle: url,

\t\t\ttype: type,

\t\t\ttext: body.toString(encoding)

\t\t}));

\t} else {

\t\t// Deserialise the file to extract the tiddlers

\t\tvar tiddlers = this.commander.wiki.deserializeTiddlers(type || \"text/html\",body.toString(\"utf8\"),{});

\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(tiddler) {

\t\t\tincomingWiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler));

\t\t});

\t}

\t// Filter the tiddlers to select the ones we want

\tvar filteredTitles = incomingWiki.filterTiddlers(options.importFilter || \"[all[tiddlers]]\");

\t// Import the selected tiddlers

\tvar count = 0;

\tincomingWiki.each(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(filteredTitles.indexOf(title) !== -1) {

\t\t\tvar newTiddler;

\t\t\tif(options.transformFilter) {

\t\t\t\tvar transformedTitle = (incomingWiki.filterTiddlers(options.transformFilter,null,self.commander.wiki.makeTiddlerIterator([title])) || [\"\"])[0];

\t\t\t\tif(transformedTitle) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.commander.log(\"Importing \" + title + \" as \" + transformedTitle)

\t\t\t\t\tnewTiddler = new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler,{title: transformedTitle});

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tself.commander.log(\"Importing \" + title)

\t\t\t\tnewTiddler = tiddler;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tself.commander.wiki.importTiddler(newTiddler);

\t\t\tcount++;

\t\t}

\t});

\tself.commander.log(\"Imported \" + count + \" tiddlers\")

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/help.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/help.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/help.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Help command



\\*/

(function(){



/*jshint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"help\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar subhelp = this.params[0] || \"default\",

\t\thelpBase = \"$:/language/Help/\",

\t\ttext;

\tif(!this.commander.wiki.getTiddler(helpBase + subhelp)) {

\t\tsubhelp = \"notfound\";

\t}

\t// Wikify the help as formatted text (ie block elements generate newlines)

\ttext = this.commander.wiki.renderTiddler(\"text/plain-formatted\",helpBase + subhelp);

\t// Remove any leading linebreaks

\ttext = text.replace(/^(\\r?\

)*/g,\"\");

\tthis.commander.streams.output.write(text);

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/import.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/import.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/import.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to import tiddlers from a file



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"import\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\");

\tif(this.params.length < 2) {

\t\treturn \"Missing parameters\";

\t}

\tvar filename = self.params[0],

\t\tdeserializer = self.params[1],

\t\ttitle = self.params[2] || filename,

\t\tencoding = self.params[3] || \"utf8\",

\t\ttext = fs.readFileSync(filename,encoding),

\t\ttiddlers = this.commander.wiki.deserializeTiddlers(null,text,{title: title},{deserializer: deserializer});

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(tiddler) {

\t\tself.commander.wiki.importTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler));

\t});

\tthis.commander.log(tiddlers.length + \" tiddler(s) imported\");

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/init.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/init.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/init.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to initialise an empty wiki folder



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"init\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar fs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\");

\t// Check that we don't already have a valid wiki folder

\tif($tw.boot.wikiTiddlersPath || ($tw.utils.isDirectory($tw.boot.wikiPath) && !$tw.utils.isDirectoryEmpty($tw.boot.wikiPath))) {

\t\treturn \"Wiki folder is not empty\";

\t}

\t// Loop through each of the specified editions

\tvar editions = this.params.length > 0 ? this.params : [\"empty\"];

\tfor(var editionIndex=0; editionIndex<editions.length; editionIndex++) {

\t\tvar editionName = editions[editionIndex];

\t\t// Check the edition exists

\t\tvar editionPath = $tw.findLibraryItem(editionName,$tw.getLibraryItemSearchPaths($tw.config.editionsPath,$tw.config.editionsEnvVar));

\t\tif(!$tw.utils.isDirectory(editionPath)) {

\t\t\treturn \"Edition '\" + editionName + \"' not found\";

\t\t}

\t\t// Copy the edition content

\t\tvar err = $tw.utils.copyDirectory(editionPath,$tw.boot.wikiPath);

\t\tif(!err) {

\t\t\tthis.commander.streams.output.write(\"Copied edition '\" + editionName + \"' to \" + $tw.boot.wikiPath + \"\

\");

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn err;

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Tweak the tiddlywiki.info to remove any included wikis

\tvar packagePath = $tw.boot.wikiPath + \"/tiddlywiki.info\",

\t\tpackageJson = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync(packagePath));

\tdelete packageJson.includeWikis;

\tfs.writeFileSync(packagePath,JSON.stringify(packageJson,null,$tw.config.preferences.jsonSpaces));

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/listen.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/listen.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/listen.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Listen for HTTP requests and serve tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var Server = require(\"$:/core/modules/server/server.js\").Server;



exports.info = {

\tname: \"listen\",

\tsynchronous: true,

\tnamedParameterMode: true,

\tmandatoryParameters: [],

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\tif(!$tw.boot.wikiTiddlersPath) {

\t\t$tw.utils.warning(\"Warning: Wiki folder '\" + $tw.boot.wikiPath + \"' does not exist or is missing a tiddlywiki.info file\");

\t}

\t// Set up server

\tthis.server = new Server({

\t\twiki: this.commander.wiki,

\t\tvariables: self.params

\t});

\tvar nodeServer = this.server.listen();

\t$tw.hooks.invokeHook(\"th-server-command-post-start\",this.server,nodeServer,\"tiddlywiki\");

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/load.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/load.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/load.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to load tiddlers from a file or directory



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"load\",

\tsynchronous: false

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\");

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filename\";

\t}

\tvar tiddlers = $tw.loadTiddlersFromPath(self.params[0]),

\t\tcount = 0;

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(tiddlerInfo) {

\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlerInfo.tiddlers,function(tiddler) {

\t\t\tself.commander.wiki.importTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler));

\t\t\tcount++;

\t\t});

\t});

\tif(!count && self.params[1] !== \"noerror\") {

\t\tself.callback(\"No tiddlers found in file \\\"\" + self.params[0] + \"\\\"\");

\t} else {

\t\tself.callback(null);

\t}

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/makelibrary.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/makelibrary.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/makelibrary.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to pack all of the plugins in the library into a plugin tiddler of type \"library\"



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"makelibrary\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var UPGRADE_LIBRARY_TITLE = \"$:/UpgradeLibrary\";



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar wiki = this.commander.wiki,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\tupgradeLibraryTitle = this.params[0] || UPGRADE_LIBRARY_TITLE,

\t\ttiddlers = {};

\t// Collect up the library plugins

\tvar collectPlugins = function(folder) {

\t\t\tvar pluginFolders = $tw.utils.getSubdirectories(folder) || [];

\t\t\tfor(var p=0; p<pluginFolders.length; p++) {

\t\t\t\tif(!$tw.boot.excludeRegExp.test(pluginFolders[p])) {

\t\t\t\t\tpluginFields = $tw.loadPluginFolder(path.resolve(folder,\"./\" + pluginFolders[p]));

\t\t\t\t\tif(pluginFields && pluginFields.title) {

\t\t\t\t\t\ttiddlers[pluginFields.title] = pluginFields;

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t},

\t\tcollectPublisherPlugins = function(folder) {

\t\t\tvar publisherFolders = $tw.utils.getSubdirectories(folder) || [];

\t\t\tfor(var t=0; t<publisherFolders.length; t++) {

\t\t\t\tif(!$tw.boot.excludeRegExp.test(publisherFolders[t])) {

\t\t\t\t\tcollectPlugins(path.resolve(folder,\"./\" + publisherFolders[t]));

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t};

\t$tw.utils.each($tw.getLibraryItemSearchPaths($tw.config.pluginsPath,$tw.config.pluginsEnvVar),collectPublisherPlugins);

\t$tw.utils.each($tw.getLibraryItemSearchPaths($tw.config.themesPath,$tw.config.themesEnvVar),collectPublisherPlugins);

\t$tw.utils.each($tw.getLibraryItemSearchPaths($tw.config.languagesPath,$tw.config.languagesEnvVar),collectPlugins);

\t// Save the upgrade library tiddler

\tvar pluginFields = {

\t\ttitle: upgradeLibraryTitle,

\t\ttype: \"application/json\",

\t\t\"plugin-type\": \"library\",

\t\t\"text\": JSON.stringify({tiddlers: tiddlers})

\t};

\twiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(pluginFields));

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/output.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/output.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/output.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to set the default output location (defaults to current working directory)



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"output\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tvar fs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\");

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing output path\";

\t}

\tthis.commander.outputPath = path.resolve(process.cwd(),this.params[0]);

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/password.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/password.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/password.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Save password for crypto operations



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"password\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing password\";

\t}

\t$tw.crypto.setPassword(this.params[0]);

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/render.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/render.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/render.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Render individual tiddlers and save the results to the specified files



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var widget = require(\"$:/core/modules/widgets/widget.js\");



exports.info = {

\tname: \"render\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing tiddler filter\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\twiki = this.commander.wiki,

\t\ttiddlerFilter = this.params[0],

\t\tfilenameFilter = this.params[1] || \"[is[tiddler]addsuffix[.html]]\",

\t\ttype = this.params[2] || \"text/html\",

\t\ttemplate = this.params[3],

\t\tvarName = this.params[4],

\t\tvarValue = this.params[5],

\t\ttiddlers = wiki.filterTiddlers(tiddlerFilter);

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(title) {

\t\tvar parser = wiki.parseTiddler(template || title),

\t\t\tvariables = {currentTiddler: title};

\t\tif(varName) {

\t\t\tvariables[varName] = varValue || \"\";

\t\t}

\t\tvar widgetNode = wiki.makeWidget(parser,{variables: variables}),

\t\t\tcontainer = $tw.fakeDocument.createElement(\"div\");

\t\twidgetNode.render(container,null);

\t\tvar text = type === \"text/html\" ? container.innerHTML : container.textContent,

\t\t\tfilepath = path.resolve(self.commander.outputPath,wiki.filterTiddlers(filenameFilter,$tw.rootWidget,wiki.makeTiddlerIterator([title]))[0]);

\t\tif(self.commander.verbose) {

\t\t\tconsole.log(\"Rendering \\\"\" + title + \"\\\" to \\\"\" + filepath + \"\\\"\");

\t\t}

\t\t$tw.utils.createFileDirectories(filepath);

\t\tfs.writeFileSync(filepath,text,\"utf8\");

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/rendertiddler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/rendertiddler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/rendertiddler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to render a tiddler and save it to a file



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"rendertiddler\",

\tsynchronous: false

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 2) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filename\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\ttitle = this.params[0],

\t\tfilename = path.resolve(this.commander.outputPath,this.params[1]),

\t\ttype = this.params[2] || \"text/html\",

\t\ttemplate = this.params[3],

\t\tname = this.params[4],

\t\tvalue = this.params[5],

\t\tvariables = {};

\t$tw.utils.createFileDirectories(filename);

\tif(template) {

\t\tvariables.currentTiddler = title;

\t\ttitle = template;

\t}

\tif(name && value) {

\t\tvariables[name] = value;

\t}

\tfs.writeFile(filename,this.commander.wiki.renderTiddler(type,title,{variables: variables}),\"utf8\",function(err) {

\t\tself.callback(err);

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/rendertiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/rendertiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/rendertiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to render several tiddlers to a folder of files



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var widget = require(\"$:/core/modules/widgets/widget.js\");



exports.info = {

\tname: \"rendertiddlers\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 2) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filename\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\twiki = this.commander.wiki,

\t\tfilter = this.params[0],

\t\ttemplate = this.params[1],

\t\toutputPath = this.commander.outputPath,

\t\tpathname = path.resolve(outputPath,this.params[2]),\t\t

\t\ttype = this.params[3] || \"text/html\",

\t\textension = this.params[4] || \".html\",

\t\tdeleteDirectory = (this.params[5] || \"\").toLowerCase() !== \"noclean\",

\t\ttiddlers = wiki.filterTiddlers(filter);

\tif(deleteDirectory) {

\t\t$tw.utils.deleteDirectory(pathname);

\t}

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(title) {

\t\tvar parser = wiki.parseTiddler(template),

\t\t\twidgetNode = wiki.makeWidget(parser,{variables: {currentTiddler: title}}),

\t\t\tcontainer = $tw.fakeDocument.createElement(\"div\");

\t\twidgetNode.render(container,null);

\t\tvar text = type === \"text/html\" ? container.innerHTML : container.textContent,

\t\t\texportPath = null;

\t\tif($tw.utils.hop($tw.macros,\"tv-get-export-path\")) {

\t\t\tvar macroPath = $tw.macros[\"tv-get-export-path\"].run.apply(self,[title]);

\t\t\tif(macroPath) {

\t\t\t\texportPath = path.resolve(outputPath,macroPath + extension);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\tvar finalPath = exportPath || path.resolve(pathname,encodeURIComponent(title) + extension);

\t\t$tw.utils.createFileDirectories(finalPath);

\t\tfs.writeFileSync(finalPath,text,\"utf8\");

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/save.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/save.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/save.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Saves individual tiddlers in their raw text or binary format to the specified files



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"save\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filename filter\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\twiki = this.commander.wiki,

\t\ttiddlerFilter = this.params[0],

\t\tfilenameFilter = this.params[1] || \"[is[tiddler]]\",

\t\ttiddlers = wiki.filterTiddlers(tiddlerFilter);

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(title) {

\t\tvar tiddler = self.commander.wiki.getTiddler(title),

\t\t\ttype = tiddler.fields.type || \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\",

\t\t\tcontentTypeInfo = $tw.config.contentTypeInfo[type] || {encoding: \"utf8\"},

\t\t\tfilepath = path.resolve(self.commander.outputPath,wiki.filterTiddlers(filenameFilter,$tw.rootWidget,wiki.makeTiddlerIterator([title]))[0]);

\t\tif(self.commander.verbose) {

\t\t\tconsole.log(\"Saving \\\"\" + title + \"\\\" to \\\"\" + filepath + \"\\\"\");

\t\t}

\t\t$tw.utils.createFileDirectories(filepath);

\t\tfs.writeFileSync(filepath,tiddler.fields.text,contentTypeInfo.encoding);

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/savelibrarytiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/savelibrarytiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/savelibrarytiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to save the subtiddlers of a bundle tiddler as a series of JSON files



--savelibrarytiddlers <tiddler> <tiddler-filter> <pathname> <skinnylisting>



The tiddler identifies the bundle tiddler that contains the subtiddlers.



The tiddler filter specifies the plugins to be included.



The pathname specifies the pathname to the folder in which the JSON files should be saved. The filename is the URL encoded title of the subtiddler.



The skinnylisting specifies the title of the tiddler to which a JSON catalogue of the subtiddlers will be saved. The JSON file contains the same data as the bundle tiddler but with the `text` field removed.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"savelibrarytiddlers\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 2) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filename\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\tcontainerTitle = this.params[0],

\t\tfilter = this.params[1],

\t\tbasepath = this.params[2],

\t\tskinnyListTitle = this.params[3];

\t// Get the container tiddler as data

\tvar containerData = self.commander.wiki.getTiddlerDataCached(containerTitle,undefined);

\tif(!containerData) {

\t\treturn \"'\" + containerTitle + \"' is not a tiddler bundle\";

\t}

\t// Filter the list of plugins

\tvar pluginList = [];

\t$tw.utils.each(containerData.tiddlers,function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tpluginList.push(title);

\t});

\tvar filteredPluginList;

\tif(filter) {

\t\tfilteredPluginList = self.commander.wiki.filterTiddlers(filter,null,self.commander.wiki.makeTiddlerIterator(pluginList));

\t} else {

\t\tfilteredPluginList = pluginList;

\t}

\t// Iterate through the plugins

\tvar skinnyList = [];

\t$tw.utils.each(filteredPluginList,function(title) {

\t\tvar tiddler = containerData.tiddlers[title];

\t\t// Save each JSON file and collect the skinny data

\t\tvar pathname = path.resolve(self.commander.outputPath,basepath + encodeURIComponent(title) + \".json\");

\t\t$tw.utils.createFileDirectories(pathname);

\t\tfs.writeFileSync(pathname,JSON.stringify(tiddler),\"utf8\");

\t\t// Collect the skinny list data

\t\tvar pluginTiddlers = JSON.parse(tiddler.text),

\t\t\treadmeContent = (pluginTiddlers.tiddlers[title + \"/readme\"] || {}).text,

\t\t\tdoesRequireReload = !!self.commander.wiki.doesPluginInfoRequireReload(pluginTiddlers),

\t\t\ticonTiddler = pluginTiddlers.tiddlers[title + \"/icon\"] || {},

\t\t\ticonType = iconTiddler.type,

\t\t\ticonText = iconTiddler.text,

\t\t\ticonContent;

\t\tif(iconType && iconText) {

\t\t\ticonContent = $tw.utils.makeDataUri(iconText,iconType);

\t\t}

\t\tskinnyList.push($tw.utils.extend({},tiddler,{

\t\t\ttext: undefined,

\t\t\treadme: readmeContent,

\t\t\t\"requires-reload\": doesRequireReload ? \"yes\" : \"no\",

\t\t\ticon: iconContent

\t\t}));

\t});

\t// Save the catalogue tiddler

\tif(skinnyListTitle) {

\t\tself.commander.wiki.setTiddlerData(skinnyListTitle,skinnyList);

\t}

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/savetiddler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/savetiddler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/savetiddler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to save the content of a tiddler to a file



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"savetiddler\",

\tsynchronous: false

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 2) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filename\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\ttitle = this.params[0],

\t\tfilename = path.resolve(this.commander.outputPath,this.params[1]),

\t\ttiddler = this.commander.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\tif(tiddler) {

\t\tvar type = tiddler.fields.type || \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\",

\t\t\tcontentTypeInfo = $tw.config.contentTypeInfo[type] || {encoding: \"utf8\"};

\t\t$tw.utils.createFileDirectories(filename);

\t\tfs.writeFile(filename,tiddler.fields.text,contentTypeInfo.encoding,function(err) {

\t\t\tself.callback(err);

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\treturn \"Missing tiddler: \" + title;

\t}

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/savetiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/savetiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/savetiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to save several tiddlers to a folder of files



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var widget = require(\"$:/core/modules/widgets/widget.js\");



exports.info = {

\tname: \"savetiddlers\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing filename\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\twiki = this.commander.wiki,

\t\tfilter = this.params[0],

\t\tpathname = path.resolve(this.commander.outputPath,this.params[1]),

\t\tdeleteDirectory = (this.params[2] || \"\").toLowerCase() !== \"noclean\",

\t\ttiddlers = wiki.filterTiddlers(filter);

\tif(deleteDirectory) {

\t\t$tw.utils.deleteDirectory(pathname);

\t}

\t$tw.utils.createDirectory(pathname);

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(title) {

\t\tvar tiddler = self.commander.wiki.getTiddler(title),

\t\t\ttype = tiddler.fields.type || \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\",

\t\t\tcontentTypeInfo = $tw.config.contentTypeInfo[type] || {encoding: \"utf8\"},

\t\t\tfilename = path.resolve(pathname,encodeURIComponent(title));

\t\tfs.writeFileSync(filename,tiddler.fields.text,contentTypeInfo.encoding);

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/savewikifolder.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/savewikifolder.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/savewikifolder.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to save the current wiki as a wiki folder



--savewikifolder <wikifolderpath> [<filter>]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"savewikifolder\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var fs,path;

if($tw.node) {

\tfs = require(\"fs\");

\tpath = require(\"path\");

}



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing wiki folder path\";

\t}

\tvar wikifoldermaker = new WikiFolderMaker(this.params[0],this.params[1],this.commander);

\treturn wikifoldermaker.save();

};



function WikiFolderMaker(wikiFolderPath,wikiFilter,commander) {

\tthis.wikiFolderPath = wikiFolderPath;

\tthis.wikiFilter = wikiFilter || \"[all[tiddlers]]\";

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.wiki = commander.wiki;

\tthis.savedPaths = []; // So that we can detect filename clashes

}



WikiFolderMaker.prototype.log = function(str) {

\tif(this.commander.verbose) {

\t\tconsole.log(str);

\t}

};



WikiFolderMaker.prototype.tiddlersToIgnore = [

\t\"$:/boot/boot.css\",

\t\"$:/boot/boot.js\",

\t\"$:/boot/bootprefix.js\",

\t\"$:/core\",

\t\"$:/library/sjcl.js\",

\t\"$:/temp/info-plugin\"

];



/*

Returns null if successful, or an error string if there was an error

*/

WikiFolderMaker.prototype.save = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Check that the output directory doesn't exist

\tif(fs.existsSync(this.wikiFolderPath) && !$tw.utils.isDirectoryEmpty(this.wikiFolderPath)) {

\t\treturn \"The unpackwiki command requires that the output wiki folder be empty\";

\t}

\t// Get the tiddlers from the source wiki

\tvar tiddlerTitles = this.wiki.filterTiddlers(this.wikiFilter);

\t// Initialise a new tiddlwiki.info file

\tvar newWikiInfo = {};

\t// Process each incoming tiddler in turn

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlerTitles,function(title) {

\t\tvar tiddler = self.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\tif(self.tiddlersToIgnore.indexOf(title) !== -1) {

\t\t\t\t// Ignore the core plugin and the ephemeral info plugin

\t\t\t\tself.log(\"Ignoring tiddler: \" + title);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tvar type = tiddler.fields.type,

\t\t\t\t\tpluginType = tiddler.fields[\"plugin-type\"];

\t\t\t\tif(type === \"application/json\" && pluginType) {

\t\t\t\t\t// Plugin tiddler

\t\t\t\t\tvar libraryDetails = self.findPluginInLibrary(title);

\t\t\t\t\tif(libraryDetails) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t// A plugin from the core library

\t\t\t\t\t\tself.log(\"Adding built-in plugin: \" + libraryDetails.name);

\t\t\t\t\t\tnewWikiInfo[libraryDetails.type] = newWikiInfo[libraryDetails.type] || [];

\t\t\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(newWikiInfo[libraryDetails.type],libraryDetails.name);

\t\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t\t// A custom plugin

\t\t\t\t\t\tself.log(\"Processing custom plugin: \" + title);

\t\t\t\t\t\tself.saveCustomPlugin(tiddler);

\t\t\t\t\t}\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t// Ordinary tiddler

\t\t\t\t\tself.saveTiddler(\"tiddlers\",tiddler);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Save the tiddlywiki.info file

\tthis.saveJSONFile(\"tiddlywiki.info\",newWikiInfo);

\tself.log(\"Writing tiddlywiki.info: \" + JSON.stringify(newWikiInfo,null,$tw.config.preferences.jsonSpaces));

\treturn null;

};



/*

Test whether the specified tiddler is a plugin in the plugin library

*/

WikiFolderMaker.prototype.findPluginInLibrary = function(title) {

\tvar parts = title.split(\"/\"),

\t\tpluginPath, type, name;

\tif(parts[0] === \"$:\") {

\t\tif(parts[1] === \"languages\" && parts.length === 3) {

\t\t\tpluginPath = \"languages\" + path.sep + parts[2];

\t\t\ttype = parts[1];

\t\t\tname = parts[2];

\t\t} else if(parts[1] === \"plugins\" || parts[1] === \"themes\" && parts.length === 4) {

\t\t\tpluginPath = parts[1] + path.sep + parts[2] + path.sep + parts[3];

\t\t\ttype = parts[1];

\t\t\tname = parts[2] + \"/\" + parts[3];

\t\t}

\t}

\tif(pluginPath && type && name) {

\t\tpluginPath = path.resolve($tw.boot.bootPath,\"..\",pluginPath);

\t\tif(fs.existsSync(pluginPath)) {

\t\t\treturn {

\t\t\t\tpluginPath: pluginPath,

\t\t\t\ttype: type,

\t\t\t\tname: name

\t\t\t};

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn false;

};



WikiFolderMaker.prototype.saveCustomPlugin = function(pluginTiddler) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tpluginTitle = pluginTiddler.fields.title,

\t\ttitleParts = pluginTitle.split(\"/\"),

\t\tdirectory = $tw.utils.generateTiddlerFilepath(titleParts[titleParts.length - 1],{

\t\t\tdirectory: path.resolve(this.wikiFolderPath,pluginTiddler.fields[\"plugin-type\"] + \"s\")

\t\t}),

\t\tpluginInfo = pluginTiddler.getFieldStrings({exclude: [\"text\",\"type\"]});

\tthis.saveJSONFile(directory + path.sep + \"plugin.info\",pluginInfo);

\tself.log(\"Writing \" + directory + path.sep + \"plugin.info: \" + JSON.stringify(pluginInfo,null,$tw.config.preferences.jsonSpaces));

\tvar pluginTiddlers = JSON.parse(pluginTiddler.fields.text).tiddlers; // A hashmap of tiddlers in the plugin

\t$tw.utils.each(pluginTiddlers,function(tiddler) {

\t\tself.saveTiddler(directory,new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler));

\t});

};



WikiFolderMaker.prototype.saveTiddler = function(directory,tiddler) {

\tvar fileInfo = $tw.utils.generateTiddlerFileInfo(tiddler,{

\t\tdirectory: path.resolve(this.wikiFolderPath,directory),

\t\twiki: this.wiki

\t});

\t$tw.utils.saveTiddlerToFileSync(tiddler,fileInfo);

};



WikiFolderMaker.prototype.saveJSONFile = function(filename,json) {

\tthis.saveTextFile(filename,JSON.stringify(json,null,$tw.config.preferences.jsonSpaces));

};



WikiFolderMaker.prototype.saveTextFile = function(filename,data) {

\tthis.saveFile(filename,\"utf8\",data);

};



WikiFolderMaker.prototype.saveFile = function(filename,encoding,data) {

\tvar filepath = path.resolve(this.wikiFolderPath,filename);

\t$tw.utils.createFileDirectories(filepath);

\tfs.writeFileSync(filepath,data,encoding);

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/server.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/server.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/server.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Deprecated legacy command for serving tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var Server = require(\"$:/core/modules/server/server.js\").Server;



exports.info = {

\tname: \"server\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(!$tw.boot.wikiTiddlersPath) {

\t\t$tw.utils.warning(\"Warning: Wiki folder '\" + $tw.boot.wikiPath + \"' does not exist or is missing a tiddlywiki.info file\");

\t}

\t// Set up server

\tthis.server = new Server({

\t\twiki: this.commander.wiki,

\t\tvariables: {

\t\t\tport: this.params[0],

\t\t\thost: this.params[6],

\t\t\t\"root-tiddler\": this.params[1],

\t\t\t\"root-render-type\": this.params[2],

\t\t\t\"root-serve-type\": this.params[3],

\t\t\tusername: this.params[4],

\t\t\tpassword: this.params[5],

\t\t\t\"path-prefix\": this.params[7],

\t\t\t\"debug-level\": this.params[8]

\t\t}

\t});

\tvar nodeServer = this.server.listen();

\t$tw.hooks.invokeHook(\"th-server-command-post-start\",this.server,nodeServer,\"tiddlywiki\");

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/setfield.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/setfield.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/setfield.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to modify selected tiddlers to set a field to the text of a template tiddler that has been wikified with the selected tiddler as the current tiddler.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var widget = require(\"$:/core/modules/widgets/widget.js\");



exports.info = {

\tname: \"setfield\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 4) {

\t\treturn \"Missing parameters\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\twiki = this.commander.wiki,

\t\tfilter = this.params[0],

\t\tfieldname = this.params[1] || \"text\",

\t\ttemplatetitle = this.params[2],

\t\trendertype = this.params[3] || \"text/plain\",

\t\ttiddlers = wiki.filterTiddlers(filter);

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(title) {

\t\tvar parser = wiki.parseTiddler(templatetitle),

\t\t\tnewFields = {},

\t\t\ttiddler = wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\tif(parser) {

\t\t\tvar widgetNode = wiki.makeWidget(parser,{variables: {currentTiddler: title}});

\t\t\tvar container = $tw.fakeDocument.createElement(\"div\");

\t\t\twidgetNode.render(container,null);

\t\t\tnewFields[fieldname] = rendertype === \"text/html\" ? container.innerHTML : container.textContent;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tnewFields[fieldname] = undefined;

\t\t}

\t\twiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler,newFields));

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/unpackplugin.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/unpackplugin.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/unpackplugin.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Command to extract the shadow tiddlers from within a plugin



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"unpackplugin\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander,callback) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

\tthis.callback = callback;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tif(this.params.length < 1) {

\t\treturn \"Missing plugin name\";

\t}

\tvar self = this,

\t\ttitle = this.params[0],

\t\tpluginData = this.commander.wiki.getTiddlerDataCached(title);

\tif(!pluginData) {

\t\treturn \"Plugin '\" + title + \"' not found\";

\t}

\t$tw.utils.each(pluginData.tiddlers,function(tiddler) {

\t\tself.commander.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler));

\t});

\treturn null;

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/verbose.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/verbose.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/verbose.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Verbose command



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"verbose\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tthis.commander.verbose = true;

\t// Output the boot message log

\tthis.commander.streams.output.write(\"Boot log:\

\" + $tw.boot.logMessages.join(\"\

\") + \"\

\");

\treturn null; // No error

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/commands/version.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/commands/version.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/commands/version.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: command



Version command



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.info = {

\tname: \"version\",

\tsynchronous: true

};



var Command = function(params,commander) {

\tthis.params = params;

\tthis.commander = commander;

};



Command.prototype.execute = function() {

\tthis.commander.streams.output.write($tw.version + \"\

\");

\treturn null; // No error

};



exports.Command = Command;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "command" }, "$:/core/modules/config.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/config.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/config.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: config



Core configuration constants



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.preferences = {};



exports.preferences.notificationDuration = 3 * 1000;

exports.preferences.jsonSpaces = 4;



exports.textPrimitives = {

\tupperLetter: \"[A-Z\\u00c0-\\u00d6\\u00d8-\\u00de\\u0150\\u0170]\",

\tlowerLetter: \"[a-z\\u00df-\\u00f6\\u00f8-\\u00ff\\u0151\\u0171]\",

\tanyLetter: \"[A-Za-z0-9\\u00c0-\\u00d6\\u00d8-\\u00de\\u00df-\\u00f6\\u00f8-\\u00ff\\u0150\\u0170\\u0151\\u0171]\",

\tblockPrefixLetters:\t\"[A-Za-z0-9-_\\u00c0-\\u00d6\\u00d8-\\u00de\\u00df-\\u00f6\\u00f8-\\u00ff\\u0150\\u0170\\u0151\\u0171]\"

};



exports.textPrimitives.unWikiLink = \"~\";

exports.textPrimitives.wikiLink = exports.textPrimitives.upperLetter + \"+\" +

\texports.textPrimitives.lowerLetter + \"+\" +

\texports.textPrimitives.upperLetter +

\texports.textPrimitives.anyLetter + \"*\";



exports.htmlEntities = {quot:34, amp:38, apos:39, lt:60, gt:62, nbsp:160, iexcl:161, cent:162, pound:163, curren:164, yen:165, brvbar:166, sect:167, uml:168, copy:169, ordf:170, laquo:171, not:172, shy:173, reg:174, macr:175, deg:176, plusmn:177, sup2:178, sup3:179, acute:180, micro:181, para:182, middot:183, cedil:184, sup1:185, ordm:186, raquo:187, frac14:188, frac12:189, frac34:190, iquest:191, Agrave:192, Aacute:193, Acirc:194, Atilde:195, Auml:196, Aring:197, AElig:198, Ccedil:199, Egrave:200, Eacute:201, Ecirc:202, Euml:203, Igrave:204, Iacute:205, Icirc:206, Iuml:207, ETH:208, Ntilde:209, Ograve:210, Oacute:211, Ocirc:212, Otilde:213, Ouml:214, times:215, Oslash:216, Ugrave:217, Uacute:218, Ucirc:219, Uuml:220, Yacute:221, THORN:222, szlig:223, agrave:224, aacute:225, acirc:226, atilde:227, auml:228, aring:229, aelig:230, ccedil:231, egrave:232, eacute:233, ecirc:234, euml:235, igrave:236, iacute:237, icirc:238, iuml:239, eth:240, ntilde:241, ograve:242, oacute:243, ocirc:244, otilde:245, ouml:246, divide:247, oslash:248, ugrave:249, uacute:250, ucirc:251, uuml:252, yacute:253, thorn:254, yuml:255, OElig:338, oelig:339, Scaron:352, scaron:353, Yuml:376, fnof:402, circ:710, tilde:732, Alpha:913, Beta:914, Gamma:915, Delta:916, Epsilon:917, Zeta:918, Eta:919, Theta:920, Iota:921, Kappa:922, Lambda:923, Mu:924, Nu:925, Xi:926, Omicron:927, Pi:928, Rho:929, Sigma:931, Tau:932, Upsilon:933, Phi:934, Chi:935, Psi:936, Omega:937, alpha:945, beta:946, gamma:947, delta:948, epsilon:949, zeta:950, eta:951, theta:952, iota:953, kappa:954, lambda:955, mu:956, nu:957, xi:958, omicron:959, pi:960, rho:961, sigmaf:962, sigma:963, tau:964, upsilon:965, phi:966, chi:967, psi:968, omega:969, thetasym:977, upsih:978, piv:982, ensp:8194, emsp:8195, thinsp:8201, zwnj:8204, zwj:8205, lrm:8206, rlm:8207, ndash:8211, mdash:8212, lsquo:8216, rsquo:8217, sbquo:8218, ldquo:8220, rdquo:8221, bdquo:8222, dagger:8224, Dagger:8225, bull:8226, hellip:8230, permil:8240, prime:8242, Prime:8243, lsaquo:8249, rsaquo:8250, oline:8254, frasl:8260, euro:8364, image:8465, weierp:8472, real:8476, trade:8482, alefsym:8501, larr:8592, uarr:8593, rarr:8594, darr:8595, harr:8596, crarr:8629, lArr:8656, uArr:8657, rArr:8658, dArr:8659, hArr:8660, forall:8704, part:8706, exist:8707, empty:8709, nabla:8711, isin:8712, notin:8713, ni:8715, prod:8719, sum:8721, minus:8722, lowast:8727, radic:8730, prop:8733, infin:8734, ang:8736, and:8743, or:8744, cap:8745, cup:8746, int:8747, there4:8756, sim:8764, cong:8773, asymp:8776, ne:8800, equiv:8801, le:8804, ge:8805, sub:8834, sup:8835, nsub:8836, sube:8838, supe:8839, oplus:8853, otimes:8855, perp:8869, sdot:8901, lceil:8968, rceil:8969, lfloor:8970, rfloor:8971, lang:9001, rang:9002, loz:9674, spades:9824, clubs:9827, hearts:9829, diams:9830 };



exports.htmlVoidElements = \"area,base,br,col,command,embed,hr,img,input,keygen,link,meta,param,source,track,wbr\".split(\",\");



exports.htmlBlockElements = \"address,article,aside,audio,blockquote,canvas,dd,div,dl,fieldset,figcaption,figure,footer,form,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6,header,hgroup,hr,li,noscript,ol,output,p,pre,section,table,tfoot,ul,video\".split(\",\");



exports.htmlUnsafeElements = \"script\".split(\",\");



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "config" }, "$:/core/modules/deserializers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/deserializers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/deserializers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: tiddlerdeserializer



Functions to deserialise tiddlers from a block of text



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Utility function to parse an old-style tiddler DIV in a *.tid file. It looks like this:



<div title=\"Title\" creator=\"JoeBloggs\" modifier=\"JoeBloggs\" created=\"201102111106\" modified=\"201102111310\" tags=\"myTag [[my long tag]]\">

<pre>The text of the tiddler (without the expected HTML encoding).

</pre>

</div>



Note that the field attributes are HTML encoded, but that the body of the <PRE> tag is not encoded.



When these tiddler DIVs are encountered within a TiddlyWiki HTML file then the body is encoded in the usual way.

*/

var parseTiddlerDiv = function(text /* [,fields] */) {

\t// Slot together the default results

\tvar result = {};

\tif(arguments.length > 1) {

\t\tfor(var f=1; f<arguments.length; f++) {

\t\t\tvar fields = arguments[f];

\t\t\tfor(var t in fields) {

\t\t\t\tresult[t] = fields[t];\t\t

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Parse the DIV body

\tvar startRegExp = /^\\s*<div\\s+([^>]*)>(\\s*<pre>)?/gi,

\t\tendRegExp,

\t\tmatch = startRegExp.exec(text);

\tif(match) {

\t\t// Old-style DIVs don't have the <pre> tag

\t\tif(match[2]) {

\t\t\tendRegExp = /<\\/pre>\\s*<\\/div>\\s*$/gi;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tendRegExp = /<\\/div>\\s*$/gi;

\t\t}

\t\tvar endMatch = endRegExp.exec(text);

\t\tif(endMatch) {

\t\t\t// Extract the text

\t\t\tresult.text = text.substring(match.index + match[0].length,endMatch.index);

\t\t\t// Process the attributes

\t\t\tvar attrRegExp = /\\s*([^=\\s]+)\\s*=\\s*(?:\"([^\"]*)\"|'([^']*)')/gi,

\t\t\t\tattrMatch;

\t\t\tdo {

\t\t\t\tattrMatch = attrRegExp.exec(match[1]);

\t\t\t\tif(attrMatch) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar name = attrMatch[1];

\t\t\t\t\tvar value = attrMatch[2] !== undefined ? attrMatch[2] : attrMatch[3];

\t\t\t\t\tresult[name] = value;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} while(attrMatch);

\t\t\treturn result;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn undefined;

};



exports[\"application/x-tiddler-html-div\"] = function(text,fields) {

\treturn [parseTiddlerDiv(text,fields)];

};



exports[\"application/json\"] = function(text,fields) {

\tvar incoming,

\t\tresults = [];

\ttry {

\t\tincoming = JSON.parse(text);

\t} catch(e) {

\t\tincoming = [{

\t\t\ttitle: \"JSON error: \" + e,

\t\t\ttext: \"\"

\t\t}]

\t}

\tif(!$tw.utils.isArray(incoming)) {

\t\tincoming = [incoming];

\t}

\tfor(var t=0; t<incoming.length; t++) {

\t\tvar incomingFields = incoming[t],

\t\t\tfields = {};

\t\tfor(var f in incomingFields) {

\t\t\tif(typeof incomingFields[f] === \"string\") {

\t\t\t\tfields[f] = incomingFields[f];

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\tresults.push(fields);

\t}

\treturn results;

};



/*

Parse an HTML file into tiddlers. There are three possibilities:

# A TiddlyWiki classic HTML file containing `text/x-tiddlywiki` tiddlers

# A TiddlyWiki5 HTML file containing `text/vnd.tiddlywiki` tiddlers

# An ordinary HTML file

*/

exports[\"text/html\"] = function(text,fields) {

\t// Check if we've got a store area

\tvar storeAreaMarkerRegExp = /<div id=[\"']?storeArea['\"]?( style=[\"']?display:none;[\"']?)?>/gi,

\t\tmatch = storeAreaMarkerRegExp.exec(text);

\tif(match) {

\t\t// If so, it's either a classic TiddlyWiki file or an unencrypted TW5 file

\t\t// First read the normal tiddlers

\t\tvar results = deserializeTiddlyWikiFile(text,storeAreaMarkerRegExp.lastIndex,!!match[1],fields);

\t\t// Then any system tiddlers

\t\tvar systemAreaMarkerRegExp = /<div id=[\"']?systemArea['\"]?( style=[\"']?display:none;[\"']?)?>/gi,

\t\t\tsysMatch = systemAreaMarkerRegExp.exec(text);

\t\tif(sysMatch) {

\t\t\tresults.push.apply(results,deserializeTiddlyWikiFile(text,systemAreaMarkerRegExp.lastIndex,!!sysMatch[1],fields));

\t\t}

\t\treturn results;

\t} else {

\t\t// Check whether we've got an encrypted file

\t\tvar encryptedStoreArea = $tw.utils.extractEncryptedStoreArea(text);

\t\tif(encryptedStoreArea) {

\t\t\t// If so, attempt to decrypt it using the current password

\t\t\treturn $tw.utils.decryptStoreArea(encryptedStoreArea);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// It's not a TiddlyWiki so we'll return the entire HTML file as a tiddler

\t\t\treturn deserializeHtmlFile(text,fields);

\t\t}

\t}

};



function deserializeHtmlFile(text,fields) {

\tvar result = {};

\t$tw.utils.each(fields,function(value,name) {

\t\tresult[name] = value;

\t});

\tresult.text = text;

\tresult.type = \"text/html\";

\treturn [result];

}



function deserializeTiddlyWikiFile(text,storeAreaEnd,isTiddlyWiki5,fields) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tendOfDivRegExp = /(<\\/div>\\s*)/gi,

\t\tstartPos = storeAreaEnd,

\t\tdefaultType = isTiddlyWiki5 ? undefined : \"text/x-tiddlywiki\";

\tendOfDivRegExp.lastIndex = startPos;

\tvar match = endOfDivRegExp.exec(text);

\twhile(match) {

\t\tvar endPos = endOfDivRegExp.lastIndex,

\t\t\ttiddlerFields = parseTiddlerDiv(text.substring(startPos,endPos),fields,{type: defaultType});

\t\tif(!tiddlerFields) {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlerFields,function(value,name) {

\t\t\tif(typeof value === \"string\") {

\t\t\t\ttiddlerFields[name] = $tw.utils.htmlDecode(value);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\tif(tiddlerFields.text !== null) {

\t\t\tresults.push(tiddlerFields);

\t\t}

\t\tstartPos = endPos;

\t\tmatch = endOfDivRegExp.exec(text);

\t}

\treturn results;

}



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "tiddlerdeserializer" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/engines/framed.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/engines/framed.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/engines/framed.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: library



Text editor engine based on a simple input or textarea within an iframe. This is done so that the selection is preserved even when clicking away from the textarea



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true,browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var HEIGHT_VALUE_TITLE = \"$:/config/TextEditor/EditorHeight/Height\";



function FramedEngine(options) {

\t// Save our options

\toptions = options || {};

\tthis.widget = options.widget;

\tthis.value = options.value;

\tthis.parentNode = options.parentNode;

\tthis.nextSibling = options.nextSibling;

\t// Create our hidden dummy text area for reading styles

\tthis.dummyTextArea = this.widget.document.createElement(\"textarea\");

\tif(this.widget.editClass) {

\t\tthis.dummyTextArea.className = this.widget.editClass;

\t}

\tthis.dummyTextArea.setAttribute(\"hidden\",\"true\");

\tthis.parentNode.insertBefore(this.dummyTextArea,this.nextSibling);

\tthis.widget.domNodes.push(this.dummyTextArea);

\t// Create the iframe

\tthis.iframeNode = this.widget.document.createElement(\"iframe\");

\tthis.parentNode.insertBefore(this.iframeNode,this.nextSibling);

\tthis.iframeDoc = this.iframeNode.contentWindow.document;

\t// (Firefox requires us to put some empty content in the iframe)

\tthis.iframeDoc.open();

\tthis.iframeDoc.write(\"\");

\tthis.iframeDoc.close();

\t// Style the iframe

\tthis.iframeNode.className = this.dummyTextArea.className;

\tthis.iframeNode.style.border = \"none\";

\tthis.iframeNode.style.padding = \"0\";

\tthis.iframeNode.style.resize = \"none\";

\tthis.iframeDoc.body.style.margin = \"0\";

\tthis.iframeDoc.body.style.padding = \"0\";

\tthis.widget.domNodes.push(this.iframeNode);

\t// Construct the textarea or input node

\tvar tag = this.widget.editTag;

\tif($tw.config.htmlUnsafeElements.indexOf(tag) !== -1) {

\t\ttag = \"input\";

\t}

\tthis.domNode = this.iframeDoc.createElement(tag);

\t// Set the text

\tif(this.widget.editTag === \"textarea\") {

\t\tthis.domNode.appendChild(this.iframeDoc.createTextNode(this.value));

\t} else {

\t\tthis.domNode.value = this.value;

\t}

\t// Set the attributes

\tif(this.widget.editType) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"type\",this.widget.editType);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editPlaceholder) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"placeholder\",this.widget.editPlaceholder);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editSize) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"size\",this.widget.editSize);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editRows) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"rows\",this.widget.editRows);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editTabIndex) {

\t\tthis.iframeNode.setAttribute(\"tabindex\",this.widget.editTabIndex);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editAutoComplete) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"autocomplete\",this.widget.editAutoComplete);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.isDisabled === \"yes\") {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"disabled\",true);

\t}\t

\t// Copy the styles from the dummy textarea

\tthis.copyStyles();

\t// Add event listeners

\t$tw.utils.addEventListeners(this.domNode,[

\t\t{name: \"click\",handlerObject: this,handlerMethod: \"handleClickEvent\"},

\t\t{name: \"input\",handlerObject: this,handlerMethod: \"handleInputEvent\"},

\t\t{name: \"keydown\",handlerObject: this.widget,handlerMethod: \"handleKeydownEvent\"},

\t\t{name: \"focus\",handlerObject: this,handlerMethod: \"handleFocusEvent\"}

\t]);

\t// Insert the element into the DOM

\tthis.iframeDoc.body.appendChild(this.domNode);

}



/*

Copy styles from the dummy text area to the textarea in the iframe

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.copyStyles = function() {

\t// Copy all styles

\t$tw.utils.copyStyles(this.dummyTextArea,this.domNode);

\t// Override the ones that should not be set the same as the dummy textarea

\tthis.domNode.style.display = \"block\";

\tthis.domNode.style.width = \"100%\";

\tthis.domNode.style.margin = \"0\";

\t// In Chrome setting -webkit-text-fill-color overrides the placeholder text colour

\tthis.domNode.style[\"-webkit-text-fill-color\"] = \"currentcolor\";

};



/*

Set the text of the engine if it doesn't currently have focus

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.setText = function(text,type) {

\tif(!this.domNode.isTiddlyWikiFakeDom) {

\t\tif(this.domNode.ownerDocument.activeElement !== this.domNode) {

\t\t\tthis.updateDomNodeText(text);

\t\t}

\t\t// Fix the height if needed

\t\tthis.fixHeight();

\t}

};



/*

Update the DomNode with the new text

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.updateDomNodeText = function(text) {

\tthis.domNode.value = text;

};



/*

Get the text of the engine

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.getText = function() {

\treturn this.domNode.value;

};



/*

Fix the height of textarea to fit content

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.fixHeight = function() {

\t// Make sure styles are updated

\tthis.copyStyles();

\t// Adjust height

\tif(this.widget.editTag === \"textarea\") {

\t\tif(this.widget.editAutoHeight) {

\t\t\tif(this.domNode && !this.domNode.isTiddlyWikiFakeDom) {

\t\t\t\tvar newHeight = $tw.utils.resizeTextAreaToFit(this.domNode,this.widget.editMinHeight);

\t\t\t\tthis.iframeNode.style.height = (newHeight + 14) + \"px\"; // +14 for the border on the textarea

\t\t\t}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tvar fixedHeight = parseInt(this.widget.wiki.getTiddlerText(HEIGHT_VALUE_TITLE,\"400px\"),10);

\t\t\tfixedHeight = Math.max(fixedHeight,20);

\t\t\tthis.domNode.style.height = fixedHeight + \"px\";

\t\t\tthis.iframeNode.style.height = (fixedHeight + 14) + \"px\";

\t\t}

\t}

};



/*

Focus the engine node

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.focus = function() {

\tif(this.domNode.focus && this.domNode.select) {

\t\tthis.domNode.focus();

\t\tthis.domNode.select();

\t}

};



/*

Handle a focus event

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.handleFocusEvent = function(event) {

\tif(this.widget.editCancelPopups) {

\t\t$tw.popup.cancel(0);\t

\t}

};



/*

Handle a click

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.handleClickEvent = function(event) {

\tthis.fixHeight();

\treturn true;

};



/*

Handle a dom \"input\" event which occurs when the text has changed

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.handleInputEvent = function(event) {

\tthis.widget.saveChanges(this.getText());

\tthis.fixHeight();

\tif(this.widget.editInputActions) {

\t\tthis.widget.invokeActionString(this.widget.editInputActions);

\t}

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create a blank structure representing a text operation

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.createTextOperation = function() {

\tvar operation = {

\t\ttext: this.domNode.value,

\t\tselStart: this.domNode.selectionStart,

\t\tselEnd: this.domNode.selectionEnd,

\t\tcutStart: null,

\t\tcutEnd: null,

\t\treplacement: null,

\t\tnewSelStart: null,

\t\tnewSelEnd: null

\t};

\toperation.selection = operation.text.substring(operation.selStart,operation.selEnd);

\treturn operation;

};



/*

Execute a text operation

*/

FramedEngine.prototype.executeTextOperation = function(operation) {

\t// Perform the required changes to the text area and the underlying tiddler

\tvar newText = operation.text;

\tif(operation.replacement !== null) {

\t\tnewText = operation.text.substring(0,operation.cutStart) + operation.replacement + operation.text.substring(operation.cutEnd);

\t\t// Attempt to use a execCommand to modify the value of the control

\t\tif(this.iframeDoc.queryCommandSupported(\"insertText\") && this.iframeDoc.queryCommandSupported(\"delete\") && !$tw.browser.isFirefox) {

\t\t\tthis.domNode.focus();

\t\t\tthis.domNode.setSelectionRange(operation.cutStart,operation.cutEnd);

\t\t\tif(operation.replacement === \"\") {

\t\t\t\tthis.iframeDoc.execCommand(\"delete\",false,\"\");

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tthis.iframeDoc.execCommand(\"insertText\",false,operation.replacement);

\t\t\t}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tthis.domNode.value = newText;

\t\t}

\t\tthis.domNode.focus();

\t\tthis.domNode.setSelectionRange(operation.newSelStart,operation.newSelEnd);

\t}

\tthis.domNode.focus();

\treturn newText;

};



exports.FramedEngine = FramedEngine;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "library" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/engines/simple.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/engines/simple.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/engines/simple.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: library



Text editor engine based on a simple input or textarea tag



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var HEIGHT_VALUE_TITLE = \"$:/config/TextEditor/EditorHeight/Height\";



function SimpleEngine(options) {

\t// Save our options

\toptions = options || {};

\tthis.widget = options.widget;

\tthis.value = options.value;

\tthis.parentNode = options.parentNode;

\tthis.nextSibling = options.nextSibling;

\t// Construct the textarea or input node

\tvar tag = this.widget.editTag;

\tif($tw.config.htmlUnsafeElements.indexOf(tag) !== -1) {

\t\ttag = \"input\";

\t}

\tthis.domNode = this.widget.document.createElement(tag);

\t// Set the text

\tif(this.widget.editTag === \"textarea\") {

\t\tthis.domNode.appendChild(this.widget.document.createTextNode(this.value));

\t} else {

\t\tthis.domNode.value = this.value;

\t}

\t// Set the attributes

\tif(this.widget.editType) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"type\",this.widget.editType);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editPlaceholder) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"placeholder\",this.widget.editPlaceholder);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editSize) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"size\",this.widget.editSize);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editRows) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"rows\",this.widget.editRows);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editClass) {

\t\tthis.domNode.className = this.widget.editClass;

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editTabIndex) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"tabindex\",this.widget.editTabIndex);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editAutoComplete) {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"autocomplete\",this.widget.editAutoComplete);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.isDisabled === \"yes\") {

\t\tthis.domNode.setAttribute(\"disabled\",true);

\t}

\t// Add an input event handler

\t$tw.utils.addEventListeners(this.domNode,[

\t\t{name: \"focus\", handlerObject: this, handlerMethod: \"handleFocusEvent\"},

\t\t{name: \"input\", handlerObject: this, handlerMethod: \"handleInputEvent\"}

\t]);

\t// Insert the element into the DOM

\tthis.parentNode.insertBefore(this.domNode,this.nextSibling);

\tthis.widget.domNodes.push(this.domNode);

}



/*

Set the text of the engine if it doesn't currently have focus

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.setText = function(text,type) {

\tif(!this.domNode.isTiddlyWikiFakeDom) {

\t\tif(this.domNode.ownerDocument.activeElement !== this.domNode || text === \"\") {

\t\t\tthis.updateDomNodeText(text);

\t\t}

\t\t// Fix the height if needed

\t\tthis.fixHeight();

\t}

};



/*

Update the DomNode with the new text

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.updateDomNodeText = function(text) {

\tthis.domNode.value = text;

};



/*

Get the text of the engine

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.getText = function() {

\treturn this.domNode.value;

};



/*

Fix the height of textarea to fit content

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.fixHeight = function() {

\tif(this.widget.editTag === \"textarea\") {

\t\tif(this.widget.editAutoHeight) {

\t\t\tif(this.domNode && !this.domNode.isTiddlyWikiFakeDom) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.resizeTextAreaToFit(this.domNode,this.widget.editMinHeight);

\t\t\t}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tvar fixedHeight = parseInt(this.widget.wiki.getTiddlerText(HEIGHT_VALUE_TITLE,\"400px\"),10);

\t\t\tfixedHeight = Math.max(fixedHeight,20);

\t\t\tthis.domNode.style.height = fixedHeight + \"px\";

\t\t}

\t}

};



/*

Focus the engine node

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.focus = function() {

\tif(this.domNode.focus && this.domNode.select) {

\t\tthis.domNode.focus();

\t\tthis.domNode.select();

\t}

};



/*

Handle a dom \"input\" event which occurs when the text has changed

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.handleInputEvent = function(event) {

\tthis.widget.saveChanges(this.getText());

\tthis.fixHeight();

\tif(this.widget.editInputActions) {

\t\tthis.widget.invokeActionString(this.widget.editInputActions);

\t}

\treturn true;

};



/*

Handle a dom \"focus\" event

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.handleFocusEvent = function(event) {

\tif(this.widget.editCancelPopups) {

\t\t$tw.popup.cancel(0);

\t}

\tif(this.widget.editFocusPopup) {

\t\t$tw.popup.triggerPopup({

\t\t\tdomNode: this.domNode,

\t\t\ttitle: this.widget.editFocusPopup,

\t\t\twiki: this.widget.wiki,

\t\t\tforce: true

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create a blank structure representing a text operation

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.createTextOperation = function() {

\treturn null;

};



/*

Execute a text operation

*/

SimpleEngine.prototype.executeTextOperation = function(operation) {

};



exports.SimpleEngine = SimpleEngine;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "library" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/factory.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/factory.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/factory.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: library



Factory for constructing text editor widgets with specified engines for the toolbar and non-toolbar cases



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var DEFAULT_MIN_TEXT_AREA_HEIGHT = \"100px\"; // Minimum height of textareas in pixels



// Configuration tiddlers

var HEIGHT_MODE_TITLE = \"$:/config/TextEditor/EditorHeight/Mode\";

var ENABLE_TOOLBAR_TITLE = \"$:/config/TextEditor/EnableToolbar\";



var Widget = require(\"$:/core/modules/widgets/widget.js\").widget;



function editTextWidgetFactory(toolbarEngine,nonToolbarEngine) {



\tvar EditTextWidget = function(parseTreeNode,options) {

\t\t// Initialise the editor operations if they've not been done already

\t\tif(!this.editorOperations) {

\t\t\tEditTextWidget.prototype.editorOperations = {};

\t\t\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"texteditoroperation\",this.editorOperations);

\t\t}

\t\tthis.initialise(parseTreeNode,options);

\t};



\t/*

\tInherit from the base widget class

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype = new Widget();



\t/*

\tRender this widget into the DOM

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.render = function(parent,nextSibling) {

\t\t// Save the parent dom node

\t\tthis.parentDomNode = parent;

\t\t// Compute our attributes

\t\tthis.computeAttributes();

\t\t// Execute our logic

\t\tthis.execute();

\t\t// Create the wrapper for the toolbar and render its content

\t\tif(this.editShowToolbar) {

\t\t\tthis.toolbarNode = this.document.createElement(\"div\");

\t\t\tthis.toolbarNode.className = \"tc-editor-toolbar\";

\t\t\tparent.insertBefore(this.toolbarNode,nextSibling);

\t\t\tthis.renderChildren(this.toolbarNode,null);

\t\t\tthis.domNodes.push(this.toolbarNode);

\t\t}

\t\t// Create our element

\t\tvar editInfo = this.getEditInfo(),

\t\t\tEngine = this.editShowToolbar ? toolbarEngine : nonToolbarEngine;

\t\tthis.engine = new Engine({

\t\t\t\twidget: this,

\t\t\t\tvalue: editInfo.value,

\t\t\t\ttype: editInfo.type,

\t\t\t\tparentNode: parent,

\t\t\t\tnextSibling: nextSibling

\t\t\t});

\t\t// Call the postRender hook

\t\tif(this.postRender) {

\t\t\tthis.postRender();

\t\t}

\t\t// Fix height

\t\tthis.engine.fixHeight();

\t\t// Focus if required

\t\tif(this.editFocus === \"true\" || this.editFocus === \"yes\") {

\t\t\tthis.engine.focus();

\t\t}

\t\t// Add widget message listeners

\t\tthis.addEventListeners([

\t\t\t{type: \"tm-edit-text-operation\", handler: \"handleEditTextOperationMessage\"}

\t\t]);

\t};



\t/*

\tGet the tiddler being edited and current value

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.getEditInfo = function() {

\t\t// Get the edit value

\t\tvar self = this,

\t\t\tvalue,

\t\t\ttype = \"text/plain\",

\t\t\tupdate;

\t\tif(this.editIndex) {

\t\t\tvalue = this.wiki.extractTiddlerDataItem(this.editTitle,this.editIndex,this.editDefault);

\t\t\tupdate = function(value) {

\t\t\t\tvar data = self.wiki.getTiddlerData(self.editTitle,{});

\t\t\t\tif(data[self.editIndex] !== value) {

\t\t\t\t\tdata[self.editIndex] = value;

\t\t\t\t\tself.wiki.setTiddlerData(self.editTitle,data);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t};

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// Get the current tiddler and the field name

\t\t\tvar tiddler = this.wiki.getTiddler(this.editTitle);

\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t// If we've got a tiddler, the value to display is the field string value

\t\t\t\tvalue = tiddler.getFieldString(this.editField);

\t\t\t\tif(this.editField === \"text\") {

\t\t\t\t\ttype = tiddler.fields.type || \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\";

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t// Otherwise, we need to construct a default value for the editor

\t\t\t\tswitch(this.editField) {

\t\t\t\t\tcase \"text\":

\t\t\t\t\t\tvalue = \"Type the text for the tiddler '\" + this.editTitle + \"'\";

\t\t\t\t\t\ttype = \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\";

\t\t\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\t\t\tcase \"title\":

\t\t\t\t\t\tvalue = this.editTitle;

\t\t\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\t\t\tdefault:

\t\t\t\t\t\tvalue = \"\";

\t\t\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tif(this.editDefault !== undefined) {

\t\t\t\t\tvalue = this.editDefault;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tupdate = function(value) {

\t\t\t\tvar tiddler = self.wiki.getTiddler(self.editTitle),

\t\t\t\t\tupdateFields = {

\t\t\t\t\t\ttitle: self.editTitle

\t\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\t\tupdateFields[self.editField] = value;

\t\t\t\tself.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(self.wiki.getCreationFields(),tiddler,updateFields,self.wiki.getModificationFields()));

\t\t\t};

\t\t}

\t\tif(this.editType) {

\t\t\ttype = this.editType;

\t\t}

\t\treturn {value: value || \"\", type: type, update: update};

\t};



\t/*

\tHandle an edit text operation message from the toolbar

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.handleEditTextOperationMessage = function(event) {

\t\t// Prepare information about the operation

\t\tvar operation = this.engine.createTextOperation();

\t\t// Invoke the handler for the selected operation

\t\tvar handler = this.editorOperations[event.param];

\t\tif(handler) {

\t\t\thandler.call(this,event,operation);

\t\t}

\t\t// Execute the operation via the engine

\t\tvar newText = this.engine.executeTextOperation(operation);

\t\t// Fix the tiddler height and save changes

\t\tthis.engine.fixHeight();

\t\tthis.saveChanges(newText);

\t};



\t/*

\tCompute the internal state of the widget

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.execute = function() {

\t\t// Get our parameters

\t\tthis.editTitle = this.getAttribute(\"tiddler\",this.getVariable(\"currentTiddler\"));

\t\tthis.editField = this.getAttribute(\"field\",\"text\");

\t\tthis.editIndex = this.getAttribute(\"index\");

\t\tthis.editDefault = this.getAttribute(\"default\");

\t\tthis.editClass = this.getAttribute(\"class\");

\t\tthis.editPlaceholder = this.getAttribute(\"placeholder\");

\t\tthis.editSize = this.getAttribute(\"size\");

\t\tthis.editRows = this.getAttribute(\"rows\");

\t\tthis.editAutoHeight = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(HEIGHT_MODE_TITLE,\"auto\");

\t\tthis.editAutoHeight = this.getAttribute(\"autoHeight\",this.editAutoHeight === \"auto\" ? \"yes\" : \"no\") === \"yes\";

\t\tthis.editMinHeight = this.getAttribute(\"minHeight\",DEFAULT_MIN_TEXT_AREA_HEIGHT);

\t\tthis.editFocusPopup = this.getAttribute(\"focusPopup\");

\t\tthis.editFocus = this.getAttribute(\"focus\");

\t\tthis.editTabIndex = this.getAttribute(\"tabindex\");

\t\tthis.editCancelPopups = this.getAttribute(\"cancelPopups\",\"\") === \"yes\";

\t\tthis.editInputActions = this.getAttribute(\"inputActions\");

\t\tthis.editRefreshTitle = this.getAttribute(\"refreshTitle\");

\t\tthis.editAutoComplete = this.getAttribute(\"autocomplete\");

\t\tthis.isDisabled = this.getAttribute(\"disabled\",\"no\");

\t\t// Get the default editor element tag and type

\t\tvar tag,type;

\t\tif(this.editField === \"text\") {

\t\t\ttag = \"textarea\";

\t\t} else {

\t\t\ttag = \"input\";

\t\t\tvar fieldModule = $tw.Tiddler.fieldModules[this.editField];

\t\t\tif(fieldModule && fieldModule.editTag) {

\t\t\t\ttag = fieldModule.editTag;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(fieldModule && fieldModule.editType) {

\t\t\t\ttype = fieldModule.editType;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\ttype = type || \"text\";

\t\t}

\t\t// Get the rest of our parameters

\t\tthis.editTag = this.getAttribute(\"tag\",tag) || \"input\";

\t\tthis.editType = this.getAttribute(\"type\",type);

\t\t// Make the child widgets

\t\tthis.makeChildWidgets();

\t\t// Determine whether to show the toolbar

\t\tthis.editShowToolbar = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(ENABLE_TOOLBAR_TITLE,\"yes\");

\t\tthis.editShowToolbar = (this.editShowToolbar === \"yes\") && !!(this.children && this.children.length > 0) && (!this.document.isTiddlyWikiFakeDom);

\t};



\t/*

\tSelectively refreshes the widget if needed. Returns true if the widget or any of its children needed re-rendering

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.refresh = function(changedTiddlers) {

\t\tvar changedAttributes = this.computeAttributes();

\t\t// Completely rerender if any of our attributes have changed

\t\tif(changedAttributes.tiddler || changedAttributes.field || changedAttributes.index || changedAttributes[\"default\"] || changedAttributes[\"class\"] || changedAttributes.placeholder || changedAttributes.size || changedAttributes.autoHeight || changedAttributes.minHeight || changedAttributes.focusPopup || changedAttributes.rows || changedAttributes.tabindex || changedAttributes.cancelPopups || changedAttributes.inputActions || changedAttributes.refreshTitle || changedAttributes.autocomplete || changedTiddlers[HEIGHT_MODE_TITLE] || changedTiddlers[ENABLE_TOOLBAR_TITLE] || changedAttributes.disabled) {

\t\t\tthis.refreshSelf();

\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t} else if (changedTiddlers[this.editRefreshTitle]) {

\t\t\tthis.engine.updateDomNodeText(this.getEditInfo().value);

\t\t} else if(changedTiddlers[this.editTitle]) {

\t\t\tvar editInfo = this.getEditInfo();

\t\t\tthis.updateEditor(editInfo.value,editInfo.type);

\t\t}

\t\tthis.engine.fixHeight();

\t\tif(this.editShowToolbar) {

\t\t\treturn this.refreshChildren(changedTiddlers);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn false;

\t\t}

\t};



\t/*

\tUpdate the editor with new text. This method is separate from updateEditorDomNode()

\tso that subclasses can override updateEditor() and still use updateEditorDomNode()

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.updateEditor = function(text,type) {

\t\tthis.updateEditorDomNode(text,type);

\t};



\t/*

\tUpdate the editor dom node with new text

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.updateEditorDomNode = function(text,type) {

\t\tthis.engine.setText(text,type);

\t};



\t/*

\tSave changes back to the tiddler store

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.saveChanges = function(text) {

\t\tvar editInfo = this.getEditInfo();

\t\tif(text !== editInfo.value) {

\t\t\teditInfo.update(text);

\t\t}

\t};



\t/*

\tHandle a dom \"keydown\" event, which we'll bubble up to our container for the keyboard widgets benefit

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.handleKeydownEvent = function(event) {

\t\t// Check for a keyboard shortcut

\t\tif(this.toolbarNode) {

\t\t\tvar shortcutElements = this.toolbarNode.querySelectorAll(\"[data-tw-keyboard-shortcut]\");

\t\t\tfor(var index=0; index<shortcutElements.length; index++) {

\t\t\t\tvar el = shortcutElements[index],

\t\t\t\t\tshortcutData = el.getAttribute(\"data-tw-keyboard-shortcut\"),

\t\t\t\t\tkeyInfoArray = $tw.keyboardManager.parseKeyDescriptors(shortcutData,{

\t\t\t\t\t\twiki: this.wiki

\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\tif($tw.keyboardManager.checkKeyDescriptors(event,keyInfoArray)) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar clickEvent = this.document.createEvent(\"Events\");

\t\t\t\t clickEvent.initEvent(\"click\",true,false);

\t\t\t\t el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);

\t\t\t\t\tevent.preventDefault();

\t\t\t\t\tevent.stopPropagation();

\t\t\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\t// Propogate the event to the container

\t\tif(this.propogateKeydownEvent(event)) {

\t\t\t// Ignore the keydown if it was already handled

\t\t\tevent.preventDefault();

\t\t\tevent.stopPropagation();

\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t}

\t\t// Otherwise, process the keydown normally

\t\treturn false;

\t};



\t/*

\tPropogate keydown events to our container for the keyboard widgets benefit

\t*/

\tEditTextWidget.prototype.propogateKeydownEvent = function(event) {

\t\tvar newEvent = this.document.createEventObject ? this.document.createEventObject() : this.document.createEvent(\"Events\");

\t\tif(newEvent.initEvent) {

\t\t\tnewEvent.initEvent(\"keydown\", true, true);

\t\t}

\t\tnewEvent.keyCode = event.keyCode;

\t\tnewEvent.which = event.which;

\t\tnewEvent.metaKey = event.metaKey;

\t\tnewEvent.ctrlKey = event.ctrlKey;

\t\tnewEvent.altKey = event.altKey;

\t\tnewEvent.shiftKey = event.shiftKey;

\t\treturn !this.parentDomNode.dispatchEvent(newEvent);

\t};



\treturn EditTextWidget;



}



exports.editTextWidgetFactory = editTextWidgetFactory;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "library" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/clear.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/clear.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/clear.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: bitmapeditoroperation



Bitmap editor operation to clear the image



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"clear\"] = function(event) {

\tvar ctx = this.canvasDomNode.getContext(\"2d\");

\tctx.globalAlpha = 1;

\tctx.fillStyle = event.paramObject.colour || \"white\";

\tctx.fillRect(0,0,this.canvasDomNode.width,this.canvasDomNode.height);

\t// Save changes

\tthis.strokeEnd();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "bitmapeditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/resize.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/resize.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/resize.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: bitmapeditoroperation



Bitmap editor operation to resize the image



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"resize\"] = function(event) {

\t// Get the new width

\tvar newWidth = parseInt(event.paramObject.width || this.canvasDomNode.width,10),

\t\tnewHeight = parseInt(event.paramObject.height || this.canvasDomNode.height,10);

\t// Update if necessary

\tif(newWidth > 0 && newHeight > 0 && !(newWidth === this.currCanvas.width && newHeight === this.currCanvas.height)) {

\t\tthis.changeCanvasSize(newWidth,newHeight);

\t}

\t// Update the input controls

\tthis.refreshToolbar();

\t// Save the image into the tiddler

\tthis.saveChanges();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "bitmapeditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/rotate-left.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/rotate-left.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/bitmap/rotate-left.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: bitmapeditoroperation



Bitmap editor operation to rotate the image left by 90 degrees



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"rotate-left\"] = function(event) {

\t// Rotate the canvas left by 90 degrees

\tthis.rotateCanvasLeft();

\t// Update the input controls

\tthis.refreshToolbar();

\t// Save the image into the tiddler

\tthis.saveChanges();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "bitmapeditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/excise.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/excise.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/excise.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to excise the selection to a new tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"excise\"] = function(event,operation) {

\tvar editTiddler = this.wiki.getTiddler(this.editTitle),

\t\teditTiddlerTitle = this.editTitle;

\tif(editTiddler && editTiddler.fields[\"draft.of\"]) {

\t\teditTiddlerTitle = editTiddler.fields[\"draft.of\"];

\t}

\tvar excisionTitle = event.paramObject.title || this.wiki.generateNewTitle(\"New Excision\");

\tthis.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(

\t\tthis.wiki.getCreationFields(),

\t\tthis.wiki.getModificationFields(),

\t\t{

\t\t\ttitle: excisionTitle,

\t\t\ttext: operation.selection,

\t\t\ttags: event.paramObject.tagnew === \"yes\" ? [editTiddlerTitle] : []

\t\t}

\t));

\toperation.replacement = excisionTitle;

\tswitch(event.paramObject.type || \"transclude\") {

\t\tcase \"transclude\":

\t\t\toperation.replacement = \"{{\" + operation.replacement+ \"}}\";

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase \"link\":

\t\t\toperation.replacement = \"[[\" + operation.replacement+ \"]]\";

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase \"macro\":

\t\t\toperation.replacement = \"<<\" + (event.paramObject.macro || \"translink\") + \" \\\"\\\"\\\"\" + operation.replacement + \"\\\"\\\"\\\">>\";

\t\t\tbreak;

\t}

\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart;

\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd;

\toperation.newSelStart = operation.selStart;

\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.selStart + operation.replacement.length;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/make-link.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/make-link.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/make-link.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to make a link



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"make-link\"] = function(event,operation) {

\tif(operation.selection) {

\t\toperation.replacement = \"[[\" + operation.selection + \"|\" + event.paramObject.text + \"]]\";

\t\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart;

\t\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd;

\t} else {

\t\toperation.replacement = \"[[\" + event.paramObject.text + \"]]\";

\t\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart;

\t\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd;

\t}

\toperation.newSelStart = operation.selStart + operation.replacement.length;

\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.newSelStart;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/prefix-lines.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/prefix-lines.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/prefix-lines.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to add a prefix to the selected lines



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"prefix-lines\"] = function(event,operation) {

\tvar targetCount = parseInt(event.paramObject.count + \"\",10);

\t// Cut just past the preceding line break, or the start of the text

\toperation.cutStart = $tw.utils.findPrecedingLineBreak(operation.text,operation.selStart);

\t// Cut to just past the following line break, or to the end of the text

\toperation.cutEnd = $tw.utils.findFollowingLineBreak(operation.text,operation.selEnd);

\t// Compose the required prefix

\tvar prefix = $tw.utils.repeat(event.paramObject.character,targetCount);

\t// Process each line

\tvar lines = operation.text.substring(operation.cutStart,operation.cutEnd).split(/\\r?\

/mg);

\t$tw.utils.each(lines,function(line,index) {

\t\t// Remove and count any existing prefix characters

\t\tvar count = 0;

\t\twhile(line.charAt(0) === event.paramObject.character) {

\t\t\tline = line.substring(1);

\t\t\tcount++;

\t\t}

\t\t// Remove any whitespace

\t\twhile(line.charAt(0) === \" \") {

\t\t\tline = line.substring(1);

\t\t}

\t\t// We're done if we removed the exact required prefix, otherwise add it

\t\tif(count !== targetCount) {

\t\t\t// Apply the prefix

\t\t\tline = prefix + \" \" + line;

\t\t}

\t\t// Save the modified line

\t\tlines[index] = line;

\t});

\t// Stitch the replacement text together and set the selection

\toperation.replacement = lines.join(\"\

\");

\tif(lines.length === 1) {

\t\toperation.newSelStart = operation.cutStart + operation.replacement.length;

\t\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.newSelStart;

\t} else {

\t\toperation.newSelStart = operation.cutStart;

\t\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.newSelStart + operation.replacement.length;

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/replace-all.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/replace-all.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/replace-all.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to replace the entire text



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"replace-all\"] = function(event,operation) {

\toperation.cutStart = 0;

\toperation.cutEnd = operation.text.length;

\toperation.replacement = event.paramObject.text;

\toperation.newSelStart = 0;

\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.replacement.length;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/replace-selection.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/replace-selection.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/replace-selection.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to replace the selection



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"replace-selection\"] = function(event,operation) {

\toperation.replacement = event.paramObject.text;

\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart;

\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd;

\toperation.newSelStart = operation.selStart;

\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.selStart + operation.replacement.length;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/save-selection.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/save-selection.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/save-selection.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to save the current selection in a specified tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"save-selection\"] = function(event,operation) {

\tvar tiddler = event.paramObject.tiddler,

\t\tfield = event.paramObject.field || \"text\";

\tif(tiddler && field) {

\t\tthis.wiki.setText(tiddler,field,null,operation.text.substring(operation.selStart,operation.selEnd));

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/wrap-lines.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/wrap-lines.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/wrap-lines.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to wrap the selected lines with a prefix and suffix



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"wrap-lines\"] = function(event,operation) {

\t// Cut just past the preceding line break, or the start of the text

\toperation.cutStart = $tw.utils.findPrecedingLineBreak(operation.text,operation.selStart);

\t// Cut to just past the following line break, or to the end of the text

\toperation.cutEnd = $tw.utils.findFollowingLineBreak(operation.text,operation.selEnd);

\t// Add the prefix and suffix

\toperation.replacement = event.paramObject.prefix + \"\

\" +

\t\t\t\toperation.text.substring(operation.cutStart,operation.cutEnd) + \"\

\" +

\t\t\t\tevent.paramObject.suffix + \"\

\";

\toperation.newSelStart = operation.cutStart + event.paramObject.prefix.length + 1;

\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.newSelStart + (operation.cutEnd - operation.cutStart);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/wrap-selection.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/wrap-selection.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/editor/operations/text/wrap-selection.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: texteditoroperation



Text editor operation to wrap the selection with the specified prefix and suffix



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports[\"wrap-selection\"] = function(event,operation) {

\tif(operation.selStart === operation.selEnd) {

\t\t// No selection; check if we're within the prefix/suffix

\t\tif(operation.text.substring(operation.selStart - event.paramObject.prefix.length,operation.selStart + event.paramObject.suffix.length) === event.paramObject.prefix + event.paramObject.suffix) {

\t\t\t// Remove the prefix and suffix

\t\t\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart - event.paramObject.prefix.length;

\t\t\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd + event.paramObject.suffix.length;

\t\t\toperation.replacement = \"\";

\t\t\toperation.newSelStart = operation.cutStart;

\t\t\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.newSelStart;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// Wrap the cursor instead

\t\t\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart;

\t\t\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd;

\t\t\toperation.replacement = event.paramObject.prefix + event.paramObject.suffix;

\t\t\toperation.newSelStart = operation.selStart + event.paramObject.prefix.length;

\t\t\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.newSelStart;

\t\t}

\t} else if(operation.text.substring(operation.selStart,operation.selStart + event.paramObject.prefix.length) === event.paramObject.prefix && operation.text.substring(operation.selEnd - event.paramObject.suffix.length,operation.selEnd) === event.paramObject.suffix) {

\t\t// Prefix and suffix are already present, so remove them

\t\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart;

\t\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd;

\t\toperation.replacement = operation.selection.substring(event.paramObject.prefix.length,operation.selection.length - event.paramObject.suffix.length);

\t\toperation.newSelStart = operation.selStart;

\t\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.selStart + operation.replacement.length;

\t} else {

\t\t// Add the prefix and suffix

\t\toperation.cutStart = operation.selStart;

\t\toperation.cutEnd = operation.selEnd;

\t\toperation.replacement = event.paramObject.prefix + operation.selection + event.paramObject.suffix;

\t\toperation.newSelStart = operation.selStart;

\t\toperation.newSelEnd = operation.selStart + operation.replacement.length;

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "texteditoroperation" }, "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/all.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/all.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/all.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filterrunprefix



Union of sets without de-duplication.

Equivalent to = filter run prefix.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter prefix function

*/

exports.all = function(operationSubFunction) {

\treturn function(results,source,widget) {

\t\tresults.push.apply(results, operationSubFunction(source,widget));

\t};

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filterrunprefix" }, "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/and.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/and.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/and.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filterrunprefix



Intersection of sets.

Equivalent to + filter run prefix.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter prefix function

*/

exports.and = function(operationSubFunction,options) {

\treturn function(results,source,widget) {

\t\t// This replaces all the elements of the array, but keeps the actual array so that references to it are preserved

\t\tsource = options.wiki.makeTiddlerIterator(results.toArray());

\t\tresults.clear();

\t\tresults.pushTop(operationSubFunction(source,widget));

\t};

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filterrunprefix" }, "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/else.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/else.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/else.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filterrunprefix



Equivalent to ~ filter run prefix.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter prefix function

*/

exports.else = function(operationSubFunction) {

\treturn function(results,source,widget) {

\t\tif(results.length === 0) {

\t\t\t// Main result so far is empty

\t\t\tresults.pushTop(operationSubFunction(source,widget));

\t\t}

\t};

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filterrunprefix" }, "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/except.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/except.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/except.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filterrunprefix



Difference of sets.

Equivalent to - filter run prefix.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter prefix function

*/

exports.except = function(operationSubFunction) {

\treturn function(results,source,widget) {

\t\tresults.remove(operationSubFunction(source,widget));

\t};

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filterrunprefix" }, "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/filter.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/filter.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/filter.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filterrunprefix



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.filter = function(operationSubFunction,options) {

\treturn function(results,source,widget) {

\t\tif(results.length > 0) {

\t\t\tvar resultsToRemove = [];

\t\t\tresults.each(function(result) {

\t\t\t\tvar filtered = operationSubFunction(options.wiki.makeTiddlerIterator([result]),widget);

\t\t\t\tif(filtered.length === 0) {

\t\t\t\t\tresultsToRemove.push(result);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tresults.remove(resultsToRemove);

\t\t}

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filterrunprefix" }, "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/intersection.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/intersection.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/intersection.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filterrunprefix



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter prefix function

*/

exports.intersection = function(operationSubFunction) {

\treturn function(results,source,widget) {

\t\tif(results.length !== 0) {

\t\t\tvar secondRunResults = operationSubFunction(source,widget);

\t\t\tvar firstRunResults = results.toArray();

\t\t\tresults.clear();

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(firstRunResults,function(title) {

\t\t\t\tif(secondRunResults.indexOf(title) !== -1) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t};

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filterrunprefix" }, "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/or.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/or.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/or.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filterrunprefix



Equivalent to a filter run with no prefix.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter prefix function

*/

exports.or = function(operationSubFunction) {

\treturn function(results,source,widget) {

\t\tresults.pushTop(operationSubFunction(source,widget));

\t};

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filterrunprefix" }, "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/reduce.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/reduce.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filterrunprefixes/reduce.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filterrunprefix

\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter prefix function

*/

exports.reduce = function(operationSubFunction,options) {

\treturn function(results,source,widget) {

\t\tif(results.length > 0) {

\t\t\tvar accumulator = \"\";

\t\t\tvar index = 0;

\t\t\tresults.each(function(title) {

\t\t\t\tvar list = operationSubFunction(options.wiki.makeTiddlerIterator([title]),{

\t\t\t\t\t\tgetVariable: function(name) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tswitch(name) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tcase \"currentTiddler\":

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\treturn \"\" + title;

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tcase \"accumulator\":

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\treturn \"\" + accumulator;

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tcase \"index\":

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\treturn \"\" + index;

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tcase \"revIndex\":

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\treturn \"\" + (results.length - 1 - index);

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tcase \"length\":

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\treturn \"\" + results.length;

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\tdefault:

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\treturn widget.getVariable(name);

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\tif(list.length > 0) {

\t\t\t\t\taccumulator = \"\" + list[0];

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t++index;

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tresults.clear();

\t\t\tresults.push(accumulator);\t

\t\t}

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filterrunprefix" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/addprefix.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/addprefix.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/addprefix.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for adding a prefix to each title in the list. This is

especially useful in contexts where only a filter expression is allowed

and macro substitution isn't available.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.addprefix = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(operator.operand + title);

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/addsuffix.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/addsuffix.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/addsuffix.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for adding a suffix to each title in the list. This is

especially useful in contexts where only a filter expression is allowed

and macro substitution isn't available.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.addsuffix = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title + operator.operand);

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/after.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/after.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/after.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning the tiddler from the current list that is after the tiddler named in the operand.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.after = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\tvar index = results.indexOf(operator.operand);

\tif(index === -1 || index > (results.length - 2)) {

\t\treturn [];

\t} else {

\t\treturn [results[index + 1]];

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/all/current.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/all/current.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/all/current.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: allfilteroperator



Filter function for [all[current]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.current = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar currTiddlerTitle = options.widget && options.widget.getVariable(\"currentTiddler\");

\tif(currTiddlerTitle) {

\t\treturn [currTiddlerTitle];

\t} else {

\t\treturn [];

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "allfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/all/missing.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/all/missing.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/all/missing.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: allfilteroperator



Filter function for [all[missing]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.missing = function(source,prefix,options) {

\treturn options.wiki.getMissingTitles();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "allfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/all/orphans.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/all/orphans.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/all/orphans.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: allfilteroperator



Filter function for [all[orphans]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.orphans = function(source,prefix,options) {

\treturn options.wiki.getOrphanTitles();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "allfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/all/shadows.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/all/shadows.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/all/shadows.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: allfilteroperator



Filter function for [all[shadows]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.shadows = function(source,prefix,options) {

\treturn options.wiki.allShadowTitles();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "allfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/all/tags.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/all/tags.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/all/tags.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: allfilteroperator



Filter function for [all[tags]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.tags = function(source,prefix,options) {

\treturn Object.keys(options.wiki.getTagMap());

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "allfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/all/tiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/all/tiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/all/tiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: allfilteroperator



Filter function for [all[tiddlers]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.tiddlers = function(source,prefix,options) {

\treturn options.wiki.allTitles();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "allfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/all.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/all.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/all.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for selecting tiddlers



[all[shadows+tiddlers]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var allFilterOperators;



function getAllFilterOperators() {

\tif(!allFilterOperators) {

\t\tallFilterOperators = {};

\t\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"allfilteroperator\",allFilterOperators);

\t}

\treturn allFilterOperators;

}



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.all = function(source,operator,options) {

\t// Get our suboperators

\tvar allFilterOperators = getAllFilterOperators();

\t// Cycle through the suboperators accumulating their results

\tvar results = [],

\t\tsubops = operator.operand.split(\"+\");

\t// Check for common optimisations

\tif(subops.length === 1 && subops[0] === \"\") {

\t\treturn source;

\t} else if(subops.length === 1 && subops[0] === \"tiddlers\") {

\t\treturn options.wiki.each;

\t} else if(subops.length === 1 && subops[0] === \"shadows\") {

\t\treturn options.wiki.eachShadow;

\t} else if(subops.length === 2 && subops[0] === \"tiddlers\" && subops[1] === \"shadows\") {

\t\treturn options.wiki.eachTiddlerPlusShadows;

\t} else if(subops.length === 2 && subops[0] === \"shadows\" && subops[1] === \"tiddlers\") {

\t\treturn options.wiki.eachShadowPlusTiddlers;

\t}

\t// Do it the hard way

\tfor(var t=0; t<subops.length; t++) {

\t\tvar subop = allFilterOperators[subops[t]];

\t\tif(subop) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,subop(source,operator.prefix,options));

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/backlinks.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/backlinks.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/backlinks.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning all the backlinks from a tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.backlinks = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,options.wiki.getTiddlerBacklinks(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/before.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/before.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/before.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning the tiddler from the current list that is before the tiddler named in the operand.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.before = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\tvar index = results.indexOf(operator.operand);

\tif(index <= 0) {

\t\treturn [];

\t} else {

\t\treturn [results[index - 1]];

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/commands.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/commands.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/commands.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the commands available in this wiki



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.commands = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\t$tw.utils.each($tw.commands,function(commandInfo,name) {

\t\tresults.push(name);

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/compare.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/compare.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/compare.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



General purpose comparison operator



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.compare = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar suffixes = operator.suffixes || [],

\t\ttype = (suffixes[0] || [])[0],

\t\tmode = (suffixes[1] || [])[0],

\t\ttypeFn = $tw.utils.makeCompareFunction(type,{defaultType: \"number\"}),

\t\tmodeFn = modes[mode] || modes.eq,

\t\tinvert = operator.prefix === \"!\",

\t\tresults = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(modeFn(typeFn(title,operator.operand)) !== invert) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



var modes = {

\t\"eq\": function(value) {return value === 0;},

\t\"ne\": function(value) {return value !== 0;},

\t\"gteq\": function(value) {return value >= 0;},

\t\"gt\": function(value) {return value > 0;},

\t\"lteq\": function(value) {return value <= 0;},

\t\"lt\": function(value) {return value < 0;}

}



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/contains.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/contains.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/contains.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for finding values in array fields



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.contains = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tfieldname = (operator.suffix || \"list\").toLowerCase();

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\tvar list = tiddler.getFieldList(fieldname);

\t\t\t\tif(list.indexOf(operator.operand) === -1) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\tvar list = tiddler.getFieldList(fieldname);

\t\t\t\tif(list.indexOf(operator.operand) !== -1) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/count.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/count.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/count.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning the number of entries in the current list.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.count = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar count = 0;

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tcount++;

\t});

\treturn [count + \"\"];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/days.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/days.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/days.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator that selects tiddlers with a specified date field within a specified date interval.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.days = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tfieldName = operator.suffix || \"modified\",

\t\tdayInterval = (parseInt(operator.operand,10)||0),

\t\tdayIntervalSign = $tw.utils.sign(dayInterval),

\t\ttargetTimeStamp = (new Date()).setHours(0,0,0,0) + 1000*60*60*24*dayInterval,

\t\tisWithinDays = function(dateField) {

\t\t\tvar sign = $tw.utils.sign(targetTimeStamp - (new Date(dateField)).setHours(0,0,0,0));

\t\t\treturn sign === 0 || sign === dayIntervalSign;

\t\t};



\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\ttargetTimeStamp = targetTimeStamp - 1000*60*60*24*dayIntervalSign;

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler && tiddler.fields[fieldName]) {

\t\t\t\tif(!isWithinDays($tw.utils.parseDate(tiddler.fields[fieldName]))) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler && tiddler.fields[fieldName]) {

\t\t\t\tif(isWithinDays($tw.utils.parseDate(tiddler.fields[fieldName]))) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/duplicateslugs.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/duplicateslugs.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/duplicateslugs.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter function for [duplicateslugs[]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.duplicateslugs = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar slugs = Object.create(null), // Hashmap by slug of title, replaced with \"true\" if the duplicate title has already been output

\t\tresults = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar slug = options.wiki.slugify(title);

\t\tif(slug in slugs) {

\t\t\tif(slugs[slug] !== true) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(slugs[slug]);

\t\t\t\tslugs[slug] = true;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tslugs[slug] = title;

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/each.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/each.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/each.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator that selects one tiddler for each unique value of the specified field.

With suffix \"list\", selects all tiddlers that are values in a specified list field.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.each = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results =[] ,

\tvalue,values = {},

\tfield = operator.operand || \"title\";

\tif(operator.suffix === \"value\" && field === \"title\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!$tw.utils.hop(values,title)) {

\t\t\t\tvalues[title] = true;

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else if(operator.suffix !== \"list-item\") {

\t\tif(field === \"title\") {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler && !$tw.utils.hop(values,title)) {

\t\t\t\t\tvalues[title] = true;

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\tvalue = tiddler.getFieldString(field);

\t\t\t\t\tif(!$tw.utils.hop(values,value)) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tvalues[value] = true;

\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(

\t\t\t\t\toptions.wiki.getTiddlerList(title,field),

\t\t\t\t\tfunction(value) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tif(!$tw.utils.hop(values,value)) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tvalues[value] = true;

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(value);

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/eachday.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/eachday.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/eachday.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator that selects one tiddler for each unique day covered by the specified date field



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.eachday = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tvalues = [],

\t\tfieldName = operator.operand || \"modified\";

\t// Function to convert a date/time to a date integer

\tvar toDate = function(value) {

\t\tvalue = (new Date(value)).setHours(0,0,0,0);

\t\treturn value+0;

\t};

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(tiddler && tiddler.fields[fieldName]) {

\t\t\tvar value = toDate($tw.utils.parseDate(tiddler.fields[fieldName]));

\t\t\tif(values.indexOf(value) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tvalues.push(value);

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/editiondescription.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/editiondescription.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/editiondescription.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the descriptions of the specified edition names



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.editiondescription = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif($tw.node) {

\t\tvar editionInfo = $tw.utils.getEditionInfo();

\t\tif(editionInfo) {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(editionInfo,title)) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(editionInfo[title].description || \"\");\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/editions.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/editions.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/editions.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the available editions in this wiki



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.editions = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif($tw.node) {

\t\tvar editionInfo = $tw.utils.getEditionInfo();

\t\tif(editionInfo) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(editionInfo,function(info,name) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(name);

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t\tresults.sort();

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/else.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/else.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/else.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for replacing an empty input list with a constant, passing a non-empty input list straight through



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.else = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\tif(results.length === 0) {

\t\treturn [operator.operand];

\t} else {

\t\treturn results;

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/decodeuricomponent.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/decodeuricomponent.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/decodeuricomponent.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for applying decodeURIComponent() to each item.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter functions

*/



exports.decodeuricomponent = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar value = title;

\t\ttry {

\t\t\tvalue = decodeURIComponent(title);

\t\t} catch(e) {

\t\t}

\t\tresults.push(value);

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.encodeuricomponent = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(encodeURIComponent(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.decodeuri = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar value = title;

\t\ttry {

\t\t\tvalue = decodeURI(title);

\t\t} catch(e) {

\t\t}

\t\tresults.push(value);

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.encodeuri = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(encodeURI(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.decodehtml = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push($tw.utils.htmlDecode(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.encodehtml = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push($tw.utils.htmlEncode(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.stringify = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push($tw.utils.stringify(title,(operator.suffix === \"rawunicode\")));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.jsonstringify = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push($tw.utils.jsonStringify(title,(operator.suffix === \"rawunicode\")));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.escaperegexp = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push($tw.utils.escapeRegExp(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.escapecss = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t// escape any character with a special meaning in CSS using CSS.escape()

\t\tresults.push(CSS.escape(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/enlist.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/enlist.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/enlist.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning its operand parsed as a list



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.enlist = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar allowDuplicates = false;

\tswitch(operator.suffix) {

\t\tcase \"raw\":

\t\t\tallowDuplicates = true;

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase \"dedupe\":

\t\t\tallowDuplicates = false;

\t\t\tbreak;

\t}

\tvar list = $tw.utils.parseStringArray(operator.operand,allowDuplicates);

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tvar results = [];

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(list.indexOf(title) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\treturn results;

\t} else {

\t\treturn list;

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/field.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/field.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/field.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for comparing fields for equality



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.field = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],indexedResults,

\t\tfieldname = (operator.suffix || operator.operator || \"title\").toLowerCase();

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tif(operator.regexp) {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar text = tiddler.getFieldString(fieldname);

\t\t\t\t\tif(text !== null && !operator.regexp.exec(text)) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar text = tiddler.getFieldString(fieldname);

\t\t\t\t\tif(text !== null && text !== operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\tif(operator.regexp) {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar text = tiddler.getFieldString(fieldname);

\t\t\t\t\tif(text !== null && !!operator.regexp.exec(text)) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tif(source.byField && operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\tindexedResults = source.byField(fieldname,operator.operand);

\t\t\t\tif(indexedResults) {

\t\t\t\t\treturn indexedResults

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar text = tiddler.getFieldString(fieldname);

\t\t\t\t\tif(text !== null && text === operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/fields.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/fields.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/fields.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the fields on the selected tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.fields = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tfieldName,

\t\tsuffixes = (operator.suffixes || [])[0] || [],

\t\toperand = $tw.utils.parseStringArray(operator.operand);

\t

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\tif(suffixes.indexOf(\"include\") !== -1) {

\t\t\t\tfor(fieldName in tiddler.fields) {

\t\t\t\t\t(operand.indexOf(fieldName) !== -1) ? $tw.utils.pushTop(results,fieldName) : \"\";

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} else if (suffixes.indexOf(\"exclude\") !== -1) {

\t\t\t\tfor(fieldName in tiddler.fields) {

\t\t\t\t\t(operand.indexOf(fieldName) !== -1) ? \"\" : $tw.utils.pushTop(results,fieldName);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} // else if

\t\t\telse {

\t\t\t\tfor(fieldName in tiddler.fields) {

\t\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,fieldName);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} // else

\t\t} // if (tiddler)

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/filter.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/filter.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/filter.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning those input titles that pass a subfilter



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.filter = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar filterFn = options.wiki.compileFilter(operator.operand),

\t\tresults = [],

\t\ttarget = operator.prefix !== \"!\";

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar list = filterFn.call(options.wiki,options.wiki.makeTiddlerIterator([title]));

\t\tif((list.length > 0) === target) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/format/date.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/format/date.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/format/date.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: formatfilteroperator

\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.date = function(source,operand,options) {

\tvar results = [];\t

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar value = $tw.utils.parseDate(title);

\t\tif(value && $tw.utils.isDate(value) && value.toString() !== \"Invalid Date\") {

\t\t\tresults.push($tw.utils.formatDateString(value,operand || \"YYYY MM DD 0hh:0mm\"));

\t\t}

\t});\t

\treturn results;

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "formatfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/format/relativedate.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/format/relativedate.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/format/relativedate.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: formatfilteroperator

\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.relativedate = function(source,operand,options) {

\tvar results = [];\t

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar value = $tw.utils.parseDate(title);

\t\tif(value && $tw.utils.isDate(value) && value.toString() !== \"Invalid Date\") {

\t\t\tresults.push($tw.utils.getRelativeDate((new Date()) - (new Date(value))).description);

\t\t}

\t});\t

\treturn results;

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "formatfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/format.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/format.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/format.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator

Filter operator for formatting strings

\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var formatFilterOperators;



function getFormatFilterOperators() {

\tif(!formatFilterOperators) {

\t\tformatFilterOperators = {};

\t\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"formatfilteroperator\",formatFilterOperators);

\t}

\treturn formatFilterOperators;

}



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.format = function(source,operator,options) {

\t// Dispatch to the correct formatfilteroperator

\tvar formatFilterOperators = getFormatFilterOperators();

\tif(operator.suffix) {

\t\tvar formatFilterOperator = formatFilterOperators[operator.suffix];

\t\tif(formatFilterOperator) {

\t\t\treturn formatFilterOperator(source,operator.operand,options);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn [$tw.language.getString(\"Error/FormatFilterOperator\")];

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\t// Return all unchanged if the suffix is missing

\t\tvar results = [];

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t});

\t\treturn results;

\t}

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/get.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/get.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/get.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for replacing tiddler titles by the value of the field specified in the operand.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.get = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\tvar value = tiddler.getFieldString(operator.operand);

\t\t\tif(value) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(value);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/getindex.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/getindex.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/getindex.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



returns the value at a given index of datatiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.getindex = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar data,title,results = [];

\tif(operator.operand){

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\ttitle = tiddler ? tiddler.fields.title : title;

\t\t\tdata = options.wiki.extractTiddlerDataItem(tiddler,operator.operand);

\t\t\tif(data) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(data);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/getvariable.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/getvariable.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/getvariable.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for replacing input values by the value of the variable with the same name, or blank if the variable is missing



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.getvariable = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(options.widget.getVariable(title) || \"\");

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/has.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/has.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/has.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for checking if a tiddler has the specified field or index



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.has = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tinvert = operator.prefix === \"!\";



\tif(operator.suffix === \"field\") {

\t\tif(invert) {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(!tiddler || (tiddler && (!$tw.utils.hop(tiddler.fields,operator.operand)))) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler && $tw.utils.hop(tiddler.fields,operator.operand)) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t}

\telse if(operator.suffix === \"index\") {

\t\tif(invert) {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(!tiddler || (tiddler && (!$tw.utils.hop(options.wiki.getTiddlerDataCached(tiddler,Object.create(null)),operator.operand)))) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler && $tw.utils.hop(options.wiki.getTiddlerDataCached(tiddler,Object.create(null)),operator.operand)) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t}

\telse {

\t\tif(invert) {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(!tiddler || !$tw.utils.hop(tiddler.fields,operator.operand) || (tiddler.fields[operator.operand].length === 0)) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddler && $tw.utils.hop(tiddler.fields,operator.operand) && (tiddler.fields[operator.operand].length !== 0)) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});\t\t\t\t

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/haschanged.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/haschanged.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/haschanged.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returns tiddlers from the list that have a non-zero changecount.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.haschanged = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.getChangeCount(title) === 0) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.getChangeCount(title) > 0) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/indexes.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/indexes.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/indexes.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the indexes of a data tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.indexes = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar data = options.wiki.getTiddlerDataCached(title);

\t\tif(data) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,Object.keys(data));

\t\t}

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/insertbefore.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/insertbefore.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/insertbefore.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Insert an item before another item in a list



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Order a list

*/

exports.insertbefore = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\tvar target = options.widget && options.widget.getVariable(operator.suffix || \"currentTiddler\");

\tif(target !== operator.operand) {

\t\t// Remove the entry from the list if it is present

\t\tvar pos = results.indexOf(operator.operand);

\t\tif(pos !== -1) {

\t\t\tresults.splice(pos,1);

\t\t}

\t\t// Insert the entry before the target marker

\t\tpos = results.indexOf(target);

\t\tif(pos !== -1) {

\t\t\tresults.splice(pos,0,operator.operand);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tresults.push(operator.operand);

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/binary.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/binary.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/binary.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[binary]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.binary = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!options.wiki.isBinaryTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.isBinaryTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/blank.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/blank.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/blank.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[blank]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.blank = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(title) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!title) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/current.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/current.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/current.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[current]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.current = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tcurrTiddlerTitle = options.widget && options.widget.getVariable(\"currentTiddler\");

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(title !== currTiddlerTitle) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(title === currTiddlerTitle) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/draft.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/draft.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/draft.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[draft]] analagous to [has[draft.of]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.draft = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!tiddler || !$tw.utils.hop(tiddler.fields,\"draft.of\")) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler && $tw.utils.hop(tiddler.fields,\"draft.of\") && (tiddler.fields[\"draft.of\"].length !== 0)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});\t\t\t\t

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/image.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/image.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/image.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[image]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.image = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!options.wiki.isImageTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.isImageTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/missing.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/missing.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/missing.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[missing]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.missing = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.tiddlerExists(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!options.wiki.tiddlerExists(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/orphan.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/orphan.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/orphan.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[orphan]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.orphan = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\torphanTitles = options.wiki.getOrphanTitles();

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(orphanTitles.indexOf(title) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(orphanTitles.indexOf(title) !== -1) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/shadow.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/shadow.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/shadow.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[shadow]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.shadow = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!options.wiki.isShadowTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.isShadowTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/system.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/system.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/system.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[system]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.system = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!options.wiki.isSystemTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.isSystemTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/tag.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/tag.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/tag.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[tag]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.tag = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\ttagMap = options.wiki.getTagMap();

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!$tw.utils.hop(tagMap,title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(tagMap,title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/tiddler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/tiddler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/tiddler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[tiddler]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.tiddler = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!options.wiki.tiddlerExists(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(options.wiki.tiddlerExists(title)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is/variable.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is/variable.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is/variable.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: isfilteroperator



Filter function for [is[variable]]



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.variable = function(source,prefix,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!(title in options.widget.variables)) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(title in options.widget.variables) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "isfilteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/is.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/is.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/is.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for checking tiddler properties



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var isFilterOperators;



function getIsFilterOperators() {

\tif(!isFilterOperators) {

\t\tisFilterOperators = {};

\t\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"isfilteroperator\",isFilterOperators);

\t}

\treturn isFilterOperators;

}



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.is = function(source,operator,options) {

\t// Dispatch to the correct isfilteroperator

\tvar isFilterOperators = getIsFilterOperators();

\tif(operator.operand) {

\t\tvar isFilterOperator = isFilterOperators[operator.operand];

\t\tif(isFilterOperator) {

\t\t\treturn isFilterOperator(source,operator.prefix,options);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn [$tw.language.getString(\"Error/IsFilterOperator\")];

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\t// Return all tiddlers if the operand is missing

\t\tvar results = [];

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t});

\t\treturn results;

\t}

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/limit.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/limit.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/limit.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for chopping the results to a specified maximum number of entries



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.limit = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\t// Convert to an array

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\t// Slice the array if necessary

\tvar limit = Math.min(results.length,parseInt(operator.operand,10));

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tresults = results.slice(-limit);

\t} else {

\t\tresults = results.slice(0,limit);

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/links.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/links.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/links.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning all the links from a tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.links = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,options.wiki.getTiddlerLinks(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/list.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/list.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/list.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning the tiddlers whose title is listed in the operand tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.list = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\ttr = $tw.utils.parseTextReference(operator.operand),

\t\tcurrTiddlerTitle = options.widget && options.widget.getVariable(\"currentTiddler\"),

\t\tlist = options.wiki.getTiddlerList(tr.title || currTiddlerTitle,tr.field,tr.index);

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(list.indexOf(title) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tresults = list;

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/listed.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/listed.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/listed.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning all tiddlers that have the selected tiddlers in a list



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.listed = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar field = operator.operand || \"list\",

\t\tresults = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,options.wiki.findListingsOfTiddler(title,field));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/listops.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/listops.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/listops.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operators for manipulating the current selection list



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Order a list

*/

exports.order = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(operator.operand.toLowerCase() === \"reverse\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tresults.unshift(title);

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



/*

Reverse list

*/

exports.reverse = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.unshift(title);

\t});

\treturn results;

};



/*

First entry/entries in list

*/

exports.first = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.operand,1),

\t\tresults = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\treturn results.slice(0,count);

};



/*

Last entry/entries in list

*/

exports.last = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.operand,1),

\t\tresults = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\treturn results.slice(-count);

};



/*

All but the first entry/entries of the list

*/

exports.rest = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.operand,1),

\t\tresults = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\treturn results.slice(count);

};

exports.butfirst = exports.rest;

exports.bf = exports.rest;



/*

All but the last entry/entries of the list

*/

exports.butlast = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.operand,1),

\t\tresults = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\treturn results.slice(0,-count);

};

exports.bl = exports.butlast;



/*

The nth member of the list

*/

exports.nth = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar count = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.operand,1),

\t\tresults = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\treturn results.slice(count - 1,count);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/lookup.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/lookup.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/lookup.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator that looks up values via a title prefix



[lookup:<field>[<prefix>]]



Prepends the prefix to the selected items and returns the specified field value



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.lookup = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(options.wiki.getTiddlerText(operator.operand + title) || operator.suffix);

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/match.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/match.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/match.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for checking if a title matches a string



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.match = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tsuffixes = (operator.suffixes || [])[0] || [];

\tif(suffixes.indexOf(\"caseinsensitive\") !== -1) {

\t\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(title.toLowerCase() !== (operator.operand || \"\").toLowerCase()) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(title.toLowerCase() === (operator.operand || \"\").toLowerCase()) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(title !== operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(title === operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/math.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/math.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/math.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operators for math. Unary/binary operators work on each item in turn, and return a new item list.



Sum/product/maxall/minall operate on the entire list, returning a single item.



Note that strings are converted to numbers automatically. Trailing non-digits are ignored.



* \"\" converts to 0

* \"12kk\" converts to 12



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.negate = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a) {return -a}

);



exports.abs = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a) {return Math.abs(a)}

);



exports.ceil = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a) {return Math.ceil(a)}

);



exports.floor = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a) {return Math.floor(a)}

);



exports.round = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a) {return Math.round(a)}

);



exports.trunc = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a) {return Math.trunc(a)}

);



exports.untrunc = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a) {return Math.ceil(Math.abs(a)) * Math.sign(a)}

);



exports.sign = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a) {return Math.sign(a)}

);



exports.add = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a,b) {return a + b;}

);



exports.subtract = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a,b) {return a - b;}

);



exports.multiply = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a,b) {return a * b;}

);



exports.divide = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a,b) {return a / b;}

);



exports.remainder = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a,b) {return a % b;}

);



exports.max = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a,b) {return Math.max(a,b);}

);



exports.min = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a,b) {return Math.min(a,b);}

);



exports.fixed = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a,b) {return Number.prototype.toFixed.call(a,Math.min(Math.max(b,0),100));}

);



exports.precision = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a,b) {return Number.prototype.toPrecision.call(a,Math.min(Math.max(b,1),100));}

);



exports.exponential = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a,b) {return Number.prototype.toExponential.call(a,Math.min(Math.max(b,0),100));}

);



exports.power = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a,b) {return Math.pow(a,b);}

);



exports.log = makeNumericBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a,b) {

\t\tif(b) {

\t\t\treturn Math.log(a)/Math.log(b);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn Math.log(a);

\t\t}

\t}

);



exports.sum = makeNumericReducingOperator(

\tfunction(accumulator,value) {return accumulator + value},

\t0 // Initial value

);



exports.product = makeNumericReducingOperator(

\tfunction(accumulator,value) {return accumulator * value},

\t1 // Initial value

);



exports.maxall = makeNumericReducingOperator(

\tfunction(accumulator,value) {return Math.max(accumulator,value)},

\t-Infinity // Initial value

);



exports.minall = makeNumericReducingOperator(

\tfunction(accumulator,value) {return Math.min(accumulator,value)},

\tInfinity // Initial value

);



function makeNumericBinaryOperator(fnCalc) {

\treturn function(source,operator,options) {

\t\tvar result = [],

\t\t\tnumOperand = $tw.utils.parseNumber(operator.operand);

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tresult.push($tw.utils.stringifyNumber(fnCalc($tw.utils.parseNumber(title),numOperand)));

\t\t});

\t\treturn result;

\t};

}



function makeNumericReducingOperator(fnCalc,initialValue) {

\tinitialValue = initialValue || 0;

\treturn function(source,operator,options) {

\t\tvar result = [];

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tresult.push(title);

\t\t});

\t\treturn [$tw.utils.stringifyNumber(result.reduce(function(accumulator,currentValue) {

\t\t\treturn fnCalc(accumulator,$tw.utils.parseNumber(currentValue));

\t\t},initialValue))];

\t};

}



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/minlength.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/minlength.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/minlength.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for filtering out titles that don't meet the minimum length in the operand



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.minlength = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tminLength = parseInt(operator.operand || \"\",10) || 0;

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(title.length >= minLength) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/modules.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/modules.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/modules.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the titles of the modules of a given type in this wiki



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.modules = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t$tw.utils.each($tw.modules.types[title],function(moduleInfo,moduleName) {

\t\t\tresults.push(moduleName);

\t\t});

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/moduletypes.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/moduletypes.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/moduletypes.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the module types in this wiki



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.moduletypes = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\t$tw.utils.each($tw.modules.types,function(moduleInfo,type) {

\t\tresults.push(type);

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/next.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/next.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/next.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning the tiddler whose title occurs next in the list supplied in the operand tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.next = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tlist = options.wiki.getTiddlerList(operator.operand);

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar match = list.indexOf(title);

\t\t// increment match and then test if result is in range

\t\tmatch++;

\t\tif(match > 0 && match < list.length) {

\t\t\tresults.push(list[match]);

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/plugintiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/plugintiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/plugintiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the titles of the shadow tiddlers within a plugin



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.plugintiddlers = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar pluginInfo = options.wiki.getPluginInfo(title) || options.wiki.getTiddlerDataCached(title,{tiddlers:[]});

\t\tif(pluginInfo && pluginInfo.tiddlers) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(pluginInfo.tiddlers,function(fields,title) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/prefix.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/prefix.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/prefix.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for checking if a title starts with a prefix



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.prefix = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(title.substr(0,operator.operand.length) !== operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(title.substr(0,operator.operand.length) === operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/previous.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/previous.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/previous.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning the tiddler whose title occurs immediately prior in the list supplied in the operand tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.previous = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tlist = options.wiki.getTiddlerList(operator.operand);

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar match = list.indexOf(title);

\t\t// increment match and then test if result is in range

\t\tmatch--;

\t\tif(match >= 0) {

\t\t\tresults.push(list[match]);

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/range.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/range.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/range.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for generating a numeric range.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.range = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\t// Split the operand into numbers delimited by these symbols

\tvar parts = operator.operand.split(/[,:;]/g),

\t\tbeg, end, inc, i, fixed = 0;

\tfor (i=0; i<parts.length; i++) {

\t\t// Validate real number

\t\tif(!/^\\s*[+-]?((\\d+(\\.\\d*)?)|(\\.\\d+))\\s*$/.test(parts[i])) {

\t\t\treturn [\"range: bad number \\\"\" + parts[i] + \"\\\"\"];

\t\t}

\t\t// Count digits; the most precise number determines decimal places in output.

\t\tvar frac = /\\.\\d+/.exec(parts[i]);

\t\tif(frac) {

\t\t\tfixed = Math.max(fixed,frac[0].length-1);

\t\t}

\t\tparts[i] = parseFloat(parts[i]);

\t}

\tswitch(parts.length) {

\t\tcase 1:

\t\t\tend = parts[0];

\t\t\tif (end >= 1) {

\t\t\t\tbeg = 1;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\telse if (end <= -1) {

\t\t\t\tbeg = -1;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\telse {

\t\t\t\treturn [];

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tinc = 1;

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase 2:

\t\t\tbeg = parts[0];

\t\t\tend = parts[1];

\t\t\tinc = 1;

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase 3:

\t\t\tbeg = parts[0];

\t\t\tend = parts[1];

\t\t\tinc = Math.abs(parts[2]);

\t\t\tbreak;

\t}

\tif(inc === 0) {

\t\treturn [\"range: increment 0 causes infinite loop\"];

\t}

\t// May need to count backwards

\tvar direction = ((end < beg) ? -1 : 1);

\tinc *= direction;

\t// Estimate number of resulting elements

\tif((end - beg) / inc > 10000) {

\t\treturn [\"range: too many steps (over 10K)\"];

\t}

\t// Avoid rounding error on last step

\tend += direction * 0.5 * Math.pow(0.1,fixed);

\tvar safety = 10010;

\t// Enumerate the range

\tif (end<beg) {

\t\tfor(i=beg; i>end; i+=inc) {

\t\t\tresults.push(i.toFixed(fixed));

\t\t\tif(--safety<0) {

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\tfor(i=beg; i<end; i+=inc) {

\t\t\tresults.push(i.toFixed(fixed));

\t\t\tif(--safety<0) {

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\tif(safety<0) {

\t\treturn [\"range: unexpectedly large output\"];

\t}

\t// Reverse?

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tresults.reverse();

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/reduce.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/reduce.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/reduce.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator evaluates a subfilter for each item, making the running total available in the variable `accumulator`, and the current index available in the variable `index`



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.reduce = function(source,operator,options) {

\t// Accumulate the list

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\t// Run the filter over each item

\tvar filterFn = options.wiki.compileFilter(operator.operand),

\t\taccumulator = operator.operands[1] || \"\";

\tfor(var index=0; index<results.length; index++) {

\t\tvar title = results[index],

\t\t\tlist = filterFn.call(options.wiki,options.wiki.makeTiddlerIterator([title]),{

\t\t\t\tgetVariable: function(name) {

\t\t\t\t\tswitch(name) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tcase \"currentTiddler\":

\t\t\t\t\t\t\treturn \"\" + title;

\t\t\t\t\t\tcase \"accumulator\":

\t\t\t\t\t\t\treturn \"\" + accumulator;

\t\t\t\t\t\tcase \"index\":

\t\t\t\t\t\t\treturn \"\" + index;

\t\t\t\t\t\tcase \"revIndex\":

\t\t\t\t\t\t\treturn \"\" + (results.length - 1 - index);

\t\t\t\t\t\tcase \"length\":

\t\t\t\t\t\t\treturn \"\" + results.length;

\t\t\t\t\t\tdefault:

\t\t\t\t\t\t\treturn options.widget.getVariable(name);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\tif(list.length > 0) {

\t\t\taccumulator = \"\" + list[0];

\t\t}

\t}

\tif(results.length > 0) {

\t\treturn [accumulator];

\t} else {

\t\treturn [];

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/regexp.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/regexp.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/regexp.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for regexp matching



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.regexp = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tfieldname = (operator.suffix || \"title\").toLowerCase(),

\t\tregexpString, regexp, flags = \"\", match,

\t\tgetFieldString = function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\treturn tiddler.getFieldString(fieldname);

\t\t\t} else if(fieldname === \"title\") {

\t\t\t\treturn title;

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\treturn null;

\t\t\t}

\t\t};

\t// Process flags and construct regexp

\tregexpString = operator.operand;

\tmatch = /^\\(\\?([gim]+)\\)/.exec(regexpString);

\tif(match) {

\t\tflags = match[1];

\t\tregexpString = regexpString.substr(match[0].length);

\t} else {

\t\tmatch = /\\(\\?([gim]+)\\)$/.exec(regexpString);

\t\tif(match) {

\t\t\tflags = match[1];

\t\t\tregexpString = regexpString.substr(0,regexpString.length - match[0].length);

\t\t}

\t}

\ttry {

\t\tregexp = new RegExp(regexpString,flags);

\t} catch(e) {

\t\treturn [\"\" + e];

\t}

\t// Process the incoming tiddlers

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tvar text = getFieldString(tiddler,title);

\t\t\tif(text !== null) {

\t\t\t\tif(!regexp.exec(text)) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tvar text = getFieldString(tiddler,title);

\t\t\tif(text !== null) {

\t\t\t\tif(!!regexp.exec(text)) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/removeprefix.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/removeprefix.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/removeprefix.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for removing a prefix from each title in the list. Titles that do not start with the prefix are removed.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.removeprefix = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(title.substr(0,operator.operand.length) === operator.operand) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title.substr(operator.operand.length));

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/removesuffix.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/removesuffix.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/removesuffix.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for removing a suffix from each title in the list. Titles that do not end with the suffix are removed.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.removesuffix = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(title && title.substr(-operator.operand.length) === operator.operand) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title.substr(0,title.length - operator.operand.length));

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/sameday.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/sameday.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/sameday.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator that selects tiddlers with a modified date field on the same day as the provided value.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.sameday = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tfieldName = operator.suffix || \"modified\",

\t\ttargetDate = (new Date($tw.utils.parseDate(operator.operand))).setHours(0,0,0,0);

\t// Function to convert a date/time to a date integer

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler.getFieldDay(fieldName) === targetDate) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/search.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/search.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/search.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for searching for the text in the operand tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.search = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar invert = operator.prefix === \"!\";

\tif(operator.suffixes) {

\t\tvar hasFlag = function(flag) {

\t\t\t\treturn (operator.suffixes[1] || []).indexOf(flag) !== -1;

\t\t\t},

\t\t\texcludeFields = false,

\t\t\tfieldList = operator.suffixes[0] || [],

\t\t\tfirstField = fieldList[0] || \"\",

\t\t\tfirstChar = firstField.charAt(0),

\t\t\tfields;

\t\tif(firstChar === \"-\") {

\t\t\tfields = [firstField.slice(1)].concat(fieldList.slice(1));

\t\t\texcludeFields = true;

\t\t} else if(fieldList[0] === \"*\"){

\t\t\tfields = [];

\t\t\texcludeFields = true;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tfields = fieldList.slice(0);

\t\t}

\t\treturn options.wiki.search(operator.operand,{

\t\t\tsource: source,

\t\t\tinvert: invert,

\t\t\tfield: fields,

\t\t\texcludeField: excludeFields,

\t\t\tcaseSensitive: hasFlag(\"casesensitive\"),

\t\t\tliteral: hasFlag(\"literal\"),

\t\t\twhitespace: hasFlag(\"whitespace\"),

\t\t\tanchored: hasFlag(\"anchored\"),

\t\t\tregexp: hasFlag(\"regexp\"),

\t\t\twords: hasFlag(\"words\")

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\treturn options.wiki.search(operator.operand,{

\t\t\tsource: source,

\t\t\tinvert: invert

\t\t});

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/shadowsource.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/shadowsource.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/shadowsource.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the source plugins for shadow tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.shadowsource = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar source = options.wiki.getShadowSource(title);

\t\tif(source) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,source);

\t\t}

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/slugify.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/slugify.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/slugify.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for slugifying a tiddler title



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.slugify = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(options.wiki.slugify(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/sort.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/sort.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/sort.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for sorting



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.sort = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = prepare_results(source);

\toptions.wiki.sortTiddlers(results,operator.operand || \"title\",operator.prefix === \"!\",false,false);

\treturn results;

};



exports.nsort = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = prepare_results(source);

\toptions.wiki.sortTiddlers(results,operator.operand || \"title\",operator.prefix === \"!\",false,true);

\treturn results;

};



exports.sortan = function(source, operator, options) {

\tvar results = prepare_results(source);

\toptions.wiki.sortTiddlers(results, operator.operand || \"title\", operator.prefix === \"!\",false,false,true);

\treturn results;

};



exports.sortcs = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = prepare_results(source);

\toptions.wiki.sortTiddlers(results,operator.operand || \"title\",operator.prefix === \"!\",true,false);

\treturn results;

};



exports.nsortcs = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = prepare_results(source);

\toptions.wiki.sortTiddlers(results,operator.operand || \"title\",operator.prefix === \"!\",true,true);

\treturn results;

};



var prepare_results = function (source) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(title);

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/sortsub.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/sortsub.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/sortsub.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for sorting by a subfilter



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.sortsub = function(source,operator,options) {

\t// Compile the subfilter

\tvar filterFn = options.wiki.compileFilter(operator.operand);

\t// Collect the input titles and the corresponding sort keys

\tvar inputTitles = [],

\t\tsortKeys = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tinputTitles.push(title);

\t\tvar r = filterFn.call(options.wiki,function(iterator) {

\t\t\titerator(options.wiki.getTiddler(title),title);

\t\t},{

\t\t\tgetVariable: function(name) {

\t\t\t\tif(name === \"currentTiddler\") {

\t\t\t\t\treturn title;

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\treturn options.widget.getVariable(name);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\tsortKeys.push(r[0] || \"\");

\t});

\t// Rather than sorting the titles array, we'll sort the indexes so that we can consult both arrays

\tvar indexes = new Array(inputTitles.length);

\tfor(var t=0; t<inputTitles.length; t++) {

\t\tindexes[t] = t;

\t}

\t// Sort the indexes

\tvar compareFn = $tw.utils.makeCompareFunction(operator.suffix,{defaultType: \"string\",invert: operator.prefix === \"!\"});

\tindexes = indexes.sort(function(a,b) {

\t\treturn compareFn(sortKeys[a],sortKeys[b]);

\t});

\t// Make the results array in order

\tvar results = [];

\t$tw.utils.each(indexes,function(index) {

\t\tresults.push(inputTitles[index]);

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/splitbefore.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/splitbefore.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/splitbefore.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator that splits each result on the first occurance of the specified separator and returns the unique values.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.splitbefore = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar parts = title.split(operator.operand);

\t\tif(parts.length === 1) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,parts[0]);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,parts[0] + operator.operand);

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/storyviews.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/storyviews.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/storyviews.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the story views in this wiki



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.storyviews = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tstoryviews = {};

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"storyview\",storyviews);

\t$tw.utils.each(storyviews,function(info,name) {

\t\tresults.push(name);

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/strings.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/strings.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/strings.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operators for strings. Unary/binary operators work on each item in turn, and return a new item list.



Sum/product/maxall/minall operate on the entire list, returning a single item.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.length = makeStringBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a) {return [\"\" + (\"\" + a).length];}

);



exports.uppercase = makeStringBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a) {return [(\"\" + a).toUpperCase()];}

);



exports.lowercase = makeStringBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a) {return [(\"\" + a).toLowerCase()];}

);



exports.sentencecase = makeStringBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a) {return [$tw.utils.toSentenceCase(a)];}

);



exports.titlecase = makeStringBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a) {return [$tw.utils.toTitleCase(a)];}

);



exports.trim = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar result = [],

\t\tsuffix = operator.suffix || \"\",

\t\toperand = (operator.operand || \"\"),

\t\tfnCalc;

\tif(suffix === \"prefix\") {

\t\tfnCalc = function(a,b) {return [$tw.utils.trimPrefix(a,b)];}

\t} else if(suffix === \"suffix\") {

\t\tfnCalc = function(a,b) {return [$tw.utils.trimSuffix(a,b)];}

\t} else {

\t\tif(operand === \"\") {

\t\t\tfnCalc = function(a) {return [$tw.utils.trim(a)];}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tfnCalc = function(a,b) {return [$tw.utils.trimSuffix($tw.utils.trimPrefix(a,b),b)];}

\t\t}

\t}

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tArray.prototype.push.apply(result,fnCalc(title,operand));

\t});

\treturn result;

};



exports.split = makeStringBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a,b) {return (\"\" + a).split(b);}

);



exports[\"enlist-input\"] = makeStringBinaryOperator(

\tfunction(a,o,s) {return $tw.utils.parseStringArray(\"\" + a,(s === \"raw\"));}

);



exports.join = makeStringReducingOperator(

\tfunction(accumulator,value,operand) {

\t\tif(accumulator === null) {

\t\t\treturn value;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn accumulator + operand + value;

\t\t}

\t},null

);



function makeStringBinaryOperator(fnCalc) {

\treturn function(source,operator,options) {

\t\tvar result = [];

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tArray.prototype.push.apply(result,fnCalc(title,operator.operand || \"\",operator.suffix || \"\"));

\t\t});

\t\treturn result;

\t};

}



function makeStringReducingOperator(fnCalc,initialValue) {

\treturn function(source,operator,options) {

\t\tvar result = [];

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tresult.push(title);

\t\t});

\t\tif(result.length === 0) {

\t\t\treturn [];

\t\t}

\t\treturn [result.reduce(function(accumulator,currentValue) {

\t\t\treturn fnCalc(accumulator,currentValue,operator.operand || \"\");

\t\t},initialValue) || \"\"];

\t};

}



exports.splitregexp = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar result = [],

\t\tsuffix = operator.suffix || \"\",

\t\tflags = (suffix.indexOf(\"m\") !== -1 ? \"m\" : \"\") + (suffix.indexOf(\"i\") !== -1 ? \"i\" : \"\"),

\t\tregExp;

\ttry {

\t\tregExp = new RegExp(operator.operand || \"\",flags);\t\t

\t} catch(ex) {

\t\treturn [\"RegExp error: \" + ex];

\t}

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tArray.prototype.push.apply(result,title.split(regExp));

\t});\t\t

\treturn result;

};



exports[\"search-replace\"] = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\tsuffixes = operator.suffixes || [],

\t\tflagSuffix = (suffixes[0] ? (suffixes[0][0] || \"\") : \"\"),

\t\tflags = (flagSuffix.indexOf(\"g\") !== -1 ? \"g\" : \"\") + (flagSuffix.indexOf(\"i\") !== -1 ? \"i\" : \"\"),

\t\tisRegExp = (suffixes[1] && suffixes[1][0] === \"regexp\") ? true : false,

\t\tsearchTerm,

\t\tregExp;

\t

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(title && (operator.operands.length > 1)) {

\t\t\t//Escape regexp characters if the operand is not a regular expression

\t\t\tsearchTerm = isRegExp ? operator.operand : $tw.utils.escapeRegExp(operator.operand);

\t\t\ttry {

\t\t\t\tregExp = new RegExp(searchTerm,flags);

\t\t\t} catch(ex) {

\t\t\t\treturn [\"RegExp error: \" + ex];

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tresults.push(

\t\t\t\ttitle.replace(regExp,operator.operands[1])

\t\t\t);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



exports.pad = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\ttargetLength = operator.operand ? parseInt(operator.operand) : 0,

\t\tfill = operator.operands[1] || \"0\";



\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(title && title.length) {

\t\t\tif(title.length >= targetLength) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tvar padString = \"\",

\t\t\t\t\tpadStringLength = targetLength - title.length;

\t\t\t\twhile (padStringLength > padString.length) {

\t\t\t\t\tpadString += fill;\t\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t//make sure we do not exceed the specified length

\t\t\t\tpadString = padString.slice(0,padStringLength);

\t\t\t\tif(operator.suffix && (operator.suffix === \"suffix\")) {

\t\t\t\t\ttitle = title + padString;

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\ttitle = padString + title;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

}



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/subfilter.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/subfilter.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/subfilter.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning its operand evaluated as a filter



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.subfilter = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar list = options.wiki.filterTiddlers(operator.operand,options.widget,source);

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tvar results = [];

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(list.indexOf(title) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\treturn results;

\t} else {

\t\treturn list;

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/subtiddlerfields.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/subtiddlerfields.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/subtiddlerfields.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the fields on the selected subtiddlers of the plugin named in the operand



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.subtiddlerfields = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar subtiddler = options.wiki.getSubTiddler(operator.operand,title);

\t\tif(subtiddler) {

\t\t\tfor(var fieldName in subtiddler.fields) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,fieldName);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/suffix.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/suffix.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/suffix.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for checking if a title ends with a suffix



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.suffix = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(title.substr(-operator.operand.length) !== operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(title.substr(-operator.operand.length) === operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/tag.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/tag.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/tag.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for checking for the presence of a tag



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.tag = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],indexedResults;

\tif((operator.suffix || \"\").toLowerCase() === \"strict\" && !operator.operand) {

\t\t// New semantics:

\t\t// Always return copy of input if operator.operand is missing

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\t// Old semantics:

\t\tvar tiddlers;

\t\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\t\t// Returns a copy of the input if operator.operand is missing

\t\t\ttiddlers = options.wiki.getTiddlersWithTag(operator.operand);

\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\tif(tiddlers.indexOf(title) === -1) {

\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// Returns empty results if operator.operand is missing

\t\t\tif(source.byTag) {

\t\t\t\tindexedResults = source.byTag(operator.operand);

\t\t\t\tif(indexedResults) {

\t\t\t\t\treturn indexedResults;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\ttiddlers = options.wiki.getTiddlersWithTag(operator.operand);

\t\t\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\t\tif(tiddlers.indexOf(title) !== -1) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\tresults = options.wiki.sortByList(results,operator.operand);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}\t\t

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/tagging.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/tagging.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/tagging.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning all tiddlers that are tagged with the selected tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.tagging = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,options.wiki.getTiddlersWithTag(title));

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/tags.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/tags.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/tags.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning all the tags of the selected tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.tags = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar tags = {};

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tvar t, length;

\t\tif(tiddler && tiddler.fields.tags) {

\t\t\tfor(t=0, length=tiddler.fields.tags.length; t<length; t++) {

\t\t\t\ttags[tiddler.fields.tags[t]] = true;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn Object.keys(tags);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/then.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/then.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/then.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for replacing any titles with a constant



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.then = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tresults.push(operator.operand);

\t});

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/title.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/title.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/title.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for comparing title fields for equality



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.title = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler && tiddler.fields.title !== operator.operand) {

\t\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tresults.push(operator.operand);

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/untagged.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/untagged.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/untagged.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator returning all the selected tiddlers that are untagged



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.untagged = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [];

\tif(operator.prefix === \"!\") {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(tiddler && $tw.utils.isArray(tiddler.fields.tags) && tiddler.fields.tags.length > 0) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tsource(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\tif(!tiddler || !tiddler.hasField(\"tags\") || ($tw.utils.isArray(tiddler.fields.tags) && tiddler.fields.tags.length === 0)) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.pushTop(results,title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/variables.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/variables.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/variables.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the active variables



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.variables = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar names = [];

\tfor(var variable in options.widget.variables) {

\t\tnames.push(variable);

\t}

\treturn names.sort();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/wikiparserrules.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/wikiparserrules.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/wikiparserrules.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Filter operator for returning the names of the wiki parser rules in this wiki



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Export our filter function

*/

exports.wikiparserrules = function(source,operator,options) {

\tvar results = [],

\t\toperand = operator.operand;

\t$tw.utils.each($tw.modules.types.wikirule,function(mod) {

\t\tvar exp = mod.exports;

\t\tif(!operand || exp.types[operand]) {

\t\t\tresults.push(exp.name);

\t\t}

\t});

\tresults.sort();

\treturn results;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters/x-listops.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters/x-listops.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters/x-listops.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: filteroperator



Extended filter operators to manipulate the current list.



\\*/

(function () {



\t/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

\t/*global $tw: false */

\t\"use strict\";



\t/*

\tFetch titles from the current list

\t*/

\tvar prepare_results = function (source) {

\tvar results = [];

\t\tsource(function (tiddler, title) {

\t\t\tresults.push(title);

\t\t});

\t\treturn results;

\t};



\t/*

\tMoves a number of items from the tail of the current list before the item named in the operand

\t*/

\texports.putbefore = function (source, operator) {

\t\tvar results = prepare_results(source),

\t\t\tindex = results.indexOf(operator.operand),

\t\t\tcount = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.suffix,1);

\t\treturn (index === -1) ?

\t\t\tresults.slice(0, -1) :

\t\t\tresults.slice(0, index).concat(results.slice(-count)).concat(results.slice(index, -count));

\t};



\t/*

\tMoves a number of items from the tail of the current list after the item named in the operand

\t*/

\texports.putafter = function (source, operator) {

\t\tvar results = prepare_results(source),

\t\t\tindex = results.indexOf(operator.operand),

\t\t\tcount = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.suffix,1);

\t\treturn (index === -1) ?

\t\t\tresults.slice(0, -1) :

\t\t\tresults.slice(0, index + 1).concat(results.slice(-count)).concat(results.slice(index + 1, -count));

\t};



\t/*

\tReplaces the item named in the operand with a number of items from the tail of the current list

\t*/

\texports.replace = function (source, operator) {

\t\tvar results = prepare_results(source),

\t\t\tindex = results.indexOf(operator.operand),

\t\t\tcount = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.suffix,1);

\t\treturn (index === -1) ?

\t\t\tresults.slice(0, -count) :

\t\t\tresults.slice(0, index).concat(results.slice(-count)).concat(results.slice(index + 1, -count));

\t};



\t/*

\tMoves a number of items from the tail of the current list to the head of the list

\t*/

\texports.putfirst = function (source, operator) {

\t\tvar results = prepare_results(source),

\t\t\tcount = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.suffix,1);

\t\treturn results.slice(-count).concat(results.slice(0, -count));

\t};



\t/*

\tMoves a number of items from the head of the current list to the tail of the list

\t*/

\texports.putlast = function (source, operator) {

\t\tvar results = prepare_results(source),

\t\t\tcount = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.suffix,1);

\t\treturn results.slice(count).concat(results.slice(0, count));

\t};



\t/*

\tMoves the item named in the operand a number of places forward or backward in the list

\t*/

\texports.move = function (source, operator) {

\t\tvar results = prepare_results(source),

\t\t\tindex = results.indexOf(operator.operand),

\t\t\tcount = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.suffix,1),

\t\t\tmarker = results.splice(index, 1),

\t\t\toffset = (index + count) > 0 ? index + count : 0;

\t\treturn results.slice(0, offset).concat(marker).concat(results.slice(offset));

\t};



\t/*

\tReturns the items from the current list that are after the item named in the operand

\t*/

\texports.allafter = function (source, operator) {

\t\tvar results = prepare_results(source),

\t\t\tindex = results.indexOf(operator.operand);

\t\treturn (index === -1) ? [] :

\t\t\t(operator.suffix) ? results.slice(index) :

\t\t\tresults.slice(index + 1);

\t};



\t/*

\tReturns the items from the current list that are before the item named in the operand

\t*/

\texports.allbefore = function (source, operator) {

\t\tvar results = prepare_results(source),

\t\t\tindex = results.indexOf(operator.operand);

\t\treturn (index === -1) ? [] :

\t\t\t(operator.suffix) ? results.slice(0, index + 1) :

\t\t\tresults.slice(0, index);

\t};



\t/*

\tAppends the items listed in the operand array to the tail of the current list

\t*/

\texports.append = function (source, operator) {

\t\tvar append = $tw.utils.parseStringArray(operator.operand, \"true\"),

\t\t\tresults = prepare_results(source),

\t\t\tcount = parseInt(operator.suffix) || append.length;

\t\treturn (append.length === 0) ? results :

\t\t\t(operator.prefix) ? results.concat(append.slice(-count)) :

\t\t\tresults.concat(append.slice(0, count));

\t};



\t/*

\tPrepends the items listed in the operand array to the head of the current list

\t*/

\texports.prepend = function (source, operator) {

\t\tvar prepend = $tw.utils.parseStringArray(operator.operand, \"true\"),

\t\t\tresults = prepare_results(source),

\t\t\tcount = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.suffix,prepend.length);

\t\treturn (prepend.length === 0) ? results :

\t\t\t(operator.prefix) ? prepend.slice(-count).concat(results) :

\t\t\tprepend.slice(0, count).concat(results);

\t};



\t/*

\tReturns all items from the current list except the items listed in the operand array

\t*/

\texports.remove = function (source, operator) {

\t\tvar array = $tw.utils.parseStringArray(operator.operand, \"true\"),

\t\t\tresults = prepare_results(source),

\t\t\tcount = parseInt(operator.suffix) || array.length,

\t\t\tp,

\t\t\tlen,

\t\t\tindex;

\t\tlen = array.length - 1;

\t\tfor (p = 0; p < count; ++p) {

\t\t\tif (operator.prefix) {

\t\t\t\tindex = results.indexOf(array[len - p]);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tindex = results.indexOf(array[p]);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif (index !== -1) {

\t\t\t\tresults.splice(index, 1);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\treturn results;

\t};



\t/*

\tReturns all items from the current list sorted in the order of the items in the operand array

\t*/

\texports.sortby = function (source, operator) {

\t\tvar results = prepare_results(source);

\t\tif (!results || results.length < 2) {

\t\t\treturn results;

\t\t}

\t\tvar lookup = $tw.utils.parseStringArray(operator.operand, \"true\");

\t\tresults.sort(function (a, b) {

\t\t\treturn lookup.indexOf(a) - lookup.indexOf(b);

\t\t});

\t\treturn results;

\t};



\t/*

\tRemoves all duplicate items from the current list

\t*/

\texports.unique = function (source, operator) {

\t\tvar results = prepare_results(source);

\t\tvar set = results.reduce(function (a, b) {

\t\t\tif (a.indexOf(b) < 0) {

\t\t\t\ta.push(b);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn a;

\t\t}, []);

\t\treturn set;

\t};



\tvar cycleValueInArray = function(results,operands,stepSize) {

\t\tvar resultsIndex,

\t\t\tstep = stepSize || 1,

\t\t\ti = 0,

\t\t\topLength = operands.length,

\t\t\tnextOperandIndex;\t\t

\t\tfor(i; i < opLength; i++) {

\t\t\tresultsIndex = results.indexOf(operands[i]);

\t\t\tif(resultsIndex !== -1) {

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\tif(resultsIndex !== -1) {

\t\t\ti = i + step;

\t\t\tnextOperandIndex = (i < opLength ? i : i - opLength);

\t\t\tif(operands.length > 1) {

\t\t\t\tresults.splice(resultsIndex,1,operands[nextOperandIndex]);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tresults.splice(resultsIndex,1);

\t\t\t}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tresults.push(operands[0]);

\t\t}

\t\treturn results;\t\t

\t}



\t/*

\tToggles an item in the current list.

\t*/\t

\texports.toggle = function(source,operator) {

\t\treturn cycleValueInArray(prepare_results(source),operator.operands);

\t}



\texports.cycle = function(source,operator) {

\t\tvar results = prepare_results(source),

\t\t\toperands = (operator.operand.length ? $tw.utils.parseStringArray(operator.operand, \"true\") : [\"\"]),

\t\t\tstep = $tw.utils.getInt(operator.operands[1]||\"\",1);

\t\tif(step < 0) {

\t\t\toperands.reverse();

\t\t\tstep = Math.abs(step);

\t\t}\t

\t\treturn cycleValueInArray(results,operands,step);

\t}

\t

})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "filteroperator" }, "$:/core/modules/filters.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/filters.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/filters.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikimethod



Adds tiddler filtering methods to the $tw.Wiki object.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Parses an operation (i.e. a run) within a filter string

\toperators: Array of array of operator nodes into which results should be inserted

\tfilterString: filter string

\tp: start position within the string

Returns the new start position, after the parsed operation

*/

function parseFilterOperation(operators,filterString,p) {

\tvar nextBracketPos, operator;

\t// Skip the starting square bracket

\tif(filterString.charAt(p++) !== \"[\") {

\t\tthrow \"Missing [ in filter expression\";

\t}

\t// Process each operator in turn

\tdo {

\t\toperator = {};

\t\t// Check for an operator prefix

\t\tif(filterString.charAt(p) === \"!\") {

\t\t\toperator.prefix = filterString.charAt(p++);

\t\t}

\t\t// Get the operator name

\t\tnextBracketPos = filterString.substring(p).search(/[\\[\\{<\\/]/);

\t\tif(nextBracketPos === -1) {

\t\t\tthrow \"Missing [ in filter expression\";

\t\t}

\t\tnextBracketPos += p;

\t\tvar bracket = filterString.charAt(nextBracketPos);

\t\toperator.operator = filterString.substring(p,nextBracketPos);

\t\t// Any suffix?

\t\tvar colon = operator.operator.indexOf(':');

\t\tif(colon > -1) {

\t\t\t// The raw suffix for older filters

\t\t\toperator.suffix = operator.operator.substring(colon + 1);

\t\t\toperator.operator = operator.operator.substring(0,colon) || \"field\";

\t\t\t// The processed suffix for newer filters

\t\t\toperator.suffixes = [];

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(operator.suffix.split(\":\"),function(subsuffix) {

\t\t\t\toperator.suffixes.push([]);

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(subsuffix.split(\",\"),function(entry) {

\t\t\t\t\tentry = $tw.utils.trim(entry);

\t\t\t\t\tif(entry) {

\t\t\t\t\t\toperator.suffixes[operator.suffixes.length - 1].push(entry);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t\t// Empty operator means: title

\t\telse if(operator.operator === \"\") {

\t\t\toperator.operator = \"title\";

\t\t}

\t\toperator.operands = [];

\t\tfunction parseOperand(bracketType) {

\t\t\tvar operand = {};

\t\t\tswitch (bracketType) {

\t\t\t\tcase \"{\": // Curly brackets

\t\t\t\t\toperand.indirect = true;

\t\t\t\t\tnextBracketPos = filterString.indexOf(\"}\",p);

\t\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\t\tcase \"[\": // Square brackets

\t\t\t\t\tnextBracketPos = filterString.indexOf(\"]\",p);

\t\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\t\tcase \"<\": // Angle brackets

\t\t\t\t\toperand.variable = true;

\t\t\t\t\tnextBracketPos = filterString.indexOf(\">\",p);

\t\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\t\tcase \"/\": // regexp brackets

\t\t\t\t\tvar rex = /^((?:[^\\\\\\/]*|\\\\.)*)\\/(?:\\(([mygi]+)\\))?/g,

\t\t\t\t\t\trexMatch = rex.exec(filterString.substring(p));

\t\t\t\t\tif(rexMatch) {

\t\t\t\t\t\toperator.regexp = new RegExp(rexMatch[1], rexMatch[2]);

\t// DEPRECATION WARNING

\tconsole.log(\"WARNING: Filter\",operator.operator,\"has a deprecated regexp operand\",operator.regexp);

\t\t\t\t\t\tnextBracketPos = p + rex.lastIndex - 1;

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\telse {

\t\t\t\t\t\tthrow \"Unterminated regular expression in filter expression\";

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\t}



\t\t\tif(nextBracketPos === -1) {

\t\t\t\tthrow \"Missing closing bracket in filter expression\";

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(!operator.regexp) {

\t\t\t\toperand.text = filterString.substring(p,nextBracketPos);

\t\t\t\toperator.operands.push(operand);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tp = nextBracketPos + 1;

\t\t}

\t\t

\t\tp = nextBracketPos + 1;

\t\tparseOperand(bracket);

\t\t

\t\t// Check for multiple operands

\t\twhile(filterString.charAt(p) === \",\") {

\t\t\tp++;

\t\t\tif(/^[\\[\\{<\\/]/.test(filterString.substring(p))) {

\t\t\t\tnextBracketPos = p;

\t\t\t\tp++;

\t\t\t\tparseOperand(filterString.charAt(nextBracketPos));

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tthrow \"Missing [ in filter expression\";

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\t

\t\t// Push this operator

\t\toperators.push(operator);

\t} while(filterString.charAt(p) !== \"]\");

\t// Skip the ending square bracket

\tif(filterString.charAt(p++) !== \"]\") {

\t\tthrow \"Missing ] in filter expression\";

\t}

\t// Return the parsing position

\treturn p;

}



/*

Parse a filter string

*/

exports.parseFilter = function(filterString) {

\tfilterString = filterString || \"\";

\tvar results = [], // Array of arrays of operator nodes {operator:,operand:}

\t\tp = 0, // Current position in the filter string

\t\tmatch;

\tvar whitespaceRegExp = /(\\s+)/mg,

\t\toperandRegExp = /((?:\\+|\\-|~|=|\\:(\\w+))?)(?:(\\[)|(?:\"([^\"]*)\")|(?:'([^']*)')|([^\\s\\[\\]]+))/mg;

\twhile(p < filterString.length) {

\t\t// Skip any whitespace

\t\twhitespaceRegExp.lastIndex = p;

\t\tmatch = whitespaceRegExp.exec(filterString);

\t\tif(match && match.index === p) {

\t\t\tp = p + match[0].length;

\t\t}

\t\t// Match the start of the operation

\t\tif(p < filterString.length) {

\t\t\toperandRegExp.lastIndex = p;

\t\t\tmatch = operandRegExp.exec(filterString);

\t\t\tif(!match || match.index !== p) {

\t\t\t\tthrow $tw.language.getString(\"Error/FilterSyntax\");

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tvar operation = {

\t\t\t\tprefix: \"\",

\t\t\t\toperators: []

\t\t\t};

\t\t\tif(match[1]) {

\t\t\t\toperation.prefix = match[1];

\t\t\t\tp = p + operation.prefix.length;

\t\t\t\tif(match[2]) {

\t\t\t\t\toperation.namedPrefix = match[2];

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(match[3]) { // Opening square bracket

\t\t\t\tp = parseFilterOperation(operation.operators,filterString,p);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tp = match.index + match[0].length;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(match[4] || match[5] || match[6]) { // Double quoted string, single quoted string or unquoted title

\t\t\t\toperation.operators.push(

\t\t\t\t\t{operator: \"title\", operands: [{text: match[4] || match[5] || match[6]}]}

\t\t\t\t);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tresults.push(operation);

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn results;

};



exports.getFilterOperators = function() {

\tif(!this.filterOperators) {

\t\t$tw.Wiki.prototype.filterOperators = {};

\t\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"filteroperator\",this.filterOperators);

\t}

\treturn this.filterOperators;

};



exports.getFilterRunPrefixes = function() {

\tif(!this.filterRunPrefixes) {

\t\t$tw.Wiki.prototype.filterRunPrefixes = {};

\t\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"filterrunprefix\",this.filterRunPrefixes);

\t}

\treturn this.filterRunPrefixes;

}



exports.filterTiddlers = function(filterString,widget,source) {

\tvar fn = this.compileFilter(filterString);

\treturn fn.call(this,source,widget);

};



/*

Compile a filter into a function with the signature fn(source,widget) where:

source: an iterator function for the source tiddlers, called source(iterator), where iterator is called as iterator(tiddler,title)

widget: an optional widget node for retrieving the current tiddler etc.

*/

exports.compileFilter = function(filterString) {

\tvar filterParseTree;

\ttry {

\t\tfilterParseTree = this.parseFilter(filterString);

\t} catch(e) {

\t\treturn function(source,widget) {

\t\t\treturn [$tw.language.getString(\"Error/Filter\") + \": \" + e];

\t\t};

\t}

\t// Get the hashmap of filter operator functions

\tvar filterOperators = this.getFilterOperators();

\t// Assemble array of functions, one for each operation

\tvar operationFunctions = [];

\t// Step through the operations

\tvar self = this;

\t$tw.utils.each(filterParseTree,function(operation) {

\t\t// Create a function for the chain of operators in the operation

\t\tvar operationSubFunction = function(source,widget) {

\t\t\tvar accumulator = source,

\t\t\t\tresults = [],

\t\t\t\tcurrTiddlerTitle = widget && widget.getVariable(\"currentTiddler\");

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(operation.operators,function(operator) {

\t\t\t\tvar operands = [],

\t\t\t\t\toperatorFunction;

\t\t\t\tif(!operator.operator) {

\t\t\t\t\toperatorFunction = filterOperators.title;

\t\t\t\t} else if(!filterOperators[operator.operator]) {

\t\t\t\t\toperatorFunction = filterOperators.field;

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\toperatorFunction = filterOperators[operator.operator];

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(operator.operands,function(operand) {

\t\t\t\t\tif(operand.indirect) {

\t\t\t\t\t\toperand.value = self.getTextReference(operand.text,\"\",currTiddlerTitle);

\t\t\t\t\t} else if(operand.variable) {

\t\t\t\t\t\toperand.value = widget.getVariable(operand.text,{defaultValue: \"\"});

\t\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t\toperand.value = operand.text;

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\toperands.push(operand.value);

\t\t\t\t});



\t\t\t\t// Invoke the appropriate filteroperator module

\t\t\t\tresults = operatorFunction(accumulator,{

\t\t\t\t\t\t\toperator: operator.operator,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\toperand: operands.length > 0 ? operands[0] : undefined,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\toperands: operands,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tprefix: operator.prefix,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tsuffix: operator.suffix,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tsuffixes: operator.suffixes,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tregexp: operator.regexp

\t\t\t\t\t\t},{

\t\t\t\t\t\t\twiki: self,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\twidget: widget

\t\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\tif($tw.utils.isArray(results)) {

\t\t\t\t\taccumulator = self.makeTiddlerIterator(results);

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\taccumulator = results;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tif($tw.utils.isArray(results)) {

\t\t\t\treturn results;

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tvar resultArray = [];

\t\t\t\tresults(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t\t\t\tresultArray.push(title);

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\treturn resultArray;

\t\t\t}

\t\t};

\t\tvar filterRunPrefixes = self.getFilterRunPrefixes();

\t\t// Wrap the operator functions in a wrapper function that depends on the prefix

\t\toperationFunctions.push((function() {

\t\t\tvar options = {wiki: self};

\t\t\tswitch(operation.prefix || \"\") {

\t\t\t\tcase \"\": // No prefix means that the operation is unioned into the result

\t\t\t\t\treturn filterRunPrefixes[\"or\"](operationSubFunction, options);

\t\t\t\tcase \"=\": // The results of the operation are pushed into the result without deduplication

\t\t\t\t\treturn filterRunPrefixes[\"all\"](operationSubFunction, options);

\t\t\t\tcase \"-\": // The results of this operation are removed from the main result

\t\t\t\t\treturn filterRunPrefixes[\"except\"](operationSubFunction, options);

\t\t\t\tcase \"+\": // This operation is applied to the main results so far

\t\t\t\t\treturn filterRunPrefixes[\"and\"](operationSubFunction, options);

\t\t\t\tcase \"~\": // This operation is unioned into the result only if the main result so far is empty

\t\t\t\t\treturn filterRunPrefixes[\"else\"](operationSubFunction, options);

\t\t\t\tdefault:

\t\t\t\t\tif(operation.namedPrefix && filterRunPrefixes[operation.namedPrefix]) {

\t\t\t\t\t\treturn filterRunPrefixes[operation.namedPrefix](operationSubFunction, options);

\t\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t\treturn function(results,source,widget) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.clear();

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tresults.push($tw.language.getString(\"Error/FilterRunPrefix\"));

\t\t\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t})());

\t});

\t// Return a function that applies the operations to a source iterator of tiddler titles

\treturn $tw.perf.measure(\"filter: \" + filterString,function filterFunction(source,widget) {

\t\tif(!source) {

\t\t\tsource = self.each;

\t\t} else if(typeof source === \"object\") { // Array or hashmap

\t\t\tsource = self.makeTiddlerIterator(source);

\t\t}

\t\tvar results = new $tw.utils.LinkedList();

\t\t$tw.utils.each(operationFunctions,function(operationFunction) {

\t\t\toperationFunction(results,source,widget);

\t\t});

\t\treturn results.toArray();

\t});

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikimethod" }, "$:/core/modules/indexers/backlinks-indexer.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/indexers/backlinks-indexer.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/indexers/backlinks-indexer.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: indexer



Indexes the tiddlers' backlinks



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global modules: false */

\"use strict\";





function BacklinksIndexer(wiki) {

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

}



BacklinksIndexer.prototype.init = function() {

\tthis.index = null;

}



BacklinksIndexer.prototype.rebuild = function() {

\tthis.index = null;

}



BacklinksIndexer.prototype._getLinks = function(tiddler) {

\tvar parser = this.wiki.parseText(tiddler.fields.type, tiddler.fields.text, {});

\tif(parser) {

\t\treturn this.wiki.extractLinks(parser.tree);

\t}

\treturn [];

}



BacklinksIndexer.prototype.update = function(updateDescriptor) {

\tif(!this.index) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\tvar newLinks = [],

\t oldLinks = [],

\t self = this;

\tif(updateDescriptor.old.exists) {

\t\toldLinks = this._getLinks(updateDescriptor.old.tiddler);

\t}

\tif(updateDescriptor.new.exists) {

\t\tnewLinks = this._getLinks(updateDescriptor.new.tiddler);

\t}



\t$tw.utils.each(oldLinks,function(link) {

\t\tif(self.index[link]) {

\t\t\tdelete self.index[link][updateDescriptor.old.tiddler.fields.title];

\t\t}

\t});

\t$tw.utils.each(newLinks,function(link) {

\t\tif(!self.index[link]) {

\t\t\tself.index[link] = Object.create(null);

\t\t}

\t\tself.index[link][updateDescriptor.new.tiddler.fields.title] = true;

\t});

}



BacklinksIndexer.prototype.lookup = function(title) {

\tif(!this.index) {

\t\tthis.index = Object.create(null);

\t\tvar self = this;

\t\tthis.wiki.forEachTiddler(function(title,tiddler) {

\t\t\tvar links = self._getLinks(tiddler);

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(links, function(link) {

\t\t\t\tif(!self.index[link]) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.index[link] = Object.create(null);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tself.index[link][title] = true;

\t\t\t});

\t\t});

\t}

\tif(this.index[title]) {

\t\treturn Object.keys(this.index[title]);

\t} else {

\t\treturn [];

\t}

}



exports.BacklinksIndexer = BacklinksIndexer;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "indexer" }, "$:/core/modules/indexers/field-indexer.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/indexers/field-indexer.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/indexers/field-indexer.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: indexer



Indexes the tiddlers with each field value



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global modules: false */

\"use strict\";



var DEFAULT_MAXIMUM_INDEXED_VALUE_LENGTH = 128;



function FieldIndexer(wiki) {

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

}



FieldIndexer.prototype.init = function() {

\tthis.index = null;

\tthis.maxIndexedValueLength = DEFAULT_MAXIMUM_INDEXED_VALUE_LENGTH;

\tthis.addIndexMethods();

}



// Provided for testing

FieldIndexer.prototype.setMaxIndexedValueLength = function(length) {

\tthis.index = null;

\tthis.maxIndexedValueLength = length;

};



FieldIndexer.prototype.addIndexMethods = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.wiki.each.byField = function(name,value) {

\t\tvar titles = self.wiki.allTitles(),

\t\t\tlookup = self.lookup(name,value);

\t\treturn lookup && lookup.filter(function(title) {

\t\t\treturn titles.indexOf(title) !== -1;

\t\t});

\t};

\tthis.wiki.eachShadow.byField = function(name,value) {

\t\tvar titles = self.wiki.allShadowTitles(),

\t\t\tlookup = self.lookup(name,value);

\t\treturn lookup && lookup.filter(function(title) {

\t\t\treturn titles.indexOf(title) !== -1;

\t\t});

\t};

\tthis.wiki.eachTiddlerPlusShadows.byField = function(name,value) {

\t\tvar lookup = self.lookup(name,value);

\t\treturn lookup ? lookup.slice(0) : null;

\t};

\tthis.wiki.eachShadowPlusTiddlers.byField = function(name,value) {

\t\tvar lookup = self.lookup(name,value);

\t\treturn lookup ? lookup.slice(0) : null;

\t};

};



/*

Tear down and then rebuild the index as if all tiddlers have changed

*/

FieldIndexer.prototype.rebuild = function() {

\t// Invalidate the index so that it will be rebuilt when it is next used

\tthis.index = null;

};



/*

Build the index for a particular field

*/

FieldIndexer.prototype.buildIndexForField = function(name) {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Hashmap by field name of hashmap by field value of array of tiddler titles

\tthis.index = this.index || Object.create(null);

\tthis.index[name] = Object.create(null);

\tvar baseIndex = this.index[name];

\t// Update the index for each tiddler

\tthis.wiki.eachTiddlerPlusShadows(function(tiddler,title) {

\t\tif(name in tiddler.fields) {

\t\t\tvar value = tiddler.getFieldString(name);

\t\t\t// Skip any values above the maximum length

\t\t\tif(value.length < self.maxIndexedValueLength) {

\t\t\t\tbaseIndex[value] = baseIndex[value] || [];

\t\t\t\tbaseIndex[value].push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

};



/*

Update the index in the light of a tiddler value changing; note that the title must be identical. (Renames are handled as a separate delete and create)

updateDescriptor: {old: {tiddler: <tiddler>, shadow: <boolean>, exists: <boolean>},new: {tiddler: <tiddler>, shadow: <boolean>, exists: <boolean>}}

*/

FieldIndexer.prototype.update = function(updateDescriptor) {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Don't do anything if the index hasn't been built yet

\tif(this.index === null) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Remove the old tiddler from the index

\tif(updateDescriptor.old.tiddler) {

\t\t$tw.utils.each(this.index,function(indexEntry,name) {

\t\t\tif(name in updateDescriptor.old.tiddler.fields) {

\t\t\t\tvar value = updateDescriptor.old.tiddler.getFieldString(name),

\t\t\t\t\ttiddlerList = indexEntry[value];

\t\t\t\tif(tiddlerList) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar index = tiddlerList.indexOf(updateDescriptor.old.tiddler.fields.title);

\t\t\t\t\tif(index !== -1) {

\t\t\t\t\t\ttiddlerList.splice(index,1);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\t// Add the new tiddler to the index

\tif(updateDescriptor[\"new\"].tiddler) {

\t\t$tw.utils.each(this.index,function(indexEntry,name) {

\t\t\tif(name in updateDescriptor[\"new\"].tiddler.fields) {

\t\t\t\tvar value = updateDescriptor[\"new\"].tiddler.getFieldString(name);

\t\t\t\tif(value.length < self.maxIndexedValueLength) {

\t\t\t\t\tindexEntry[value] = indexEntry[value] || [];

\t\t\t\t\tindexEntry[value].push(updateDescriptor[\"new\"].tiddler.fields.title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});\t\t

\t}

};



// Lookup the given field returning a list of tiddler titles

FieldIndexer.prototype.lookup = function(name,value) {

\t// Fail the lookup if the value is too long

\tif(value.length >= this.maxIndexedValueLength) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\t// Update the index if it has yet to be built

\tif(this.index === null || !this.index[name]) {

\t\tthis.buildIndexForField(name);

\t}

\treturn this.index[name][value] || [];

};



exports.FieldIndexer = FieldIndexer;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "indexer" }, "$:/core/modules/indexers/tag-indexer.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/indexers/tag-indexer.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/indexers/tag-indexer.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: indexer



Indexes the tiddlers with each tag



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global modules: false */

\"use strict\";



function TagIndexer(wiki) {

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

}



TagIndexer.prototype.init = function() {

\tthis.subIndexers = [

\t\tnew TagSubIndexer(this,\"each\"),

\t\tnew TagSubIndexer(this,\"eachShadow\"),

\t\tnew TagSubIndexer(this,\"eachTiddlerPlusShadows\"),

\t\tnew TagSubIndexer(this,\"eachShadowPlusTiddlers\")

\t];

\t$tw.utils.each(this.subIndexers,function(subIndexer) {

\t\tsubIndexer.addIndexMethod();

\t});

};



TagIndexer.prototype.rebuild = function() {

\t$tw.utils.each(this.subIndexers,function(subIndexer) {

\t\tsubIndexer.rebuild();

\t});

};



TagIndexer.prototype.update = function(updateDescriptor) {

\t$tw.utils.each(this.subIndexers,function(subIndexer) {

\t\tsubIndexer.update(updateDescriptor);

\t});

};



function TagSubIndexer(indexer,iteratorMethod) {

\tthis.indexer = indexer;

\tthis.iteratorMethod = iteratorMethod;

\tthis.index = null; // Hashmap of tag title to {isSorted: bool, titles: [array]} or null if not yet initialised

}



TagSubIndexer.prototype.addIndexMethod = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.indexer.wiki[this.iteratorMethod].byTag = function(tag) {

\t\treturn self.lookup(tag).slice(0);

\t};

};



TagSubIndexer.prototype.rebuild = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Hashmap by tag of array of {isSorted:, titles:[]}

\tthis.index = Object.create(null);

\t// Add all the tags

\tthis.indexer.wiki[this.iteratorMethod](function(tiddler,title) {

\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddler.fields.tags,function(tag) {

\t\t\tif(!self.index[tag]) {

\t\t\t\tself.index[tag] = {isSorted: false, titles: [title]};

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tself.index[tag].titles.push(title);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});\t\t

\t});

};



TagSubIndexer.prototype.update = function(updateDescriptor) {

\tthis.index = null;

};



TagSubIndexer.prototype.lookup = function(tag) {

\t// Update the index if it has yet to be built

\tif(this.index === null) {

\t\tthis.rebuild();

\t}

\tvar indexRecord = this.index[tag];

\tif(indexRecord) {

\t\tif(!indexRecord.isSorted) {

\t\t\tif(this.indexer.wiki.sortByList) {

\t\t\t\tindexRecord.titles = this.indexer.wiki.sortByList(indexRecord.titles,tag);

\t\t\t}\t\t\t

\t\t\tindexRecord.isSorted = true;

\t\t}

\t\treturn indexRecord.titles;

\t} else {

\t\treturn [];

\t}

};





exports.TagIndexer = TagIndexer;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "indexer" }, "$:/core/modules/info/platform.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/info/platform.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/info/platform.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: info



Initialise basic platform $:/info/ tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.getInfoTiddlerFields = function(updateInfoTiddlersCallback) {

\tvar mapBoolean = function(value) {return value ? \"yes\" : \"no\";},

\t\tinfoTiddlerFields = [];

\t// Basics

\tinfoTiddlerFields.push({title: \"$:/info/browser\", text: mapBoolean(!!$tw.browser)});

\tinfoTiddlerFields.push({title: \"$:/info/node\", text: mapBoolean(!!$tw.node)});

\tinfoTiddlerFields.push({title: \"$:/info/startup-timestamp\", text: $tw.utils.stringifyDate(new Date())});

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t// Document location

\t\tvar setLocationProperty = function(name,value) {

\t\t\t\tinfoTiddlerFields.push({title: \"$:/info/url/\" + name, text: value});\t\t\t

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tlocation = document.location;

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"full\", (location.toString()).split(\"#\")[0]);

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"host\", location.host);

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"hostname\", location.hostname);

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"protocol\", location.protocol);

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"port\", location.port);

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"pathname\", location.pathname);

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"search\", location.search);

\t\tsetLocationProperty(\"origin\", location.origin);

\t\t// Screen size

\t\tinfoTiddlerFields.push({title: \"$:/info/browser/screen/width\", text: window.screen.width.toString()});

\t\tinfoTiddlerFields.push({title: \"$:/info/browser/screen/height\", text: window.screen.height.toString()});

\t\t// Dark mode through event listener on MediaQueryList

\t\tvar mqList = window.matchMedia(\"(prefers-color-scheme: dark)\"),

\t\t\tgetDarkModeTiddler = function() {return {title: \"$:/info/darkmode\", text: mqList.matches ? \"yes\" : \"no\"};};

\t\tinfoTiddlerFields.push(getDarkModeTiddler());

\t\tmqList.addListener(function(event) {

\t\t\tupdateInfoTiddlersCallback([getDarkModeTiddler()]);

\t\t});

\t\t// Language

\t\tinfoTiddlerFields.push({title: \"$:/info/browser/language\", text: navigator.language || \"\"});

\t}

\treturn infoTiddlerFields;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "info" }, "$:/core/modules/keyboard.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/keyboard.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/keyboard.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



Keyboard handling utilities



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var namedKeys = {

\t\"cancel\": 3,

\t\"help\": 6,

\t\"backspace\": 8,

\t\"tab\": 9,

\t\"clear\": 12,

\t\"return\": 13,

\t\"enter\": 13,

\t\"pause\": 19,

\t\"escape\": 27,

\t\"space\": 32,

\t\"page_up\": 33,

\t\"page_down\": 34,

\t\"end\": 35,

\t\"home\": 36,

\t\"left\": 37,

\t\"up\": 38,

\t\"right\": 39,

\t\"down\": 40,

\t\"printscreen\": 44,

\t\"insert\": 45,

\t\"delete\": 46,

\t\"0\": 48,

\t\"1\": 49,

\t\"2\": 50,

\t\"3\": 51,

\t\"4\": 52,

\t\"5\": 53,

\t\"6\": 54,

\t\"7\": 55,

\t\"8\": 56,

\t\"9\": 57,

\t\"firefoxsemicolon\": 59,

\t\"firefoxequals\": 61,

\t\"a\": 65,

\t\"b\": 66,

\t\"c\": 67,

\t\"d\": 68,

\t\"e\": 69,

\t\"f\": 70,

\t\"g\": 71,

\t\"h\": 72,

\t\"i\": 73,

\t\"j\": 74,

\t\"k\": 75,

\t\"l\": 76,

\t\"m\": 77,

\t\"n\": 78,

\t\"o\": 79,

\t\"p\": 80,

\t\"q\": 81,

\t\"r\": 82,

\t\"s\": 83,

\t\"t\": 84,

\t\"u\": 85,

\t\"v\": 86,

\t\"w\": 87,

\t\"x\": 88,

\t\"y\": 89,

\t\"z\": 90,

\t\"numpad0\": 96,

\t\"numpad1\": 97,

\t\"numpad2\": 98,

\t\"numpad3\": 99,

\t\"numpad4\": 100,

\t\"numpad5\": 101,

\t\"numpad6\": 102,

\t\"numpad7\": 103,

\t\"numpad8\": 104,

\t\"numpad9\": 105,

\t\"multiply\": 106,

\t\"add\": 107,

\t\"separator\": 108,

\t\"subtract\": 109,

\t\"decimal\": 110,

\t\"divide\": 111,

\t\"f1\": 112,

\t\"f2\": 113,

\t\"f3\": 114,

\t\"f4\": 115,

\t\"f5\": 116,

\t\"f6\": 117,

\t\"f7\": 118,

\t\"f8\": 119,

\t\"f9\": 120,

\t\"f10\": 121,

\t\"f11\": 122,

\t\"f12\": 123,

\t\"f13\": 124,

\t\"f14\": 125,

\t\"f15\": 126,

\t\"f16\": 127,

\t\"f17\": 128,

\t\"f18\": 129,

\t\"f19\": 130,

\t\"f20\": 131,

\t\"f21\": 132,

\t\"f22\": 133,

\t\"f23\": 134,

\t\"f24\": 135,

\t\"firefoxminus\": 173,

\t\"semicolon\": 186,

\t\"equals\": 187,

\t\"comma\": 188,

\t\"dash\": 189,

\t\"period\": 190,

\t\"slash\": 191,

\t\"backquote\": 192,

\t\"openbracket\": 219,

\t\"backslash\": 220,

\t\"closebracket\": 221,

\t\"quote\": 222

};



function KeyboardManager(options) {

\tvar self = this;

\toptions = options || \"\";

\t// Save the named key hashmap

\tthis.namedKeys = namedKeys;

\t// Create a reverse mapping of code to keyname

\tthis.keyNames = [];

\t$tw.utils.each(namedKeys,function(keyCode,name) {

\t\tself.keyNames[keyCode] = name.substr(0,1).toUpperCase() + name.substr(1);

\t});

\t// Save the platform-specific name of the \"meta\" key

\tthis.metaKeyName = $tw.platform.isMac ? \"cmd-\" : \"win-\";

\tthis.shortcutKeysList = [], // Stores the shortcut-key descriptors

\tthis.shortcutActionList = [], // Stores the corresponding action strings

\tthis.shortcutParsedList = []; // Stores the parsed key descriptors

\tthis.lookupNames = [\"shortcuts\"];

\tthis.lookupNames.push($tw.platform.isMac ? \"shortcuts-mac\" : \"shortcuts-not-mac\")

\tthis.lookupNames.push($tw.platform.isWindows ? \"shortcuts-windows\" : \"shortcuts-not-windows\");

\tthis.lookupNames.push($tw.platform.isLinux ? \"shortcuts-linux\" : \"shortcuts-not-linux\");

\tthis.updateShortcutLists(this.getShortcutTiddlerList());

\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\tself.handleShortcutChanges(changes);

\t});

}



/*

Return an array of keycodes for the modifier keys ctrl, shift, alt, meta

*/

KeyboardManager.prototype.getModifierKeys = function() {

\treturn [

\t\t16, // Shift

\t\t17, // Ctrl

\t\t18, // Alt

\t\t20, // CAPS LOCK

\t\t91, // Meta (left)

\t\t93, // Meta (right)

\t\t224 // Meta (Firefox)

\t]

};



/*

Parses a key descriptor into the structure:

{

\tkeyCode: numeric keycode

\tshiftKey: boolean

\taltKey: boolean

\tctrlKey: boolean

\tmetaKey: boolean

}

Key descriptors have the following format:

\tctrl+enter

\tctrl+shift+alt+A

*/

KeyboardManager.prototype.parseKeyDescriptor = function(keyDescriptor) {

\tvar components = keyDescriptor.split(/\\+|\\-/),

\t\tinfo = {

\t\t\tkeyCode: 0,

\t\t\tshiftKey: false,

\t\t\taltKey: false,

\t\t\tctrlKey: false,

\t\t\tmetaKey: false

\t\t};

\tfor(var t=0; t<components.length; t++) {

\t\tvar s = components[t].toLowerCase(),

\t\t\tc = s.charCodeAt(0);

\t\t// Look for modifier keys

\t\tif(s === \"ctrl\") {

\t\t\tinfo.ctrlKey = true;

\t\t} else if(s === \"shift\") {

\t\t\tinfo.shiftKey = true;

\t\t} else if(s === \"alt\") {

\t\t\tinfo.altKey = true;

\t\t} else if(s === \"meta\" || s === \"cmd\" || s === \"win\") {

\t\t\tinfo.metaKey = true;

\t\t}

\t\t// Replace named keys with their code

\t\tif(this.namedKeys[s]) {

\t\t\tinfo.keyCode = this.namedKeys[s];

\t\t}

\t}

\tif(info.keyCode) {

\t\treturn info;

\t} else {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

};



/*

Parse a list of key descriptors into an array of keyInfo objects. The key descriptors can be passed as an array of strings or a space separated string

*/

KeyboardManager.prototype.parseKeyDescriptors = function(keyDescriptors,options) {

\tvar self = this;

\toptions = options || {};

\toptions.stack = options.stack || [];

\tvar wiki = options.wiki || $tw.wiki;

\tif(typeof keyDescriptors === \"string\" && keyDescriptors === \"\") {

\t\treturn [];

\t}

\tif(!$tw.utils.isArray(keyDescriptors)) {

\t\tkeyDescriptors = keyDescriptors.split(\" \");

\t}

\tvar result = [];

\t$tw.utils.each(keyDescriptors,function(keyDescriptor) {

\t\t// Look for a named shortcut

\t\tif(keyDescriptor.substr(0,2) === \"((\" && keyDescriptor.substr(-2,2) === \"))\") {

\t\t\tif(options.stack.indexOf(keyDescriptor) === -1) {

\t\t\t\toptions.stack.push(keyDescriptor);

\t\t\t\tvar name = keyDescriptor.substring(2,keyDescriptor.length - 2),

\t\t\t\t\tlookupName = function(configName) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tvar keyDescriptors = wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/config/\" + configName + \"/\" + name);

\t\t\t\t\t\tif(keyDescriptors) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tresult.push.apply(result,self.parseKeyDescriptors(keyDescriptors,options));

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(self.lookupNames,function(platformDescriptor) {

\t\t\t\t\tlookupName(platformDescriptor);

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tresult.push(self.parseKeyDescriptor(keyDescriptor));

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn result;

};



KeyboardManager.prototype.getPrintableShortcuts = function(keyInfoArray) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tresult = [];

\t$tw.utils.each(keyInfoArray,function(keyInfo) {

\t\tif(keyInfo) {

\t\t\tresult.push((keyInfo.ctrlKey ? \"ctrl-\" : \"\") +

\t\t\t\t (keyInfo.shiftKey ? \"shift-\" : \"\") +

\t\t\t\t (keyInfo.altKey ? \"alt-\" : \"\") +

\t\t\t\t (keyInfo.metaKey ? self.metaKeyName : \"\") +

\t\t\t\t (self.keyNames[keyInfo.keyCode]));

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn result;

}



KeyboardManager.prototype.checkKeyDescriptor = function(event,keyInfo) {

\treturn keyInfo &&

\t\t\tevent.keyCode === keyInfo.keyCode &&

\t\t\tevent.shiftKey === keyInfo.shiftKey &&

\t\t\tevent.altKey === keyInfo.altKey &&

\t\t\tevent.ctrlKey === keyInfo.ctrlKey &&

\t\t\tevent.metaKey === keyInfo.metaKey;

};



KeyboardManager.prototype.checkKeyDescriptors = function(event,keyInfoArray) {

\tfor(var t=0; t<keyInfoArray.length; t++) {

\t\tif(this.checkKeyDescriptor(event,keyInfoArray[t])) {

\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn false;

};



KeyboardManager.prototype.getEventModifierKeyDescriptor = function(event) {

\treturn event.ctrlKey && !event.shiftKey && !event.altKey && !event.metaKey ? \"ctrl\" :

\t\tevent.shiftKey && !event.ctrlKey && !event.altKey && !event.metaKey ? \"shift\" :

\t\tevent.ctrlKey && event.shiftKey && !event.altKey && !event.metaKey ? \"ctrl-shift\" :

\t\tevent.altKey && !event.shiftKey && !event.ctrlKey && !event.metaKey ? \"alt\" :

\t\tevent.altKey && event.shiftKey && !event.ctrlKey && !event.metaKey ? \"alt-shift\" :

\t\tevent.altKey && event.ctrlKey && !event.shiftKey && !event.metaKey ? \"ctrl-alt\" :

\t\tevent.altKey && event.shiftKey && event.ctrlKey && !event.metaKey ? \"ctrl-alt-shift\" :

\t\tevent.metaKey && !event.ctrlKey && !event.shiftKey && !event.altKey ? \"meta\" :

\t\tevent.metaKey && event.ctrlKey && !event.shiftKey && !event.altKey ? \"meta-ctrl\" :

\t\tevent.metaKey && event.ctrlKey && event.shiftKey && !event.altKey ? \"meta-ctrl-shift\" :

\t\tevent.metaKey && event.ctrlKey & event.shiftKey && event.altKey ? \"meta-ctrl-alt-shift\" : \"normal\";

};



KeyboardManager.prototype.getShortcutTiddlerList = function() {

\treturn $tw.wiki.getTiddlersWithTag(\"$:/tags/KeyboardShortcut\");

};



KeyboardManager.prototype.updateShortcutLists = function(tiddlerList) {

\tthis.shortcutTiddlers = tiddlerList;

\tfor(var i=0; i<tiddlerList.length; i++) {

\t\tvar title = tiddlerList[i],

\t\t\ttiddlerFields = $tw.wiki.getTiddler(title).fields;

\t\tthis.shortcutKeysList[i] = tiddlerFields.key !== undefined ? tiddlerFields.key : undefined;

\t\tthis.shortcutActionList[i] = tiddlerFields.text;

\t\tthis.shortcutParsedList[i] = this.shortcutKeysList[i] !== undefined ? this.parseKeyDescriptors(this.shortcutKeysList[i]) : undefined;

\t}

};



KeyboardManager.prototype.handleKeydownEvent = function(event) {

\tvar key, action;

\tfor(var i=0; i<this.shortcutTiddlers.length; i++) {

\t\tif(this.shortcutParsedList[i] !== undefined && this.checkKeyDescriptors(event,this.shortcutParsedList[i])) {

\t\t\tkey = this.shortcutParsedList[i];

\t\t\taction = this.shortcutActionList[i];

\t\t}

\t}

\tif(key !== undefined) {

\t\tevent.preventDefault();

\t\tevent.stopPropagation();

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.invokeActionString(action,$tw.rootWidget);

\t\treturn true;

\t}

\treturn false;

};



KeyboardManager.prototype.detectNewShortcuts = function(changedTiddlers) {

\tvar shortcutConfigTiddlers = [],

\t\thandled = false;

\t$tw.utils.each(this.lookupNames,function(platformDescriptor) {

\t\tvar descriptorString = \"$:/config/\" + platformDescriptor + \"/\";

\t\tObject.keys(changedTiddlers).forEach(function(configTiddler) {

\t\t\tvar configString = configTiddler.substr(0, configTiddler.lastIndexOf(\"/\") + 1);

\t\t\tif(configString === descriptorString) {

\t\t\t\tshortcutConfigTiddlers.push(configTiddler);

\t\t\t\thandled = true;

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t});

\tif(handled) {

\t\treturn $tw.utils.hopArray(changedTiddlers,shortcutConfigTiddlers);

\t} else {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

};



KeyboardManager.prototype.handleShortcutChanges = function(changedTiddlers) {

\tvar newList = this.getShortcutTiddlerList();

\tvar hasChanged = $tw.utils.hopArray(changedTiddlers,this.shortcutTiddlers) ? true :

\t\t($tw.utils.hopArray(changedTiddlers,newList) ? true :

\t\t(this.detectNewShortcuts(changedTiddlers))

\t);

\t// Re-cache shortcuts if something changed

\tif(hasChanged) {

\t\tthis.updateShortcutLists(newList);

\t}

};



exports.KeyboardManager = KeyboardManager;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/language.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/language.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/language.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



The $tw.Language() manages translateable strings



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Create an instance of the language manager. Options include:

wiki: wiki from which to retrieve translation tiddlers

*/

function Language(options) {

\toptions = options || \"\";

\tthis.wiki = options.wiki || $tw.wiki;

}



/*

Return a wikified translateable string. The title is automatically prefixed with \"$:/language/\"

Options include:

variables: optional hashmap of variables to supply to the language wikification

*/

Language.prototype.getString = function(title,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\ttitle = \"$:/language/\" + title;

\treturn this.wiki.renderTiddler(\"text/plain\",title,{variables: options.variables});

};



/*

Return a raw, unwikified translateable string. The title is automatically prefixed with \"$:/language/\"

*/

Language.prototype.getRawString = function(title) {

\ttitle = \"$:/language/\" + title;

\treturn this.wiki.getTiddlerText(title);

};



exports.Language = Language;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/changecount.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/changecount.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/changecount.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to return the changecount for the current tiddler



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"changecount\";



exports.params = [];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function() {

\treturn this.wiki.getChangeCount(this.getVariable(\"currentTiddler\")) + \"\";

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/contrastcolour.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/contrastcolour.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/contrastcolour.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to choose which of two colours has the highest contrast with a base colour



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"contrastcolour\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"target\"},

\t{name: \"fallbackTarget\"},

\t{name: \"colourA\"},

\t{name: \"colourB\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(target,fallbackTarget,colourA,colourB) {

\tvar rgbTarget = $tw.utils.parseCSSColor(target) || $tw.utils.parseCSSColor(fallbackTarget);

\tif(!rgbTarget) {

\t\treturn colourA;

\t}

\tvar rgbColourA = $tw.utils.parseCSSColor(colourA),

\t\trgbColourB = $tw.utils.parseCSSColor(colourB);

\tif(rgbColourA && !rgbColourB) {

\t\treturn rgbColourA;

\t}

\tif(rgbColourB && !rgbColourA) {

\t\treturn rgbColourB;

\t}

\tif(!rgbColourA && !rgbColourB) {

\t\t// If neither colour is readable, return a crude inverse of the target

\t\treturn [255 - rgbTarget[0],255 - rgbTarget[1],255 - rgbTarget[2],rgbTarget[3]];

\t}

\t// Colour brightness formula derived from http://www.w3.org/WAI/ER/WD-AERT/#color-contrast

\tvar brightnessTarget = rgbTarget[0] * 0.299 + rgbTarget[1] * 0.587 + rgbTarget[2] * 0.114,

\t\tbrightnessA = rgbColourA[0] * 0.299 + rgbColourA[1] * 0.587 + rgbColourA[2] * 0.114,

\t\tbrightnessB = rgbColourB[0] * 0.299 + rgbColourB[1] * 0.587 + rgbColourB[2] * 0.114;

\treturn Math.abs(brightnessTarget - brightnessA) > Math.abs(brightnessTarget - brightnessB) ? colourA : colourB;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/csvtiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/csvtiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/csvtiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to output tiddlers matching a filter to CSV



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"csvtiddlers\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"filter\"},

\t{name: \"format\"},

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(filter,format) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\ttiddlers = this.wiki.filterTiddlers(filter),

\t\ttiddler,

\t\tfields = [],

\t\tt,f;

\t// Collect all the fields

\tfor(t=0;t<tiddlers.length; t++) {

\t\ttiddler = this.wiki.getTiddler(tiddlers[t]);

\t\tfor(f in tiddler.fields) {

\t\t\tif(fields.indexOf(f) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tfields.push(f);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Sort the fields and bring the standard ones to the front

\tfields.sort();

\t\"title text modified modifier created creator\".split(\" \").reverse().forEach(function(value,index) {

\t\tvar p = fields.indexOf(value);

\t\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\t\tfields.splice(p,1);

\t\t\tfields.unshift(value)

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Output the column headings

\tvar output = [], row = [];

\tfields.forEach(function(value) {

\t\trow.push(quoteAndEscape(value))

\t});

\toutput.push(row.join(\",\"));

\t// Output each tiddler

\tfor(var t=0;t<tiddlers.length; t++) {

\t\trow = [];

\t\ttiddler = this.wiki.getTiddler(tiddlers[t]);

\t\t\tfor(f=0; f<fields.length; f++) {

\t\t\t\trow.push(quoteAndEscape(tiddler ? tiddler.getFieldString(fields[f]) || \"\" : \"\"));

\t\t\t}

\t\toutput.push(row.join(\",\"));

\t}

\treturn output.join(\"\

\");

};



function quoteAndEscape(value) {

\treturn \"\\\"\" + value.replace(/\"/mg,\"\\\"\\\"\") + \"\\\"\";

}



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/displayshortcuts.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/displayshortcuts.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/displayshortcuts.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to display a list of keyboard shortcuts in human readable form. Notably, it resolves named shortcuts like `((bold))` to the underlying keystrokes.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"displayshortcuts\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"shortcuts\"},

\t{name: \"prefix\"},

\t{name: \"separator\"},

\t{name: \"suffix\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(shortcuts,prefix,separator,suffix) {

\tvar shortcutArray = $tw.keyboardManager.getPrintableShortcuts($tw.keyboardManager.parseKeyDescriptors(shortcuts,{

\t\twiki: this.wiki

\t}));

\tif(shortcutArray.length > 0) {

\t\tshortcutArray.sort(function(a,b) {

\t\t return a.toLowerCase().localeCompare(b.toLowerCase());

\t\t})

\t\treturn prefix + shortcutArray.join(separator) + suffix;

\t} else {

\t\treturn \"\";

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/jsontiddler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/jsontiddler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/jsontiddler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to output a single tiddler to JSON



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"jsontiddler\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"title\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(title) {

\ttitle = title || this.getVariable(\"currentTiddler\");

\tvar tiddler = !!title && this.wiki.getTiddler(title),

\t\tfields = new Object();

\tif(tiddler) {

\t\tfor(var field in tiddler.fields) {

\t\t\tfields[field] = tiddler.getFieldString(field);

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn JSON.stringify(fields,null,$tw.config.preferences.jsonSpaces);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/jsontiddlers.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/jsontiddlers.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/jsontiddlers.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to output tiddlers matching a filter to JSON



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"jsontiddlers\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"filter\"},

\t{name: \"spaces\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(filter,spaces) {

\treturn this.wiki.getTiddlersAsJson(filter,$tw.utils.parseInt(spaces));

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/makedatauri.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/makedatauri.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/makedatauri.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to convert a string of text to a data URI



<<makedatauri text:\"Text to be converted\" type:\"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\">>



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"makedatauri\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"text\"},

\t{name: \"type\"},

\t{name: \"_canonical_uri\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(text,type,_canonical_uri) {

\treturn $tw.utils.makeDataUri(text,type,_canonical_uri);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/now.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/now.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/now.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to return a formatted version of the current time



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"now\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"format\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(format) {

\treturn $tw.utils.formatDateString(new Date(),format || \"0hh:0mm, DDth MMM YYYY\");

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/qualify.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/qualify.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/qualify.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to qualify a state tiddler title according



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"qualify\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"title\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(title) {

\treturn title + \"-\" + this.getStateQualifier();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/resolvepath.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/resolvepath.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/resolvepath.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Resolves a relative path for an absolute rootpath.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"resolvepath\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"source\"},

\t{name: \"root\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(source, root) {

\treturn $tw.utils.resolvePath(source, root);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/unusedtitle.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/unusedtitle.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/unusedtitle.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro

Macro to return a new title that is unused in the wiki. It can be given a name as a base.

\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"unusedtitle\";



exports.params = [

\t{name: \"baseName\"},

\t{name: \"options\"}

];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function(baseName, options) {

\tif(!baseName) {

\t\tbaseName = $tw.language.getString(\"DefaultNewTiddlerTitle\");

\t}

\treturn this.wiki.generateNewTitle(baseName, options);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/macros/version.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/macros/version.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/macros/version.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: macro



Macro to return the TiddlyWiki core version number



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Information about this macro

*/



exports.name = \"version\";



exports.params = [];



/*

Run the macro

*/

exports.run = function() {

\treturn $tw.version;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "macro" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/audioparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/audioparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/audioparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The audio parser parses an audio tiddler into an embeddable HTML element



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var AudioParser = function(type,text,options) {

\tvar element = {

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"audio\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\tcontrols: {type: \"string\", value: \"controls\"},

\t\t\t\tstyle: {type: \"string\", value: \"width: 100%; object-fit: contain\"}

\t\t\t}

\t\t},

\t\tsrc;

\tif(options._canonical_uri) {

\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: options._canonical_uri};

\t} else if(text) {

\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: \"data:\" + type + \";base64,\" + text};

\t}

\tthis.tree = [element];

};



exports[\"audio/ogg\"] = AudioParser;

exports[\"audio/mpeg\"] = AudioParser;

exports[\"audio/mp3\"] = AudioParser;

exports[\"audio/mp4\"] = AudioParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/binaryparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/binaryparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/binaryparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The binary parser parses a binary tiddler into a warning message and download link



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var BINARY_WARNING_MESSAGE = \"$:/core/ui/BinaryWarning\";

var EXPORT_BUTTON_IMAGE = \"$:/core/images/export-button\";



var BinaryParser = function(type,text,options) {

\t// Transclude the binary data tiddler warning message

\tvar warn = {

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"p\",

\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\ttype: \"transclude\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\ttiddler: {type: \"string\", value: BINARY_WARNING_MESSAGE}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}]

\t};

\t// Create download link based on binary tiddler title

\tvar link = {

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"a\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\ttitle: {type: \"indirect\", textReference: \"!!title\"},

\t\t\tdownload: {type: \"indirect\", textReference: \"!!title\"}

\t\t},

\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\ttype: \"transclude\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\ttiddler: {type: \"string\", value: EXPORT_BUTTON_IMAGE}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}]

\t};

\t// Set the link href to external or internal data URI

\tif(options._canonical_uri) {

\t\tlink.attributes.href = {

\t\t\ttype: \"string\",

\t\t\tvalue: options._canonical_uri

\t\t};

\t} else if(text) {

\t\tlink.attributes.href = {

\t\t\ttype: \"string\",

\t\t\tvalue: \"data:\" + type + \";base64,\" + text

\t\t};

\t}

\t// Combine warning message and download link in a div

\tvar element = {

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"div\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tclass: {type: \"string\", value: \"tc-binary-warning\"}

\t\t},

\t\tchildren: [warn, link]

\t}

\tthis.tree = [element];

};



exports[\"application/octet-stream\"] = BinaryParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/csvparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/csvparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/csvparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The CSV text parser processes CSV files into a table wrapped in a scrollable widget



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var CsvParser = function(type,text,options) {

\t// Table framework

\tthis.tree = [{

\t\t\"type\": \"scrollable\", \"children\": [{

\t\t\t\"type\": \"element\", \"tag\": \"table\", \"children\": [{

\t\t\t\t\"type\": \"element\", \"tag\": \"tbody\", \"children\": []

\t\t\t}], \"attributes\": {

\t\t\t\t\"class\": {\"type\": \"string\", \"value\": \"tc-csv-table\"}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}]

\t}];

\t// Split the text into lines

\tvar lines = text.split(/\\r?\

/mg),

\t\ttag = \"th\";

\tfor(var line=0; line<lines.length; line++) {

\t\tvar lineText = lines[line];

\t\tif(lineText) {

\t\t\tvar row = {

\t\t\t\t\t\"type\": \"element\", \"tag\": \"tr\", \"children\": []

\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\tvar columns = lineText.split(\",\");

\t\t\tfor(var column=0; column<columns.length; column++) {

\t\t\t\trow.children.push({

\t\t\t\t\t\t\"type\": \"element\", \"tag\": tag, \"children\": [{

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"type\": \"text\",

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"text\": columns[column]

\t\t\t\t\t\t}]

\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t}

\t\t\ttag = \"td\";

\t\t\tthis.tree[0].children[0].children[0].children.push(row);

\t\t}

\t}

};



exports[\"text/csv\"] = CsvParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/htmlparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/htmlparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/htmlparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The HTML parser displays text as raw HTML



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var HtmlParser = function(type,text,options) {

\tvar src;

\tif(options._canonical_uri) {

\t\tsrc = options._canonical_uri;

\t} else if(text) {

\t\tsrc = \"data:text/html;charset=utf-8,\" + encodeURIComponent(text);

\t}

\tthis.tree = [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"iframe\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tsrc: {type: \"string\", value: src},

\t\t\tsandbox: {type: \"string\", value: \"\"}

\t\t}

\t}];

};



exports[\"text/html\"] = HtmlParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/imageparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/imageparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/imageparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The image parser parses an image into an embeddable HTML element



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var ImageParser = function(type,text,options) {

\tvar element = {

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"img\",

\t\t\tattributes: {}

\t\t};

\tif(options._canonical_uri) {

\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: options._canonical_uri};

\t} else if(text) {

\t\tif(type === \"image/svg+xml\" || type === \".svg\") {

\t\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: \"data:image/svg+xml,\" + encodeURIComponent(text)};

\t\t} else {

\t\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: \"data:\" + type + \";base64,\" + text};

\t\t}

\t}

\tthis.tree = [element];

};



exports[\"image/svg+xml\"] = ImageParser;

exports[\"image/jpg\"] = ImageParser;

exports[\"image/jpeg\"] = ImageParser;

exports[\"image/png\"] = ImageParser;

exports[\"image/gif\"] = ImageParser;

exports[\"image/webp\"] = ImageParser;

exports[\"image/heic\"] = ImageParser;

exports[\"image/heif\"] = ImageParser;

exports[\"image/x-icon\"] = ImageParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/utils/parseutils.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/utils/parseutils.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/utils/parseutils.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: utils



Utility functions concerned with parsing text into tokens.



Most functions have the following pattern:



* The parameters are:

** `source`: the source string being parsed

** `pos`: the current parse position within the string

** Any further parameters are used to identify the token that is being parsed

* The return value is:

** null if the token was not found at the specified position

** an object representing the token with the following standard fields:

*** `type`: string indicating the type of the token

*** `start`: start position of the token in the source string

*** `end`: end position of the token in the source string

*** Any further fields required to describe the token



The exception is `skipWhiteSpace`, which just returns the position after the whitespace.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Look for a whitespace token. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"whitespace\", start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseWhiteSpace = function(source,pos) {

\tvar p = pos,c;

\twhile(true) {

\t\tc = source.charAt(p);

\t\tif((c === \" \") || (c === \"\\f\") || (c === \"\

\") || (c === \"\\r\") || (c === \"\\t\") || (c === \"\\v\") || (c === \"\\u00a0\")) { // Ignores some obscure unicode spaces

\t\t\tp++;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t}

\tif(p === pos) {

\t\treturn null;

\t} else {

\t\treturn {

\t\t\ttype: \"whitespace\",

\t\t\tstart: pos,

\t\t\tend: p

\t\t}

\t}

};



/*

Convenience wrapper for parseWhiteSpace. Returns the position after the whitespace

*/

exports.skipWhiteSpace = function(source,pos) {

\tvar c;

\twhile(true) {

\t\tc = source.charAt(pos);

\t\tif((c === \" \") || (c === \"\\f\") || (c === \"\

\") || (c === \"\\r\") || (c === \"\\t\") || (c === \"\\v\") || (c === \"\\u00a0\")) { // Ignores some obscure unicode spaces

\t\t\tpos++;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn pos;

\t\t}

\t}

};



/*

Look for a given string token. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"token\", value:, start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseTokenString = function(source,pos,token) {

\tvar match = source.indexOf(token,pos) === pos;

\tif(match) {

\t\treturn {

\t\t\ttype: \"token\",

\t\t\tvalue: token,

\t\t\tstart: pos,

\t\t\tend: pos + token.length

\t\t};

\t}

\treturn null;

};



/*

Look for a token matching a regex. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"regexp\", match:, start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseTokenRegExp = function(source,pos,reToken) {

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"regexp\",

\t\tstart: pos

\t};

\treToken.lastIndex = pos;

\tnode.match = reToken.exec(source);

\tif(node.match && node.match.index === pos) {

\t\tnode.end = pos + node.match[0].length;

\t\treturn node;

\t} else {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

};



/*

Look for a string literal. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"string\", value:, start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseStringLiteral = function(source,pos) {

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"string\",

\t\tstart: pos

\t};

\tvar reString = /(?:\"\"\"([\\s\\S]*?)\"\"\"|\"([^\"]*)\")|(?:'([^']*)')/g;

\treString.lastIndex = pos;

\tvar match = reString.exec(source);

\tif(match && match.index === pos) {

\t\tnode.value = match[1] !== undefined ? match[1] :(

\t\t\tmatch[2] !== undefined ? match[2] : match[3]

\t\t\t\t\t);

\t\tnode.end = pos + match[0].length;

\t\treturn node;

\t} else {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

};



/*

Look for a macro invocation parameter. Returns null if not found, or {type: \"macro-parameter\", name:, value:, start:, end:}

*/

exports.parseMacroParameter = function(source,pos) {

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"macro-parameter\",

\t\tstart: pos

\t};

\t// Define our regexp

\tvar reMacroParameter = /(?:([A-Za-z0-9\\-_]+)\\s*:)?(?:\\s*(?:\"\"\"([\\s\\S]*?)\"\"\"|\"([^\"]*)\"|'([^']*)'|\\[\\[([^\\]]*)\\]\\]|([^\\s>\"'=]+)))/g;

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for the parameter

\tvar token = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,reMacroParameter);

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Get the parameter details

\tnode.value = token.match[2] !== undefined ? token.match[2] : (

\t\t\t\t\ttoken.match[3] !== undefined ? token.match[3] : (

\t\t\t\t\t\ttoken.match[4] !== undefined ? token.match[4] : (

\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttoken.match[5] !== undefined ? token.match[5] : (

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttoken.match[6] !== undefined ? token.match[6] : (

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"\"

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t)

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t)

\t\t\t\t\t\t)

\t\t\t\t\t)

\t\t\t\t);

\tif(token.match[1]) {

\t\tnode.name = token.match[1];

\t}

\t// Update the end position

\tnode.end = pos;

\treturn node;

};



/*

Look for a macro invocation. Returns null if not found, or {type: \"macrocall\", name:, parameters:, start:, end:}

*/

exports.parseMacroInvocation = function(source,pos) {

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"macrocall\",

\t\tstart: pos,

\t\tparams: []

\t};

\t// Define our regexps

\tvar reMacroName = /([^\\s>\"'=]+)/g;

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for a double less than sign

\tvar token = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\"<<\");

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Get the macro name

\tvar name = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,reMacroName);

\tif(!name) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tnode.name = name.match[1];

\tpos = name.end;

\t// Process parameters

\tvar parameter = $tw.utils.parseMacroParameter(source,pos);

\twhile(parameter) {

\t\tnode.params.push(parameter);

\t\tpos = parameter.end;

\t\t// Get the next parameter

\t\tparameter = $tw.utils.parseMacroParameter(source,pos);

\t}

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for a double greater than sign

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\">>\");

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Update the end position

\tnode.end = pos;

\treturn node;

};



/*

Look for an HTML attribute definition. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"attribute\", name:, valueType: \"string|indirect|macro\", value:, start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseAttribute = function(source,pos) {

\tvar node = {

\t\tstart: pos

\t};

\t// Define our regexps

\tvar reAttributeName = /([^\\/\\s>\"'=]+)/g,

\t\treUnquotedAttribute = /([^\\/\\s<>\"'=]+)/g,

\t\treFilteredValue = /\\{\\{\\{(.+?)\\}\\}\\}/g,

\t\treIndirectValue = /\\{\\{([^\\}]+)\\}\\}/g;

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Get the attribute name

\tvar name = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,reAttributeName);

\tif(!name) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tnode.name = name.match[1];

\tpos = name.end;

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for an equals sign

\tvar token = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\"=\");

\tif(token) {

\t\tpos = token.end;

\t\t// Skip whitespace

\t\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t\t// Look for a string literal

\t\tvar stringLiteral = $tw.utils.parseStringLiteral(source,pos);

\t\tif(stringLiteral) {

\t\t\tpos = stringLiteral.end;

\t\t\tnode.type = \"string\";

\t\t\tnode.value = stringLiteral.value;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// Look for a filtered value

\t\t\tvar filteredValue = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,reFilteredValue);

\t\t\tif(filteredValue) {

\t\t\t\tpos = filteredValue.end;

\t\t\t\tnode.type = \"filtered\";

\t\t\t\tnode.filter = filteredValue.match[1];

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t// Look for an indirect value

\t\t\t\tvar indirectValue = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,reIndirectValue);

\t\t\t\tif(indirectValue) {

\t\t\t\t\tpos = indirectValue.end;

\t\t\t\t\tnode.type = \"indirect\";

\t\t\t\t\tnode.textReference = indirectValue.match[1];

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t// Look for a unquoted value

\t\t\t\t\tvar unquotedValue = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,reUnquotedAttribute);

\t\t\t\t\tif(unquotedValue) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tpos = unquotedValue.end;

\t\t\t\t\t\tnode.type = \"string\";

\t\t\t\t\t\tnode.value = unquotedValue.match[1];

\t\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t\t// Look for a macro invocation value

\t\t\t\t\t\tvar macroInvocation = $tw.utils.parseMacroInvocation(source,pos);

\t\t\t\t\t\tif(macroInvocation) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tpos = macroInvocation.end;

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tnode.type = \"macro\";

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tnode.value = macroInvocation;

\t\t\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tnode.type = \"string\";

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tnode.value = \"true\";

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\tnode.type = \"string\";

\t\tnode.value = \"true\";

\t}

\t// Update the end position

\tnode.end = pos;

\treturn node;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "utils" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/pdfparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/pdfparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/pdfparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The PDF parser embeds a PDF viewer



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var ImageParser = function(type,text,options) {

\tvar element = {

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"embed\",

\t\t\tattributes: {}

\t\t},

\t\tsrc;

\tif(options._canonical_uri) {

\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: options._canonical_uri};

\t} else if(text) {

\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: \"data:application/pdf;base64,\" + text};

\t}

\tthis.tree = [element];

};



exports[\"application/pdf\"] = ImageParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/textparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/textparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/textparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The plain text parser processes blocks of source text into a degenerate parse tree consisting of a single text node



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var TextParser = function(type,text,options) {

\tthis.tree = [{

\t\ttype: \"codeblock\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tcode: {type: \"string\", value: text},

\t\t\tlanguage: {type: \"string\", value: type}

\t\t}

\t}];

};



exports[\"text/plain\"] = TextParser;

exports[\"text/x-tiddlywiki\"] = TextParser;

exports[\"application/javascript\"] = TextParser;

exports[\"application/json\"] = TextParser;

exports[\"text/css\"] = TextParser;

exports[\"application/x-tiddler-dictionary\"] = TextParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/videoparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/videoparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/videoparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The video parser parses a video tiddler into an embeddable HTML element



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var VideoParser = function(type,text,options) {

\tvar element = {

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"video\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\tcontrols: {type: \"string\", value: \"controls\"},

\t\t\t\tstyle: {type: \"string\", value: \"width: 100%; object-fit: contain\"}

\t\t\t}

\t\t},

\t\tsrc;

\tif(options._canonical_uri) {

\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: options._canonical_uri};

\t} else if(text) {

\t\telement.attributes.src = {type: \"string\", value: \"data:\" + type + \";base64,\" + text};

\t}

\tthis.tree = [element];

};



exports[\"video/ogg\"] = VideoParser;

exports[\"video/webm\"] = VideoParser;

exports[\"video/mp4\"] = VideoParser;

exports[\"video/quicktime\"] = VideoParser;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/codeblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/codeblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/codeblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text rule for code blocks. For example:



```

\t```

\tThis text will not be //wikified//

\t```

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"codeblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match and get language if defined

\tthis.matchRegExp = /```([\\w-]*)\\r?\

/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar reEnd = /(\\r?\

```$)/mg;

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;



\t// Look for the end of the block

\treEnd.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar match = reEnd.exec(this.parser.source),

\t\ttext;

\t// Process the block

\tif(match) {

\t\ttext = this.parser.source.substring(this.parser.pos,match.index);

\t\tthis.parser.pos = match.index + match[0].length;

\t} else {

\t\ttext = this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos);

\t\tthis.parser.pos = this.parser.sourceLength;

\t}

\t// Return the $codeblock widget

\treturn [{

\t\t\ttype: \"codeblock\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\t\tcode: {type: \"string\", value: text},

\t\t\t\t\tlanguage: {type: \"string\", value: this.match[1]}

\t\t\t}

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/codeinline.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/codeinline.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/codeinline.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for code runs. For example:



```

\tThis is a `code run`.

\tThis is another ``code run``

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"codeinline\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /(``?)/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\tvar reEnd = new RegExp(this.match[1], \"mg\");

\t// Look for the end marker

\treEnd.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar match = reEnd.exec(this.parser.source),

\t\ttext;

\t// Process the text

\tif(match) {

\t\ttext = this.parser.source.substring(this.parser.pos,match.index);

\t\tthis.parser.pos = match.index + match[0].length;

\t} else {

\t\ttext = this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos);

\t\tthis.parser.pos = this.parser.sourceLength;

\t}

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"code\",

\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\ttype: \"text\",

\t\t\ttext: text

\t\t}]

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/commentblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/commentblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/commentblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text block rule for HTML comments. For example:



```

<!-- This is a comment -->

```



Note that the syntax for comments is simplified to an opening \"<!--\" sequence and a closing \"-->\" sequence -- HTML itself implements a more complex format (see http://ostermiller.org/findhtmlcomment.html)



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"commentblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\tthis.matchRegExp = /<!--/mg;

\tthis.endMatchRegExp = /-->/mg;

};



exports.findNextMatch = function(startPos) {

\tthis.matchRegExp.lastIndex = startPos;

\tthis.match = this.matchRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\tif(this.match) {

\t\tthis.endMatchRegExp.lastIndex = startPos + this.match[0].length;

\t\tthis.endMatch = this.endMatchRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\t\tif(this.endMatch) {

\t\t\treturn this.match.index;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn undefined;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.endMatchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Don't return any elements

\treturn [];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/commentinline.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/commentinline.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/commentinline.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for HTML comments. For example:



```

<!-- This is a comment -->

```



Note that the syntax for comments is simplified to an opening \"<!--\" sequence and a closing \"-->\" sequence -- HTML itself implements a more complex format (see http://ostermiller.org/findhtmlcomment.html)



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"commentinline\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\tthis.matchRegExp = /<!--/mg;

\tthis.endMatchRegExp = /-->/mg;

};



exports.findNextMatch = function(startPos) {

\tthis.matchRegExp.lastIndex = startPos;

\tthis.match = this.matchRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\tif(this.match) {

\t\tthis.endMatchRegExp.lastIndex = startPos + this.match[0].length;

\t\tthis.endMatch = this.endMatchRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\t\tif(this.endMatch) {

\t\t\treturn this.match.index;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn undefined;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.endMatchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Don't return any elements

\treturn [];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/dash.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/dash.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/dash.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for dashes. For example:



```

This is an en-dash: --



This is an em-dash: ---

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"dash\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /-{2,3}(?!-)/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\tvar dash = this.match[0].length === 2 ? \"–\" : \"—\";

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"entity\",

\t\tentity: dash

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/bold.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/bold.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/bold.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for emphasis - bold. For example:



```

\tThis is ''bold'' text

```



This wikiparser can be modified using the rules eg:



```

\\rules except bold

\\rules only bold

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"bold\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /''/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;



\t// Parse the run including the terminator

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/''/mg,{eatTerminator: true});



\t// Return the classed span

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"strong\",

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/italic.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/italic.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/italic.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for emphasis - italic. For example:



```

\tThis is //italic// text

```



This wikiparser can be modified using the rules eg:



```

\\rules except italic

\\rules only italic

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"italic\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\/\\//mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;



\t// Parse the run including the terminator

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/\\/\\//mg,{eatTerminator: true});



\t// Return the classed span

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"em\",

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/strikethrough.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/strikethrough.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/strikethrough.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for emphasis - strikethrough. For example:



```

\tThis is ~~strikethrough~~ text

```



This wikiparser can be modified using the rules eg:



```

\\rules except strikethrough

\\rules only strikethrough

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"strikethrough\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /~~/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;



\t// Parse the run including the terminator

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/~~/mg,{eatTerminator: true});



\t// Return the classed span

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"strike\",

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/subscript.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/subscript.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/subscript.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for emphasis - subscript. For example:



```

\tThis is ,,subscript,, text

```



This wikiparser can be modified using the rules eg:



```

\\rules except subscript

\\rules only subscript

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"subscript\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /,,/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;



\t// Parse the run including the terminator

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/,,/mg,{eatTerminator: true});



\t// Return the classed span

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"sub\",

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/superscript.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/superscript.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/superscript.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for emphasis - superscript. For example:



```

\tThis is ^^superscript^^ text

```



This wikiparser can be modified using the rules eg:



```

\\rules except superscript

\\rules only superscript

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"superscript\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\^\\^/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;



\t// Parse the run including the terminator

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/\\^\\^/mg,{eatTerminator: true});



\t// Return the classed span

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"sup\",

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/underscore.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/underscore.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/emphasis/underscore.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for emphasis - underscore. For example:



```

\tThis is __underscore__ text

```



This wikiparser can be modified using the rules eg:



```

\\rules except underscore

\\rules only underscore

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"underscore\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /__/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;



\t// Parse the run including the terminator

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/__/mg,{eatTerminator: true});



\t// Return the classed span

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"u\",

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/entity.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/entity.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/entity.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for HTML entities. For example:



```

\tThis is a copyright symbol: ©

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"entity\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /(&#?[a-zA-Z0-9]{2,8};)/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Get all the details of the match

\tvar entityString = this.match[1];

\t// Move past the macro call

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Return the entity

\treturn [{type: \"entity\", entity: this.match[0]}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/extlink.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/extlink.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/extlink.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for external links. For example:



```

An external link: https://www.tiddlywiki.com/



A suppressed external link: ~http://www.tiddlyspace.com/

```



External links can be suppressed by preceding them with `~`.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"extlink\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /~?(?:file|http|https|mailto|ftp|irc|news|data|skype):[^\\s<>{}\\[\\]`|\"\\\\^]+(?:\\/|\\b)/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Create the link unless it is suppressed

\tif(this.match[0].substr(0,1) === \"~\") {

\t\treturn [{type: \"text\", text: this.match[0].substr(1)}];

\t} else {

\t\treturn [{

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"a\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\thref: {type: \"string\", value: this.match[0]},

\t\t\t\t\"class\": {type: \"string\", value: \"tc-tiddlylink-external\"},

\t\t\t\ttarget: {type: \"string\", value: \"_blank\"},

\t\t\t\trel: {type: \"string\", value: \"noopener noreferrer\"}

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\t\ttype: \"text\", text: this.match[0]

\t\t\t}]

\t\t}];

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/filteredtranscludeblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/filteredtranscludeblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/filteredtranscludeblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text rule for block-level filtered transclusion. For example:



```

{{{ [tag[docs]] }}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] |tooltip}}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] ||TemplateTitle}}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] |tooltip||TemplateTitle}}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] }}width:40;height:50;}.class.class

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"filteredtranscludeblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\{\\{\\{([^\\|]+?)(?:\\|([^\\|\\{\\}]+))?(?:\\|\\|([^\\|\\{\\}]+))?\\}\\}([^\\}]*)\\}(?:\\.(\\S+))?(?:\\r?\

|$)/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Get the match details

\tvar filter = this.match[1],

\t\ttooltip = this.match[2],

\t\ttemplate = $tw.utils.trim(this.match[3]),

\t\tstyle = this.match[4],

\t\tclasses = this.match[5];

\t// Return the list widget

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"list\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tfilter: {type: \"string\", value: filter}

\t\t},

\t\tisBlock: true

\t};

\tif(tooltip) {

\t\tnode.attributes.tooltip = {type: \"string\", value: tooltip};

\t}

\tif(template) {

\t\tnode.attributes.template = {type: \"string\", value: template};

\t}

\tif(style) {

\t\tnode.attributes.style = {type: \"string\", value: style};

\t}

\tif(classes) {

\t\tnode.attributes.itemClass = {type: \"string\", value: classes.split(\".\").join(\" \")};

\t}

\treturn [node];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/filteredtranscludeinline.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/filteredtranscludeinline.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/filteredtranscludeinline.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text rule for inline filtered transclusion. For example:



```

{{{ [tag[docs]] }}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] |tooltip}}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] ||TemplateTitle}}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] |tooltip||TemplateTitle}}}

{{{ [tag[docs]] }}width:40;height:50;}.class.class

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"filteredtranscludeinline\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\{\\{\\{([^\\|]+?)(?:\\|([^\\|\\{\\}]+))?(?:\\|\\|([^\\|\\{\\}]+))?\\}\\}([^\\}]*)\\}(?:\\.(\\S+))?/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Get the match details

\tvar filter = this.match[1],

\t\ttooltip = this.match[2],

\t\ttemplate = $tw.utils.trim(this.match[3]),

\t\tstyle = this.match[4],

\t\tclasses = this.match[5];

\t// Return the list widget

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"list\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tfilter: {type: \"string\", value: filter}

\t\t}

\t};

\tif(tooltip) {

\t\tnode.attributes.tooltip = {type: \"string\", value: tooltip};

\t}

\tif(template) {

\t\tnode.attributes.template = {type: \"string\", value: template};

\t}

\tif(style) {

\t\tnode.attributes.style = {type: \"string\", value: style};

\t}

\tif(classes) {

\t\tnode.attributes.itemClass = {type: \"string\", value: classes.split(\".\").join(\" \")};

\t}

\treturn [node];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/hardlinebreaks.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/hardlinebreaks.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/hardlinebreaks.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for marking areas with hard line breaks. For example:



```

\"\"\"

This is some text

That is set like

It is a Poem

When it is

Clearly

Not

\"\"\"

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"hardlinebreaks\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\"\"\"(?:\\r?\

)?/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar reEnd = /(\"\"\")|(\\r?\

)/mg,

\t\ttree = [],

\t\tmatch;

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\tdo {

\t\t// Parse the run up to the terminator

\t\ttree.push.apply(tree,this.parser.parseInlineRun(reEnd,{eatTerminator: false}));

\t\t// Redo the terminator match

\t\treEnd.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\t\tmatch = reEnd.exec(this.parser.source);

\t\tif(match) {

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = reEnd.lastIndex;

\t\t\t// Add a line break if the terminator was a line break

\t\t\tif(match[2]) {

\t\t\t\ttree.push({type: \"element\", tag: \"br\"});

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t} while(match && !match[1]);

\t// Return the nodes

\treturn tree;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/heading.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/heading.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/heading.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text block rule for headings



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"heading\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /(!{1,6})/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Get all the details of the match

\tvar headingLevel = this.match[1].length;

\t// Move past the !s

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Parse any classes, whitespace and then the heading itself

\tvar classes = this.parser.parseClasses();

\tthis.parser.skipWhitespace({treatNewlinesAsNonWhitespace: true});

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/(\\r?\

)/mg);

\t// Return the heading

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"h\" + headingLevel,

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\"class\": {type: \"string\", value: classes.join(\" \")}

\t\t},

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};

})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/horizrule.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/horizrule.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/horizrule.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text block rule for rules. For example:



```

---

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"horizrule\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /-{3,}\\r?(?:\

|$)/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\treturn [{type: \"element\", tag: \"hr\"}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/html.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/html.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/html.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki rule for HTML elements and widgets. For example:



{{{

<aside>

This is an HTML5 aside element

</aside>



<$slider target=\"MyTiddler\">

This is a widget invocation

</$slider>



}}}



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"html\";

exports.types = {inline: true, block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

};



exports.findNextMatch = function(startPos) {

\t// Find the next tag

\tthis.nextTag = this.findNextTag(this.parser.source,startPos,{

\t\trequireLineBreak: this.is.block

\t});

\treturn this.nextTag ? this.nextTag.start : undefined;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Retrieve the most recent match so that recursive calls don't overwrite it

\tvar tag = this.nextTag;

\tthis.nextTag = null;

\t// Advance the parser position to past the tag

\tthis.parser.pos = tag.end;

\t// Check for an immediately following double linebreak

\tvar hasLineBreak = !tag.isSelfClosing && !!$tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(this.parser.source,this.parser.pos,/([^\\S\

\\r]*\\r?\

(?:[^\\S\

\\r]*\\r?\

|$))/g);

\t// Set whether we're in block mode

\ttag.isBlock = this.is.block || hasLineBreak;

\t// Parse the body if we need to

\tif(!tag.isSelfClosing && $tw.config.htmlVoidElements.indexOf(tag.tag) === -1) {

\t\t\tvar reEndString = \"</\" + $tw.utils.escapeRegExp(tag.tag) + \">\",

\t\t\t\treEnd = new RegExp(\"(\" + reEndString + \")\",\"mg\");

\t\tif(hasLineBreak) {

\t\t\ttag.children = this.parser.parseBlocks(reEndString);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\ttag.children = this.parser.parseInlineRun(reEnd);

\t\t}

\t\treEnd.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\t\tvar endMatch = reEnd.exec(this.parser.source);

\t\tif(endMatch && endMatch.index === this.parser.pos) {

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = endMatch.index + endMatch[0].length;

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Return the tag

\treturn [tag];

};



/*

Look for an HTML tag. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"element\", name:, attributes: [], isSelfClosing:, start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseTag = function(source,pos,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar token,

\t\tnode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\tstart: pos,

\t\t\tattributes: {}

\t\t};

\t// Define our regexps

\tvar reTagName = /([a-zA-Z0-9\\-\\$]+)/g;

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for a less than sign

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\"<\");

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Get the tag name

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,reTagName);

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tnode.tag = token.match[1];

\tif(node.tag.slice(1).indexOf(\"$\") !== -1) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tif(node.tag.charAt(0) === \"$\") {

\t\tnode.type = node.tag.substr(1);

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Check that the tag is terminated by a space, / or >

\tif(!$tw.utils.parseWhiteSpace(source,pos) && !(source.charAt(pos) === \"/\") && !(source.charAt(pos) === \">\") ) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\t// Process attributes

\tvar attribute = $tw.utils.parseAttribute(source,pos);

\twhile(attribute) {

\t\tnode.attributes[attribute.name] = attribute;

\t\tpos = attribute.end;

\t\t// Get the next attribute

\t\tattribute = $tw.utils.parseAttribute(source,pos);

\t}

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for a closing slash

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\"/\");

\tif(token) {

\t\tpos = token.end;

\t\tnode.isSelfClosing = true;

\t}

\t// Look for a greater than sign

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\">\");

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Check for a required line break

\tif(options.requireLineBreak) {

\t\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,/([^\\S\

\\r]*\\r?\

(?:[^\\S\

\\r]*\\r?\

|$))/g);

\t\tif(!token) {

\t\t\treturn null;

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Update the end position

\tnode.end = pos;

\treturn node;

};



exports.findNextTag = function(source,pos,options) {

\t// A regexp for finding candidate HTML tags

\tvar reLookahead = /<([a-zA-Z\\-\\$]+)/g;

\t// Find the next candidate

\treLookahead.lastIndex = pos;

\tvar match = reLookahead.exec(source);

\twhile(match) {

\t\t// Try to parse the candidate as a tag

\t\tvar tag = this.parseTag(source,match.index,options);

\t\t// Return success

\t\tif(tag && this.isLegalTag(tag)) {

\t\t\treturn tag;

\t\t}

\t\t// Look for the next match

\t\treLookahead.lastIndex = match.index + 1;

\t\tmatch = reLookahead.exec(source);

\t}

\t// Failed

\treturn null;

};



exports.isLegalTag = function(tag) {

\t// Widgets are always OK

\tif(tag.type !== \"element\") {

\t\treturn true;

\t// If it's an HTML tag that starts with a dash then it's not legal

\t} else if(tag.tag.charAt(0) === \"-\") {

\t\treturn false;

\t} else {

\t\t// Otherwise it's OK

\t\treturn true;

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/image.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/image.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/image.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for embedding images. For example:



```

[img[https://tiddlywiki.com/fractalveg.jpg]]

[img width=23 height=24 [https://tiddlywiki.com/fractalveg.jpg]]

[img width={{!!width}} height={{!!height}} [https://tiddlywiki.com/fractalveg.jpg]]

[img[Description of image|https://tiddlywiki.com/fractalveg.jpg]]

[img[TiddlerTitle]]

[img[Description of image|TiddlerTitle]]

```



Generates the `<$image>` widget.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"image\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

};



exports.findNextMatch = function(startPos) {

\t// Find the next tag

\tthis.nextImage = this.findNextImage(this.parser.source,startPos);

\treturn this.nextImage ? this.nextImage.start : undefined;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.nextImage.end;

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"image\",

\t\tattributes: this.nextImage.attributes

\t};

\treturn [node];

};



/*

Find the next image from the current position

*/

exports.findNextImage = function(source,pos) {

\t// A regexp for finding candidate HTML tags

\tvar reLookahead = /(\\[img)/g;

\t// Find the next candidate

\treLookahead.lastIndex = pos;

\tvar match = reLookahead.exec(source);

\twhile(match) {

\t\t// Try to parse the candidate as a tag

\t\tvar tag = this.parseImage(source,match.index);

\t\t// Return success

\t\tif(tag) {

\t\t\treturn tag;

\t\t}

\t\t// Look for the next match

\t\treLookahead.lastIndex = match.index + 1;

\t\tmatch = reLookahead.exec(source);

\t}

\t// Failed

\treturn null;

};



/*

Look for an image at the specified position. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"image\", attributes: [], isSelfClosing:, start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseImage = function(source,pos) {

\tvar token,

\t\tnode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"image\",

\t\t\tstart: pos,

\t\t\tattributes: {}

\t\t};

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for the `[img`

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\"[img\");

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Process attributes

\tif(source.charAt(pos) !== \"[\") {

\t\tvar attribute = $tw.utils.parseAttribute(source,pos);

\t\twhile(attribute) {

\t\t\tnode.attributes[attribute.name] = attribute;

\t\t\tpos = attribute.end;

\t\t\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t\t\tif(source.charAt(pos) !== \"[\") {

\t\t\t\t// Get the next attribute

\t\t\t\tattribute = $tw.utils.parseAttribute(source,pos);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tattribute = null;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for the `[` after the attributes

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\"[\");

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Get the source up to the terminating `]]`

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenRegExp(source,pos,/(?:([^|\\]]*?)\\|)?([^\\]]+?)\\]\\]/g);

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\tif(token.match[1]) {

\t\tnode.attributes.tooltip = {type: \"string\", value: token.match[1].trim()};

\t}

\tnode.attributes.source = {type: \"string\", value: (token.match[2] || \"\").trim()};

\t// Update the end position

\tnode.end = pos;

\treturn node;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/import.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/import.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/import.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki pragma rule for importing variable definitions



```

\\import [[$:/core/ui/PageMacros]] [all[shadows+tiddlers]tag[$:/tags/Macro]!has[draft.of]]

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"import\";

exports.types = {pragma: true};



/*

Instantiate parse rule

*/

exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /^\\\\import[^\\S\

]/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Move past the pragma invocation

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Parse the filter terminated by a line break

\tvar reMatch = /(.*)(\\r?\

)|$/mg;

\treMatch.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar match = reMatch.exec(this.parser.source);

\tthis.parser.pos = reMatch.lastIndex;

\t// Parse tree nodes to return

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"importvariables\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tfilter: {type: \"string\", value: match[1]}

\t\t},

\t\tchildren: []

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/list.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/list.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/list.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text block rule for lists. For example:



```

* This is an unordered list

* It has two items



# This is a numbered list

## With a subitem

# And a third item



; This is a term that is being defined

: This is the definition of that term

```



Note that lists can be nested arbitrarily:



```

#** One

#* Two

#** Three

#**** Four

#**# Five

#**## Six

## Seven

### Eight

## Nine

```



A CSS class can be applied to a list item as follows:



```

* List item one

*.active List item two has the class `active`

* List item three

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"list\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /([\\*#;:>]+)/mg;

};



var listTypes = {

\t\"*\": {listTag: \"ul\", itemTag: \"li\"},

\t\"#\": {listTag: \"ol\", itemTag: \"li\"},

\t\";\": {listTag: \"dl\", itemTag: \"dt\"},

\t\":\": {listTag: \"dl\", itemTag: \"dd\"},

\t\">\": {listTag: \"blockquote\", itemTag: \"div\"}

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Array of parse tree nodes for the previous row of the list

\tvar listStack = [];

\t// Cycle through the items in the list

\twhile(true) {

\t\t// Match the list marker

\t\tvar reMatch = /([\\*#;:>]+)/mg;

\t\treMatch.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\t\tvar match = reMatch.exec(this.parser.source);

\t\tif(!match || match.index !== this.parser.pos) {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t\t// Check whether the list type of the top level matches

\t\tvar listInfo = listTypes[match[0].charAt(0)];

\t\tif(listStack.length > 0 && listStack[0].tag !== listInfo.listTag) {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t\t// Move past the list marker

\t\tthis.parser.pos = match.index + match[0].length;

\t\t// Walk through the list markers for the current row

\t\tfor(var t=0; t<match[0].length; t++) {

\t\t\tlistInfo = listTypes[match[0].charAt(t)];

\t\t\t// Remove any stacked up element if we can't re-use it because the list type doesn't match

\t\t\tif(listStack.length > t && listStack[t].tag !== listInfo.listTag) {

\t\t\t\tlistStack.splice(t,listStack.length - t);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Construct the list element or reuse the previous one at this level

\t\t\tif(listStack.length <= t) {

\t\t\t\tvar listElement = {type: \"element\", tag: listInfo.listTag, children: [

\t\t\t\t\t{type: \"element\", tag: listInfo.itemTag, children: []}

\t\t\t\t]};

\t\t\t\t// Link this list element into the last child item of the parent list item

\t\t\t\tif(t) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar prevListItem = listStack[t-1].children[listStack[t-1].children.length-1];

\t\t\t\t\tprevListItem.children.push(listElement);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// Save this element in the stack

\t\t\t\tlistStack[t] = listElement;

\t\t\t} else if(t === (match[0].length - 1)) {

\t\t\t\tlistStack[t].children.push({type: \"element\", tag: listInfo.itemTag, children: []});

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\tif(listStack.length > match[0].length) {

\t\t\tlistStack.splice(match[0].length,listStack.length - match[0].length);

\t\t}

\t\t// Process the body of the list item into the last list item

\t\tvar lastListChildren = listStack[listStack.length-1].children,

\t\t\tlastListItem = lastListChildren[lastListChildren.length-1],

\t\t\tclasses = this.parser.parseClasses();

\t\tthis.parser.skipWhitespace({treatNewlinesAsNonWhitespace: true});

\t\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/(\\r?\

)/mg);

\t\tlastListItem.children.push.apply(lastListItem.children,tree);

\t\tif(classes.length > 0) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.addClassToParseTreeNode(lastListItem,classes.join(\" \"));

\t\t}

\t\t// Consume any whitespace following the list item

\t\tthis.parser.skipWhitespace();

\t}

\t// Return the root element of the list

\treturn [listStack[0]];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrocallblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrocallblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrocallblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki rule for block macro calls



```

<<name value value2>>

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"macrocallblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /<<([^>\\s]+)(?:\\s*)((?:[^>]|(?:>(?!>)))*?)>>(?:\\r?\

|$)/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Get all the details of the match

\tvar macroName = this.match[1],

\t\tparamString = this.match[2];

\t// Move past the macro call

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\tvar params = [],

\t\treParam = /\\s*(?:([A-Za-z0-9\\-_]+)\\s*:)?(?:\\s*(?:\"\"\"([\\s\\S]*?)\"\"\"|\"([^\"]*)\"|'([^']*)'|\\[\\[([^\\]]*)\\]\\]|([^\"'\\s]+)))/mg,

\t\tparamMatch = reParam.exec(paramString);

\twhile(paramMatch) {

\t\t// Process this parameter

\t\tvar paramInfo = {

\t\t\tvalue: paramMatch[2] || paramMatch[3] || paramMatch[4] || paramMatch[5] || paramMatch[6]

\t\t};

\t\tif(paramMatch[1]) {

\t\t\tparamInfo.name = paramMatch[1];

\t\t}

\t\tparams.push(paramInfo);

\t\t// Find the next match

\t\tparamMatch = reParam.exec(paramString);

\t}

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"macrocall\",

\t\tname: macroName,

\t\tparams: params,

\t\tisBlock: true

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrocallinline.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrocallinline.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrocallinline.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki rule for macro calls



```

<<name value value2>>

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"macrocallinline\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /<<([^\\s>]+)\\s*([\\s\\S]*?)>>/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Get all the details of the match

\tvar macroName = this.match[1],

\t\tparamString = this.match[2];

\t// Move past the macro call

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\tvar params = [],

\t\treParam = /\\s*(?:([A-Za-z0-9\\-_]+)\\s*:)?(?:\\s*(?:\"\"\"([\\s\\S]*?)\"\"\"|\"([^\"]*)\"|'([^']*)'|\\[\\[([^\\]]*)\\]\\]|([^\"'\\s]+)))/mg,

\t\tparamMatch = reParam.exec(paramString);

\twhile(paramMatch) {

\t\t// Process this parameter

\t\tvar paramInfo = {

\t\t\tvalue: paramMatch[2] || paramMatch[3] || paramMatch[4] || paramMatch[5]|| paramMatch[6]

\t\t};

\t\tif(paramMatch[1]) {

\t\t\tparamInfo.name = paramMatch[1];

\t\t}

\t\tparams.push(paramInfo);

\t\t// Find the next match

\t\tparamMatch = reParam.exec(paramString);

\t}

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"macrocall\",

\t\tname: macroName,

\t\tparams: params

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrodef.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrodef.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/macrodef.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki pragma rule for macro definitions



```

\\define name(param:defaultvalue,param2:defaultvalue)

definition text, including $param$ markers

\\end

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"macrodef\";

exports.types = {pragma: true};



/*

Instantiate parse rule

*/

exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /^\\\\define\\s+([^(\\s]+)\\(\\s*([^)]*)\\)(\\s*\\r?\

)?/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the macro name and parameters

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Parse the parameters

\tvar paramString = this.match[2],

\t\tparams = [];

\tif(paramString !== \"\") {

\t\tvar reParam = /\\s*([A-Za-z0-9\\-_]+)(?:\\s*:\\s*(?:\"\"\"([\\s\\S]*?)\"\"\"|\"([^\"]*)\"|'([^']*)'|\\[\\[([^\\]]*)\\]\\]|([^\"'\\s]+)))?/mg,

\t\t\tparamMatch = reParam.exec(paramString);

\t\twhile(paramMatch) {

\t\t\t// Save the parameter details

\t\t\tvar paramInfo = {name: paramMatch[1]},

\t\t\t\tdefaultValue = paramMatch[2] || paramMatch[3] || paramMatch[4] || paramMatch[5] || paramMatch[6];

\t\t\tif(defaultValue) {

\t\t\t\tparamInfo[\"default\"] = defaultValue;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tparams.push(paramInfo);

\t\t\t// Look for the next parameter

\t\t\tparamMatch = reParam.exec(paramString);

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Is this a multiline definition?

\tvar reEnd;

\tif(this.match[3]) {

\t\t// If so, the end of the body is marked with \\end

\t\treEnd = /(\\r?\

\\\\end[^\\S\

\\r]*(?:$|\\r?\

))/mg;

\t} else {

\t\t// Otherwise, the end of the definition is marked by the end of the line

\t\treEnd = /($|\\r?\

)/mg;

\t\t// Move past any whitespace

\t\tthis.parser.pos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(this.parser.source,this.parser.pos);

\t}

\t// Find the end of the definition

\treEnd.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar text,

\t\tendMatch = reEnd.exec(this.parser.source);

\tif(endMatch) {

\t\ttext = this.parser.source.substring(this.parser.pos,endMatch.index);

\t\tthis.parser.pos = endMatch.index + endMatch[0].length;

\t} else {

\t\t// We didn't find the end of the definition, so we'll make it blank

\t\ttext = \"\";

\t}

\t// Save the macro definition

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"set\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tname: {type: \"string\", value: this.match[1]},

\t\t\tvalue: {type: \"string\", value: text}

\t\t},

\t\tchildren: [],

\t\tparams: params,

\t\tisMacroDefinition: true

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/prettyextlink.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/prettyextlink.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/prettyextlink.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for external links. For example:



```

[ext[https://tiddlywiki.com/fractalveg.jpg]]

[ext[Tooltip|https://tiddlywiki.com/fractalveg.jpg]]

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"prettyextlink\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

};



exports.findNextMatch = function(startPos) {

\t// Find the next tag

\tthis.nextLink = this.findNextLink(this.parser.source,startPos);

\treturn this.nextLink ? this.nextLink.start : undefined;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.nextLink.end;

\treturn [this.nextLink];

};



/*

Find the next link from the current position

*/

exports.findNextLink = function(source,pos) {

\t// A regexp for finding candidate links

\tvar reLookahead = /(\\[ext\\[)/g;

\t// Find the next candidate

\treLookahead.lastIndex = pos;

\tvar match = reLookahead.exec(source);

\twhile(match) {

\t\t// Try to parse the candidate as a link

\t\tvar link = this.parseLink(source,match.index);

\t\t// Return success

\t\tif(link) {

\t\t\treturn link;

\t\t}

\t\t// Look for the next match

\t\treLookahead.lastIndex = match.index + 1;

\t\tmatch = reLookahead.exec(source);

\t}

\t// Failed

\treturn null;

};



/*

Look for an link at the specified position. Returns null if not found, otherwise returns {type: \"element\", tag: \"a\", attributes: [], isSelfClosing:, start:, end:,}

*/

exports.parseLink = function(source,pos) {

\tvar token,

\t\ttextNode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"text\"

\t\t},

\t\tnode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"a\",

\t\t\tstart: pos,

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\t\"class\": {type: \"string\", value: \"tc-tiddlylink-external\"},

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tchildren: [textNode]

\t\t};

\t// Skip whitespace

\tpos = $tw.utils.skipWhiteSpace(source,pos);

\t// Look for the `[ext[`

\ttoken = $tw.utils.parseTokenString(source,pos,\"[ext[\");

\tif(!token) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\tpos = token.end;

\t// Look ahead for the terminating `]]`

\tvar closePos = source.indexOf(\"]]\",pos);

\tif(closePos === -1) {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

\t// Look for a `|` separating the tooltip

\tvar splitPos = source.indexOf(\"|\",pos);

\tif(splitPos === -1 || splitPos > closePos) {

\t\tsplitPos = null;

\t}

\t// Pull out the tooltip and URL

\tvar tooltip, URL;

\tif(splitPos) {

\t\tURL = source.substring(splitPos + 1,closePos).trim();

\t\ttextNode.text = source.substring(pos,splitPos).trim();

\t} else {

\t\tURL = source.substring(pos,closePos).trim();

\t\ttextNode.text = URL;

\t}

\tnode.attributes.href = {type: \"string\", value: URL};

\tnode.attributes.target = {type: \"string\", value: \"_blank\"};

\tnode.attributes.rel = {type: \"string\", value: \"noopener noreferrer\"};

\t// Update the end position

\tnode.end = closePos + 2;

\treturn node;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/prettylink.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/prettylink.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/prettylink.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for pretty links. For example:



```

[[Introduction]]



[[Link description|TiddlerTitle]]

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"prettylink\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\[\\[(.*?)(?:\\|(.*?))?\\]\\]/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Process the link

\tvar text = this.match[1],

\t\tlink = this.match[2] || text;

\tif($tw.utils.isLinkExternal(link)) {

\t\treturn [{

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"a\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\thref: {type: \"string\", value: link},

\t\t\t\t\"class\": {type: \"string\", value: \"tc-tiddlylink-external\"},

\t\t\t\ttarget: {type: \"string\", value: \"_blank\"},

\t\t\t\trel: {type: \"string\", value: \"noopener noreferrer\"}

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\t\ttype: \"text\", text: text

\t\t\t}]

\t\t}];

\t} else {

\t\treturn [{

\t\t\ttype: \"link\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\tto: {type: \"string\", value: link}

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\t\ttype: \"text\", text: text

\t\t\t}]

\t\t}];

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/quoteblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/quoteblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/quoteblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text rule for quote blocks. For example:



```

\t<<<.optionalClass(es) optional cited from

\ta quote

\t<<<

\t

\t<<<.optionalClass(es)

\ta quote

\t<<< optional cited from

```



Quotes can be quoted by putting more <s



```

\t<<<

\tQuote Level 1

\t

\t<<<<

\tQuoteLevel 2

\t<<<<

\t

\t<<<

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"quoteblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /(<<<+)/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar classes = [\"tc-quote\"];

\t// Get all the details of the match

\tvar reEndString = \"^\" + this.match[1] + \"(?!<)\";

\t// Move past the <s

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t

\t// Parse any classes, whitespace and then the optional cite itself

\tclasses.push.apply(classes, this.parser.parseClasses());

\tthis.parser.skipWhitespace({treatNewlinesAsNonWhitespace: true});

\tvar cite = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/(\\r?\

)/mg);

\t// before handling the cite, parse the body of the quote

\tvar tree= this.parser.parseBlocks(reEndString);

\t// If we got a cite, put it before the text

\tif(cite.length > 0) {

\t\ttree.unshift({

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"cite\",

\t\t\tchildren: cite

\t\t});

\t}

\t// Parse any optional cite

\tthis.parser.skipWhitespace({treatNewlinesAsNonWhitespace: true});

\tcite = this.parser.parseInlineRun(/(\\r?\

)/mg);

\t// If we got a cite, push it

\tif(cite.length > 0) {

\t\ttree.push({

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"cite\",

\t\t\tchildren: cite

\t\t});

\t}

\t// Return the blockquote element

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"blockquote\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tclass: { type: \"string\", value: classes.join(\" \") },

\t\t},

\t\tchildren: tree

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/rules.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/rules.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/rules.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki pragma rule for rules specifications



```

\\rules except ruleone ruletwo rulethree

\\rules only ruleone ruletwo rulethree

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"rules\";

exports.types = {pragma: true};



/*

Instantiate parse rule

*/

exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /^\\\\rules[^\\S\

]/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the pragma invocation

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Parse whitespace delimited tokens terminated by a line break

\tvar reMatch = /[^\\S\

]*(\\S+)|(\\r?\

)/mg,

\t\ttokens = [];

\treMatch.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar match = reMatch.exec(this.parser.source);

\twhile(match && match.index === this.parser.pos) {

\t\tthis.parser.pos = reMatch.lastIndex;

\t\t// Exit if we've got the line break

\t\tif(match[2]) {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t\t// Process the token

\t\tif(match[1]) {

\t\t\ttokens.push(match[1]);

\t\t}

\t\t// Match the next token

\t\tmatch = reMatch.exec(this.parser.source);

\t}

\t// Process the tokens

\tif(tokens.length > 0) {

\t\tthis.parser.amendRules(tokens[0],tokens.slice(1));

\t}

\t// No parse tree nodes to return

\treturn [];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/styleblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/styleblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/styleblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text block rule for assigning styles and classes to paragraphs and other blocks. For example:



```

@@.myClass

@@background-color:red;

This paragraph will have the CSS class `myClass`.



* The `<ul>` around this list will also have the class `myClass`

* List item 2



@@

```



Note that classes and styles can be mixed subject to the rule that styles must precede classes. For example



```

@@.myFirstClass.mySecondClass

@@width:100px;.myThirdClass

This is a paragraph

@@

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"styleblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /@@((?:[^\\.\\r\

\\s:]+:[^\\r\

;]+;)+)?(?:\\.([^\\r\

\\s]+))?\\r?\

/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar reEndString = \"^@@(?:\\\\r?\\\

)?\";

\tvar classes = [], styles = [];

\tdo {

\t\t// Get the class and style

\t\tif(this.match[1]) {

\t\t\tstyles.push(this.match[1]);

\t\t}

\t\tif(this.match[2]) {

\t\t\tclasses.push(this.match[2].split(\".\").join(\" \"));

\t\t}

\t\t// Move past the match

\t\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t\t// Look for another line of classes and styles

\t\tthis.match = this.matchRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\t} while(this.match && this.match.index === this.parser.pos);

\t// Parse the body

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseBlocks(reEndString);

\tfor(var t=0; t<tree.length; t++) {

\t\tif(classes.length > 0) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.addClassToParseTreeNode(tree[t],classes.join(\" \"));

\t\t}

\t\tif(styles.length > 0) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(tree[t],\"style\",styles.join(\"\"));

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn tree;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/styleinline.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/styleinline.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/styleinline.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for assigning styles and classes to inline runs. For example:



```

@@.myClass This is some text with a class@@

@@background-color:red;This is some text with a background colour@@

@@width:100px;.myClass This is some text with a class and a width@@

```





\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"styleinline\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /@@((?:[^\\.\\r\

\\s:]+:[^\\r\

;]+;)+)?(\\.(?:[^\\r\

\\s]+)\\s+)?/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar reEnd = /@@/g;

\t// Get the styles and class

\tvar stylesString = this.match[1],

\t\tclassString = this.match[2] ? this.match[2].split(\".\").join(\" \") : undefined;

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Parse the run up to the terminator

\tvar tree = this.parser.parseInlineRun(reEnd,{eatTerminator: true});

\t// Return the classed span

\tvar node = {

\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\ttag: \"span\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\"class\": {type: \"string\", value: \"tc-inline-style\"}

\t\t},

\t\tchildren: tree

\t};

\tif(classString) {

\t\t$tw.utils.addClassToParseTreeNode(node,classString);

\t}

\tif(stylesString) {

\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(node,\"style\",stylesString);

\t}

\treturn [node];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/syslink.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/syslink.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/syslink.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for system tiddler links.

Can be suppressed preceding them with `~`.

\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"syslink\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = new RegExp(

\t\t\"~?\\\\$:\\\\/[\" +

\t\t$tw.config.textPrimitives.anyLetter.substr(1,$tw.config.textPrimitives.anyLetter.length - 2) +

\t\t\"\\/._-]+\",

\t\t\"mg\"

\t);

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar match = this.match[0];

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Create the link unless it is suppressed

\tif(match.substr(0,1) === \"~\") {

\t\treturn [{type: \"text\", text: match.substr(1)}];

\t} else {

\t\treturn [{

\t\t\ttype: \"link\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\tto: {type: \"string\", value: match}

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\t\ttype: \"text\",

\t\t\t\ttext: match

\t\t\t}]

\t\t}];

\t}

};



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/table.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/table.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/table.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text block rule for tables.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"table\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /^\\|(?:[^\

]*)\\|(?:[fhck]?)\\r?(?:\

|$)/mg;

};



var processRow = function(prevColumns) {

\tvar cellRegExp = /(?:\\|([^\

\\|]*)\\|)|(\\|[fhck]?\\r?(?:\

|$))/mg,

\t\tcellTermRegExp = /((?:\\x20*)\\|)/mg,

\t\ttree = [],

\t\tcol = 0,

\t\tcolSpanCount = 1,

\t\tprevCell,

\t\tvAlign;

\t// Match a single cell

\tcellRegExp.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar cellMatch = cellRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\twhile(cellMatch && cellMatch.index === this.parser.pos) {

\t\tif(cellMatch[1] === \"~\") {

\t\t\t// Rowspan

\t\t\tvar last = prevColumns[col];

\t\t\tif(last) {

\t\t\t\tlast.rowSpanCount++;

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(last.element,\"rowspan\",last.rowSpanCount);

\t\t\t\tvAlign = $tw.utils.getAttributeValueFromParseTreeNode(last.element,\"valign\",\"center\");

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(last.element,\"valign\",vAlign);

\t\t\t\tif(colSpanCount > 1) {

\t\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(last.element,\"colspan\",colSpanCount);

\t\t\t\t\tcolSpanCount = 1;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Move to just before the `|` terminating the cell

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = cellRegExp.lastIndex - 1;

\t\t} else if(cellMatch[1] === \">\") {

\t\t\t// Colspan

\t\t\tcolSpanCount++;

\t\t\t// Move to just before the `|` terminating the cell

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = cellRegExp.lastIndex - 1;

\t\t} else if(cellMatch[1] === \"<\" && prevCell) {

\t\t\tcolSpanCount = 1 + $tw.utils.getAttributeValueFromParseTreeNode(prevCell,\"colspan\",1);

\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(prevCell,\"colspan\",colSpanCount);

\t\t\tcolSpanCount = 1;

\t\t\t// Move to just before the `|` terminating the cell

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = cellRegExp.lastIndex - 1;

\t\t} else if(cellMatch[2]) {

\t\t\t// End of row

\t\t\tif(prevCell && colSpanCount > 1) {

\t\t\t\tif(prevCell.attributes && prevCell.attributes && prevCell.attributes.colspan) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tcolSpanCount += prevCell.attributes.colspan.value;

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tcolSpanCount -= 1;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(prevCell,\"colspan\",colSpanCount);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = cellRegExp.lastIndex - 1;

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// For ordinary cells, step beyond the opening `|`

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos++;

\t\t\t// Look for a space at the start of the cell

\t\t\tvar spaceLeft = false;

\t\t\tvAlign = null;

\t\t\tif(this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos).search(/^\\^([^\\^]|\\^\\^)/) === 0) {

\t\t\t\tvAlign = \"top\";

\t\t\t} else if(this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos).search(/^,([^,]|,,)/) === 0) {

\t\t\t\tvAlign = \"bottom\";

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(vAlign) {

\t\t\t\tthis.parser.pos++;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tvar chr = this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos,1);

\t\t\twhile(chr === \" \") {

\t\t\t\tspaceLeft = true;

\t\t\t\tthis.parser.pos++;

\t\t\t\tchr = this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos,1);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Check whether this is a heading cell

\t\t\tvar cell;

\t\t\tif(chr === \"!\") {

\t\t\t\tthis.parser.pos++;

\t\t\t\tcell = {type: \"element\", tag: \"th\", children: []};

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tcell = {type: \"element\", tag: \"td\", children: []};

\t\t\t}

\t\t\ttree.push(cell);

\t\t\t// Record information about this cell

\t\t\tprevCell = cell;

\t\t\tprevColumns[col] = {rowSpanCount:1,element:cell};

\t\t\t// Check for a colspan

\t\t\tif(colSpanCount > 1) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(cell,\"colspan\",colSpanCount);

\t\t\t\tcolSpanCount = 1;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Parse the cell

\t\t\tcell.children = this.parser.parseInlineRun(cellTermRegExp,{eatTerminator: true});

\t\t\t// Set the alignment for the cell

\t\t\tif(vAlign) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(cell,\"valign\",vAlign);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos - 2,1) === \" \") { // spaceRight

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(cell,\"align\",spaceLeft ? \"center\" : \"left\");

\t\t\t} else if(spaceLeft) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addAttributeToParseTreeNode(cell,\"align\",\"right\");

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Move back to the closing `|`

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos--;

\t\t}

\t\tcol++;

\t\tcellRegExp.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\t\tcellMatch = cellRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\t}

\treturn tree;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar rowContainerTypes = {\"c\":\"caption\", \"h\":\"thead\", \"\":\"tbody\", \"f\":\"tfoot\"},

\t\ttable = {type: \"element\", tag: \"table\", children: []},

\t\trowRegExp = /^\\|([^\

]*)\\|([fhck]?)\\r?(?:\

|$)/mg,

\t\trowTermRegExp = /(\\|(?:[fhck]?)\\r?(?:\

|$))/mg,

\t\tprevColumns = [],

\t\tcurrRowType,

\t\trowContainer,

\t\trowCount = 0;

\t// Match the row

\trowRegExp.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar rowMatch = rowRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\twhile(rowMatch && rowMatch.index === this.parser.pos) {

\t\tvar rowType = rowMatch[2];

\t\t// Check if it is a class assignment

\t\tif(rowType === \"k\") {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.addClassToParseTreeNode(table,rowMatch[1]);

\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = rowMatch.index + rowMatch[0].length;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// Otherwise, create a new row if this one is of a different type

\t\t\tif(rowType !== currRowType) {

\t\t\t\trowContainer = {type: \"element\", tag: rowContainerTypes[rowType], children: []};

\t\t\t\ttable.children.push(rowContainer);

\t\t\t\tcurrRowType = rowType;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Is this a caption row?

\t\t\tif(currRowType === \"c\") {

\t\t\t\t// If so, move past the opening `|` of the row

\t\t\t\tthis.parser.pos++;

\t\t\t\t// Move the caption to the first row if it isn't already

\t\t\t\tif(table.children.length !== 1) {

\t\t\t\t\ttable.children.pop(); // Take rowContainer out of the children array

\t\t\t\t\ttable.children.splice(0,0,rowContainer); // Insert it at the bottom\t\t\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// Set the alignment - TODO: figure out why TW did this

//\t\t\t\trowContainer.attributes.align = rowCount === 0 ? \"top\" : \"bottom\";

\t\t\t\t// Parse the caption

\t\t\t\trowContainer.children = this.parser.parseInlineRun(rowTermRegExp,{eatTerminator: true});

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t// Create the row

\t\t\t\tvar theRow = {type: \"element\", tag: \"tr\", children: []};

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.addClassToParseTreeNode(theRow,rowCount%2 ? \"oddRow\" : \"evenRow\");

\t\t\t\trowContainer.children.push(theRow);

\t\t\t\t// Process the row

\t\t\t\ttheRow.children = processRow.call(this,prevColumns);

\t\t\t\tthis.parser.pos = rowMatch.index + rowMatch[0].length;

\t\t\t\t// Increment the row count

\t\t\t\trowCount++;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\trowMatch = rowRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\t}

\treturn [table];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/transcludeblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/transcludeblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/transcludeblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text rule for block-level transclusion. For example:



```

{{MyTiddler}}

{{MyTiddler||TemplateTitle}}

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"transcludeblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\{\\{([^\\{\\}\\|]*)(?:\\|\\|([^\\|\\{\\}]+))?\\}\\}(?:\\r?\

|$)/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Get the match details

\tvar template = $tw.utils.trim(this.match[2]),

\t\ttextRef = $tw.utils.trim(this.match[1]);

\t// Prepare the transclude widget

\tvar transcludeNode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"transclude\",

\t\t\tattributes: {},

\t\t\tisBlock: true

\t\t};

\t// Prepare the tiddler widget

\tvar tr, targetTitle, targetField, targetIndex, tiddlerNode;

\tif(textRef) {

\t\ttr = $tw.utils.parseTextReference(textRef);

\t\ttargetTitle = tr.title;

\t\ttargetField = tr.field;

\t\ttargetIndex = tr.index;

\t\ttiddlerNode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"tiddler\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\ttiddler: {type: \"string\", value: targetTitle}

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tisBlock: true,

\t\t\tchildren: [transcludeNode]

\t\t};

\t}

\tif(template) {

\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.tiddler = {type: \"string\", value: template};

\t\tif(textRef) {

\t\t\treturn [tiddlerNode];

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn [transcludeNode];

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\tif(textRef) {

\t\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.tiddler = {type: \"string\", value: targetTitle};

\t\t\tif(targetField) {

\t\t\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.field = {type: \"string\", value: targetField};

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(targetIndex) {

\t\t\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.index = {type: \"string\", value: targetIndex};

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn [tiddlerNode];

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn [transcludeNode];

\t\t}

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/transcludeinline.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/transcludeinline.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/transcludeinline.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text rule for inline-level transclusion. For example:



```

{{MyTiddler}}

{{MyTiddler||TemplateTitle}}

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"transcludeinline\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\{\\{([^\\{\\}\\|]*)(?:\\|\\|([^\\|\\{\\}]+))?\\}\\}/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Get the match details

\tvar template = $tw.utils.trim(this.match[2]),

\t\ttextRef = $tw.utils.trim(this.match[1]);

\t// Prepare the transclude widget

\tvar transcludeNode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"transclude\",

\t\t\tattributes: {}

\t\t};

\t// Prepare the tiddler widget

\tvar tr, targetTitle, targetField, targetIndex, tiddlerNode;

\tif(textRef) {

\t\ttr = $tw.utils.parseTextReference(textRef);

\t\ttargetTitle = tr.title;

\t\ttargetField = tr.field;

\t\ttargetIndex = tr.index;

\t\ttiddlerNode = {

\t\t\ttype: \"tiddler\",

\t\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\t\ttiddler: {type: \"string\", value: targetTitle}

\t\t\t},

\t\t\tchildren: [transcludeNode]

\t\t};

\t}

\tif(template) {

\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.tiddler = {type: \"string\", value: template};

\t\tif(textRef) {

\t\t\treturn [tiddlerNode];

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn [transcludeNode];

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\tif(textRef) {

\t\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.tiddler = {type: \"string\", value: targetTitle};

\t\t\tif(targetField) {

\t\t\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.field = {type: \"string\", value: targetField};

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(targetIndex) {

\t\t\t\ttranscludeNode.attributes.index = {type: \"string\", value: targetIndex};

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn [tiddlerNode];

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn [transcludeNode];

\t\t}

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/typedblock.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/typedblock.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/typedblock.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text rule for typed blocks. For example:



```

$$$.js

This will be rendered as JavaScript

$$$



$$$.svg

<svg xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" width=\"150\" height=\"100\">

<circle cx=\"100\" cy=\"50\" r=\"40\" stroke=\"black\" stroke-width=\"2\" fill=\"red\" />

</svg>

$$$



$$$text/vnd.tiddlywiki>text/html

This will be rendered as an //HTML representation// of WikiText

$$$

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var widget = require(\"$:/core/modules/widgets/widget.js\");



exports.name = \"typedblock\";

exports.types = {block: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /\\$\\$\\$([^ >\\r\

]*)(?: *> *([^ \\r\

]+))?\\r?\

/mg;

};



exports.parse = function() {

\tvar reEnd = /\\r?\

\\$\\$\\$\\r?(?:\

|$)/mg;

\t// Save the type

\tvar parseType = this.match[1],

\t\trenderType = this.match[2];

\t// Move past the match

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Look for the end of the block

\treEnd.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar match = reEnd.exec(this.parser.source),

\t\ttext;

\t// Process the block

\tif(match) {

\t\ttext = this.parser.source.substring(this.parser.pos,match.index);

\t\tthis.parser.pos = match.index + match[0].length;

\t} else {

\t\ttext = this.parser.source.substr(this.parser.pos);

\t\tthis.parser.pos = this.parser.sourceLength;

\t}

\t// Parse the block according to the specified type

\tvar parser = this.parser.wiki.parseText(parseType,text,{defaultType: \"text/plain\"});

\t// If there's no render type, just return the parse tree

\tif(!renderType) {

\t\treturn parser.tree;

\t} else {

\t\t// Otherwise, render to the rendertype and return in a <PRE> tag

\t\tvar widgetNode = this.parser.wiki.makeWidget(parser),

\t\t\tcontainer = $tw.fakeDocument.createElement(\"div\");

\t\twidgetNode.render(container,null);

\t\ttext = renderType === \"text/html\" ? container.innerHTML : container.textContent;

\t\treturn [{

\t\t\ttype: \"element\",

\t\t\ttag: \"pre\",

\t\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\t\ttype: \"text\",

\t\t\t\ttext: text

\t\t\t}]

\t\t}];

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/whitespace.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/whitespace.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/whitespace.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki pragma rule for whitespace specifications



```

\\whitespace trim

\\whitespace notrim

```



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"whitespace\";

exports.types = {pragma: true};



/*

Instantiate parse rule

*/

exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = /^\\\\whitespace[^\\S\

]/mg;

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Move past the pragma invocation

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// Parse whitespace delimited tokens terminated by a line break

\tvar reMatch = /[^\\S\

]*(\\S+)|(\\r?\

)/mg,

\t\ttokens = [];

\treMatch.lastIndex = this.parser.pos;

\tvar match = reMatch.exec(this.parser.source);

\twhile(match && match.index === this.parser.pos) {

\t\tthis.parser.pos = reMatch.lastIndex;

\t\t// Exit if we've got the line break

\t\tif(match[2]) {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t\t// Process the token

\t\tif(match[1]) {

\t\t\ttokens.push(match[1]);

\t\t}

\t\t// Match the next token

\t\tmatch = reMatch.exec(this.parser.source);

\t}

\t// Process the tokens

\t$tw.utils.each(tokens,function(token) {

\t\tswitch(token) {

\t\t\tcase \"trim\":

\t\t\t\tself.parser.configTrimWhiteSpace = true;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"notrim\":

\t\t\t\tself.parser.configTrimWhiteSpace = false;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t});

\t// No parse tree nodes to return

\treturn [];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/wikilink.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/wikilink.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/wikilink.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: wikirule



Wiki text inline rule for wiki links. For example:



```

AWikiLink

AnotherLink

~SuppressedLink

```



Precede a camel case word with `~` to prevent it from being recognised as a link.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.name = \"wikilink\";

exports.types = {inline: true};



exports.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

\t// Regexp to match

\tthis.matchRegExp = new RegExp($tw.config.textPrimitives.unWikiLink + \"?\" + $tw.config.textPrimitives.wikiLink,\"mg\");

};



/*

Parse the most recent match

*/

exports.parse = function() {

\t// Get the details of the match

\tvar linkText = this.match[0];

\t// Move past the macro call

\tthis.parser.pos = this.matchRegExp.lastIndex;

\t// If the link starts with the unwikilink character then just output it as plain text

\tif(linkText.substr(0,1) === $tw.config.textPrimitives.unWikiLink) {

\t\treturn [{type: \"text\", text: linkText.substr(1)}];

\t}

\t// If the link has been preceded with a blocked letter then don't treat it as a link

\tif(this.match.index > 0) {

\t\tvar preRegExp = new RegExp($tw.config.textPrimitives.blockPrefixLetters,\"mg\");

\t\tpreRegExp.lastIndex = this.match.index-1;

\t\tvar preMatch = preRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\t\tif(preMatch && preMatch.index === this.match.index-1) {

\t\t\treturn [{type: \"text\", text: linkText}];

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn [{

\t\ttype: \"link\",

\t\tattributes: {

\t\t\tto: {type: \"string\", value: linkText}

\t\t},

\t\tchildren: [{

\t\t\ttype: \"text\",

\t\t\ttext: linkText

\t\t}]

\t}];

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "wikirule" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/wikiparser.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/wikiparser.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/wikiparser.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: parser



The wiki text parser processes blocks of source text into a parse tree.



The parse tree is made up of nested arrays of these JavaScript objects:



\t{type: \"element\", tag: <string>, attributes: {}, children: []} - an HTML element

\t{type: \"text\", text: <string>} - a text node

\t{type: \"entity\", value: <string>} - an entity

\t{type: \"raw\", html: <string>} - raw HTML



Attributes are stored as hashmaps of the following objects:



\t{type: \"string\", value: <string>} - literal string

\t{type: \"indirect\", textReference: <textReference>} - indirect through a text reference

\t{type: \"macro\", macro: <TBD>} - indirect through a macro invocation



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var WikiParser = function(type,text,options) {

\tthis.wiki = options.wiki;

\tvar self = this;

\t// Check for an externally linked tiddler

\tif($tw.browser && (text || \"\") === \"\" && options._canonical_uri) {

\t\tthis.loadRemoteTiddler(options._canonical_uri);

\t\ttext = $tw.language.getRawString(\"LazyLoadingWarning\");

\t}

\t// Initialise the classes if we don't have them already

\tif(!this.pragmaRuleClasses) {

\t\tWikiParser.prototype.pragmaRuleClasses = $tw.modules.createClassesFromModules(\"wikirule\",\"pragma\",$tw.WikiRuleBase);

\t\tthis.setupRules(WikiParser.prototype.pragmaRuleClasses,\"$:/config/WikiParserRules/Pragmas/\");

\t}

\tif(!this.blockRuleClasses) {

\t\tWikiParser.prototype.blockRuleClasses = $tw.modules.createClassesFromModules(\"wikirule\",\"block\",$tw.WikiRuleBase);

\t\tthis.setupRules(WikiParser.prototype.blockRuleClasses,\"$:/config/WikiParserRules/Block/\");

\t}

\tif(!this.inlineRuleClasses) {

\t\tWikiParser.prototype.inlineRuleClasses = $tw.modules.createClassesFromModules(\"wikirule\",\"inline\",$tw.WikiRuleBase);

\t\tthis.setupRules(WikiParser.prototype.inlineRuleClasses,\"$:/config/WikiParserRules/Inline/\");

\t}

\t// Save the parse text

\tthis.type = type || \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\";

\tthis.source = text || \"\";

\tthis.sourceLength = this.source.length;

\t// Flag for ignoring whitespace

\tthis.configTrimWhiteSpace = false;

\t// Set current parse position

\tthis.pos = 0;

\t// Instantiate the pragma parse rules

\tthis.pragmaRules = this.instantiateRules(this.pragmaRuleClasses,\"pragma\",0);

\t// Instantiate the parser block and inline rules

\tthis.blockRules = this.instantiateRules(this.blockRuleClasses,\"block\",0);

\tthis.inlineRules = this.instantiateRules(this.inlineRuleClasses,\"inline\",0);

\t// Parse any pragmas

\tthis.tree = [];

\tvar topBranch = this.parsePragmas();

\t// Parse the text into inline runs or blocks

\tif(options.parseAsInline) {

\t\ttopBranch.push.apply(topBranch,this.parseInlineRun());

\t} else {

\t\ttopBranch.push.apply(topBranch,this.parseBlocks());

\t}

\t// Return the parse tree

};



/*

*/

WikiParser.prototype.loadRemoteTiddler = function(url) {

\tvar self = this;

\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\turl: url,

\t\ttype: \"GET\",

\t\tcallback: function(err,data) {

\t\t\tif(!err) {

\t\t\t\tvar tiddlers = self.wiki.deserializeTiddlers(\".tid\",data,self.wiki.getCreationFields());

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\ttiddler[\"_canonical_uri\"] = url;

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\tif(tiddlers) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.wiki.addTiddlers(tiddlers);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

};



/*

*/

WikiParser.prototype.setupRules = function(proto,configPrefix) {

\tvar self = this;

\tif(!$tw.safemode) {

\t\t$tw.utils.each(proto,function(object,name) {

\t\t\tif(self.wiki.getTiddlerText(configPrefix + name,\"enable\") !== \"enable\") {

\t\t\t\tdelete proto[name];

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

};



/*

Instantiate an array of parse rules

*/

WikiParser.prototype.instantiateRules = function(classes,type,startPos) {

\tvar rulesInfo = [],

\t\tself = this;

\t$tw.utils.each(classes,function(RuleClass) {

\t\t// Instantiate the rule

\t\tvar rule = new RuleClass(self);

\t\trule.is = {};

\t\trule.is[type] = true;

\t\trule.init(self);

\t\tvar matchIndex = rule.findNextMatch(startPos);

\t\tif(matchIndex !== undefined) {

\t\t\trulesInfo.push({

\t\t\t\trule: rule,

\t\t\t\tmatchIndex: matchIndex

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn rulesInfo;

};



/*

Skip any whitespace at the current position. Options are:

\ttreatNewlinesAsNonWhitespace: true if newlines are NOT to be treated as whitespace

*/

WikiParser.prototype.skipWhitespace = function(options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar whitespaceRegExp = options.treatNewlinesAsNonWhitespace ? /([^\\S\

]+)/mg : /(\\s+)/mg;

\twhitespaceRegExp.lastIndex = this.pos;

\tvar whitespaceMatch = whitespaceRegExp.exec(this.source);

\tif(whitespaceMatch && whitespaceMatch.index === this.pos) {

\t\tthis.pos = whitespaceRegExp.lastIndex;

\t}

};



/*

Get the next match out of an array of parse rule instances

*/

WikiParser.prototype.findNextMatch = function(rules,startPos) {

\t// Find the best matching rule by finding the closest match position

\tvar matchingRule,

\t\tmatchingRulePos = this.sourceLength;

\t// Step through each rule

\tfor(var t=0; t<rules.length; t++) {

\t\tvar ruleInfo = rules[t];

\t\t// Ask the rule to get the next match if we've moved past the current one

\t\tif(ruleInfo.matchIndex !== undefined && ruleInfo.matchIndex < startPos) {

\t\t\truleInfo.matchIndex = ruleInfo.rule.findNextMatch(startPos);

\t\t}

\t\t// Adopt this match if it's closer than the current best match

\t\tif(ruleInfo.matchIndex !== undefined && ruleInfo.matchIndex <= matchingRulePos) {

\t\t\tmatchingRule = ruleInfo;

\t\t\tmatchingRulePos = ruleInfo.matchIndex;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn matchingRule;

};



/*

Parse any pragmas at the beginning of a block of parse text

*/

WikiParser.prototype.parsePragmas = function() {

\tvar currentTreeBranch = this.tree;

\twhile(true) {

\t\t// Skip whitespace

\t\tthis.skipWhitespace();

\t\t// Check for the end of the text

\t\tif(this.pos >= this.sourceLength) {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t\t// Check if we've arrived at a pragma rule match

\t\tvar nextMatch = this.findNextMatch(this.pragmaRules,this.pos);

\t\t// If not, just exit

\t\tif(!nextMatch || nextMatch.matchIndex !== this.pos) {

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t\t// Process the pragma rule

\t\tvar subTree = nextMatch.rule.parse();

\t\tif(subTree.length > 0) {

\t\t\t// Quick hack; we only cope with a single parse tree node being returned, which is true at the moment

\t\t\tcurrentTreeBranch.push.apply(currentTreeBranch,subTree);

\t\t\tsubTree[0].children = [];

\t\t\tcurrentTreeBranch = subTree[0].children;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn currentTreeBranch;

};



/*

Parse a block from the current position

\tterminatorRegExpString: optional regular expression string that identifies the end of plain paragraphs. Must not include capturing parenthesis

*/

WikiParser.prototype.parseBlock = function(terminatorRegExpString) {

\tvar terminatorRegExp = terminatorRegExpString ? new RegExp(\"(\" + terminatorRegExpString + \"|\\\\r?\\\

\\\\r?\\\

)\",\"mg\") : /(\\r?\

\\r?\

)/mg;

\tthis.skipWhitespace();

\tif(this.pos >= this.sourceLength) {

\t\treturn [];

\t}

\t// Look for a block rule that applies at the current position

\tvar nextMatch = this.findNextMatch(this.blockRules,this.pos);

\tif(nextMatch && nextMatch.matchIndex === this.pos) {

\t\treturn nextMatch.rule.parse();

\t}

\t// Treat it as a paragraph if we didn't find a block rule

\treturn [{type: \"element\", tag: \"p\", children: this.parseInlineRun(terminatorRegExp)}];

};



/*

Parse a series of blocks of text until a terminating regexp is encountered or the end of the text

\tterminatorRegExpString: terminating regular expression

*/

WikiParser.prototype.parseBlocks = function(terminatorRegExpString) {

\tif(terminatorRegExpString) {

\t\treturn this.parseBlocksTerminated(terminatorRegExpString);

\t} else {

\t\treturn this.parseBlocksUnterminated();

\t}

};



/*

Parse a block from the current position to the end of the text

*/

WikiParser.prototype.parseBlocksUnterminated = function() {

\tvar tree = [];

\twhile(this.pos < this.sourceLength) {

\t\ttree.push.apply(tree,this.parseBlock());

\t}

\treturn tree;

};



/*

Parse blocks of text until a terminating regexp is encountered

*/

WikiParser.prototype.parseBlocksTerminated = function(terminatorRegExpString) {

\tvar terminatorRegExp = new RegExp(\"(\" + terminatorRegExpString + \")\",\"mg\"),

\t\ttree = [];

\t// Skip any whitespace

\tthis.skipWhitespace();

\t// Check if we've got the end marker

\tterminatorRegExp.lastIndex = this.pos;

\tvar match = terminatorRegExp.exec(this.source);

\t// Parse the text into blocks

\twhile(this.pos < this.sourceLength && !(match && match.index === this.pos)) {

\t\tvar blocks = this.parseBlock(terminatorRegExpString);

\t\ttree.push.apply(tree,blocks);

\t\t// Skip any whitespace

\t\tthis.skipWhitespace();

\t\t// Check if we've got the end marker

\t\tterminatorRegExp.lastIndex = this.pos;

\t\tmatch = terminatorRegExp.exec(this.source);

\t}

\tif(match && match.index === this.pos) {

\t\tthis.pos = match.index + match[0].length;

\t}

\treturn tree;

};



/*

Parse a run of text at the current position

\tterminatorRegExp: a regexp at which to stop the run

\toptions: see below

Options available:

\teatTerminator: move the parse position past any encountered terminator (default false)

*/

WikiParser.prototype.parseInlineRun = function(terminatorRegExp,options) {

\tif(terminatorRegExp) {

\t\treturn this.parseInlineRunTerminated(terminatorRegExp,options);

\t} else {

\t\treturn this.parseInlineRunUnterminated(options);

\t}

};



WikiParser.prototype.parseInlineRunUnterminated = function(options) {

\tvar tree = [];

\t// Find the next occurrence of an inline rule

\tvar nextMatch = this.findNextMatch(this.inlineRules,this.pos);

\t// Loop around the matches until we've reached the end of the text

\twhile(this.pos < this.sourceLength && nextMatch) {

\t\t// Process the text preceding the run rule

\t\tif(nextMatch.matchIndex > this.pos) {

\t\t\tthis.pushTextWidget(tree,this.source.substring(this.pos,nextMatch.matchIndex));

\t\t\tthis.pos = nextMatch.matchIndex;

\t\t}

\t\t// Process the run rule

\t\ttree.push.apply(tree,nextMatch.rule.parse());

\t\t// Look for the next run rule

\t\tnextMatch = this.findNextMatch(this.inlineRules,this.pos);

\t}

\t// Process the remaining text

\tif(this.pos < this.sourceLength) {

\t\tthis.pushTextWidget(tree,this.source.substr(this.pos));

\t}

\tthis.pos = this.sourceLength;

\treturn tree;

};



WikiParser.prototype.parseInlineRunTerminated = function(terminatorRegExp,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar tree = [];

\t// Find the next occurrence of the terminator

\tterminatorRegExp.lastIndex = this.pos;

\tvar terminatorMatch = terminatorRegExp.exec(this.source);

\t// Find the next occurrence of a inlinerule

\tvar inlineRuleMatch = this.findNextMatch(this.inlineRules,this.pos);

\t// Loop around until we've reached the end of the text

\twhile(this.pos < this.sourceLength && (terminatorMatch || inlineRuleMatch)) {

\t\t// Return if we've found the terminator, and it precedes any inline rule match

\t\tif(terminatorMatch) {

\t\t\tif(!inlineRuleMatch || inlineRuleMatch.matchIndex >= terminatorMatch.index) {

\t\t\t\tif(terminatorMatch.index > this.pos) {

\t\t\t\t\tthis.pushTextWidget(tree,this.source.substring(this.pos,terminatorMatch.index));

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tthis.pos = terminatorMatch.index;

\t\t\t\tif(options.eatTerminator) {

\t\t\t\t\tthis.pos += terminatorMatch[0].length;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\treturn tree;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\t// Process any inline rule, along with the text preceding it

\t\tif(inlineRuleMatch) {

\t\t\t// Preceding text

\t\t\tif(inlineRuleMatch.matchIndex > this.pos) {

\t\t\t\tthis.pushTextWidget(tree,this.source.substring(this.pos,inlineRuleMatch.matchIndex));

\t\t\t\tthis.pos = inlineRuleMatch.matchIndex;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Process the inline rule

\t\t\ttree.push.apply(tree,inlineRuleMatch.rule.parse());

\t\t\t// Look for the next inline rule

\t\t\tinlineRuleMatch = this.findNextMatch(this.inlineRules,this.pos);

\t\t\t// Look for the next terminator match

\t\t\tterminatorRegExp.lastIndex = this.pos;

\t\t\tterminatorMatch = terminatorRegExp.exec(this.source);

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Process the remaining text

\tif(this.pos < this.sourceLength) {

\t\tthis.pushTextWidget(tree,this.source.substr(this.pos));

\t}

\tthis.pos = this.sourceLength;

\treturn tree;

};



/*

Push a text widget onto an array, respecting the configTrimWhiteSpace setting

*/

WikiParser.prototype.pushTextWidget = function(array,text) {

\tif(this.configTrimWhiteSpace) {

\t\ttext = $tw.utils.trim(text);

\t}

\tif(text) {

\t\tarray.push({type: \"text\", text: text});\t\t

\t}

};



/*

Parse zero or more class specifiers `.classname`

*/

WikiParser.prototype.parseClasses = function() {

\tvar classRegExp = /\\.([^\\s\\.]+)/mg,

\t\tclassNames = [];

\tclassRegExp.lastIndex = this.pos;

\tvar match = classRegExp.exec(this.source);

\twhile(match && match.index === this.pos) {

\t\tthis.pos = match.index + match[0].length;

\t\tclassNames.push(match[1]);

\t\tmatch = classRegExp.exec(this.source);

\t}

\treturn classNames;

};



/*

Amend the rules used by this instance of the parser

\ttype: `only` keeps just the named rules, `except` keeps all but the named rules

\tnames: array of rule names

*/

WikiParser.prototype.amendRules = function(type,names) {

\tnames = names || [];

\t// Define the filter function

\tvar target;

\tif(type === \"only\") {

\t\ttarget = true;

\t} else if(type === \"except\") {

\t\ttarget = false;

\t} else {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Define a function to process each of our rule arrays

\tvar processRuleArray = function(ruleArray) {

\t\tfor(var t=ruleArray.length-1; t>=0; t--) {

\t\t\tif((names.indexOf(ruleArray[t].rule.name) === -1) === target) {

\t\t\t\truleArray.splice(t,1);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t};

\t// Process each rule array

\tprocessRuleArray(this.pragmaRules);

\tprocessRuleArray(this.blockRules);

\tprocessRuleArray(this.inlineRules);

};



exports[\"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\"] = WikiParser;



})();



", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "parser" }, "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/wikirulebase.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/wikirulebase.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/parsers/wikiparser/rules/wikirulebase.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



Base class for wiki parser rules



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

This constructor is always overridden with a blank constructor, and so shouldn't be used

*/

var WikiRuleBase = function() {

};



/*

To be overridden by individual rules

*/

WikiRuleBase.prototype.init = function(parser) {

\tthis.parser = parser;

};



/*

Default implementation of findNextMatch uses RegExp matching

*/

WikiRuleBase.prototype.findNextMatch = function(startPos) {

\tthis.matchRegExp.lastIndex = startPos;

\tthis.match = this.matchRegExp.exec(this.parser.source);

\treturn this.match ? this.match.index : undefined;

};



exports.WikiRuleBase = WikiRuleBase;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/pluginswitcher.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/pluginswitcher.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/pluginswitcher.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



Manages switching plugins for themes and languages.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

options:

wiki: wiki store to be used

pluginType: type of plugin to be switched

controllerTitle: title of tiddler used to control switching of this resource

defaultPlugins: array of default plugins to be used if nominated plugin isn't found

onSwitch: callback when plugin is switched (single parameter is array of plugin titles)

*/

function PluginSwitcher(options) {

\tthis.wiki = options.wiki;

\tthis.pluginType = options.pluginType;

\tthis.controllerTitle = options.controllerTitle;

\tthis.defaultPlugins = options.defaultPlugins || [];

\tthis.onSwitch = options.onSwitch;

\t// Switch to the current plugin

\tthis.switchPlugins();

\t// Listen for changes to the selected plugin

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(changes,self.controllerTitle)) {

\t\t\tself.switchPlugins();

\t\t}

\t});

}



PluginSwitcher.prototype.switchPlugins = function() {

\t// Get the name of the current theme

\tvar selectedPluginTitle = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(this.controllerTitle);

\t// If it doesn't exist, then fallback to one of the default themes

\tvar index = 0;

\twhile(!this.wiki.getTiddler(selectedPluginTitle) && index < this.defaultPlugins.length) {

\t\tselectedPluginTitle = this.defaultPlugins[index++];

\t}

\t// Accumulate the titles of the plugins that we need to load

\tvar plugins = [],

\t\tself = this,

\t\taccumulatePlugin = function(title) {

\t\t\tvar tiddler = self.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\t\tif(tiddler && tiddler.isPlugin() && plugins.indexOf(title) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tplugins.push(title);

\t\t\t\tvar pluginInfo = JSON.parse(self.wiki.getTiddlerText(title)),

\t\t\t\t\tdependents = $tw.utils.parseStringArray(tiddler.fields.dependents || \"\");

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(dependents,function(title) {

\t\t\t\t\taccumulatePlugin(title);

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t}

\t\t};

\taccumulatePlugin(selectedPluginTitle);

\t// Read the plugin info for the incoming plugins

\tvar changes = $tw.wiki.readPluginInfo(plugins);

\t// Unregister any existing theme tiddlers

\tvar unregisteredTiddlers = $tw.wiki.unregisterPluginTiddlers(this.pluginType);

\t// Register any new theme tiddlers

\tvar registeredTiddlers = $tw.wiki.registerPluginTiddlers(this.pluginType,plugins);

\t// Unpack the current theme tiddlers

\t$tw.wiki.unpackPluginTiddlers();

\t// Call the switch handler

\tif(this.onSwitch) {

\t\tthis.onSwitch(plugins);

\t}

};



exports.PluginSwitcher = PluginSwitcher;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/saver-handler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/saver-handler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/saver-handler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



The saver handler tracks changes to the store and handles saving the entire wiki via saver modules.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Instantiate the saver handler with the following options:

wiki: wiki to be synced

dirtyTracking: true if dirty tracking should be performed

*/

function SaverHandler(options) {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.wiki = options.wiki;

\tthis.dirtyTracking = options.dirtyTracking;

\tthis.preloadDirty = options.preloadDirty || [];

\tthis.pendingAutoSave = false;

\t// Make a logger

\tthis.logger = new $tw.utils.Logger(\"saver-handler\");

\t// Initialise our savers

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\tthis.initSavers();

\t}

\t// Only do dirty tracking if required

\tif($tw.browser && this.dirtyTracking) {

\t\t// Compile the dirty tiddler filter

\t\tthis.filterFn = this.wiki.compileFilter(this.wiki.getTiddlerText(this.titleSyncFilter));

\t\t// Count of changes that have not yet been saved

\t\tvar filteredChanges = self.filterFn.call(self.wiki,function(iterator) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(self.preloadDirty,function(title) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar tiddler = self.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\t\t\t\titerator(tiddler,title);

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t});

\t\tthis.numChanges = filteredChanges.length;

\t\t// Listen out for changes to tiddlers

\t\tthis.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\t\t// Filter the changes so that we only count changes to tiddlers that we care about

\t\t\tvar filteredChanges = self.filterFn.call(self.wiki,function(iterator) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(changes,function(change,title) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar tiddler = self.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\t\t\t\titerator(tiddler,title);

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t});

\t\t\t// Adjust the number of changes

\t\t\tself.numChanges += filteredChanges.length;

\t\t\tself.updateDirtyStatus();

\t\t\t// Do any autosave if one is pending and there's no more change events

\t\t\tif(self.pendingAutoSave && self.wiki.getSizeOfTiddlerEventQueue() === 0) {

\t\t\t\t// Check if we're dirty

\t\t\t\tif(self.numChanges > 0) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.saveWiki({

\t\t\t\t\t\tmethod: \"autosave\",

\t\t\t\t\t\tdownloadType: \"text/plain\"

\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tself.pendingAutoSave = false;

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen for the autosave event

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-auto-save-wiki\",function(event) {

\t\t\t// Do the autosave unless there are outstanding tiddler change events

\t\t\tif(self.wiki.getSizeOfTiddlerEventQueue() === 0) {

\t\t\t\t// Check if we're dirty

\t\t\t\tif(self.numChanges > 0) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.saveWiki({

\t\t\t\t\t\tmethod: \"autosave\",

\t\t\t\t\t\tdownloadType: \"text/plain\"

\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t// Otherwise put ourselves in the \"pending autosave\" state and wait for the change event before we do the autosave

\t\t\t\tself.pendingAutoSave = true;

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\t// Set up our beforeunload handler

\t\t$tw.addUnloadTask(function(event) {

\t\t\tvar confirmationMessage;

\t\t\tif(self.isDirty()) {

\t\t\t\tconfirmationMessage = $tw.language.getString(\"UnsavedChangesWarning\");

\t\t\t\tevent.returnValue = confirmationMessage; // Gecko

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn confirmationMessage;

\t\t});

\t}

\t// Install the save action handlers

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-save-wiki\",function(event) {

\t\t\tself.saveWiki({

\t\t\t\ttemplate: event.param,

\t\t\t\tdownloadType: \"text/plain\",

\t\t\t\tvariables: event.paramObject

\t\t\t});

\t\t});

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-download-file\",function(event) {

\t\t\tself.saveWiki({

\t\t\t\tmethod: \"download\",

\t\t\t\ttemplate: event.param,

\t\t\t\tdownloadType: \"text/plain\",

\t\t\t\tvariables: event.paramObject

\t\t\t});

\t\t});

\t}

}



SaverHandler.prototype.titleSyncFilter = \"$:/config/SaverFilter\";

SaverHandler.prototype.titleAutoSave = \"$:/config/AutoSave\";

SaverHandler.prototype.titleSavedNotification = \"$:/language/Notifications/Save/Done\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver modules and set them up

*/

SaverHandler.prototype.initSavers = function(moduleType) {

\tmoduleType = moduleType || \"saver\";

\t// Instantiate the available savers

\tthis.savers = [];

\tvar self = this;

\t$tw.modules.forEachModuleOfType(moduleType,function(title,module) {

\t\tif(module.canSave(self)) {

\t\t\tself.savers.push(module.create(self.wiki));

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Sort the savers into priority order

\tthis.savers.sort(function(a,b) {

\t\tif(a.info.priority < b.info.priority) {

\t\t\treturn -1;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tif(a.info.priority > b.info.priority) {

\t\t\t\treturn +1;

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\treturn 0;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

};



/*

Save the wiki contents. Options are:

\tmethod: \"save\", \"autosave\" or \"download\"

\ttemplate: the tiddler containing the template to save

\tdownloadType: the content type for the saved file

*/

SaverHandler.prototype.saveWiki = function(options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar self = this,

\t\tmethod = options.method || \"save\";

\t// Ignore autosave if disabled

\tif(method === \"autosave\" && ($tw.config.disableAutoSave || this.wiki.getTiddlerText(this.titleAutoSave,\"yes\") !== \"yes\")) {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\tvar\tvariables = options.variables || {},

\t\ttemplate = options.template || \"$:/core/save/all\",

\t\tdownloadType = options.downloadType || \"text/plain\",

\t\ttext = this.wiki.renderTiddler(downloadType,template,options),

\t\tcallback = function(err) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\talert($tw.language.getString(\"Error/WhileSaving\") + \":\

\

\" + err);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t// Clear the task queue if we're saving (rather than downloading)

\t\t\t\tif(method !== \"download\") {

\t\t\t\t\tself.numChanges = 0;

\t\t\t\t\tself.updateDirtyStatus();

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t$tw.notifier.display(self.titleSavedNotification);

\t\t\t\tif(options.callback) {

\t\t\t\t\toptions.callback();

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t};

\t// Call the highest priority saver that supports this method

\tfor(var t=this.savers.length-1; t>=0; t--) {

\t\tvar saver = this.savers[t];

\t\tif(saver.info.capabilities.indexOf(method) !== -1 && saver.save(text,method,callback,{variables: {filename: variables.filename}})) {

\t\t\tthis.logger.log(\"Saving wiki with method\",method,\"through saver\",saver.info.name);

\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn false;

};



/*

Checks whether the wiki is dirty (ie the window shouldn't be closed)

*/

SaverHandler.prototype.isDirty = function() {

\treturn this.numChanges > 0;

};



/*

Update the document body with the class \"tc-dirty\" if the wiki has unsaved/unsynced changes

*/

SaverHandler.prototype.updateDirtyStatus = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t$tw.utils.toggleClass(document.body,\"tc-dirty\",this.isDirty());

\t\t$tw.utils.each($tw.windows,function(win) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.toggleClass(win.document.body,\"tc-dirty\",self.isDirty());

\t\t});

\t}

};



exports.SaverHandler = SaverHandler;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/andtidwiki.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/andtidwiki.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/andtidwiki.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via the AndTidWiki Android app



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false, netscape: false, Components: false */

\"use strict\";



var AndTidWiki = function(wiki) {

};



AndTidWiki.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback,options) {

\tvar filename = options && options.variables ? options.variables.filename : null;

\tif (method === \"download\") {

\t\t// Support download

\t\tif (window.twi.saveDownload) {

\t\t\ttry {

\t\t\t\twindow.twi.saveDownload(text,filename);

\t\t\t} catch(err) {

\t\t\t\tif (err.message === \"Method not found\") {

\t\t\t\t\twindow.twi.saveDownload(text);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tvar link = document.createElement(\"a\");

\t\t\tlink.setAttribute(\"href\",\"data:text/plain,\" + encodeURIComponent(text));

\t\t\tif (filename) {

\t\t\t link.setAttribute(\"download\",filename);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tdocument.body.appendChild(link);

\t\t\tlink.click();

\t\t\tdocument.body.removeChild(link);

\t\t}

\t} else if (window.twi.saveWiki) {

\t\t// Direct save in Tiddloid

\t\twindow.twi.saveWiki(text);

\t} else {

\t\t// Get the pathname of this document

\t\tvar pathname = decodeURIComponent(document.location.toString().split(\"#\")[0]);

\t\t// Strip the file://

\t\tif(pathname.indexOf(\"file://\") === 0) {

\t\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(7);

\t\t}

\t\t// Strip any query or location part

\t\tvar p = pathname.indexOf(\"?\");

\t\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(0,p);

\t\t}

\t\tp = pathname.indexOf(\"#\");

\t\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(0,p);

\t\t}

\t\t// Save the file

\t\twindow.twi.saveFile(pathname,text);

\t}

\t// Call the callback

\tcallback(null);

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

AndTidWiki.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"andtidwiki\",

\tpriority: 1600,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\", \"download\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn !!window.twi && !!window.twi.saveFile;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new AndTidWiki(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/beaker.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/beaker.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/beaker.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Saves files using the Beaker browser's (https://beakerbrowser.com) Dat protocol (https://datproject.org/)

Compatible with beaker >= V0.7.2



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Set up the saver

*/

var BeakerSaver = function(wiki) {

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

};



BeakerSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\tvar dat = new DatArchive(\"\" + window.location),

\t\tpathname = (\"\" + window.location.pathname).split(\"#\")[0];

\tdat.stat(pathname).then(function(value) {

\t\tif(value.isDirectory()) {

\t\t\tpathname = pathname + \"/index.html\";

\t\t}

\t\tdat.writeFile(pathname,text,\"utf8\").then(function(value) {

\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t},function(reason) {

\t\t\tcallback(\"Beaker Saver Write Error: \" + reason);

\t\t});

\t},function(reason) {

\t\tcallback(\"Beaker Saver Stat Error: \" + reason);

\t});

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

BeakerSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"beaker\",

\tpriority: 3000,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn !!window.DatArchive && location.protocol===\"dat:\";

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new BeakerSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/custom.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/custom.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/custom.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Looks for `window.$tw.customSaver` first on the current window, then

on the parent window (of an iframe). If present, the saver must define

\tsave: function(text,method,callback) { ... }

and the saver may define

\tpriority: number

\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var findSaver = function(window) {

\ttry {

\t\treturn window && window.$tw && window.$tw.customSaver;

\t} catch (err) {

\t\t// Catching the exception is the most reliable way to detect cross-origin iframe errors.

\t\t// For example, instead of saying that `window.parent.$tw` is undefined, Firefox will throw

\t\t// Uncaught DOMException: Permission denied to access property \"$tw\" on cross-origin object

\t\tconsole.log({ msg: \"custom saver is disabled\", reason: err });

\t\treturn null;

\t}

}

var saver = findSaver(window) || findSaver(window.parent) || {};



var CustomSaver = function(wiki) {

};



CustomSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\treturn saver.save(text, method, callback);

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

CustomSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"custom\",

\tpriority: saver.priority || 4000,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\",\"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn !!(saver.save);

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new CustomSaver(wiki);

};

})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/download.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/download.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/download.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via HTML5's download APIs



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var DownloadSaver = function(wiki) {

};



DownloadSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\t// Get the current filename

\tvar filename = options.variables.filename;

\tif(!filename) {

\t\tvar p = document.location.pathname.lastIndexOf(\"/\");

\t\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\t\t// We decode the pathname because document.location is URL encoded by the browser

\t\t\tfilename = decodeURIComponent(document.location.pathname.substr(p+1));

\t\t}

\t}

\tif(!filename) {

\t\tfilename = \"tiddlywiki.html\";

\t}

\t// Set up the link

\tvar link = document.createElement(\"a\");

\tif(Blob !== undefined) {

\t\tvar blob = new Blob([text], {type: \"text/html\"});

\t\tlink.setAttribute(\"href\", URL.createObjectURL(blob));

\t} else {

\t\tlink.setAttribute(\"href\",\"data:text/html,\" + encodeURIComponent(text));

\t}

\tlink.setAttribute(\"download\",filename);

\tdocument.body.appendChild(link);

\tlink.click();

\tdocument.body.removeChild(link);

\t// Callback that we succeeded

\tcallback(null);

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

DownloadSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"download\",

\tpriority: 100

};



Object.defineProperty(DownloadSaver.prototype.info, \"capabilities\", {

\tget: function() {

\t\tvar capabilities = [\"save\", \"download\"];

\t\tif(($tw.wiki.getTextReference(\"$:/config/DownloadSaver/AutoSave\") || \"\").toLowerCase() === \"yes\") {

\t\t\tcapabilities.push(\"autosave\");

\t\t}

\t\treturn capabilities;

\t}

});



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn document.createElement(\"a\").download !== undefined;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new DownloadSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/fsosaver.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/fsosaver.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/fsosaver.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via MS FileSystemObject ActiveXObject



Note: Since TiddlyWiki's markup contains the MOTW, the FileSystemObject normally won't be available.

However, if the wiki is loaded as an .HTA file (Windows HTML Applications) then the FSO can be used.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var FSOSaver = function(wiki) {

};



FSOSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\t// Get the pathname of this document

\tvar pathname = unescape(document.location.pathname);

\t// Test for a Windows path of the form /x:\\blah...

\tif(/^\\/[A-Z]\\:\\\\[^\\\\]+/i.test(pathname)) {\t// ie: ^/[a-z]:/[^/]+

\t\t// Remove the leading slash

\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(1);

\t} else if(document.location.hostname !== \"\" && /^\\/\\\\[^\\\\]+\\\\[^\\\\]+/i.test(pathname)) {\t// test for \\\\server\\share\\blah... - ^/[^/]+/[^/]+

\t\t// Remove the leading slash

\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(1);

\t\t// reconstruct UNC path

\t\tpathname = \"\\\\\\\\\" + document.location.hostname + pathname;

\t} else {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\t// Save the file (as UTF-16)

\tvar fso = new ActiveXObject(\"Scripting.FileSystemObject\");

\tvar file = fso.OpenTextFile(pathname,2,-1,-1);

\tfile.Write(text);

\tfile.Close();

\t// Callback that we succeeded

\tcallback(null);

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

FSOSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"FSOSaver\",

\tpriority: 120,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\ttry {

\t\treturn (window.location.protocol === \"file:\") && !!(new ActiveXObject(\"Scripting.FileSystemObject\"));

\t} catch(e) { return false; }

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new FSOSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/gitea.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/gitea.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/gitea.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Saves wiki by pushing a commit to the gitea



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var GiteaSaver = function(wiki) {

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

};



GiteaSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tusername = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/Gitea/Username\"),

\t\tpassword = $tw.utils.getPassword(\"Gitea\"),

\t\trepo = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/Gitea/Repo\"),

\t\tpath = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/Gitea/Path\",\"\"),

\t\tfilename = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/Gitea/Filename\"),

\t\tbranch = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/Gitea/Branch\") || \"master\",

\t\tendpoint = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/Gitea/ServerURL\") || \"https://gitea\",

\t\theaders = {

\t\t\t\"Accept\": \"application/json\",

\t\t\t\"Content-Type\": \"application/json;charset=UTF-8\",

\t\t\t\"Authorization\": \"token \" + password

\t\t};

\t// Bail if we don't have everything we need

\tif(!username || !password || !repo || !filename) {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\t// Make sure the path start and ends with a slash

\tif(path.substring(0,1) !== \"/\") {

\t\tpath = \"/\" + path;

\t}

\tif(path.substring(path.length - 1) !== \"/\") {

\t\tpath = path + \"/\";

\t}

\t// Compose the base URI

\tvar uri = endpoint + \"/repos/\" + repo + \"/contents\" + path;

\t// Perform a get request to get the details (inc shas) of files in the same path as our file

\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\turl: uri,

\t\ttype: \"GET\",

\t\theaders: headers,

\t\tdata: {

\t\t\tref: branch

\t\t},

\t\tcallback: function(err,getResponseDataJson,xhr) {

\t\t\tvar getResponseData,sha = \"\";

\t\t\tif(err && xhr.status !== 404) {

\t\t\t\treturn callback(err);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tvar use_put = true;

\t\t\tif(xhr.status !== 404) {

\t\t\t\tgetResponseData = JSON.parse(getResponseDataJson);

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(getResponseData,function(details) {

\t\t\t\t\tif(details.name === filename) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tsha = details.sha;

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\tif(sha === \"\"){

\t\t\t\t\tuse_put = false;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tvar data = {

\t\t\t\tmessage: $tw.language.getRawString(\"ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/CommitMessage\"),

\t\t\t\tcontent: $tw.utils.base64Encode(text),

\t\t\t\tsha: sha

\t\t\t};

\t\t\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\t\t\turl: endpoint + \"/repos/\" + repo + \"/branches/\" + branch,

\t\t\t\ttype: \"GET\",

\t\t\t\theaders: headers,

\t\t\t\tcallback: function(err,getResponseDataJson,xhr) {

\t\t\t\t\tif(xhr.status === 404) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tcallback(\"Please ensure the branch in the Gitea repo exists\");

\t\t\t\t\t}else{

\t\t\t\t\t\tdata[\"branch\"] = branch;

\t\t\t\t\t\tself.upload(uri + filename, use_put?\"PUT\":\"POST\", headers, data, callback);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn true;

};



GiteaSaver.prototype.upload = function(uri,method,headers,data,callback) {

\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\turl: uri,

\t\ttype: method,

\t\theaders: headers,

\t\tdata: JSON.stringify(data),

\t\tcallback: function(err,putResponseDataJson,xhr) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\treturn callback(err);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tvar putResponseData = JSON.parse(putResponseDataJson);

\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t}

\t});

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

GiteaSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"Gitea\",

\tpriority: 2000,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new GiteaSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/github.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/github.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/github.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Saves wiki by pushing a commit to the GitHub v3 REST API



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var GitHubSaver = function(wiki) {

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

};



GitHubSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tusername = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/GitHub/Username\"),

\t\tpassword = $tw.utils.getPassword(\"github\"),

\t\trepo = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/GitHub/Repo\"),

\t\tpath = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/GitHub/Path\",\"\"),

\t\tfilename = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/GitHub/Filename\"),

\t\tbranch = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/GitHub/Branch\") || \"main\",

\t\tendpoint = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/GitHub/ServerURL\") || \"https://api.github.com\",

\t\theaders = {

\t\t\t\"Accept\": \"application/vnd.github.v3+json\",

\t\t\t\"Content-Type\": \"application/json;charset=UTF-8\",

\t\t\t\"Authorization\": \"Basic \" + window.btoa(username + \":\" + password),

\t\t\t\"If-None-Match\": \"\"

\t\t};

\t// Bail if we don't have everything we need

\tif(!username || !password || !repo || !filename) {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\t// Make sure the path start and ends with a slash

\tif(path.substring(0,1) !== \"/\") {

\t\tpath = \"/\" + path;

\t}

\tif(path.substring(path.length - 1) !== \"/\") {

\t\tpath = path + \"/\";

\t}

\t// Compose the base URI

\tvar uri = endpoint + \"/repos/\" + repo + \"/contents\" + path;

\t// Perform a get request to get the details (inc shas) of files in the same path as our file

\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\turl: uri,

\t\ttype: \"GET\",

\t\theaders: headers,

\t\tdata: {

\t\t\tref: branch

\t\t},

\t\tcallback: function(err,getResponseDataJson,xhr) {

\t\t\tvar getResponseData,sha = \"\";

\t\t\tif(err && xhr.status !== 404) {

\t\t\t\treturn callback(err);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(xhr.status !== 404) {

\t\t\t\tgetResponseData = JSON.parse(getResponseDataJson);

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(getResponseData,function(details) {

\t\t\t\t\tif(details.name === filename) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tsha = details.sha;

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tvar data = {

\t\t\t\tmessage: $tw.language.getRawString(\"ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/CommitMessage\"),

\t\t\t\tcontent: $tw.utils.base64Encode(text),

\t\t\t\tbranch: branch,

\t\t\t\tsha: sha

\t\t\t};

\t\t\t// Perform a PUT request to save the file

\t\t\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\t\t\turl: uri + filename,

\t\t\t\ttype: \"PUT\",

\t\t\t\theaders: headers,

\t\t\t\tdata: JSON.stringify(data),

\t\t\t\tcallback: function(err,putResponseDataJson,xhr) {

\t\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\t\treturn callback(err);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\tvar putResponseData = JSON.parse(putResponseDataJson);

\t\t\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

GitHubSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"github\",

\tpriority: 2000,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new GitHubSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/gitlab.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/gitlab.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/gitlab.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Saves wiki by pushing a commit to the GitLab REST API



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: true */

\"use strict\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var GitLabSaver = function(wiki) {

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

};



GitLabSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\t/* See https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/api/repository_files.html */

\tvar self = this,

\t\tusername = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/GitLab/Username\"),

\t\tpassword = $tw.utils.getPassword(\"gitlab\"),

\t\trepo = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/GitLab/Repo\"),

\t\tpath = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/GitLab/Path\",\"\"),

\t\tfilename = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/GitLab/Filename\"),

\t\tbranch = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/GitLab/Branch\") || \"master\",

\t\tendpoint = this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/GitLab/ServerURL\") || \"https://gitlab.com/api/v4\",

\t\theaders = {

\t\t\t\"Content-Type\": \"application/json;charset=UTF-8\",

\t\t\t\"Private-Token\": password

\t\t};

\t// Bail if we don't have everything we need

\tif(!username || !password || !repo || !filename) {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\t// Make sure the path start and ends with a slash

\tif(path.substring(0,1) !== \"/\") {

\t\tpath = \"/\" + path;

\t}

\tif(path.substring(path.length - 1) !== \"/\") {

\t\tpath = path + \"/\";

\t}

\t// Compose the base URI

\tvar uri = endpoint + \"/projects/\" + encodeURIComponent(repo) + \"/repository/\";

\t// Perform a get request to get the details (inc shas) of files in the same path as our file

\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\turl: uri + \"tree/?path=\" + encodeURIComponent(path.replace(/^\\/+|\\/$/g, '')) + \"&branch=\" + encodeURIComponent(branch.replace(/^\\/+|\\/$/g, '')),

\t\ttype: \"GET\",

\t\theaders: headers,

\t\tcallback: function(err,getResponseDataJson,xhr) {

\t\t\tvar getResponseData,sha = \"\";

\t\t\tif(err && xhr.status !== 404) {

\t\t\t\treturn callback(err);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tvar requestType = \"POST\";

\t\t\tif(xhr.status !== 404) {

\t\t\t\tgetResponseData = JSON.parse(getResponseDataJson);

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(getResponseData,function(details) {

\t\t\t\t\tif(details.name === filename) {

\t\t\t\t\t\trequestType = \"PUT\";

\t\t\t\t\t\tsha = details.sha;

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tvar data = {

\t\t\t\tcommit_message: $tw.language.getRawString(\"ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/CommitMessage\"),

\t\t\t\tcontent: text,

\t\t\t\tbranch: branch,

\t\t\t\tsha: sha

\t\t\t};

\t\t\t// Perform a request to save the file

\t\t\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\t\t\turl: uri + \"files/\" + encodeURIComponent(path.replace(/^\\/+/, '') + filename),

\t\t\t\ttype: requestType,

\t\t\t\theaders: headers,

\t\t\t\tdata: JSON.stringify(data),

\t\t\t\tcallback: function(err,putResponseDataJson,xhr) {

\t\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\t\treturn callback(err);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\tvar putResponseData = JSON.parse(putResponseDataJson);

\t\t\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

GitLabSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"gitlab\",

\tpriority: 2000,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new GitLabSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/hyperdrive.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/hyperdrive.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/hyperdrive.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Saves files using the Hyperdrive Protocol (https://hypercore-protocol.org/#hyperdrive) Beaker browser beta-1.0 and later (https://beakerbrowser.com)

Compatible with beaker >= V1.0.0



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Set up the saver

*/

var HyperdriveSaver = function(wiki) {

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

};



HyperdriveSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\tvar dat = beaker.hyperdrive.drive(\"\" + window.location),

\t\tpathname = (\"\" + window.location.pathname).split(\"#\")[0];

\tdat.stat(pathname).then(function(value) {

\t\tif(value.isDirectory()) {

\t\t\tpathname = pathname + \"/index.html\";

\t\t}

\t\tdat.writeFile(pathname,text,\"utf8\").then(function(value) {

\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t},function(reason) {

\t\t\tcallback(\"Hyperdrive Saver Write Error: \" + reason);

\t\t});

\t},function(reason) {

\t\tcallback(\"Hyperdrive Saver Stat Error: \" + reason);

\t});

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

HyperdriveSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"beaker-1.x\",

\tpriority: 3000,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn !!window.beaker && !!beaker.hyperdrive && location.protocol===\"hyper:\";

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new HyperdriveSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/manualdownload.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/manualdownload.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/manualdownload.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via HTML5's download APIs



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Title of the tiddler containing the download message

var downloadInstructionsTitle = \"$:/language/Modals/Download\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var ManualDownloadSaver = function(wiki) {

};



ManualDownloadSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\t$tw.modal.display(downloadInstructionsTitle,{

\t\tdownloadLink: \"data:text/html,\" + encodeURIComponent(text)

\t});

\t// Callback that we succeeded

\tcallback(null);

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

ManualDownloadSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"manualdownload\",

\tpriority: 0,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"download\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new ManualDownloadSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/msdownload.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/msdownload.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/msdownload.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via window.navigator.msSaveBlob()



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var MsDownloadSaver = function(wiki) {

};



MsDownloadSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\t// Get the current filename

\tvar filename = \"tiddlywiki.html\",

\t\tp = document.location.pathname.lastIndexOf(\"/\");

\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\tfilename = document.location.pathname.substr(p+1);

\t}

\t// Set up the link

\tvar blob = new Blob([text], {type: \"text/html\"});

\twindow.navigator.msSaveBlob(blob,filename);

\t// Callback that we succeeded

\tcallback(null);

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

MsDownloadSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"msdownload\",

\tpriority: 110,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"download\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn !!window.navigator.msSaveBlob;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new MsDownloadSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/put.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/put.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/put.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Saves wiki by performing a PUT request to the server



Works with any server which accepts a PUT request

to the current URL, such as a WebDAV server.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Retrieve ETag if available

*/

var retrieveETag = function(self) {

\tvar headers = {

\t\tAccept: \"*/*;charset=UTF-8\"

\t};

\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\turl: self.uri(),

\t\ttype: \"HEAD\",

\t\theaders: headers,

\t\tcallback: function(err,data,xhr) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tvar etag = xhr.getResponseHeader(\"ETag\");

\t\t\tif(!etag) {

\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tself.etag = etag.replace(/^W\\//,\"\");

\t\t}

\t});

};





/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var PutSaver = function(wiki) {

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

\tvar self = this;

\tvar uri = this.uri();

\t// Async server probe. Until probe finishes, save will fail fast

\t// See also https://github.com/Jermolene/TiddlyWiki5/issues/2276

\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\turl: uri,

\t\ttype: \"OPTIONS\",

\t\tcallback: function(err,data,xhr) {

\t\t\t// Check DAV header http://www.webdav.org/specs/rfc2518.html#rfc.section.9.1

\t\t\tif(!err) {

\t\t\t\tself.serverAcceptsPuts = xhr.status === 200 && !!xhr.getResponseHeader(\"dav\");

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\tretrieveETag(this);

};



PutSaver.prototype.uri = function() {

\treturn document.location.toString().split(\"#\")[0];

};



// TODO: in case of edit conflict

// Prompt: Do you want to save over this? Y/N

// Merging would be ideal, and may be possible using future generic merge flow

PutSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\tif(!this.serverAcceptsPuts) {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\tvar self = this;

\tvar headers = {

\t\t\"Content-Type\": \"text/html;charset=UTF-8\"

\t};

\tif(this.etag) {

\t\theaders[\"If-Match\"] = this.etag;

\t}

\t$tw.utils.httpRequest({

\t\turl: this.uri(),

\t\ttype: \"PUT\",

\t\theaders: headers,

\t\tdata: text,

\t\tcallback: function(err,data,xhr) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t// response is textual: \"XMLHttpRequest error code: 412\"

\t\t\t\tvar status = Number(err.substring(err.indexOf(':') + 2, err.length))

\t\t\t\tif(status === 412) { // edit conflict

\t\t\t\t\tvar message = $tw.language.getString(\"Error/EditConflict\");

\t\t\t\t\tcallback(message);

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tcallback(err); // fail

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tself.etag = xhr.getResponseHeader(\"ETag\");

\t\t\t\tif(self.etag == null) {

\t\t\t\t\tretrieveETag(self);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tcallback(null); // success

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

PutSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"put\",

\tpriority: 2000,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\",\"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn /^https?:/.test(location.protocol);

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new PutSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/tiddlyfox.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/tiddlyfox.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/tiddlyfox.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via the TiddlyFox file extension



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false, netscape: false, Components: false */

\"use strict\";



var TiddlyFoxSaver = function(wiki) {

};



TiddlyFoxSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\tvar messageBox = document.getElementById(\"tiddlyfox-message-box\");

\tif(messageBox) {

\t\t// Get the pathname of this document

\t\tvar pathname = document.location.toString().split(\"#\")[0];

\t\t// Replace file://localhost/ with file:///

\t\tif(pathname.indexOf(\"file://localhost/\") === 0) {

\t\t\tpathname = \"file://\" + pathname.substr(16);

\t\t}

\t\t// Windows path file:///x:/blah/blah --> x:\\blah\\blah

\t\tif(/^file\\:\\/\\/\\/[A-Z]\\:\\//i.test(pathname)) {

\t\t\t// Remove the leading slash and convert slashes to backslashes

\t\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(8).replace(/\\//g,\"\\\\\");

\t\t// Firefox Windows network path file://///server/share/blah/blah --> //server/share/blah/blah

\t\t} else if(pathname.indexOf(\"file://///\") === 0) {

\t\t\tpathname = \"\\\\\\\\\" + unescape(pathname.substr(10)).replace(/\\//g,\"\\\\\");

\t\t// Mac/Unix local path file:///path/path --> /path/path

\t\t} else if(pathname.indexOf(\"file:///\") === 0) {

\t\t\tpathname = unescape(pathname.substr(7));

\t\t// Mac/Unix local path file:/path/path --> /path/path

\t\t} else if(pathname.indexOf(\"file:/\") === 0) {

\t\t\tpathname = unescape(pathname.substr(5));

\t\t// Otherwise Windows networth path file://server/share/path/path --> \\\\server\\share\\path\\path

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tpathname = \"\\\\\\\\\" + unescape(pathname.substr(7)).replace(new RegExp(\"/\",\"g\"),\"\\\\\");

\t\t}

\t\t// Create the message element and put it in the message box

\t\tvar message = document.createElement(\"div\");

\t\tmessage.setAttribute(\"data-tiddlyfox-path\",decodeURIComponent(pathname));

\t\tmessage.setAttribute(\"data-tiddlyfox-content\",text);

\t\tmessageBox.appendChild(message);

\t\t// Add an event handler for when the file has been saved

\t\tmessage.addEventListener(\"tiddlyfox-have-saved-file\",function(event) {

\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t}, false);

\t\t// Create and dispatch the custom event to the extension

\t\tvar event = document.createEvent(\"Events\");

\t\tevent.initEvent(\"tiddlyfox-save-file\",true,false);

\t\tmessage.dispatchEvent(event);

\t\treturn true;

\t} else {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

TiddlyFoxSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"tiddlyfox\",

\tpriority: 1500,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new TiddlyFoxSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/tiddlyie.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/tiddlyie.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/tiddlyie.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via Internet Explorer BHO extenion (TiddlyIE)



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var TiddlyIESaver = function(wiki) {

};



TiddlyIESaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\t// Check existence of TiddlyIE BHO extension (note: only works after document is complete)

\tif(typeof(window.TiddlyIE) != \"undefined\") {

\t\t// Get the pathname of this document

\t\tvar pathname = unescape(document.location.pathname);

\t\t// Test for a Windows path of the form /x:/blah...

\t\tif(/^\\/[A-Z]\\:\\/[^\\/]+/i.test(pathname)) {\t// ie: ^/[a-z]:/[^/]+ (is this better?: ^/[a-z]:/[^/]+(/[^/]+)*\\.[^/]+ )

\t\t\t// Remove the leading slash

\t\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(1);

\t\t\t// Convert slashes to backslashes

\t\t\tpathname = pathname.replace(/\\//g,\"\\\\\");

\t\t} else if(document.hostname !== \"\" && /^\\/[^\\/]+\\/[^\\/]+/i.test(pathname)) {\t// test for \\\\server\\share\\blah... - ^/[^/]+/[^/]+

\t\t\t// Convert slashes to backslashes

\t\t\tpathname = pathname.replace(/\\//g,\"\\\\\");

\t\t\t// reconstruct UNC path

\t\t\tpathname = \"\\\\\\\\\" + document.location.hostname + pathname;

\t\t} else return false;

\t\t// Prompt the user to save the file

\t\twindow.TiddlyIE.save(pathname, text);

\t\t// Callback that we succeeded

\t\tcallback(null);

\t\treturn true;

\t} else {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

TiddlyIESaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"tiddlyiesaver\",

\tpriority: 1500,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn (window.location.protocol === \"file:\");

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new TiddlyIESaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/twedit.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/twedit.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/twedit.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via the TWEdit iOS app



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false, netscape: false, Components: false */

\"use strict\";



var TWEditSaver = function(wiki) {

};



TWEditSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\t// Bail if we're not running under TWEdit

\tif(typeof DeviceInfo !== \"object\") {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\t// Get the pathname of this document

\tvar pathname = decodeURIComponent(document.location.pathname);

\t// Strip any query or location part

\tvar p = pathname.indexOf(\"?\");

\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(0,p);

\t}

\tp = pathname.indexOf(\"#\");

\tif(p !== -1) {

\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(0,p);

\t}

\t// Remove the leading \"/Documents\" from path

\tvar prefix = \"/Documents\";

\tif(pathname.indexOf(prefix) === 0) {

\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(prefix.length);

\t}

\t// Error handler

\tvar errorHandler = function(event) {

\t\t// Error

\t\tcallback($tw.language.getString(\"Error/SavingToTWEdit\") + \": \" + event.target.error.code);

\t};

\t// Get the file system

\twindow.requestFileSystem(LocalFileSystem.PERSISTENT,0,function(fileSystem) {

\t\t// Now we've got the filesystem, get the fileEntry

\t\tfileSystem.root.getFile(pathname, {create: true}, function(fileEntry) {

\t\t\t// Now we've got the fileEntry, create the writer

\t\t\tfileEntry.createWriter(function(writer) {

\t\t\t\twriter.onerror = errorHandler;

\t\t\t\twriter.onwrite = function() {

\t\t\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\t\twriter.position = 0;

\t\t\t\twriter.write(text);

\t\t\t},errorHandler);

\t\t}, errorHandler);

\t}, errorHandler);

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

TWEditSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"twedit\",

\tpriority: 1600,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new TWEditSaver(wiki);

};



/////////////////////////// Hack

// HACK: This ensures that TWEdit recognises us as a TiddlyWiki document

if($tw.browser) {

\twindow.version = {title: \"TiddlyWiki\"};

}



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/savers/upload.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/savers/upload.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/savers/upload.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: saver



Handles saving changes via upload to a server.



Designed to be compatible with BidiX's UploadPlugin at http://tiddlywiki.bidix.info/#UploadPlugin



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Select the appropriate saver module and set it up

*/

var UploadSaver = function(wiki) {

\tthis.wiki = wiki;

};



UploadSaver.prototype.save = function(text,method,callback) {

\t// Get the various parameters we need

\tvar backupDir = this.wiki.getTextReference(\"$:/UploadBackupDir\") || \".\",

\t\tusername = this.wiki.getTextReference(\"$:/UploadName\"),

\t\tpassword = $tw.utils.getPassword(\"upload\"),

\t\tuploadDir = this.wiki.getTextReference(\"$:/UploadDir\") || \".\",

\t\tuploadFilename = this.wiki.getTextReference(\"$:/UploadFilename\") || \"index.html\",

\t\turl = this.wiki.getTextReference(\"$:/UploadURL\");

\t// Bail out if we don't have the bits we need

\tif(!username || username.toString().trim() === \"\" || !password || password.toString().trim() === \"\") {

\t\treturn false;

\t}

\t// Construct the url if not provided

\tif(!url) {

\t\turl = \"http://\" + username + \".tiddlyspot.com/store.cgi\";

\t}

\t// Assemble the header

\tvar boundary = \"---------------------------\" + \"AaB03x\";\t

\tvar uploadFormName = \"UploadPlugin\";

\tvar head = [];

\thead.push(\"--\" + boundary + \"\\r\

Content-disposition: form-data; name=\\\"UploadPlugin\\\"\\r\

\");

\thead.push(\"backupDir=\" + backupDir + \";user=\" + username + \";password=\" + password + \";uploaddir=\" + uploadDir + \";;\");

\thead.push(\"\\r\

\" + \"--\" + boundary);

\thead.push(\"Content-disposition: form-data; name=\\\"userfile\\\"; filename=\\\"\" + uploadFilename + \"\\\"\");

\thead.push(\"Content-Type: text/html;charset=UTF-8\");

\thead.push(\"Content-Length: \" + text.length + \"\\r\

\");

\thead.push(\"\");

\t// Assemble the tail and the data itself

\tvar tail = \"\\r\

--\" + boundary + \"--\\r\

\",

\t\tdata = head.join(\"\\r\

\") + text + tail;

\t// Do the HTTP post

\tvar http = new XMLHttpRequest();

\thttp.open(\"POST\",url,true,username,password);

\thttp.setRequestHeader(\"Content-Type\",\"multipart/form-data; charset=UTF-8; boundary=\" + boundary);

\thttp.onreadystatechange = function() {

\t\tif(http.readyState == 4 && http.status == 200) {

\t\t\tif(http.responseText.substr(0,4) === \"0 - \") {

\t\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tcallback(http.responseText);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t};

\ttry {

\t\thttp.send(data);

\t} catch(ex) {

\t\treturn callback($tw.language.getString(\"Error/Caption\") + \":\" + ex);

\t}

\t$tw.notifier.display(\"$:/language/Notifications/Save/Starting\");

\treturn true;

};



/*

Information about this saver

*/

UploadSaver.prototype.info = {

\tname: \"upload\",

\tpriority: 2000,

\tcapabilities: [\"save\", \"autosave\"]

};



/*

Static method that returns true if this saver is capable of working

*/

exports.canSave = function(wiki) {

\treturn true;

};



/*

Create an instance of this saver

*/

exports.create = function(wiki) {

\treturn new UploadSaver(wiki);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "saver" }, "$:/core/modules/server/authenticators/basic.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/server/authenticators/basic.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/server/authenticators/basic.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: authenticator



Authenticator for WWW basic authentication



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



if($tw.node) {

\tvar util = require(\"util\"),

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\turl = require(\"url\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\");

}



function BasicAuthenticator(server) {

\tthis.server = server;

\tthis.credentialsData = [];

}



/*

Returns true if the authenticator is active, false if it is inactive, or a string if there is an error

*/

BasicAuthenticator.prototype.init = function() {

\t// Read the credentials data

\tthis.credentialsFilepath = this.server.get(\"credentials\");

\tif(this.credentialsFilepath) {

\t\tvar resolveCredentialsFilepath = path.resolve(this.server.boot.wikiPath,this.credentialsFilepath);

\t\tif(fs.existsSync(resolveCredentialsFilepath) && !fs.statSync(resolveCredentialsFilepath).isDirectory()) {

\t\t\tvar credentialsText = fs.readFileSync(resolveCredentialsFilepath,\"utf8\"),

\t\t\t\tcredentialsData = $tw.utils.parseCsvStringWithHeader(credentialsText);

\t\t\tif(typeof credentialsData === \"string\") {

\t\t\t\treturn \"Error: \" + credentialsData + \" reading credentials from '\" + resolveCredentialsFilepath + \"'\";

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tthis.credentialsData = credentialsData;

\t\t\t}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\treturn \"Error: Unable to load user credentials from '\" + resolveCredentialsFilepath + \"'\";

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Add the hardcoded username and password if specified

\tif(this.server.get(\"username\") && this.server.get(\"password\")) {

\t\tthis.credentialsData = this.credentialsData || [];

\t\tthis.credentialsData.push({

\t\t\tusername: this.server.get(\"username\"),

\t\t\tpassword: this.server.get(\"password\")

\t\t});

\t}

\treturn this.credentialsData.length > 0;

};



/*

Returns true if the request is authenticated and assigns the \"authenticatedUsername\" state variable.

Returns false if the request couldn't be authenticated having sent an appropriate response to the browser

*/

BasicAuthenticator.prototype.authenticateRequest = function(request,response,state) {

\t// Extract the incoming username and password from the request

\tvar header = request.headers.authorization || \"\";

\tif(!header && state.allowAnon) {

\t\t// If there's no header and anonymous access is allowed then we don't set authenticatedUsername

\t\treturn true;

\t}

\tvar token = header.split(/\\s+/).pop() || \"\",

\t\tauth = $tw.utils.base64Decode(token),

\t\tparts = auth.split(/:/),

\t\tincomingUsername = parts[0],

\t\tincomingPassword = parts[1];

\t// Check that at least one of the credentials matches

\tvar matchingCredentials = this.credentialsData.find(function(credential) {

\t\treturn credential.username === incomingUsername && credential.password === incomingPassword;

\t});

\tif(matchingCredentials) {

\t\t// If so, add the authenticated username to the request state

\t\tstate.authenticatedUsername = incomingUsername;

\t\treturn true;

\t} else {

\t\t// If not, return an authentication challenge

\t\tresponse.writeHead(401,\"Authentication required\",{

\t\t\t\"WWW-Authenticate\": 'Basic realm=\"Please provide your username and password to login to ' + state.server.servername + '\"'

\t\t});

\t\tresponse.end();

\t\treturn false;

\t}

};



exports.AuthenticatorClass = BasicAuthenticator;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "authenticator" }, "$:/core/modules/server/authenticators/header.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/server/authenticators/header.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/server/authenticators/header.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: authenticator



Authenticator for trusted header authentication



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



function HeaderAuthenticator(server) {

\tthis.server = server;

\tthis.header = server.get(\"authenticated-user-header\") ? server.get(\"authenticated-user-header\").toLowerCase() : undefined;

}



/*

Returns true if the authenticator is active, false if it is inactive, or a string if there is an error

*/

HeaderAuthenticator.prototype.init = function() {

\treturn !!this.header;

};



/*

Returns true if the request is authenticated and assigns the \"authenticatedUsername\" state variable.

Returns false if the request couldn't be authenticated having sent an appropriate response to the browser

*/

HeaderAuthenticator.prototype.authenticateRequest = function(request,response,state) {

\t// Otherwise, authenticate as the username in the specified header

\tvar username = request.headers[this.header];

\tif(!username && !state.allowAnon) {

\t\tresponse.writeHead(401,\"Authorization header required to login to '\" + state.server.servername + \"'\");

\t\tresponse.end();

\t\treturn false;

\t} else {

\t\t// authenticatedUsername will be undefined for anonymous users

\t\tstate.authenticatedUsername = username;

\t\treturn true;

\t}

};



exports.AuthenticatorClass = HeaderAuthenticator;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "authenticator" }, "$:/core/modules/server/routes/delete-tiddler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/server/routes/delete-tiddler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/server/routes/delete-tiddler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: route



DELETE /recipes/default/tiddlers/:title



\\*/

(function() {



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.method = \"DELETE\";



exports.path = /^\\/bags\\/default\\/tiddlers\\/(.+)$/;



exports.handler = function(request,response,state) {

\tvar title = decodeURIComponent(state.params[0]);

\tstate.wiki.deleteTiddler(title);

\tresponse.writeHead(204, \"OK\", {

\t\t\"Content-Type\": \"text/plain\"

\t});

\tresponse.end();

};



}());

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "route" }, "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-favicon.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-favicon.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/server/routes/get-favicon.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: route



GET /favicon.ico



\\*/

(function() {



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.method = \"GET\";



exports.path = /^\\/favicon.ico$/;



exports.handler = function(request,response,state) {

\tresponse.writeHead(200, {\"Content-Type\": \"image/x-icon\"});

\tvar buffer = state.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/favicon.ico\",\"\");

\tresponse.end(buffer,\"base64\");

};



}());

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "route" }, "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-file.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-file.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/server/routes/get-file.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: route



GET /files/:filepath



\\*/

(function() {



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.method = \"GET\";



exports.path = /^\\/files\\/(.+)$/;



exports.handler = function(request,response,state) {

\tvar path = require(\"path\"),

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\tutil = require(\"util\"),

\t\tsuppliedFilename = decodeURIComponent(state.params[0]),

\t\tfilename = path.resolve(state.boot.wikiPath,\"files\",suppliedFilename),

\t\textension = path.extname(filename);

\tfs.readFile(filename,function(err,content) {

\t\tvar status,content,type = \"text/plain\";

\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\tconsole.log(\"Error accessing file \" + filename + \": \" + err.toString());

\t\t\tstatus = 404;

\t\t\tcontent = \"File '\" + suppliedFilename + \"' not found\";

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tstatus = 200;

\t\t\tcontent = content;

\t\t\ttype = ($tw.config.fileExtensionInfo[extension] ? $tw.config.fileExtensionInfo[extension].type : \"application/octet-stream\");

\t\t}

\t\tresponse.writeHead(status,{

\t\t\t\"Content-Type\": type

\t\t});

\t\tresponse.end(content);

\t});

};



}());

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "route" }, "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-index.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-index.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/server/routes/get-index.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: route



GET /



\\*/

(function() {



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var zlib = require(\"zlib\");



exports.method = \"GET\";



exports.path = /^\\/$/;



exports.handler = function(request,response,state) {

\tvar acceptEncoding = request.headers[\"accept-encoding\"];

\tif(!acceptEncoding) {

\t\tacceptEncoding = \"\";

\t}

\tvar text = state.wiki.renderTiddler(state.server.get(\"root-render-type\"),state.server.get(\"root-tiddler\")),

\t\tresponseHeaders = {

\t\t\"Content-Type\": state.server.get(\"root-serve-type\")

\t};

\t/*

\tIf the gzip=yes flag for `listen` is set, check if the user agent permits

\tcompression. If so, compress our response. Note that we use the synchronous

\tfunctions from zlib to stay in the imperative style. The current `Server`

\tdoesn't depend on this, and we may just as well use the async versions.

\t*/

\tif(state.server.enableGzip) {

\t\tif (/\\bdeflate\\b/.test(acceptEncoding)) {

\t\t\tresponseHeaders[\"Content-Encoding\"] = \"deflate\";

\t\t\ttext = zlib.deflateSync(text);

\t\t} else if (/\\bgzip\\b/.test(acceptEncoding)) {

\t\t\tresponseHeaders[\"Content-Encoding\"] = \"gzip\";

\t\t\ttext = zlib.gzipSync(text);

\t\t}

\t}

\tresponse.writeHead(200,responseHeaders);

\tresponse.end(text);

};



}());

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "route" }, "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-login-basic.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-login-basic.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/server/routes/get-login-basic.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: route



GET /login-basic -- force a Basic Authentication challenge



\\*/

(function() {



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.method = \"GET\";



exports.path = /^\\/login-basic$/;



exports.handler = function(request,response,state) {

\tif(!state.authenticatedUsername) {

\t\t// Challenge if there's no username

\t\tresponse.writeHead(401,{

\t\t\t\"WWW-Authenticate\": 'Basic realm=\"Please provide your username and password to login to ' + state.server.servername + '\"'

\t\t});

\t\tresponse.end();\t\t

\t} else {

\t\t// Redirect to the root wiki if login worked

\t\tresponse.writeHead(302,{

\t\t\tLocation: \"/\"

\t\t});

\t\tresponse.end();

\t}

};



}());

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "route" }, "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-status.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-status.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/server/routes/get-status.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: route



GET /status



\\*/

(function() {



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.method = \"GET\";



exports.path = /^\\/status$/;



exports.handler = function(request,response,state) {

\tresponse.writeHead(200, {\"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"});

\tvar text = JSON.stringify({

\t\tusername: state.authenticatedUsername || state.server.get(\"anon-username\") || \"\",

\t\tanonymous: !state.authenticatedUsername,

\t\tread_only: !state.server.isAuthorized(\"writers\",state.authenticatedUsername),

\t\tspace: {

\t\t\trecipe: \"default\"

\t\t},

\t\ttiddlywiki_version: $tw.version

\t});

\tresponse.end(text,\"utf8\");

};



}());

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "route" }, "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-tiddler-html.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-tiddler-html.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/server/routes/get-tiddler-html.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: route



GET /:title



\\*/

(function() {



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.method = \"GET\";



exports.path = /^\\/([^\\/]+)$/;



exports.handler = function(request,response,state) {

\tvar title = decodeURIComponent(state.params[0]),

\t\ttiddler = state.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\tif(tiddler) {

\t\tvar renderType = tiddler.getFieldString(\"_render_type\"),

\t\t\trenderTemplate = tiddler.getFieldString(\"_render_template\");

\t\t// Tiddler fields '_render_type' and '_render_template' overwrite

\t\t// system wide settings for render type and template

\t\tif(state.wiki.isSystemTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\trenderType = renderType || state.server.get(\"system-tiddler-render-type\");

\t\t\trenderTemplate = renderTemplate || state.server.get(\"system-tiddler-render-template\");

\t\t} else {

\t\t\trenderType = renderType || state.server.get(\"tiddler-render-type\");

\t\t\trenderTemplate = renderTemplate || state.server.get(\"tiddler-render-template\");

\t\t}

\t\tvar text = state.wiki.renderTiddler(renderType,renderTemplate,{parseAsInline: true, variables: {currentTiddler: title}});

\t\t// Naughty not to set a content-type, but it's the easiest way to ensure the browser will see HTML pages as HTML, and accept plain text tiddlers as CSS or JS

\t\tresponse.writeHead(200);

\t\tresponse.end(text,\"utf8\");

\t} else {

\t\tresponse.writeHead(404);

\t\tresponse.end();

\t}

};



}());

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "route" }, "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-tiddler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-tiddler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/server/routes/get-tiddler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: route



GET /recipes/default/tiddlers/:title



\\*/

(function() {



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.method = \"GET\";



exports.path = /^\\/recipes\\/default\\/tiddlers\\/(.+)$/;



exports.handler = function(request,response,state) {

\tvar title = decodeURIComponent(state.params[0]),

\t\ttiddler = state.wiki.getTiddler(title),

\t\ttiddlerFields = {},

\t\tknownFields = [

\t\t\t\"bag\", \"created\", \"creator\", \"modified\", \"modifier\", \"permissions\", \"recipe\", \"revision\", \"tags\", \"text\", \"title\", \"type\", \"uri\"

\t\t];

\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddler.fields,function(field,name) {

\t\t\tvar value = tiddler.getFieldString(name);

\t\t\tif(knownFields.indexOf(name) !== -1) {

\t\t\t\ttiddlerFields[name] = value;

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\ttiddlerFields.fields = tiddlerFields.fields || {};

\t\t\t\ttiddlerFields.fields[name] = value;

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\ttiddlerFields.revision = state.wiki.getChangeCount(title);

\t\ttiddlerFields.bag = \"default\";

\t\ttiddlerFields.type = tiddlerFields.type || \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\";

\t\tresponse.writeHead(200, {\"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"});

\t\tresponse.end(JSON.stringify(tiddlerFields),\"utf8\");

\t} else {

\t\tresponse.writeHead(404);

\t\tresponse.end();

\t}

};



}());

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "route" }, "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-tiddlers-json.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/server/routes/get-tiddlers-json.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/server/routes/get-tiddlers-json.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: route



GET /recipes/default/tiddlers.json?filter=<filter>



\\*/

(function() {



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var DEFAULT_FILTER = \"[all[tiddlers]!is[system]sort[title]]\";



exports.method = \"GET\";



exports.path = /^\\/recipes\\/default\\/tiddlers.json$/;



exports.handler = function(request,response,state) {

\tvar filter = state.queryParameters.filter || DEFAULT_FILTER;

\tif(state.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/config/Server/AllowAllExternalFilters\") !== \"yes\") {

\t\tif(state.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/config/Server/ExternalFilters/\" + filter) !== \"yes\") {

\t\t\tconsole.log(\"Blocked attempt to GET /recipes/default/tiddlers.json with filter: \" + filter);

\t\t\tresponse.writeHead(403);

\t\t\tresponse.end();

\t\t\treturn;

\t\t}

\t}

\tif(state.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/config/SyncSystemTiddlersFromServer\") === \"no\") {

\t\tfilter += \"+[!is[system]]\";

\t}

\tvar excludeFields = (state.queryParameters.exclude || \"text\").split(\",\"),

\t\ttitles = state.wiki.filterTiddlers(filter);

\tresponse.writeHead(200, {\"Content-Type\": \"application/json\"});

\tvar tiddlers = [];

\t$tw.utils.each(titles,function(title) {

\t\tvar tiddler = state.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\tvar tiddlerFields = tiddler.getFieldStrings({exclude: excludeFields});

\t\t\ttiddlerFields.revision = state.wiki.getChangeCount(title);

\t\t\ttiddlerFields.type = tiddlerFields.type || \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\";

\t\t\ttiddlers.push(tiddlerFields);

\t\t}

\t});

\tvar text = JSON.stringify(tiddlers);

\tresponse.end(text,\"utf8\");

};



}());

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "route" }, "$:/core/modules/server/routes/put-tiddler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/server/routes/put-tiddler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/server/routes/put-tiddler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: route



PUT /recipes/default/tiddlers/:title



\\*/

(function() {



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.method = \"PUT\";



exports.path = /^\\/recipes\\/default\\/tiddlers\\/(.+)$/;



exports.handler = function(request,response,state) {

\tvar title = decodeURIComponent(state.params[0]),

\tfields = JSON.parse(state.data);

\t// Pull up any subfields in the `fields` object

\tif(fields.fields) {

\t\t$tw.utils.each(fields.fields,function(field,name) {

\t\t\tfields[name] = field;

\t\t});

\t\tdelete fields.fields;

\t}

\t// Remove any revision field

\tif(fields.revision) {

\t\tdelete fields.revision;

\t}

\tstate.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(state.wiki.getCreationFields(),fields,{title: title},state.wiki.getModificationFields()));

\tvar changeCount = state.wiki.getChangeCount(title).toString();

\tresponse.writeHead(204, \"OK\",{

\t\tEtag: \"\\\"default/\" + encodeURIComponent(title) + \"/\" + changeCount + \":\\\"\",

\t\t\"Content-Type\": \"text/plain\"

\t});

\tresponse.end();

};



}());

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "route" }, "$:/core/modules/server/server.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/server/server.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/server/server.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: library



Serve tiddlers over http



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



if($tw.node) {

\tvar util = require(\"util\"),

\t\tfs = require(\"fs\"),

\t\turl = require(\"url\"),

\t\tpath = require(\"path\"),

\t\tquerystring = require(\"querystring\");

}



/*

A simple HTTP server with regexp-based routes

options: variables - optional hashmap of variables to set (a misnomer - they are really constant parameters)

\t\t routes - optional array of routes to use

\t\t wiki - reference to wiki object

*/

function Server(options) {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.routes = options.routes || [];

\tthis.authenticators = options.authenticators || [];

\tthis.wiki = options.wiki;

\tthis.boot = options.boot || $tw.boot;

\tthis.servername = $tw.utils.transliterateToSafeASCII(this.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/SiteTitle\") || \"TiddlyWiki5\");

\t// Initialise the variables

\tthis.variables = $tw.utils.extend({},this.defaultVariables);

\tif(options.variables) {

\t\tfor(var variable in options.variables) {

\t\t\tif(options.variables[variable]) {

\t\t\t\tthis.variables[variable] = options.variables[variable];

\t\t\t}

\t\t}\t\t

\t}

\t$tw.utils.extend({},this.defaultVariables,options.variables);

\t// Initialise CSRF

\tthis.csrfDisable = this.get(\"csrf-disable\") === \"yes\";

\t// Initialize Gzip compression

\tthis.enableGzip = this.get(\"gzip\") === \"yes\";

\t// Initialise authorization

\tvar authorizedUserName = (this.get(\"username\") && this.get(\"password\")) ? this.get(\"username\") : \"(anon)\";

\tthis.authorizationPrincipals = {

\t\treaders: (this.get(\"readers\") || authorizedUserName).split(\",\").map($tw.utils.trim),

\t\twriters: (this.get(\"writers\") || authorizedUserName).split(\",\").map($tw.utils.trim)

\t}

\t// Load and initialise authenticators

\t$tw.modules.forEachModuleOfType(\"authenticator\", function(title,authenticatorDefinition) {

\t\t// console.log(\"Loading server route \" + title);

\t\tself.addAuthenticator(authenticatorDefinition.AuthenticatorClass);

\t});

\t// Load route handlers

\t$tw.modules.forEachModuleOfType(\"route\", function(title,routeDefinition) {

\t\t// console.log(\"Loading server route \" + title);

\t\tself.addRoute(routeDefinition);

\t});

\t// Initialise the http vs https

\tthis.listenOptions = null;

\tthis.protocol = \"http\";

\tvar tlsKeyFilepath = this.get(\"tls-key\"),

\t\ttlsCertFilepath = this.get(\"tls-cert\");

\tif(tlsCertFilepath && tlsKeyFilepath) {

\t\tthis.listenOptions = {

\t\t\tkey: fs.readFileSync(path.resolve(this.boot.wikiPath,tlsKeyFilepath),\"utf8\"),

\t\t\tcert: fs.readFileSync(path.resolve(this.boot.wikiPath,tlsCertFilepath),\"utf8\")

\t\t};

\t\tthis.protocol = \"https\";

\t}

\tthis.transport = require(this.protocol);

}



Server.prototype.defaultVariables = {

\tport: \"8080\",

\thost: \"127.0.0.1\",

\t\"root-tiddler\": \"$:/core/save/all\",

\t\"root-render-type\": \"text/plain\",

\t\"root-serve-type\": \"text/html\",

\t\"tiddler-render-type\": \"text/html\",

\t\"tiddler-render-template\": \"$:/core/templates/server/static.tiddler.html\",

\t\"system-tiddler-render-type\": \"text/plain\",

\t\"system-tiddler-render-template\": \"$:/core/templates/wikified-tiddler\",

\t\"debug-level\": \"none\",

\t\"gzip\": \"no\"

};



Server.prototype.get = function(name) {

\treturn this.variables[name];

};



Server.prototype.addRoute = function(route) {

\tthis.routes.push(route);

};



Server.prototype.addAuthenticator = function(AuthenticatorClass) {

\t// Instantiate and initialise the authenticator

\tvar authenticator = new AuthenticatorClass(this),

\t\tresult = authenticator.init();

\tif(typeof result === \"string\") {

\t\t$tw.utils.error(\"Error: \" + result);

\t} else if(result) {

\t\t// Only use the authenticator if it initialised successfully

\t\tthis.authenticators.push(authenticator);

\t}

};



Server.prototype.findMatchingRoute = function(request,state) {

\tfor(var t=0; t<this.routes.length; t++) {

\t\tvar potentialRoute = this.routes[t],

\t\t\tpathRegExp = potentialRoute.path,

\t\t\tpathname = state.urlInfo.pathname,

\t\t\tmatch;

\t\tif(state.pathPrefix) {

\t\t\tif(pathname.substr(0,state.pathPrefix.length) === state.pathPrefix) {

\t\t\t\tpathname = pathname.substr(state.pathPrefix.length) || \"/\";

\t\t\t\tmatch = potentialRoute.path.exec(pathname);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tmatch = false;

\t\t\t}

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tmatch = potentialRoute.path.exec(pathname);

\t\t}

\t\tif(match && request.method === potentialRoute.method) {

\t\t\tstate.params = [];

\t\t\tfor(var p=1; p<match.length; p++) {

\t\t\t\tstate.params.push(match[p]);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn potentialRoute;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn null;

};



Server.prototype.methodMappings = {

\t\"GET\": \"readers\",

\t\"OPTIONS\": \"readers\",

\t\"HEAD\": \"readers\",

\t\"PUT\": \"writers\",

\t\"POST\": \"writers\",

\t\"DELETE\": \"writers\"

};



/*

Check whether a given user is authorized for the specified authorizationType (\"readers\" or \"writers\"). Pass null or undefined as the username to check for anonymous access

*/

Server.prototype.isAuthorized = function(authorizationType,username) {

\tvar principals = this.authorizationPrincipals[authorizationType] || [];

\treturn principals.indexOf(\"(anon)\") !== -1 || (username && (principals.indexOf(\"(authenticated)\") !== -1 || principals.indexOf(username) !== -1));

}



Server.prototype.requestHandler = function(request,response,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\t// Compose the state object

\tvar self = this;

\tvar state = {};

\tstate.wiki = options.wiki || self.wiki;

\tstate.boot = options.boot || self.boot;

\tstate.server = self;

\tstate.urlInfo = url.parse(request.url);

\tstate.queryParameters = querystring.parse(state.urlInfo.query);

\tstate.pathPrefix = options.pathPrefix || this.get(\"path-prefix\") || \"\";

\t// Get the principals authorized to access this resource

\tvar authorizationType = this.methodMappings[request.method] || \"readers\";

\t// Check for the CSRF header if this is a write

\tif(!this.csrfDisable && authorizationType === \"writers\" && request.headers[\"x-requested-with\"] !== \"TiddlyWiki\") {

\t\tresponse.writeHead(403,\"'X-Requested-With' header required to login to '\" + this.servername + \"'\");

\t\tresponse.end();

\t\treturn;\t\t

\t}

\t// Check whether anonymous access is granted

\tstate.allowAnon = this.isAuthorized(authorizationType,null);

\t// Authenticate with the first active authenticator

\tif(this.authenticators.length > 0) {

\t\tif(!this.authenticators[0].authenticateRequest(request,response,state)) {

\t\t\t// Bail if we failed (the authenticator will have sent the response)

\t\t\treturn;

\t\t}\t\t

\t}

\t// Authorize with the authenticated username

\tif(!this.isAuthorized(authorizationType,state.authenticatedUsername)) {

\t\tresponse.writeHead(401,\"'\" + state.authenticatedUsername + \"' is not authorized to access '\" + this.servername + \"'\");

\t\tresponse.end();

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Find the route that matches this path

\tvar route = self.findMatchingRoute(request,state);

\t// Optionally output debug info

\tif(self.get(\"debug-level\") !== \"none\") {

\t\tconsole.log(\"Request path:\",JSON.stringify(state.urlInfo));

\t\tconsole.log(\"Request headers:\",JSON.stringify(request.headers));

\t\tconsole.log(\"authenticatedUsername:\",state.authenticatedUsername);

\t}

\t// Return a 404 if we didn't find a route

\tif(!route) {

\t\tresponse.writeHead(404);

\t\tresponse.end();

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Receive the request body if necessary and hand off to the route handler

\tif(route.bodyFormat === \"stream\" || request.method === \"GET\" || request.method === \"HEAD\") {

\t\t// Let the route handle the request stream itself

\t\troute.handler(request,response,state);

\t} else if(route.bodyFormat === \"string\" || !route.bodyFormat) {

\t\t// Set the encoding for the incoming request

\t\trequest.setEncoding(\"utf8\");

\t\tvar data = \"\";

\t\trequest.on(\"data\",function(chunk) {

\t\t\tdata += chunk.toString();

\t\t});

\t\trequest.on(\"end\",function() {

\t\t\tstate.data = data;

\t\t\troute.handler(request,response,state);

\t\t});

\t} else if(route.bodyFormat === \"buffer\") {

\t\tvar data = [];

\t\trequest.on(\"data\",function(chunk) {

\t\t\tdata.push(chunk);

\t\t});

\t\trequest.on(\"end\",function() {

\t\t\tstate.data = Buffer.concat(data);

\t\t\troute.handler(request,response,state);

\t\t})

\t} else {

\t\tresponse.writeHead(400,\"Invalid bodyFormat \" + route.bodyFormat + \" in route \" + route.method + \" \" + route.path.source);

\t\tresponse.end();

\t}

};



/*

Listen for requests

port: optional port number (falls back to value of \"port\" variable)

host: optional host address (falls back to value of \"host\" variable)

prefix: optional prefix (falls back to value of \"path-prefix\" variable)

*/

Server.prototype.listen = function(port,host,prefix) {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Handle defaults for port and host

\tport = port || this.get(\"port\");

\thost = host || this.get(\"host\");

\tprefix = prefix || this.get(\"path-prefix\") || \"\";

\t// Check for the port being a string and look it up as an environment variable

\tif(parseInt(port,10).toString() !== port) {

\t\tport = process.env[port] || 8080;

\t}

\t// Warn if required plugins are missing

\tif(!this.wiki.getTiddler(\"$:/plugins/tiddlywiki/tiddlyweb\") || !this.wiki.getTiddler(\"$:/plugins/tiddlywiki/filesystem\")) {

\t\t$tw.utils.warning(\"Warning: Plugins required for client-server operation (\\\"tiddlywiki/filesystem\\\" and \\\"tiddlywiki/tiddlyweb\\\") are missing from tiddlywiki.info file\");

\t}

\t// Create the server

\tvar server;

\tif(this.listenOptions) {

\t\tserver = this.transport.createServer(this.listenOptions,this.requestHandler.bind(this));

\t} else {

\t\tserver = this.transport.createServer(this.requestHandler.bind(this));

\t}

\t// Display the port number after we've started listening (the port number might have been specified as zero, in which case we will get an assigned port)

\tserver.on(\"listening\",function() {

\t\tvar address = server.address();

\t\t$tw.utils.log(\"Serving on \" + self.protocol + \"://\" + address.address + \":\" + address.port + prefix,\"brown/orange\");

\t\t$tw.utils.log(\"(press ctrl-C to exit)\",\"red\");

\t});

\t// Listen

\treturn server.listen(port,host);

};



exports.Server = Server;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "library" }, "$:/core/modules/browser-messaging.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/browser-messaging.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/browser-messaging.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Browser message handling



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"browser-messaging\";

exports.platforms = [\"browser\"];

exports.after = [\"startup\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



/*

Load a specified url as an iframe and call the callback when it is loaded. If the url is already loaded then the existing iframe instance is used

*/

function loadIFrame(url,callback) {

\t// Check if iframe already exists

\tvar iframeInfo = $tw.browserMessaging.iframeInfoMap[url];

\tif(iframeInfo) {

\t\t// We've already got the iframe

\t\tcallback(null,iframeInfo);

\t} else {

\t\t// Create the iframe and save it in the list

\t\tvar iframe = document.createElement(\"iframe\");

\t\tiframeInfo = {

\t\t\turl: url,

\t\t\tstatus: \"loading\",

\t\t\tdomNode: iframe

\t\t};

\t\t$tw.browserMessaging.iframeInfoMap[url] = iframeInfo;

\t\tsaveIFrameInfoTiddler(iframeInfo);

\t\t// Add the iframe to the DOM and hide it

\t\tiframe.style.display = \"none\";

\t\tiframe.setAttribute(\"library\",\"true\");

\t\tdocument.body.appendChild(iframe);

\t\t// Set up onload

\t\tiframe.onload = function() {

\t\t\tiframeInfo.status = \"loaded\";

\t\t\tsaveIFrameInfoTiddler(iframeInfo);

\t\t\tcallback(null,iframeInfo);

\t\t};

\t\tiframe.onerror = function() {

\t\t\tcallback(\"Cannot load iframe\");

\t\t};

\t\ttry {

\t\t\tiframe.src = url;

\t\t} catch(ex) {

\t\t\tcallback(ex);

\t\t}

\t}

}



/*

Unload library iframe for given url

*/

function unloadIFrame(url){

\t$tw.utils.each(document.getElementsByTagName('iframe'), function(iframe) {

\t\tif(iframe.getAttribute(\"library\") === \"true\" &&

\t\t iframe.getAttribute(\"src\") === url) {

\t\t\tiframe.parentNode.removeChild(iframe);

\t\t}

\t});

}



function saveIFrameInfoTiddler(iframeInfo) {

\t$tw.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler($tw.wiki.getCreationFields(),{

\t\ttitle: \"$:/temp/ServerConnection/\" + iframeInfo.url,

\t\ttext: iframeInfo.status,

\t\ttags: [\"$:/tags/ServerConnection\"],

\t\turl: iframeInfo.url

\t},$tw.wiki.getModificationFields()));

}



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Initialise the store of iframes we've created

\t$tw.browserMessaging = {

\t\tiframeInfoMap: {} // Hashmap by URL of {url:,status:\"loading/loaded\",domNode:}

\t};

\t// Listen for widget messages to control loading the plugin library

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-load-plugin-library\",function(event) {

\t\tvar paramObject = event.paramObject || {},

\t\t\turl = paramObject.url;

\t\tif(url) {

\t\t\tloadIFrame(url,function(err,iframeInfo) {

\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\talert($tw.language.getString(\"Error/LoadingPluginLibrary\") + \": \" + url);

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tiframeInfo.domNode.contentWindow.postMessage({

\t\t\t\t\t\tverb: \"GET\",

\t\t\t\t\t\turl: \"recipes/library/tiddlers.json\",

\t\t\t\t\t\tcookies: {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttype: \"save-info\",

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tinfoTitlePrefix: paramObject.infoTitlePrefix || \"$:/temp/RemoteAssetInfo/\",

\t\t\t\t\t\t\turl: url

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t},\"*\");

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Listen for widget messages to control unloading the plugin library

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-unload-plugin-library\",function(event) {

\t\tvar paramObject = event.paramObject || {},

\t\t\turl = paramObject.url;

\t\t$tw.browserMessaging.iframeInfoMap[url] = undefined;

\t\tif(url) {

\t\t\tunloadIFrame(url);

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(

\t\t\t\t$tw.wiki.filterTiddlers(\"[[$:/temp/ServerConnection/\" + url + \"]] [prefix[$:/temp/RemoteAssetInfo/\" + url + \"/]]\"),

\t\t\t\tfunction(title) {

\t\t\t\t\t$tw.wiki.deleteTiddler(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t);

\t\t}

\t});

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-load-plugin-from-library\",function(event) {

\t\tvar paramObject = event.paramObject || {},

\t\t\turl = paramObject.url,

\t\t\ttitle = paramObject.title;

\t\tif(url && title) {

\t\t\tloadIFrame(url,function(err,iframeInfo) {

\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\talert($tw.language.getString(\"Error/LoadingPluginLibrary\") + \": \" + url);

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tiframeInfo.domNode.contentWindow.postMessage({

\t\t\t\t\t\tverb: \"GET\",

\t\t\t\t\t\turl: \"recipes/library/tiddlers/\" + encodeURIComponent(title) + \".json\",

\t\t\t\t\t\tcookies: {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttype: \"save-tiddler\",

\t\t\t\t\t\t\turl: url

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t},\"*\");

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Listen for window messages from other windows

\twindow.addEventListener(\"message\",function listener(event){

\t\t// console.log(\"browser-messaging: \",document.location.toString())

\t\t// console.log(\"browser-messaging: Received message from\",event.origin);

\t\t// console.log(\"browser-messaging: Message content\",event.data);

\t\tswitch(event.data.verb) {

\t\t\tcase \"GET-RESPONSE\":

\t\t\t\tif(event.data.status.charAt(0) === \"2\") {

\t\t\t\t\tif(event.data.cookies) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tif(event.data.cookies.type === \"save-info\") {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tvar tiddlers = JSON.parse(event.data.body);

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t$tw.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler($tw.wiki.getCreationFields(),tiddler,{

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttitle: event.data.cookies.infoTitlePrefix + event.data.cookies.url + \"/\" + tiddler.title,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"original-title\": tiddler.title,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttext: \"\",

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttype: \"text/vnd.tiddlywiki\",

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"original-type\": tiddler.type,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"plugin-type\": undefined,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"original-plugin-type\": tiddler[\"plugin-type\"],

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"module-type\": undefined,

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"original-module-type\": tiddler[\"module-type\"],

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\ttags: [\"$:/tags/RemoteAssetInfo\"],

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"original-tags\": $tw.utils.stringifyList(tiddler.tags || []),

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\"server-url\": event.data.cookies.url

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t},$tw.wiki.getModificationFields()));

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t\t\t} else if(event.data.cookies.type === \"save-tiddler\") {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tvar tiddler = JSON.parse(event.data.body);

\t\t\t\t\t\t\t$tw.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(tiddler));

\t\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t},false);

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/commands.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/commands.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/commands.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Command processing



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"commands\";

exports.platforms = [\"node\"];

exports.after = [\"story\"];

exports.synchronous = false;



exports.startup = function(callback) {

\t// On the server, start a commander with the command line arguments

\tvar commander = new $tw.Commander(

\t\t$tw.boot.argv,

\t\tfunction(err) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\treturn $tw.utils.error(\"Error: \" + err);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tcallback();

\t\t},

\t\t$tw.wiki,

\t\t{output: process.stdout, error: process.stderr}

\t);

\tcommander.execute();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/CSSescape.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/CSSescape.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/CSSescape.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Polyfill for CSS.escape()



\\*/

(function(root,factory){

/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"css-escape\";

exports.platforms = [\"browser\"];

exports.after = [\"startup\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



/*! https://mths.be/cssescape v1.5.1 by @mathias | MIT license */

// https://github.com/umdjs/umd/blob/master/returnExports.js

exports.startup = factory(root);

}(typeof global != 'undefined' ? global : this, function(root) {



\tif (root.CSS && root.CSS.escape) {

\t\treturn;

\t}



\t// https://drafts.csswg.org/cssom/#serialize-an-identifier

\tvar cssEscape = function(value) {

\t\tif (arguments.length == 0) {

\t\t\tthrow new TypeError('`CSS.escape` requires an argument.');

\t\t}

\t\tvar string = String(value);

\t\tvar length = string.length;

\t\tvar index = -1;

\t\tvar codeUnit;

\t\tvar result = '';

\t\tvar firstCodeUnit = string.charCodeAt(0);

\t\twhile (++index < length) {

\t\t\tcodeUnit = string.charCodeAt(index);

\t\t\t// Note: there’s no need to special-case astral symbols, surrogate

\t\t\t// pairs, or lone surrogates.



\t\t\t// If the character is NULL (U+0000), then the REPLACEMENT CHARACTER

\t\t\t// (U+FFFD).

\t\t\tif (codeUnit == 0x0000) {

\t\t\t\tresult += '\\uFFFD';

\t\t\t\tcontinue;

\t\t\t}



\t\t\tif (

\t\t\t\t// If the character is in the range [\\1-\\1F] (U+0001 to U+001F) or is

\t\t\t\t// U+007F, […]

\t\t\t\t(codeUnit >= 0x0001 && codeUnit <= 0x001F) || codeUnit == 0x007F ||

\t\t\t\t// If the character is the first character and is in the range [0-9]

\t\t\t\t// (U+0030 to U+0039), […]

\t\t\t\t(index == 0 && codeUnit >= 0x0030 && codeUnit <= 0x0039) ||

\t\t\t\t// If the character is the second character and is in the range [0-9]

\t\t\t\t// (U+0030 to U+0039) and the first character is a `-` (U+002D), […]

\t\t\t\t(

\t\t\t\t\tindex == 1 &&

\t\t\t\t\tcodeUnit >= 0x0030 && codeUnit <= 0x0039 &&

\t\t\t\t\tfirstCodeUnit == 0x002D

\t\t\t\t)

\t\t\t) {

\t\t\t\t// https://drafts.csswg.org/cssom/#escape-a-character-as-code-point

\t\t\t\tresult += '\\\\' + codeUnit.toString(16) + ' ';

\t\t\t\tcontinue;

\t\t\t}



\t\t\tif (

\t\t\t\t// If the character is the first character and is a `-` (U+002D), and

\t\t\t\t// there is no second character, […]

\t\t\t\tindex == 0 &&

\t\t\t\tlength == 1 &&

\t\t\t\tcodeUnit == 0x002D

\t\t\t) {

\t\t\t\tresult += '\\\\' + string.charAt(index);

\t\t\t\tcontinue;

\t\t\t}



\t\t\t// If the character is not handled by one of the above rules and is

\t\t\t// greater than or equal to U+0080, is `-` (U+002D) or `_` (U+005F), or

\t\t\t// is in one of the ranges [0-9] (U+0030 to U+0039), [A-Z] (U+0041 to

\t\t\t// U+005A), or [a-z] (U+0061 to U+007A), […]

\t\t\tif (

\t\t\t\tcodeUnit >= 0x0080 ||

\t\t\t\tcodeUnit == 0x002D ||

\t\t\t\tcodeUnit == 0x005F ||

\t\t\t\tcodeUnit >= 0x0030 && codeUnit <= 0x0039 ||

\t\t\t\tcodeUnit >= 0x0041 && codeUnit <= 0x005A ||

\t\t\t\tcodeUnit >= 0x0061 && codeUnit <= 0x007A

\t\t\t) {

\t\t\t\t// the character itself

\t\t\t\tresult += string.charAt(index);

\t\t\t\tcontinue;

\t\t\t}



\t\t\t// Otherwise, the escaped character.

\t\t\t// https://drafts.csswg.org/cssom/#escape-a-character

\t\t\tresult += '\\\\' + string.charAt(index);



\t\t}

\t\treturn result;

\t};



\tif (!root.CSS) {

\t\troot.CSS = {};

\t}



\troot.CSS.escape = cssEscape;



}));

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/favicon.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/favicon.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/favicon.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Favicon handling



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"favicon\";

exports.platforms = [\"browser\"];

exports.after = [\"startup\"];

exports.synchronous = true;

\t\t

// Favicon tiddler

var FAVICON_TITLE = \"$:/favicon.ico\";



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Set up the favicon

\tsetFavicon();

\t// Reset the favicon when the tiddler changes

\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(changes,FAVICON_TITLE)) {

\t\t\tsetFavicon();

\t\t}

\t});

};



function setFavicon() {

\tvar tiddler = $tw.wiki.getTiddler(FAVICON_TITLE);

\tif(tiddler) {

\t\tvar faviconLink = document.getElementById(\"faviconLink\");

\t\tfaviconLink.setAttribute(\"href\",$tw.utils.makeDataUri(tiddler.fields.text,tiddler.fields.type,tiddler.fields._canonical_uri));

\t}

}



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/info.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/info.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/info.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Initialise $:/info tiddlers via $:/temp/info-plugin pseudo-plugin



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"info\";

exports.before = [\"startup\"];

exports.after = [\"load-modules\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



var TITLE_INFO_PLUGIN = \"$:/temp/info-plugin\";



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Function to bake the info plugin with new tiddlers

\tvar updateInfoPlugin = function(tiddlerFieldsArray) {

\t\t// Get the existing tiddlers

\t\tvar json = $tw.wiki.getTiddlerData(TITLE_INFO_PLUGIN,{tiddlers: {}});

\t\t// Add the new ones

\t\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlerFieldsArray,function(fields) {

\t\t\tif(fields && fields.title) {

\t\t\t\tjson.tiddlers[fields.title] = fields;

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\t// Bake the info tiddlers into a plugin. We use the non-standard plugin-type \"info\" because ordinary plugins are only registered asynchronously after being loaded dynamically

\t\tvar fields = {

\t\t\ttitle: TITLE_INFO_PLUGIN,

\t\t\ttype: \"application/json\",

\t\t\t\"plugin-type\": \"info\",

\t\t\ttext: JSON.stringify(json,null,$tw.config.preferences.jsonSpaces)

\t\t};

\t\t$tw.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(fields));



\t};

\t// Collect up the info tiddlers

\tvar tiddlerFieldsArray = [];

\t// Give each info module a chance to provide as many info tiddlers as they want as an array, and give them a callback for dynamically updating them

\t$tw.modules.forEachModuleOfType(\"info\",function(title,moduleExports) {

\t\tif(moduleExports && moduleExports.getInfoTiddlerFields) {

\t\t\tArray.prototype.push.apply(tiddlerFieldsArray,moduleExports.getInfoTiddlerFields(updateInfoPlugin));

\t\t}

\t});

\tupdateInfoPlugin(tiddlerFieldsArray);

\tvar changes = $tw.wiki.readPluginInfo([TITLE_INFO_PLUGIN]);

\t$tw.wiki.registerPluginTiddlers(\"info\",[TITLE_INFO_PLUGIN]);

\t$tw.wiki.unpackPluginTiddlers();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/load-modules.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/load-modules.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/load-modules.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Load core modules



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"load-modules\";

exports.synchronous = true;



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Load modules

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"utils\",$tw.utils);

\tif($tw.node) {

\t\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"utils-node\",$tw.utils);

\t}

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"global\",$tw);

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"config\",$tw.config);

\t$tw.Tiddler.fieldModules = $tw.modules.getModulesByTypeAsHashmap(\"tiddlerfield\");

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"tiddlermethod\",$tw.Tiddler.prototype);

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"wikimethod\",$tw.Wiki.prototype);

\t$tw.wiki.addIndexersToWiki();

\t$tw.modules.applyMethods(\"tiddlerdeserializer\",$tw.Wiki.tiddlerDeserializerModules);

\t$tw.macros = $tw.modules.getModulesByTypeAsHashmap(\"macro\");

\t$tw.wiki.initParsers();

\t$tw.Commander.initCommands();

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/password.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/password.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/password.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Password handling



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"password\";

exports.platforms = [\"browser\"];

exports.after = [\"startup\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



exports.startup = function() {

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-set-password\",function(event) {

\t\t$tw.passwordPrompt.createPrompt({

\t\t\tserviceName: $tw.language.getString(\"Encryption/PromptSetPassword\"),

\t\t\tnoUserName: true,

\t\t\tsubmitText: $tw.language.getString(\"Encryption/SetPassword\"),

\t\t\tcanCancel: true,

\t\t\trepeatPassword: true,

\t\t\tcallback: function(data) {

\t\t\t\tif(data) {

\t\t\t\t\t$tw.crypto.setPassword(data.password);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\treturn true; // Get rid of the password prompt

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t});

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-clear-password\",function(event) {

\t\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t\tif(!confirm($tw.language.getString(\"Encryption/ConfirmClearPassword\"))) {

\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\t$tw.crypto.setPassword(null);

\t});

\t// Ensure that $:/isEncrypted is maintained properly

\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(changes,\"$:/isEncrypted\")) {

\t\t\t$tw.crypto.updateCryptoStateTiddler();

\t\t}

\t});

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/plugins.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/plugins.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/plugins.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Startup logic concerned with managing plugins



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"plugins\";

exports.after = [\"load-modules\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



var TITLE_REQUIRE_RELOAD_DUE_TO_PLUGIN_CHANGE = \"$:/status/RequireReloadDueToPluginChange\";



var PREFIX_CONFIG_REGISTER_PLUGIN_TYPE = \"$:/config/RegisterPluginType/\";



exports.startup = function() {

\t$tw.wiki.addTiddler({title: TITLE_REQUIRE_RELOAD_DUE_TO_PLUGIN_CHANGE,text: \"no\"});

\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\t// Work out which of the changed tiddlers are plugins that we need to reregister

\t\tvar changesToProcess = [],

\t\t\trequireReloadDueToPluginChange = false;

\t\t$tw.utils.each(Object.keys(changes),function(title) {

\t\t\tvar tiddler = $tw.wiki.getTiddler(title),

\t\t\t\trequiresReload = $tw.wiki.doesPluginRequireReload(title);

\t\t\tif(requiresReload) {

\t\t\t\trequireReloadDueToPluginChange = true;

\t\t\t} else if(tiddler) {

\t\t\t\tvar pluginType = tiddler.fields[\"plugin-type\"];

\t\t\t\tif($tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(PREFIX_CONFIG_REGISTER_PLUGIN_TYPE + (tiddler.fields[\"plugin-type\"] || \"\"),\"no\") === \"yes\") {

\t\t\t\t\tchangesToProcess.push(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\t// Issue warning if any of the tiddlers require a reload

\t\tif(requireReloadDueToPluginChange) {

\t\t\t$tw.wiki.addTiddler({title: TITLE_REQUIRE_RELOAD_DUE_TO_PLUGIN_CHANGE,text: \"yes\"});

\t\t}

\t\t// Read or delete the plugin info of the changed tiddlers

\t\tif(changesToProcess.length > 0) {

\t\t\tvar changes = $tw.wiki.readPluginInfo(changesToProcess);

\t\t\tif(changes.modifiedPlugins.length > 0 || changes.deletedPlugins.length > 0) {

\t\t\t\tvar changedShadowTiddlers = {};

\t\t\t\t// Collect the shadow tiddlers of any deleted plugins

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(changes.deletedPlugins,function(pluginTitle) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar pluginInfo = $tw.wiki.getPluginInfo(pluginTitle);

\t\t\t\t\tif(pluginInfo) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(Object.keys(pluginInfo.tiddlers),function(title) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tchangedShadowTiddlers[title] = true;

\t\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t// Collect the shadow tiddlers of any modified plugins

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(changes.modifiedPlugins,function(pluginTitle) {

\t\t\t\t\tvar pluginInfo = $tw.wiki.getPluginInfo(pluginTitle);

\t\t\t\t\tif(pluginInfo) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(Object.keys(pluginInfo.tiddlers),function(title) {

\t\t\t\t\t\t\tchangedShadowTiddlers[title] = false;

\t\t\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t// (Re-)register any modified plugins

\t\t\t\t$tw.wiki.registerPluginTiddlers(null,changes.modifiedPlugins);

\t\t\t\t// Unregister any deleted plugins

\t\t\t\t$tw.wiki.unregisterPluginTiddlers(null,changes.deletedPlugins);

\t\t\t\t// Unpack the shadow tiddlers

\t\t\t\t$tw.wiki.unpackPluginTiddlers();

\t\t\t\t// Queue change events for the changed shadow tiddlers

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(Object.keys(changedShadowTiddlers),function(title) {

\t\t\t\t\t$tw.wiki.enqueueTiddlerEvent(title,changedShadowTiddlers[title]);

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/render.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/render.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/render.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Title, stylesheet and page rendering



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"render\";

exports.platforms = [\"browser\"];

exports.after = [\"story\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



// Default story and history lists

var PAGE_TITLE_TITLE = \"$:/core/wiki/title\";

var PAGE_STYLESHEET_TITLE = \"$:/core/ui/PageStylesheet\";

var PAGE_TEMPLATE_TITLE = \"$:/core/ui/RootTemplate\";



// Time (in ms) that we defer refreshing changes to draft tiddlers

var DRAFT_TIDDLER_TIMEOUT_TITLE = \"$:/config/Drafts/TypingTimeout\";

var THROTTLE_REFRESH_TIMEOUT = 400;



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Set up the title

\t$tw.titleWidgetNode = $tw.wiki.makeTranscludeWidget(PAGE_TITLE_TITLE,{document: $tw.fakeDocument, parseAsInline: true});

\t$tw.titleContainer = $tw.fakeDocument.createElement(\"div\");

\t$tw.titleWidgetNode.render($tw.titleContainer,null);

\tdocument.title = $tw.titleContainer.textContent;

\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\tif($tw.titleWidgetNode.refresh(changes,$tw.titleContainer,null)) {

\t\t\tdocument.title = $tw.titleContainer.textContent;

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Set up the styles

\t$tw.styleWidgetNode = $tw.wiki.makeTranscludeWidget(PAGE_STYLESHEET_TITLE,{document: $tw.fakeDocument});

\t$tw.styleContainer = $tw.fakeDocument.createElement(\"style\");

\t$tw.styleWidgetNode.render($tw.styleContainer,null);

\t$tw.styleElement = document.createElement(\"style\");

\t$tw.styleElement.innerHTML = $tw.styleContainer.textContent;

\tdocument.head.insertBefore($tw.styleElement,document.head.firstChild);

\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",$tw.perf.report(\"styleRefresh\",function(changes) {

\t\tif($tw.styleWidgetNode.refresh(changes,$tw.styleContainer,null)) {

\t\t\t$tw.styleElement.innerHTML = $tw.styleContainer.textContent;

\t\t}

\t}));

\t// Display the $:/core/ui/PageTemplate tiddler to kick off the display

\t$tw.perf.report(\"mainRender\",function() {

\t\t$tw.pageWidgetNode = $tw.wiki.makeTranscludeWidget(PAGE_TEMPLATE_TITLE,{document: document, parentWidget: $tw.rootWidget, recursionMarker: \"no\"});

\t\t$tw.pageContainer = document.createElement(\"div\");

\t\t$tw.utils.addClass($tw.pageContainer,\"tc-page-container-wrapper\");

\t\tdocument.body.insertBefore($tw.pageContainer,document.body.firstChild);

\t\t$tw.pageWidgetNode.render($tw.pageContainer,null);

\t\t$tw.hooks.invokeHook(\"th-page-refreshed\");

\t})();

\t// Remove any splash screen elements

\tvar removeList = document.querySelectorAll(\".tc-remove-when-wiki-loaded\");

\t$tw.utils.each(removeList,function(removeItem) {

\t\tif(removeItem.parentNode) {

\t\t\tremoveItem.parentNode.removeChild(removeItem);

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Prepare refresh mechanism

\tvar deferredChanges = Object.create(null),

\t\ttimerId;

\tfunction refresh() {

\t\t// Process the refresh

\t\t$tw.hooks.invokeHook(\"th-page-refreshing\");

\t\t$tw.pageWidgetNode.refresh(deferredChanges);

\t\tdeferredChanges = Object.create(null);

\t\t$tw.hooks.invokeHook(\"th-page-refreshed\");

\t}

\t// Add the change event handler

\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",$tw.perf.report(\"mainRefresh\",function(changes) {

\t\t// Check if only tiddlers that are throttled have changed

\t\tvar onlyThrottledTiddlersHaveChanged = true;

\t\tfor(var title in changes) {

\t\t\tvar tiddler = $tw.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\t\tif(!tiddler || !(tiddler.hasField(\"draft.of\") || tiddler.hasField(\"throttle.refresh\"))) {

\t\t\t\tonlyThrottledTiddlersHaveChanged = false;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\t// Defer the change if only drafts have changed

\t\tif(timerId) {

\t\t\tclearTimeout(timerId);

\t\t}

\t\ttimerId = null;

\t\tif(onlyThrottledTiddlersHaveChanged) {

\t\t\tvar timeout = parseInt($tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(DRAFT_TIDDLER_TIMEOUT_TITLE,\"\"),10);

\t\t\tif(isNaN(timeout)) {

\t\t\t\ttimeout = THROTTLE_REFRESH_TIMEOUT;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\ttimerId = setTimeout(refresh,timeout);

\t\t\t$tw.utils.extend(deferredChanges,changes);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.extend(deferredChanges,changes);

\t\t\trefresh();

\t\t}

\t}));

\t// Fix up the link between the root widget and the page container

\t$tw.rootWidget.domNodes = [$tw.pageContainer];

\t$tw.rootWidget.children = [$tw.pageWidgetNode];

\t// Run any post-render startup actions

\t$tw.rootWidget.invokeActionsByTag(\"$:/tags/StartupAction/PostRender\");

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/rootwidget.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/rootwidget.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/rootwidget.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Setup the root widget and the core root widget handlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"rootwidget\";

exports.platforms = [\"browser\"];

exports.after = [\"startup\"];

exports.before = [\"story\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Install the modal message mechanism

\t$tw.modal = new $tw.utils.Modal($tw.wiki);

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-modal\",function(event) {

\t\t$tw.modal.display(event.param,{variables: event.paramObject, event: event});

\t});

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-show-switcher\",function(event) {

\t\t$tw.modal.display(\"$:/core/ui/SwitcherModal\",{variables: event.paramObject, event: event});

\t});\t

\t// Install the notification mechanism

\t$tw.notifier = new $tw.utils.Notifier($tw.wiki);

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-notify\",function(event) {

\t\t$tw.notifier.display(event.param,{variables: event.paramObject});

\t});

\t// Install the copy-to-clipboard mechanism

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-copy-to-clipboard\",function(event) {

\t\t$tw.utils.copyToClipboard(event.param);

\t});

\t// Install the tm-focus-selector message

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-focus-selector\",function(event) {

\t\tvar selector = event.param || \"\",

\t\t\telement;

\t\ttry {

\t\t\telement = document.querySelector(selector);

\t\t} catch(e) {

\t\t\tconsole.log(\"Error in selector: \",selector)

\t\t}

\t\tif(element && element.focus) {

\t\t\telement.focus(event.paramObject);

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Install the scroller

\t$tw.pageScroller = new $tw.utils.PageScroller();

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-scroll\",function(event) {

\t\t$tw.pageScroller.handleEvent(event);

\t});

\tvar fullscreen = $tw.utils.getFullScreenApis();

\tif(fullscreen) {

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-full-screen\",function(event) {

\t\t\tvar fullScreenDocument = event.event ? event.event.target.ownerDocument : document;

\t\t\tif(event.param === \"enter\") {

\t\t\t\tfullScreenDocument.documentElement[fullscreen._requestFullscreen](Element.ALLOW_KEYBOARD_INPUT);

\t\t\t} else if(event.param === \"exit\") {

\t\t\t\tfullScreenDocument[fullscreen._exitFullscreen]();

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tif(fullScreenDocument[fullscreen._fullscreenElement]) {

\t\t\t\t\tfullScreenDocument[fullscreen._exitFullscreen]();

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tfullScreenDocument.documentElement[fullscreen._requestFullscreen](Element.ALLOW_KEYBOARD_INPUT);

\t\t\t\t}\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

\t// If we're being viewed on a data: URI then give instructions for how to save

\tif(document.location.protocol === \"data:\") {

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.dispatchEvent({

\t\t\ttype: \"tm-modal\",

\t\t\tparam: \"$:/language/Modals/SaveInstructions\"

\t\t});

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Miscellaneous startup logic for both the client and server.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"startup\";

exports.after = [\"load-modules\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



// Set to `true` to enable performance instrumentation

var PERFORMANCE_INSTRUMENTATION_CONFIG_TITLE = \"$:/config/Performance/Instrumentation\";



var widget = require(\"$:/core/modules/widgets/widget.js\");



exports.startup = function() {

\tvar modules,n,m,f;

\t// Minimal browser detection

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t$tw.browser.isIE = (/msie|trident/i.test(navigator.userAgent));

\t\t$tw.browser.isFirefox = !!document.mozFullScreenEnabled;

\t}

\t// Platform detection

\t$tw.platform = {};

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t$tw.platform.isMac = /Mac/.test(navigator.platform);

\t\t$tw.platform.isWindows = /win/i.test(navigator.platform);

\t\t$tw.platform.isLinux = /Linux/i.test(navigator.platform);

\t} else {

\t\tswitch(require(\"os\").platform()) {

\t\t\tcase \"darwin\":

\t\t\t\t$tw.platform.isMac = true;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"win32\":

\t\t\t\t$tw.platform.isWindows = true;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"freebsd\":

\t\t\t\t$tw.platform.isLinux = true;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"linux\":

\t\t\t\t$tw.platform.isLinux = true;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Initialise version

\t$tw.version = $tw.utils.extractVersionInfo();

\t// Set up the performance framework

\t$tw.perf = new $tw.Performance($tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(PERFORMANCE_INSTRUMENTATION_CONFIG_TITLE,\"no\") === \"yes\");

\t// Create a root widget for attaching event handlers. By using it as the parentWidget for another widget tree, one can reuse the event handlers

\t$tw.rootWidget = new widget.widget({

\t\ttype: \"widget\",

\t\tchildren: []

\t},{

\t\twiki: $tw.wiki,

\t\tdocument: $tw.browser ? document : $tw.fakeDocument

\t});

\t// Execute any startup actions

\t$tw.rootWidget.invokeActionsByTag(\"$:/tags/StartupAction\");

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.invokeActionsByTag(\"$:/tags/StartupAction/Browser\");\t\t

\t}

\tif($tw.node) {

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.invokeActionsByTag(\"$:/tags/StartupAction/Node\");\t\t

\t}

\t// Kick off the language manager and switcher

\t$tw.language = new $tw.Language();

\t$tw.languageSwitcher = new $tw.PluginSwitcher({

\t\twiki: $tw.wiki,

\t\tpluginType: \"language\",

\t\tcontrollerTitle: \"$:/language\",

\t\tdefaultPlugins: [

\t\t\t\"$:/languages/en-GB\"

\t\t],

\t\tonSwitch: function(plugins) {

\t\t\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t\t\tvar pluginTiddler = $tw.wiki.getTiddler(plugins[0]);

\t\t\t\tif(pluginTiddler) {

\t\t\t\t\tdocument.documentElement.setAttribute(\"dir\",pluginTiddler.getFieldString(\"text-direction\") || \"auto\");

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tdocument.documentElement.removeAttribute(\"dir\");

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Kick off the theme manager

\t$tw.themeManager = new $tw.PluginSwitcher({

\t\twiki: $tw.wiki,

\t\tpluginType: \"theme\",

\t\tcontrollerTitle: \"$:/theme\",

\t\tdefaultPlugins: [

\t\t\t\"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/snowwhite\",

\t\t\t\"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla\"

\t\t]

\t});

\t// Kick off the keyboard manager

\t$tw.keyboardManager = new $tw.KeyboardManager();

\t// Listen for shortcuts

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t$tw.utils.addEventListeners(document,[{

\t\t\tname: \"keydown\",

\t\t\thandlerObject: $tw.keyboardManager,

\t\t\thandlerMethod: \"handleKeydownEvent\"

\t\t}]);

\t}

\t// Clear outstanding tiddler store change events to avoid an unnecessary refresh cycle at startup

\t$tw.wiki.clearTiddlerEventQueue();

\t// Find a working syncadaptor

\t$tw.syncadaptor = undefined;

\t$tw.modules.forEachModuleOfType(\"syncadaptor\",function(title,module) {

\t\tif(!$tw.syncadaptor && module.adaptorClass) {

\t\t\t$tw.syncadaptor = new module.adaptorClass({wiki: $tw.wiki});

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Set up the syncer object if we've got a syncadaptor

\tif($tw.syncadaptor) {

\t\t$tw.syncer = new $tw.Syncer({wiki: $tw.wiki, syncadaptor: $tw.syncadaptor});

\t}

\t// Setup the saver handler

\t$tw.saverHandler = new $tw.SaverHandler({

\t\twiki: $tw.wiki,

\t\tdirtyTracking: !$tw.syncadaptor,

\t\tpreloadDirty: $tw.boot.preloadDirty || []

\t});

\t// Host-specific startup

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t// Install the popup manager

\t\t$tw.popup = new $tw.utils.Popup();

\t\t// Install the animator

\t\t$tw.anim = new $tw.utils.Animator();

\t}

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/story.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/story.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/story.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Load core modules



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"story\";

exports.after = [\"startup\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



// Default story and history lists

var DEFAULT_STORY_TITLE = \"$:/StoryList\";

var DEFAULT_HISTORY_TITLE = \"$:/HistoryList\";



// Default tiddlers

var DEFAULT_TIDDLERS_TITLE = \"$:/DefaultTiddlers\";



// Config

var CONFIG_UPDATE_ADDRESS_BAR = \"$:/config/Navigation/UpdateAddressBar\"; // Can be \"no\", \"permalink\", \"permaview\"

var CONFIG_UPDATE_HISTORY = \"$:/config/Navigation/UpdateHistory\"; // Can be \"yes\" or \"no\"

var CONFIG_PERMALINKVIEW_COPY_TO_CLIPBOARD = \"$:/config/Navigation/Permalinkview/CopyToClipboard\"; // Can be \"yes\" (default) or \"no\"

var CONFIG_PERMALINKVIEW_UPDATE_ADDRESS_BAR = \"$:/config/Navigation/Permalinkview/UpdateAddressBar\"; // Can be \"yes\" (default) or \"no\"





// Links to help, if there is no param

var HELP_OPEN_EXTERNAL_WINDOW = \"http://tiddlywiki.com/#WidgetMessage%3A%20tm-open-external-window\";



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Open startup tiddlers

\topenStartupTiddlers({

\t\tdisableHistory: $tw.boot.disableStartupNavigation

\t});

\tif($tw.browser) {

\t\t// Set up location hash update

\t\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(changes,DEFAULT_STORY_TITLE) || $tw.utils.hop(changes,DEFAULT_HISTORY_TITLE)) {

\t\t\t\tupdateLocationHash({

\t\t\t\t\tupdateAddressBar: $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(CONFIG_UPDATE_ADDRESS_BAR,\"permaview\").trim(),

\t\t\t\t\tupdateHistory: $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(CONFIG_UPDATE_HISTORY,\"no\").trim()

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen for changes to the browser location hash

\t\twindow.addEventListener(\"hashchange\",function() {

\t\t\tvar hash = $tw.utils.getLocationHash();

\t\t\tif(hash !== $tw.locationHash) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.locationHash = hash;

\t\t\t\topenStartupTiddlers({defaultToCurrentStory: true});

\t\t\t}

\t\t},false);

\t\t// Listen for the tm-browser-refresh message

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-browser-refresh\",function(event) {

\t\t\twindow.location.reload(true);

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen for tm-open-external-window message

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-open-external-window\",function(event) {

\t\t\tvar paramObject = event.paramObject || {},

\t\t\t\tstrUrl = event.param || HELP_OPEN_EXTERNAL_WINDOW,

\t\t\t\tstrWindowName = paramObject.windowName,

\t\t\t\tstrWindowFeatures = paramObject.windowFeatures;

\t\t\twindow.open(strUrl, strWindowName, strWindowFeatures);

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen for the tm-print message

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-print\",function(event) {

\t\t\t(event.event.view || window).print();

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen for the tm-home message

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-home\",function(event) {

\t\t\twindow.location.hash = \"\";

\t\t\tvar storyFilter = $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(DEFAULT_TIDDLERS_TITLE),

\t\t\t\tstoryList = $tw.wiki.filterTiddlers(storyFilter);

\t\t\t//invoke any hooks that might change the default story list

\t\t\tstoryList = $tw.hooks.invokeHook(\"th-opening-default-tiddlers-list\",storyList);

\t\t\t$tw.wiki.addTiddler({title: DEFAULT_STORY_TITLE, text: \"\", list: storyList},$tw.wiki.getModificationFields());

\t\t\tif(storyList[0]) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.wiki.addToHistory(storyList[0]);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen for the tm-permalink message

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-permalink\",function(event) {

\t\t\tupdateLocationHash({

\t\t\t\tupdateAddressBar: $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(CONFIG_PERMALINKVIEW_UPDATE_ADDRESS_BAR,\"yes\").trim() === \"yes\" ? \"permalink\" : \"none\",

\t\t\t\tupdateHistory: $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(CONFIG_UPDATE_HISTORY,\"no\").trim(),

\t\t\t\ttargetTiddler: event.param || event.tiddlerTitle,

\t\t\t\tcopyToClipboard: $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(CONFIG_PERMALINKVIEW_COPY_TO_CLIPBOARD,\"yes\").trim() === \"yes\" ? \"permalink\" : \"none\"

\t\t\t});

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen for the tm-permaview message

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-permaview\",function(event) {

\t\t\tupdateLocationHash({

\t\t\t\tupdateAddressBar: $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(CONFIG_PERMALINKVIEW_UPDATE_ADDRESS_BAR,\"yes\").trim() === \"yes\" ? \"permaview\" : \"none\",

\t\t\t\tupdateHistory: $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(CONFIG_UPDATE_HISTORY,\"no\").trim(),

\t\t\t\ttargetTiddler: event.param || event.tiddlerTitle,

\t\t\t\tcopyToClipboard: $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(CONFIG_PERMALINKVIEW_COPY_TO_CLIPBOARD,\"yes\").trim() === \"yes\" ? \"permaview\" : \"none\"

\t\t\t});\t\t\t\t

\t\t});

\t}

};



/*

Process the location hash to open the specified tiddlers. Options:

disableHistory: if true $:/History is NOT updated

defaultToCurrentStory: If true, the current story is retained as the default, instead of opening the default tiddlers

*/

function openStartupTiddlers(options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\t// Work out the target tiddler and the story filter. \"null\" means \"unspecified\"

\tvar target = null,

\t\tstoryFilter = null;

\tif($tw.locationHash.length > 1) {

\t\tvar hash = $tw.locationHash.substr(1),

\t\t\tsplit = hash.indexOf(\":\");

\t\tif(split === -1) {

\t\t\ttarget = decodeURIComponent(hash.trim());

\t\t} else {

\t\t\ttarget = decodeURIComponent(hash.substr(0,split).trim());

\t\t\tstoryFilter = decodeURIComponent(hash.substr(split + 1).trim());

\t\t}

\t}

\t// If the story wasn't specified use the current tiddlers or a blank story

\tif(storyFilter === null) {

\t\tif(options.defaultToCurrentStory) {

\t\t\tvar currStoryList = $tw.wiki.getTiddlerList(DEFAULT_STORY_TITLE);

\t\t\tstoryFilter = $tw.utils.stringifyList(currStoryList);

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tif(target && target !== \"\") {

\t\t\t\tstoryFilter = \"\";

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tstoryFilter = $tw.wiki.getTiddlerText(DEFAULT_TIDDLERS_TITLE);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Process the story filter to get the story list

\tvar storyList = $tw.wiki.filterTiddlers(storyFilter);

\t// Invoke any hooks that want to change the default story list

\tstoryList = $tw.hooks.invokeHook(\"th-opening-default-tiddlers-list\",storyList);

\t// If the target tiddler isn't included then splice it in at the top

\tif(target && storyList.indexOf(target) === -1) {

\t\tstoryList.unshift(target);

\t}

\t// Save the story list

\t$tw.wiki.addTiddler({title: DEFAULT_STORY_TITLE, text: \"\", list: storyList},$tw.wiki.getModificationFields());

\t// Update history

\tvar story = new $tw.Story({

\t\twiki: $tw.wiki,

\t\tstoryTitle: DEFAULT_STORY_TITLE,

\t\thistoryTitle: DEFAULT_HISTORY_TITLE

\t});

\tif(!options.disableHistory) {

\t\t// If a target tiddler was specified add it to the history stack

\t\tif(target && target !== \"\") {

\t\t\t// The target tiddler doesn't need double square brackets, but we'll silently remove them if they're present

\t\t\tif(target.indexOf(\"[[\") === 0 && target.substr(-2) === \"]]\") {

\t\t\t\ttarget = target.substr(2,target.length - 4);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tstory.addToHistory(target);

\t\t} else if(storyList.length > 0) {

\t\t\tstory.addToHistory(storyList[0]);

\t\t}\t\t

\t}

}



/*

options: See below

options.updateAddressBar: \"permalink\", \"permaview\" or \"no\" (defaults to \"permaview\")

options.updateHistory: \"yes\" or \"no\" (defaults to \"no\")

options.copyToClipboard: \"permalink\", \"permaview\" or \"no\" (defaults to \"no\")

options.targetTiddler: optional title of target tiddler for permalink

*/

function updateLocationHash(options) {

\t// Get the story and the history stack

\tvar storyList = $tw.wiki.getTiddlerList(DEFAULT_STORY_TITLE),

\t\thistoryList = $tw.wiki.getTiddlerData(DEFAULT_HISTORY_TITLE,[]),

\t\ttargetTiddler = \"\";

\tif(options.targetTiddler) {

\t\ttargetTiddler = options.targetTiddler;

\t} else {

\t\t// The target tiddler is the one at the top of the stack

\t\tif(historyList.length > 0) {

\t\t\ttargetTiddler = historyList[historyList.length-1].title;

\t\t}

\t\t// Blank the target tiddler if it isn't present in the story

\t\tif(storyList.indexOf(targetTiddler) === -1) {

\t\t\ttargetTiddler = \"\";

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Assemble the location hash

\tswitch(options.updateAddressBar) {

\t\tcase \"permalink\":

\t\t\t$tw.locationHash = \"#\" + encodeURIComponent(targetTiddler);

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase \"permaview\":

\t\t\t$tw.locationHash = \"#\" + encodeURIComponent(targetTiddler) + \":\" + encodeURIComponent($tw.utils.stringifyList(storyList));

\t\t\tbreak;

\t}

\t// Copy URL to the clipboard

\tswitch(options.copyToClipboard) {

\t\tcase \"permalink\":

\t\t\t$tw.utils.copyToClipboard($tw.utils.getLocationPath() + \"#\" + encodeURIComponent(targetTiddler));

\t\t\tbreak;

\t\tcase \"permaview\":

\t\t\t$tw.utils.copyToClipboard($tw.utils.getLocationPath() + \"#\" + encodeURIComponent(targetTiddler) + \":\" + encodeURIComponent($tw.utils.stringifyList(storyList)));

\t\t\tbreak;

\t}

\t// Only change the location hash if we must, thus avoiding unnecessary onhashchange events

\tif($tw.utils.getLocationHash() !== $tw.locationHash) {

\t\tif(options.updateHistory === \"yes\") {

\t\t\t// Assign the location hash so that history is updated

\t\t\twindow.location.hash = $tw.locationHash;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// We use replace so that browser history isn't affected

\t\t\twindow.location.replace(window.location.toString().split(\"#\")[0] + $tw.locationHash);

\t\t}

\t}

}



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/startup/windows.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/startup/windows.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/startup/windows.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: startup



Setup root widget handlers for the messages concerned with opening external browser windows



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



// Export name and synchronous status

exports.name = \"windows\";

exports.platforms = [\"browser\"];

exports.after = [\"startup\"];

exports.synchronous = true;



// Global to keep track of open windows (hashmap by title)

$tw.windows = {};



exports.startup = function() {

\t// Handle open window message

\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-open-window\",function(event) {

\t\t// Get the parameters

\t\tvar refreshHandler,

\t\t\ttitle = event.param || event.tiddlerTitle,

\t\t\tparamObject = event.paramObject || {},

\t\t\twindowTitle = paramObject.windowTitle || title,

\t\t\ttemplate = paramObject.template || \"$:/core/templates/single.tiddler.window\",

\t\t\twidth = paramObject.width || \"700\",

\t\t\theight = paramObject.height || \"600\",

\t\t\tvariables = $tw.utils.extend({},paramObject,{currentTiddler: title});

\t\t// Open the window

\t\tvar srcWindow,

\t\t srcDocument;

\t\t// In case that popup blockers deny opening a new window

\t\ttry {

\t\t\tsrcWindow = window.open(\"\",\"external-\" + title,\"scrollbars,width=\" + width + \",height=\" + height),

\t\t\tsrcDocument = srcWindow.document;

\t\t}

\t\tcatch(e) {

\t\t\treturn;

\t\t}

\t\t$tw.windows[title] = srcWindow;

\t\t// Check for reopening the same window

\t\tif(srcWindow.haveInitialisedWindow) {

\t\t\treturn;

\t\t}

\t\t// Initialise the document

\t\tsrcDocument.write(\"<html><head></head><body class='tc-body tc-single-tiddler-window'></body></html>\");

\t\tsrcDocument.close();

\t\tsrcDocument.title = windowTitle;

\t\tsrcWindow.addEventListener(\"beforeunload\",function(event) {

\t\t\tdelete $tw.windows[title];

\t\t\t$tw.wiki.removeEventListener(\"change\",refreshHandler);

\t\t},false);

\t\t// Set up the styles

\t\tvar styleWidgetNode = $tw.wiki.makeTranscludeWidget(\"$:/core/ui/PageStylesheet\",{

\t\t\t\tdocument: $tw.fakeDocument,

\t\t\t\tvariables: variables,

\t\t\t\timportPageMacros: true}),

\t\t\tstyleContainer = $tw.fakeDocument.createElement(\"style\");

\t\tstyleWidgetNode.render(styleContainer,null);

\t\tvar styleElement = srcDocument.createElement(\"style\");

\t\tstyleElement.innerHTML = styleContainer.textContent;

\t\tsrcDocument.head.insertBefore(styleElement,srcDocument.head.firstChild);

\t\t// Render the text of the tiddler

\t\tvar parser = $tw.wiki.parseTiddler(template),

\t\t\twidgetNode = $tw.wiki.makeWidget(parser,{document: srcDocument, parentWidget: $tw.rootWidget, variables: variables});

\t\twidgetNode.render(srcDocument.body,srcDocument.body.firstChild);

\t\t// Function to handle refreshes

\t\trefreshHandler = function(changes) {

\t\t\tif(styleWidgetNode.refresh(changes,styleContainer,null)) {

\t\t\t\tstyleElement.innerHTML = styleContainer.textContent;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\twidgetNode.refresh(changes);

\t\t};

\t\t$tw.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",refreshHandler);

\t\t// Listen for keyboard shortcuts

\t\t$tw.utils.addEventListeners(srcDocument,[{

\t\t\tname: \"keydown\",

\t\t\thandlerObject: $tw.keyboardManager,

\t\t\thandlerMethod: \"handleKeydownEvent\"

\t\t}]);

\t\tsrcWindow.document.documentElement.addEventListener(\"click\",$tw.popup,true);

\t\tsrcWindow.haveInitialisedWindow = true;

\t});

\t// Close open windows when unloading main window

\t$tw.addUnloadTask(function() {

\t\t$tw.utils.each($tw.windows,function(win) {

\t\t\twin.close();

\t\t});

\t});



};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "startup" }, "$:/core/modules/story.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/story.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/story.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



Lightweight object for managing interactions with the story and history lists.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Construct Story object with options:

wiki: reference to wiki object to use to resolve tiddler titles

storyTitle: title of story list tiddler

historyTitle: title of history list tiddler

*/

function Story(options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tthis.wiki = options.wiki || $tw.wiki;

\tthis.storyTitle = options.storyTitle || \"$:/StoryList\";

\tthis.historyTitle = options.historyTitle || \"$:/HistoryList\";

};



Story.prototype.navigateTiddler = function(navigateTo,navigateFromTitle,navigateFromClientRect) {

\tthis.addToStory(navigateTo,navigateFromTitle);

\tthis.addToHistory(navigateTo,navigateFromClientRect);

};



Story.prototype.getStoryList = function() {

\treturn this.wiki.getTiddlerList(this.storyTitle) || [];

};



Story.prototype.addToStory = function(navigateTo,navigateFromTitle,options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar storyList = this.getStoryList();

\t// See if the tiddler is already there

\tvar slot = storyList.indexOf(navigateTo);

\t// Quit if it already exists in the story river

\tif(slot >= 0) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// First we try to find the position of the story element we navigated from

\tvar fromIndex = storyList.indexOf(navigateFromTitle);

\tif(fromIndex >= 0) {

\t\t// The tiddler is added from inside the river

\t\t// Determine where to insert the tiddler; Fallback is \"below\"

\t\tswitch(options.openLinkFromInsideRiver) {

\t\t\tcase \"top\":

\t\t\t\tslot = 0;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"bottom\":

\t\t\t\tslot = storyList.length;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"above\":

\t\t\t\tslot = fromIndex;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t\tcase \"below\": // Intentional fall-through

\t\t\tdefault:

\t\t\t\tslot = fromIndex + 1;

\t\t\t\tbreak;

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\t// The tiddler is opened from outside the river. Determine where to insert the tiddler; default is \"top\"

\t\tif(options.openLinkFromOutsideRiver === \"bottom\") {

\t\t\t// Insert at bottom

\t\t\tslot = storyList.length;

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// Insert at top

\t\t\tslot = 0;

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Add the tiddler

\tstoryList.splice(slot,0,navigateTo);

\t// Save the story

\tthis.saveStoryList(storyList);

};



Story.prototype.saveStoryList = function(storyList) {

\tvar storyTiddler = this.wiki.getTiddler(this.storyTitle);

\tthis.wiki.addTiddler(new $tw.Tiddler(

\t\tthis.wiki.getCreationFields(),

\t\t{title: this.storyTitle},

\t\tstoryTiddler,

\t\t{list: storyList},

\t\tthis.wiki.getModificationFields()

\t));

};



Story.prototype.addToHistory = function(navigateTo,navigateFromClientRect) {

\tvar titles = $tw.utils.isArray(navigateTo) ? navigateTo : [navigateTo];

\t// Add a new record to the top of the history stack

\tvar historyList = this.wiki.getTiddlerData(this.historyTitle,[]);

\t$tw.utils.each(titles,function(title) {

\t\thistoryList.push({title: title, fromPageRect: navigateFromClientRect});

\t});

\tthis.wiki.setTiddlerData(this.historyTitle,historyList,{\"current-tiddler\": titles[titles.length-1]});

};



Story.prototype.storyCloseTiddler = function(targetTitle) {

// TBD

};



Story.prototype.storyCloseAllTiddlers = function() {

// TBD

};



Story.prototype.storyCloseOtherTiddlers = function(targetTitle) {

// TBD

};



Story.prototype.storyEditTiddler = function(targetTitle) {

// TBD

};



Story.prototype.storyDeleteTiddler = function(targetTitle) {

// TBD

};



Story.prototype.storySaveTiddler = function(targetTitle) {

// TBD

};



Story.prototype.storyCancelTiddler = function(targetTitle) {

// TBD

};



Story.prototype.storyNewTiddler = function(targetTitle) {

// TBD

};



exports.Story = Story;





})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/storyviews/classic.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/storyviews/classic.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/storyviews/classic.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: storyview



Views the story as a linear sequence



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var easing = \"cubic-bezier(0.645, 0.045, 0.355, 1)\"; // From http://easings.net/#easeInOutCubic



var ClassicStoryView = function(listWidget) {

\tthis.listWidget = listWidget;

};



ClassicStoryView.prototype.navigateTo = function(historyInfo) {

\tvar duration = $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration()

\tvar listElementIndex = this.listWidget.findListItem(0,historyInfo.title);

\tif(listElementIndex === undefined) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\tvar listItemWidget = this.listWidget.children[listElementIndex],

\t\ttargetElement = listItemWidget.findFirstDomNode();

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\tif(duration) {

\t\t// Scroll the node into view

\t\tthis.listWidget.dispatchEvent({type: \"tm-scroll\", target: targetElement});\t

\t} else {

\t\ttargetElement.scrollIntoView();

\t}

};



ClassicStoryView.prototype.insert = function(widget) {

\tvar duration = $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration();

\tif(duration) {

\t\tvar targetElement = widget.findFirstDomNode();

\t\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\t\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\t\treturn;

\t\t}

\t\t// Get the current height of the tiddler

\t\tvar computedStyle = window.getComputedStyle(targetElement),

\t\t\tcurrMarginBottom = parseInt(computedStyle.marginBottom,10),

\t\t\tcurrMarginTop = parseInt(computedStyle.marginTop,10),

\t\t\tcurrHeight = targetElement.offsetHeight + currMarginTop;

\t\t// Reset the margin once the transition is over

\t\tsetTimeout(function() {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t\t\t{marginBottom: \"\"}

\t\t\t]);

\t\t},duration);

\t\t// Set up the initial position of the element

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t\t{marginBottom: (-currHeight) + \"px\"},

\t\t\t{opacity: \"0.0\"}

\t\t]);

\t\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(targetElement);

\t\t// Transition to the final position

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t\t{transition: \"opacity \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing + \", \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\t\"margin-bottom \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing},

\t\t\t{marginBottom: currMarginBottom + \"px\"},

\t\t\t{opacity: \"1.0\"}

\t]);

\t}

};



ClassicStoryView.prototype.remove = function(widget) {

\tvar duration = $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration();

\tif(duration) {

\t\tvar targetElement = widget.findFirstDomNode(),

\t\t\tremoveElement = function() {

\t\t\t\twidget.removeChildDomNodes();

\t\t\t};

\t\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\t\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\t\tremoveElement();

\t\t\treturn;

\t\t}

\t\t// Get the current height of the tiddler

\t\tvar currWidth = targetElement.offsetWidth,

\t\t\tcomputedStyle = window.getComputedStyle(targetElement),

\t\t\tcurrMarginBottom = parseInt(computedStyle.marginBottom,10),

\t\t\tcurrMarginTop = parseInt(computedStyle.marginTop,10),

\t\t\tcurrHeight = targetElement.offsetHeight + currMarginTop;

\t\t// Remove the dom nodes of the widget at the end of the transition

\t\tsetTimeout(removeElement,duration);

\t\t// Animate the closure

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t\t{transform: \"translateX(0px)\"},

\t\t\t{marginBottom: currMarginBottom + \"px\"},

\t\t\t{opacity: \"1.0\"}

\t\t]);

\t\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(targetElement);

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t\t{transition: $tw.utils.roundTripPropertyName(\"transform\") + \" \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing + \", \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\t\"opacity \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing + \", \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\t\"margin-bottom \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing},

\t\t\t{transform: \"translateX(-\" + currWidth + \"px)\"},

\t\t\t{marginBottom: (-currHeight) + \"px\"},

\t\t\t{opacity: \"0.0\"}

\t\t]);

\t} else {

\t\twidget.removeChildDomNodes();

\t}

};



exports.classic = ClassicStoryView;



})();", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "storyview" }, "$:/core/modules/storyviews/pop.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/storyviews/pop.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/storyviews/pop.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: storyview



Animates list insertions and removals



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var PopStoryView = function(listWidget) {

\tthis.listWidget = listWidget;

};



PopStoryView.prototype.navigateTo = function(historyInfo) {

\tvar listElementIndex = this.listWidget.findListItem(0,historyInfo.title);

\tif(listElementIndex === undefined) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\tvar listItemWidget = this.listWidget.children[listElementIndex],

\t\ttargetElement = listItemWidget.findFirstDomNode();

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Scroll the node into view

\tthis.listWidget.dispatchEvent({type: \"tm-scroll\", target: targetElement});

};



PopStoryView.prototype.insert = function(widget) {

\tvar targetElement = widget.findFirstDomNode(),

\t\tduration = $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration();

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Reset once the transition is over

\tsetTimeout(function() {

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t\t{transform: \"none\"}

\t\t]);

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(widget.document.body,[

\t\t\t{\"overflow-x\": \"\"}

\t\t]);

\t},duration);

\t// Prevent the page from overscrolling due to the zoom factor

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(widget.document.body,[

\t\t{\"overflow-x\": \"hidden\"}

\t]);

\t// Set up the initial position of the element

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t{transform: \"scale(2)\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"0.0\"}

\t]);

\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(targetElement);

\t// Transition to the final position

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transition: $tw.utils.roundTripPropertyName(\"transform\") + \" \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out, \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"opacity \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out\"},

\t\t{transform: \"scale(1)\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"1.0\"}

\t]);

};



PopStoryView.prototype.remove = function(widget) {

\tvar targetElement = widget.findFirstDomNode(),

\t\tduration = $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration(),

\t\tremoveElement = function() {

\t\t\tif(targetElement && targetElement.parentNode) {

\t\t\t\twidget.removeChildDomNodes();

\t\t\t}

\t\t};

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\tremoveElement();

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Remove the element at the end of the transition

\tsetTimeout(removeElement,duration);

\t// Animate the closure

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t{transform: \"scale(1)\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"1.0\"}

\t]);

\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(targetElement);

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transition: $tw.utils.roundTripPropertyName(\"transform\") + \" \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out, \" +

\t\t\t\t\t\"opacity \" + duration + \"ms ease-in-out\"},

\t\t{transform: \"scale(0.1)\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"0.0\"}

\t]);

};



exports.pop = PopStoryView;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "storyview" }, "$:/core/modules/storyviews/zoomin.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/storyviews/zoomin.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/storyviews/zoomin.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: storyview



Zooms between individual tiddlers



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var easing = \"cubic-bezier(0.645, 0.045, 0.355, 1)\"; // From http://easings.net/#easeInOutCubic



var ZoominListView = function(listWidget) {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.listWidget = listWidget;

\t// Get the index of the tiddler that is at the top of the history

\tvar history = this.listWidget.wiki.getTiddlerDataCached(this.listWidget.historyTitle,[]),

\t\ttargetTiddler;

\tif(history.length > 0) {

\t\ttargetTiddler = history[history.length-1].title;

\t}

\t// Make all the tiddlers position absolute, and hide all but the top (or first) one

\t$tw.utils.each(this.listWidget.children,function(itemWidget,index) {

\t\tvar domNode = itemWidget.findFirstDomNode();

\t\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\t\tif(!(domNode instanceof Element)) {

\t\t\treturn;

\t\t}

\t\tif((targetTiddler && targetTiddler !== itemWidget.parseTreeNode.itemTitle) || (!targetTiddler && index)) {

\t\t\tdomNode.style.display = \"none\";

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tself.currentTiddlerDomNode = domNode;

\t\t}

\t\t$tw.utils.addClass(domNode,\"tc-storyview-zoomin-tiddler\");

\t});

};



ZoominListView.prototype.navigateTo = function(historyInfo) {

\tvar duration = $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration(),

\t\tlistElementIndex = this.listWidget.findListItem(0,historyInfo.title);

\tif(listElementIndex === undefined) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\tvar listItemWidget = this.listWidget.children[listElementIndex],

\t\ttargetElement = listItemWidget.findFirstDomNode();

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Make the new tiddler be position absolute and visible so that we can measure it

\t$tw.utils.addClass(targetElement,\"tc-storyview-zoomin-tiddler\");

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{display: \"block\"},

\t\t{transformOrigin: \"0 0\"},

\t\t{transform: \"translateX(0px) translateY(0px) scale(1)\"},

\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t{opacity: \"0.0\"}

\t]);

\t// Get the position of the source node, or use the centre of the window as the source position

\tvar sourceBounds = historyInfo.fromPageRect || {

\t\t\tleft: window.innerWidth/2 - 2,

\t\t\ttop: window.innerHeight/2 - 2,

\t\t\twidth: window.innerWidth/8,

\t\t\theight: window.innerHeight/8

\t\t};

\t// Try to find the title node in the target tiddler

\tvar titleDomNode = findTitleDomNode(listItemWidget) || listItemWidget.findFirstDomNode(),

\t\tzoomBounds = titleDomNode.getBoundingClientRect();

\t// Compute the transform for the target tiddler to make the title lie over the source rectange

\tvar targetBounds = targetElement.getBoundingClientRect(),

\t\tscale = sourceBounds.width / zoomBounds.width,

\t\tx = sourceBounds.left - targetBounds.left - (zoomBounds.left - targetBounds.left) * scale,

\t\ty = sourceBounds.top - targetBounds.top - (zoomBounds.top - targetBounds.top) * scale;

\t// Transform the target tiddler to its starting position

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transform: \"translateX(\" + x + \"px) translateY(\" + y + \"px) scale(\" + scale + \")\"}

\t]);

\t// Force layout

\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(targetElement);

\t// Apply the ending transitions with a timeout to ensure that the previously applied transformations are applied first

\tvar self = this,

\t\tprevCurrentTiddler = this.currentTiddlerDomNode;

\tthis.currentTiddlerDomNode = targetElement;

\t// Transform the target tiddler to its natural size

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transition: $tw.utils.roundTripPropertyName(\"transform\") + \" \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing + \", opacity \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing},

\t\t{opacity: \"1.0\"},

\t\t{transform: \"translateX(0px) translateY(0px) scale(1)\"},

\t\t{zIndex: \"500\"},

\t]);

\t// Transform the previous tiddler out of the way and then hide it

\tif(prevCurrentTiddler && prevCurrentTiddler !== targetElement) {

\t\tscale = zoomBounds.width / sourceBounds.width;

\t\tx = zoomBounds.left - targetBounds.left - (sourceBounds.left - targetBounds.left) * scale;

\t\ty = zoomBounds.top - targetBounds.top - (sourceBounds.top - targetBounds.top) * scale;

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(prevCurrentTiddler,[

\t\t\t{transition: $tw.utils.roundTripPropertyName(\"transform\") + \" \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing + \", opacity \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing},

\t\t\t{opacity: \"0.0\"},

\t\t\t{transformOrigin: \"0 0\"},

\t\t\t{transform: \"translateX(\" + x + \"px) translateY(\" + y + \"px) scale(\" + scale + \")\"},

\t\t\t{zIndex: \"0\"}

\t\t]);

\t\t// Hide the tiddler when the transition has finished

\t\tsetTimeout(function() {

\t\t\tif(self.currentTiddlerDomNode !== prevCurrentTiddler) {

\t\t\t\tprevCurrentTiddler.style.display = \"none\";

\t\t\t}

\t\t},duration);

\t}

\t// Scroll the target into view

//\t$tw.pageScroller.scrollIntoView(targetElement);

};



/*

Find the first child DOM node of a widget that has the class \"tc-title\"

*/

function findTitleDomNode(widget,targetClass) {

\ttargetClass = targetClass || \"tc-title\";

\tvar domNode = widget.findFirstDomNode();

\tif(domNode && domNode.querySelector) {

\t\treturn domNode.querySelector(\".\" + targetClass);

\t}

\treturn null;

}



ZoominListView.prototype.insert = function(widget) {

\tvar targetElement = widget.findFirstDomNode();

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Make the newly inserted node position absolute and hidden

\t$tw.utils.addClass(targetElement,\"tc-storyview-zoomin-tiddler\");

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{display: \"none\"}

\t]);

};



ZoominListView.prototype.remove = function(widget) {

\tvar targetElement = widget.findFirstDomNode(),

\t\tduration = $tw.utils.getAnimationDuration(),

\t\tremoveElement = function() {

\t\t\twidget.removeChildDomNodes();

\t\t};

\t// Abandon if the list entry isn't a DOM element (it might be a text node)

\tif(!(targetElement instanceof Element)) {

\t\tremoveElement();

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Abandon if hidden

\tif(targetElement.style.display != \"block\" ) {

\t\tremoveElement();

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Set up the tiddler that is being closed

\t$tw.utils.addClass(targetElement,\"tc-storyview-zoomin-tiddler\");

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{display: \"block\"},

\t\t{transformOrigin: \"50% 50%\"},

\t\t{transform: \"translateX(0px) translateY(0px) scale(1)\"},

\t\t{transition: \"none\"},

\t\t{zIndex: \"0\"}

\t]);

\t// We'll move back to the previous or next element in the story

\tvar toWidget = widget.previousSibling();

\tif(!toWidget) {

\t\ttoWidget = widget.nextSibling();

\t}

\tvar toWidgetDomNode = toWidget && toWidget.findFirstDomNode();

\t// Set up the tiddler we're moving back in

\tif(toWidgetDomNode) {

\t\t$tw.utils.addClass(toWidgetDomNode,\"tc-storyview-zoomin-tiddler\");

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(toWidgetDomNode,[

\t\t\t{display: \"block\"},

\t\t\t{transformOrigin: \"50% 50%\"},

\t\t\t{transform: \"translateX(0px) translateY(0px) scale(10)\"},

\t\t\t{transition: $tw.utils.roundTripPropertyName(\"transform\") + \" \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing + \", opacity \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing},

\t\t\t{opacity: \"0\"},

\t\t\t{zIndex: \"500\"}

\t\t]);

\t\tthis.currentTiddlerDomNode = toWidgetDomNode;

\t}

\t// Animate them both

\t// Force layout

\t$tw.utils.forceLayout(this.listWidget.parentDomNode);

\t// First, the tiddler we're closing

\t$tw.utils.setStyle(targetElement,[

\t\t{transformOrigin: \"50% 50%\"},

\t\t{transform: \"translateX(0px) translateY(0px) scale(0.1)\"},

\t\t{transition: $tw.utils.roundTripPropertyName(\"transform\") + \" \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing + \", opacity \" + duration + \"ms \" + easing},

\t\t{opacity: \"0\"},

\t\t{zIndex: \"0\"}

\t]);

\tsetTimeout(removeElement,duration);

\t// Now the tiddler we're going back to

\tif(toWidgetDomNode) {

\t\t$tw.utils.setStyle(toWidgetDomNode,[

\t\t\t{transform: \"translateX(0px) translateY(0px) scale(1)\"},

\t\t\t{opacity: \"1\"}

\t\t]);

\t}

\treturn true; // Indicate that we'll delete the DOM node

};



exports.zoomin = ZoominListView;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "storyview" }, "$:/core/modules/syncer.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/syncer.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/syncer.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: global



The syncer tracks changes to the store and synchronises them to a remote data store represented as a \"sync adaptor\"



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Defaults

*/

Syncer.prototype.titleIsLoggedIn = \"$:/status/IsLoggedIn\";

Syncer.prototype.titleIsAnonymous = \"$:/status/IsAnonymous\";

Syncer.prototype.titleIsReadOnly = \"$:/status/IsReadOnly\";

Syncer.prototype.titleUserName = \"$:/status/UserName\";

Syncer.prototype.titleSyncFilter = \"$:/config/SyncFilter\";

Syncer.prototype.titleSyncPollingInterval = \"$:/config/SyncPollingInterval\";

Syncer.prototype.titleSyncDisableLazyLoading = \"$:/config/SyncDisableLazyLoading\";

Syncer.prototype.titleSavedNotification = \"$:/language/Notifications/Save/Done\";

Syncer.prototype.titleSyncThrottleInterval = \"$:/config/SyncThrottleInterval\";

Syncer.prototype.taskTimerInterval = 1 * 1000; // Interval for sync timer

Syncer.prototype.throttleInterval = 1 * 1000; // Defer saving tiddlers if they've changed in the last 1s...

Syncer.prototype.errorRetryInterval = 5 * 1000; // Interval to retry after an error

Syncer.prototype.fallbackInterval = 10 * 1000; // Unless the task is older than 10s

Syncer.prototype.pollTimerInterval = 60 * 1000; // Interval for polling for changes from the adaptor



/*

Instantiate the syncer with the following options:

syncadaptor: reference to syncadaptor to be used

wiki: wiki to be synced

*/

function Syncer(options) {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.wiki = options.wiki;

\t// Save parameters

\tthis.syncadaptor = options.syncadaptor;

\tthis.disableUI = !!options.disableUI;

\tthis.titleIsLoggedIn = options.titleIsLoggedIn || this.titleIsLoggedIn;

\tthis.titleUserName = options.titleUserName || this.titleUserName;

\tthis.titleSyncFilter = options.titleSyncFilter || this.titleSyncFilter;

\tthis.titleSavedNotification = options.titleSavedNotification || this.titleSavedNotification;

\tthis.taskTimerInterval = options.taskTimerInterval || this.taskTimerInterval;

\tthis.throttleInterval = options.throttleInterval || parseInt(this.wiki.getTiddlerText(this.titleSyncThrottleInterval,\"\"),10) || this.throttleInterval;

\tthis.errorRetryInterval = options.errorRetryInterval || this.errorRetryInterval;

\tthis.fallbackInterval = options.fallbackInterval || this.fallbackInterval;

\tthis.pollTimerInterval = options.pollTimerInterval || parseInt(this.wiki.getTiddlerText(this.titleSyncPollingInterval,\"\"),10) || this.pollTimerInterval;

\tthis.logging = \"logging\" in options ? options.logging : true;

\t// Make a logger

\tthis.logger = new $tw.utils.Logger(\"syncer\" + ($tw.browser ? \"-browser\" : \"\") + ($tw.node ? \"-server\" : \"\") + (this.syncadaptor.name ? (\"-\" + this.syncadaptor.name) : \"\"),{

\t\tcolour: \"cyan\",

\t\tenable: this.logging,

\t\tsaveHistory: true

\t});

\t// Make another logger for connection errors

\tthis.loggerConnection = new $tw.utils.Logger(\"syncer\" + ($tw.browser ? \"-browser\" : \"\") + ($tw.node ? \"-server\" : \"\") + (this.syncadaptor.name ? (\"-\" + this.syncadaptor.name) : \"\") + \"-connection\",{

\t\tcolour: \"cyan\",

\t\tenable: this.logging

\t});

\t// Ask the syncadaptor to use the main logger

\tif(this.syncadaptor.setLoggerSaveBuffer) {

\t\tthis.syncadaptor.setLoggerSaveBuffer(this.logger);

\t}

\t// Compile the dirty tiddler filter

\tthis.filterFn = this.wiki.compileFilter(this.wiki.getTiddlerText(this.titleSyncFilter));

\t// Record information for known tiddlers

\tthis.readTiddlerInfo();

\tthis.titlesToBeLoaded = {}; // Hashmap of titles of tiddlers that need loading from the server

\tthis.titlesHaveBeenLazyLoaded = {}; // Hashmap of titles of tiddlers that have already been lazily loaded from the server

\t// Timers

\tthis.taskTimerId = null; // Timer for task dispatch

\tthis.pollTimerId = null; // Timer for polling server

\t// Number of outstanding requests

\tthis.numTasksInProgress = 0;

\t// Listen out for changes to tiddlers

\tthis.wiki.addEventListener(\"change\",function(changes) {

\t\t// Filter the changes to just include ones that are being synced

\t\tvar filteredChanges = self.getSyncedTiddlers(function(callback) {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(changes,function(change,title) {

\t\t\t\tvar tiddler = self.wiki.tiddlerExists(title) && self.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\t\t\tcallback(tiddler,title);

\t\t\t});

\t\t});

\t\tif(filteredChanges.length > 0) {

\t\t\tself.processTaskQueue();

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// Look for deletions of tiddlers we're already syncing\t

\t\t\tvar outstandingDeletion = false

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(changes,function(change,title,object) {

\t\t\t\tif(change.deleted && $tw.utils.hop(self.tiddlerInfo,title)) {

\t\t\t\t\toutstandingDeletion = true;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tif(outstandingDeletion) {

\t\t\t\tself.processTaskQueue();

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\t// Browser event handlers

\tif($tw.browser && !this.disableUI) {

\t\t// Set up our beforeunload handler

\t\t$tw.addUnloadTask(function(event) {

\t\t\tvar confirmationMessage;

\t\t\tif(self.isDirty()) {

\t\t\t\tconfirmationMessage = $tw.language.getString(\"UnsavedChangesWarning\");

\t\t\t\tevent.returnValue = confirmationMessage; // Gecko

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn confirmationMessage;

\t\t});

\t\t// Listen out for login/logout/refresh events in the browser

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-login\",function(event) {

\t\t\tvar username = event && event.paramObject && event.paramObject.username,

\t\t\t\tpassword = event && event.paramObject && event.paramObject.password;

\t\t\tif(username && password) {

\t\t\t\t// Login with username and password

\t\t\t\tself.login(username,password,function() {});

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t// No username and password, so we display a prompt

\t\t\t\tself.handleLoginEvent();\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-logout\",function() {

\t\t\tself.handleLogoutEvent();

\t\t});

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-server-refresh\",function() {

\t\t\tself.handleRefreshEvent();

\t\t});

\t\t$tw.rootWidget.addEventListener(\"tm-copy-syncer-logs-to-clipboard\",function() {

\t\t\t$tw.utils.copyToClipboard($tw.utils.getSystemInfo() + \"\

\

Log:\

\" + self.logger.getBuffer());

\t\t});

\t}

\t// Listen out for lazyLoad events

\tif(!this.disableUI && this.wiki.getTiddlerText(this.titleSyncDisableLazyLoading) !== \"yes\") {

\t\tthis.wiki.addEventListener(\"lazyLoad\",function(title) {

\t\t\tself.handleLazyLoadEvent(title);

\t\t});\t\t

\t}

\t// Get the login status

\tthis.getStatus(function(err,isLoggedIn) {

\t\t// Do a sync from the server

\t\tself.syncFromServer();

\t});

}



/*

Show a generic network error alert

*/

Syncer.prototype.displayError = function(msg,err) {

\tif(err === ($tw.language.getString(\"Error/XMLHttpRequest\") + \": 0\")) {

\t\tthis.loggerConnection.alert($tw.language.getString(\"Error/NetworkErrorAlert\"));

\t\tthis.logger.log(msg + \":\",err);

\t} else {

\t\tthis.logger.alert(msg + \":\",err);

\t}

};



/*

Return an array of the tiddler titles that are subjected to syncing

*/

Syncer.prototype.getSyncedTiddlers = function(source) {

\treturn this.filterFn.call(this.wiki,source);

};



/*

Return an array of the tiddler titles that are subjected to syncing

*/

Syncer.prototype.getTiddlerRevision = function(title) {

\tif(this.syncadaptor && this.syncadaptor.getTiddlerRevision) {

\t\treturn this.syncadaptor.getTiddlerRevision(title);

\t} else {

\t\treturn this.wiki.getTiddler(title).fields.revision;\t

\t}

};



/*

Read (or re-read) the latest tiddler info from the store

*/

Syncer.prototype.readTiddlerInfo = function() {

\t// Hashmap by title of {revision:,changeCount:,adaptorInfo:}

\t// \"revision\" is the revision of the tiddler last seen on the server, and \"changecount\" is the corresponding local changecount

\tthis.tiddlerInfo = {};

\t// Record information for known tiddlers

\tvar self = this,

\t\ttiddlers = this.getSyncedTiddlers();

\t$tw.utils.each(tiddlers,function(title) {

\t\tvar tiddler = self.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\tself.tiddlerInfo[title] = {

\t\t\t\trevision: self.getTiddlerRevision(title),

\t\t\t\tadaptorInfo: self.syncadaptor && self.syncadaptor.getTiddlerInfo(tiddler),

\t\t\t\tchangeCount: self.wiki.getChangeCount(title)

\t\t\t};

\t\t}

\t});

};



/*

Checks whether the wiki is dirty (ie the window shouldn't be closed)

*/

Syncer.prototype.isDirty = function() {

\tthis.logger.log(\"Checking dirty status\");

\t// Check tiddlers that are in the store and included in the filter function

\tvar titles = this.getSyncedTiddlers();

\tfor(var index=0; index<titles.length; index++) {

\t\tvar title = titles[index],

\t\t\ttiddlerInfo = this.tiddlerInfo[title];

\t\tif(this.wiki.tiddlerExists(title)) {

\t\t\tif(tiddlerInfo) {

\t\t\t\t// If the tiddler is known on the server and has been modified locally then it needs to be saved to the server

\t\t\t\tif(this.wiki.getChangeCount(title) > tiddlerInfo.changeCount) {

\t\t\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t// If the tiddler isn't known on the server then it needs to be saved to the server

\t\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Check tiddlers that are known from the server but not currently in the store

\ttitles = Object.keys(this.tiddlerInfo);

\tfor(index=0; index<titles.length; index++) {

\t\tif(!this.wiki.tiddlerExists(titles[index])) {

\t\t\t// There must be a pending delete

\t\t\treturn true;

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn false;

};



/*

Update the document body with the class \"tc-dirty\" if the wiki has unsaved/unsynced changes

*/

Syncer.prototype.updateDirtyStatus = function() {

\tif($tw.browser && !this.disableUI) {

\t\tvar dirty = this.isDirty();

\t\t$tw.utils.toggleClass(document.body,\"tc-dirty\",dirty);

\t\tif(!dirty) {

\t\t\tthis.loggerConnection.clearAlerts();

\t\t}

\t}

};



/*

Save an incoming tiddler in the store, and updates the associated tiddlerInfo

*/

Syncer.prototype.storeTiddler = function(tiddlerFields) {

\t// Save the tiddler

\tvar tiddler = new $tw.Tiddler(tiddlerFields);

\tthis.wiki.addTiddler(tiddler);

\t// Save the tiddler revision and changeCount details

\tthis.tiddlerInfo[tiddlerFields.title] = {

\t\trevision: this.getTiddlerRevision(tiddlerFields.title),

\t\tadaptorInfo: this.syncadaptor.getTiddlerInfo(tiddler),

\t\tchangeCount: this.wiki.getChangeCount(tiddlerFields.title)

\t};

};



Syncer.prototype.getStatus = function(callback) {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Check if the adaptor supports getStatus()

\tif(this.syncadaptor && this.syncadaptor.getStatus) {

\t\t// Mark us as not logged in

\t\tthis.wiki.addTiddler({title: this.titleIsLoggedIn,text: \"no\"});

\t\t// Get login status

\t\tthis.syncadaptor.getStatus(function(err,isLoggedIn,username,isReadOnly,isAnonymous) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\tself.logger.alert(err);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t// Set the various status tiddlers

\t\t\t\tself.wiki.addTiddler({title: self.titleIsReadOnly,text: isReadOnly ? \"yes\" : \"no\"});

\t\t\t\tself.wiki.addTiddler({title: self.titleIsAnonymous,text: isAnonymous ? \"yes\" : \"no\"});

\t\t\t\tself.wiki.addTiddler({title: self.titleIsLoggedIn,text: isLoggedIn ? \"yes\" : \"no\"});

\t\t\t\tif(isLoggedIn) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.wiki.addTiddler({title: self.titleUserName,text: username || \"\"});

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Invoke the callback

\t\t\tif(callback) {

\t\t\t\tcallback(err,isLoggedIn,username);

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tcallback(null,true,\"UNAUTHENTICATED\");

\t}

};



/*

Synchronise from the server by reading the skinny tiddler list and queuing up loads for any tiddlers that we don't already have up to date

*/

Syncer.prototype.syncFromServer = function() {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tcancelNextSync = function() {

\t\t\tif(self.pollTimerId) {

\t\t\t\tclearTimeout(self.pollTimerId);

\t\t\t\tself.pollTimerId = null;

\t\t\t}

\t\t},

\t\ttriggerNextSync = function() {

\t\t\tself.pollTimerId = setTimeout(function() {

\t\t\t\tself.pollTimerId = null;

\t\t\t\tself.syncFromServer.call(self);

\t\t\t},self.pollTimerInterval);

\t\t},

\t\tsyncSystemFromServer = (self.wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/config/SyncSystemTiddlersFromServer\") === \"yes\" ? true : false);

\tif(this.syncadaptor && this.syncadaptor.getUpdatedTiddlers) {

\t\tthis.logger.log(\"Retrieving updated tiddler list\");

\t\tcancelNextSync();

\t\tthis.syncadaptor.getUpdatedTiddlers(self,function(err,updates) {

\t\t\ttriggerNextSync();

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\tself.displayError($tw.language.getString(\"Error/RetrievingSkinny\"),err);

\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tif(updates) {

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(updates.modifications,function(title) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.titlesToBeLoaded[title] = true;

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(updates.deletions,function(title) {

\t\t\t\t\tif(syncSystemFromServer || !self.wiki.isSystemTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tdelete self.tiddlerInfo[title];

\t\t\t\t\t\tself.logger.log(\"Deleting tiddler missing from server:\",title);

\t\t\t\t\t\tself.wiki.deleteTiddler(title);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t});

\t\t\t\tif(updates.modifications.length > 0 || updates.deletions.length > 0) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.processTaskQueue();

\t\t\t\t}\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t} else if(this.syncadaptor && this.syncadaptor.getSkinnyTiddlers) {

\t\tthis.logger.log(\"Retrieving skinny tiddler list\");

\t\tcancelNextSync();

\t\tthis.syncadaptor.getSkinnyTiddlers(function(err,tiddlers) {

\t\t\ttriggerNextSync();

\t\t\t// Check for errors

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\tself.displayError($tw.language.getString(\"Error/RetrievingSkinny\"),err);

\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Keep track of which tiddlers we already know about have been reported this time

\t\t\tvar previousTitles = Object.keys(self.tiddlerInfo);

\t\t\t// Process each incoming tiddler

\t\t\tfor(var t=0; t<tiddlers.length; t++) {

\t\t\t\t// Get the incoming tiddler fields, and the existing tiddler

\t\t\t\tvar tiddlerFields = tiddlers[t],

\t\t\t\t\tincomingRevision = tiddlerFields.revision + \"\",

\t\t\t\t\ttiddler = self.wiki.tiddlerExists(tiddlerFields.title) && self.wiki.getTiddler(tiddlerFields.title),

\t\t\t\t\ttiddlerInfo = self.tiddlerInfo[tiddlerFields.title],

\t\t\t\t\tcurrRevision = tiddlerInfo ? tiddlerInfo.revision : null,

\t\t\t\t\tindexInPreviousTitles = previousTitles.indexOf(tiddlerFields.title);

\t\t\t\tif(indexInPreviousTitles !== -1) {

\t\t\t\t\tpreviousTitles.splice(indexInPreviousTitles,1);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// Ignore the incoming tiddler if it's the same as the revision we've already got

\t\t\t\tif(currRevision !== incomingRevision) {

\t\t\t\t\t// Only load the skinny version if we don't already have a fat version of the tiddler

\t\t\t\t\tif(!tiddler || tiddler.fields.text === undefined) {

\t\t\t\t\t\tself.storeTiddler(tiddlerFields);

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t\t// Do a full load of this tiddler

\t\t\t\t\tself.titlesToBeLoaded[tiddlerFields.title] = true;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Delete any tiddlers that were previously reported but missing this time

\t\t\t$tw.utils.each(previousTitles,function(title) {

\t\t\t\tif(syncSystemFromServer || !self.wiki.isSystemTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\t\tdelete self.tiddlerInfo[title];

\t\t\t\t\tself.logger.log(\"Deleting tiddler missing from server:\",title);

\t\t\t\t\tself.wiki.deleteTiddler(title);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t\tself.processTaskQueue();

\t\t});

\t}

};



/*

Force load a tiddler from the server

*/

Syncer.prototype.enqueueLoadTiddler = function(title) {

\tthis.titlesToBeLoaded[title] = true;

\tthis.processTaskQueue();

};



/*

Lazily load a skinny tiddler if we can

*/

Syncer.prototype.handleLazyLoadEvent = function(title) {

\t// Ignore if the syncadaptor doesn't handle it

\tif(!this.syncadaptor.supportsLazyLoading) {

\t\treturn;

\t}

\t// Don't lazy load the same tiddler twice

\tif(!this.titlesHaveBeenLazyLoaded[title]) {

\t\t// Don't lazy load if the tiddler isn't included in the sync filter

\t\tif(this.getSyncedTiddlers().indexOf(title) !== -1) {

\t\t\t// Mark the tiddler as needing loading, and having already been lazily loaded

\t\t\tthis.titlesToBeLoaded[title] = true;

\t\t\tthis.titlesHaveBeenLazyLoaded[title] = true;

\t\t}

\t}

};



/*

Dispay a password prompt and allow the user to login

*/

Syncer.prototype.handleLoginEvent = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.getStatus(function(err,isLoggedIn,username) {

\t\tif(!err && !isLoggedIn) {

\t\t\tif(self.syncadaptor && self.syncadaptor.displayLoginPrompt) {

\t\t\t\tself.syncadaptor.displayLoginPrompt(self);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tself.displayLoginPrompt();

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

};



/*

Dispay a password prompt

*/

Syncer.prototype.displayLoginPrompt = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\tvar promptInfo = $tw.passwordPrompt.createPrompt({

\t\tserviceName: $tw.language.getString(\"LoginToTiddlySpace\"),

\t\tcallback: function(data) {

\t\t\tself.login(data.username,data.password,function(err,isLoggedIn) {

\t\t\t\tself.syncFromServer();

\t\t\t});

\t\t\treturn true; // Get rid of the password prompt

\t\t}

\t});

};



/*

Attempt to login to TiddlyWeb.

\tusername: username

\tpassword: password

\tcallback: invoked with arguments (err,isLoggedIn)

*/

Syncer.prototype.login = function(username,password,callback) {

\tthis.logger.log(\"Attempting to login as\",username);

\tvar self = this;

\tif(this.syncadaptor.login) {

\t\tthis.syncadaptor.login(username,password,function(err) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\treturn callback(err);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tself.getStatus(function(err,isLoggedIn,username) {

\t\t\t\tif(callback) {

\t\t\t\t\tcallback(err,isLoggedIn);

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tcallback(null,true);

\t}

};



/*

Attempt to log out of TiddlyWeb

*/

Syncer.prototype.handleLogoutEvent = function() {

\tthis.logger.log(\"Attempting to logout\");

\tvar self = this;

\tif(this.syncadaptor.logout) {

\t\tthis.syncadaptor.logout(function(err) {

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\tself.logger.alert(err);

\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\tself.getStatus();

\t\t\t}

\t\t});

\t}

};



/*

Immediately refresh from the server

*/

Syncer.prototype.handleRefreshEvent = function() {

\tthis.syncFromServer();

};



/*

Process the next task

*/

Syncer.prototype.processTaskQueue = function() {

\tvar self = this;

\t// Only process a task if the sync adaptor is fully initialised and we're not already performing

\t// a task. If we are already performing a task then we'll dispatch the next one when it completes

\tif((!this.syncadaptor.isReady || this.syncadaptor.isReady()) && this.numTasksInProgress === 0) {

\t\t// Choose the next task to perform

\t\tvar task = this.chooseNextTask();

\t\t// Perform the task if we had one

\t\tif(typeof task === \"object\" && task !== null) {

\t\t\tthis.numTasksInProgress += 1;

\t\t\ttask.run(function(err) {

\t\t\t\tself.numTasksInProgress -= 1;

\t\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\t\tself.displayError(\"Sync error while processing \" + task.type + \" of '\" + task.title + \"'\",err);

\t\t\t\t\tself.updateDirtyStatus();

\t\t\t\t\tself.triggerTimeout(self.errorRetryInterval);

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\tself.updateDirtyStatus();

\t\t\t\t\t// Process the next task

\t\t\t\t\tself.processTaskQueue.call(self);\t\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t});

\t\t} else {

\t\t\t// No task is ready so update the status

\t\t\tthis.updateDirtyStatus();

\t\t\t// And trigger a timeout if there is a pending task

\t\t\tif(task === true) {

\t\t\t\tthis.triggerTimeout();\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t} else {

\t\tthis.updateDirtyStatus();\t\t

\t}

};



Syncer.prototype.triggerTimeout = function(interval) {

\tvar self = this;

\tif(!this.taskTimerId) {

\t\tthis.taskTimerId = setTimeout(function() {

\t\t\tself.taskTimerId = null;

\t\t\tself.processTaskQueue.call(self);

\t\t},interval || self.taskTimerInterval);

\t}

};



/*

Choose the next sync task. We prioritise saves, then deletes, then loads from the server



Returns either a task object, null if there's no upcoming tasks, or the boolean true if there are pending tasks that aren't yet due

*/

Syncer.prototype.chooseNextTask = function() {

\tvar thresholdLastSaved = (new Date()) - this.throttleInterval,

\t\thavePending = null;

\t// First we look for tiddlers that have been modified locally and need saving back to the server

\tvar titles = this.getSyncedTiddlers();

\tfor(var index=0; index<titles.length; index++) {

\t\tvar title = titles[index],

\t\t\ttiddler = this.wiki.tiddlerExists(title) && this.wiki.getTiddler(title),

\t\t\ttiddlerInfo = this.tiddlerInfo[title];

\t\tif(tiddler) {

\t\t\t// If the tiddler is not known on the server, or has been modified locally no more recently than the threshold then it needs to be saved to the server

\t\t\tvar hasChanged = !tiddlerInfo || this.wiki.getChangeCount(title) > tiddlerInfo.changeCount,

\t\t\t\tisReadyToSave = !tiddlerInfo || !tiddlerInfo.timestampLastSaved || tiddlerInfo.timestampLastSaved < thresholdLastSaved;

\t\t\tif(hasChanged) {

\t\t\t\tif(isReadyToSave) {

\t\t\t\t\treturn new SaveTiddlerTask(this,title); \t\t\t\t\t

\t\t\t\t} else {

\t\t\t\t\thavePending = true;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Second, we check tiddlers that are known from the server but not currently in the store, and so need deleting on the server

\ttitles = Object.keys(this.tiddlerInfo);

\tfor(index=0; index<titles.length; index++) {

\t\ttitle = titles[index];

\t\ttiddlerInfo = this.tiddlerInfo[title];

\t\ttiddler = this.wiki.tiddlerExists(title) && this.wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\tif(!tiddler) {

\t\t\treturn new DeleteTiddlerTask(this,title);

\t\t}

\t}

\t// Check for tiddlers that need loading

\ttitle = Object.keys(this.titlesToBeLoaded)[0];

\tif(title) {

\t\tdelete this.titlesToBeLoaded[title];

\t\treturn new LoadTiddlerTask(this,title);

\t}

\t// No tasks are ready

\treturn havePending;

};



function SaveTiddlerTask(syncer,title) {

\tthis.syncer = syncer;

\tthis.title = title;

\tthis.type = \"save\";

}



SaveTiddlerTask.prototype.run = function(callback) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tchangeCount = this.syncer.wiki.getChangeCount(this.title),

\t\ttiddler = this.syncer.wiki.tiddlerExists(this.title) && this.syncer.wiki.getTiddler(this.title);

\tthis.syncer.logger.log(\"Dispatching 'save' task:\",this.title);

\tif(tiddler) {

\t\tthis.syncer.syncadaptor.saveTiddler(tiddler,function(err,adaptorInfo,revision) {

\t\t\t// If there's an error, exit without changing any internal state

\t\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\t\treturn callback(err);

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Adjust the info stored about this tiddler

\t\t\tself.syncer.tiddlerInfo[self.title] = {

\t\t\t\tchangeCount: changeCount,

\t\t\t\tadaptorInfo: adaptorInfo,

\t\t\t\trevision: revision,

\t\t\t\ttimestampLastSaved: new Date()

\t\t\t};

\t\t\t// Invoke the callback

\t\t\tcallback(null);

\t\t},{

\t\t\ttiddlerInfo: self.syncer.tiddlerInfo[self.title]

\t\t});

\t} else {

\t\tthis.syncer.logger.log(\" Not Dispatching 'save' task:\",this.title,\"tiddler does not exist\");

\t\t$tw.utils.nextTick(callback(null));

\t}

};



function DeleteTiddlerTask(syncer,title) {

\tthis.syncer = syncer;

\tthis.title = title;

\tthis.type = \"delete\";

}



DeleteTiddlerTask.prototype.run = function(callback) {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.syncer.logger.log(\"Dispatching 'delete' task:\",this.title);

\tthis.syncer.syncadaptor.deleteTiddler(this.title,function(err) {

\t\t// If there's an error, exit without changing any internal state

\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\treturn callback(err);

\t\t}

\t\t// Remove the info stored about this tiddler

\t\tdelete self.syncer.tiddlerInfo[self.title];

\t\tif($tw.boot.files){

\t\t\t// Remove the tiddler from $tw.boot.files

\t\t\tdelete $tw.boot.files[self.title];

\t\t}

\t\t// Invoke the callback

\t\tcallback(null);

\t},{

\t\ttiddlerInfo: self.syncer.tiddlerInfo[this.title]

\t});

};



function LoadTiddlerTask(syncer,title) {

\tthis.syncer = syncer;

\tthis.title = title;

\tthis.type = \"load\";

}



LoadTiddlerTask.prototype.run = function(callback) {

\tvar self = this;

\tthis.syncer.logger.log(\"Dispatching 'load' task:\",this.title);

\tthis.syncer.syncadaptor.loadTiddler(this.title,function(err,tiddlerFields) {

\t\t// If there's an error, exit without changing any internal state

\t\tif(err) {

\t\t\treturn callback(err);

\t\t}

\t\t// Update the info stored about this tiddler

\t\tif(tiddlerFields) {

\t\t\tself.syncer.storeTiddler(tiddlerFields);

\t\t}

\t\t// Invoke the callback

\t\tcallback(null);

\t});

};



exports.Syncer = Syncer;



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "global" }, "$:/core/modules/tiddler.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/tiddler.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/tiddler.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: tiddlermethod



Extension methods for the $tw.Tiddler object (constructor and methods required at boot time are in boot/boot.js)



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



exports.hasTag = function(tag) {

\treturn this.fields.tags && this.fields.tags.indexOf(tag) !== -1;

};



exports.isPlugin = function() {

\treturn this.fields.type === \"application/json\" && this.hasField(\"plugin-type\");

};



exports.isDraft = function() {

\treturn this.hasField(\"draft.of\");

};



exports.getFieldString = function(field) {

\tvar value = this.fields[field];

\t// Check for a missing field

\tif(value === undefined || value === null) {

\t\treturn \"\";

\t}

\t// Parse the field with the associated module (if any)

\tvar fieldModule = $tw.Tiddler.fieldModules[field];

\tif(fieldModule && fieldModule.stringify) {

\t\treturn fieldModule.stringify.call(this,value);

\t} else {

\t\treturn value.toString();

\t}

};



/*

Get the value of a field as a list

*/

exports.getFieldList = function(field) {

\tvar value = this.fields[field];

\t// Check for a missing field

\tif(value === undefined || value === null) {

\t\treturn [];

\t}

\treturn $tw.utils.parseStringArray(value);

};



/*

Get all the fields as a hashmap of strings. Options:

\texclude: an array of field names to exclude

*/

exports.getFieldStrings = function(options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar exclude = options.exclude || [];

\tvar fields = {};

\tfor(var field in this.fields) {

\t\tif($tw.utils.hop(this.fields,field)) {

\t\t\tif(exclude.indexOf(field) === -1) {

\t\t\t\tfields[field] = this.getFieldString(field);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn fields;

};



/*

Get all the fields as a name:value block. Options:

\texclude: an array of field names to exclude

*/

exports.getFieldStringBlock = function(options) {

\toptions = options || {};

\tvar exclude = options.exclude || [],

\t\tfields = Object.keys(this.fields).sort(),

\t\tresult = [];

\tfor(var t=0; t<fields.length; t++) {

\t\tvar field = fields[t];

\t\tif(exclude.indexOf(field) === -1) {

\t\t\tresult.push(field + \": \" + this.getFieldString(field));

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn result.join(\"\

\");

};



exports.getFieldDay = function(field) {

\tif(this.cache && this.cache.day && $tw.utils.hop(this.cache.day,field) ) {

\t\treturn this.cache.day[field];

\t}

\tvar day = \"\";

\tif(this.fields[field]) {

\t\tday = (new Date($tw.utils.parseDate(this.fields[field]))).setHours(0,0,0,0);

\t}

\tthis.cache.day = this.cache.day || {};

\tthis.cache.day[field] = day;

\treturn day;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "tiddlermethod" }, "$:/core/modules/upgraders/plugins.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/upgraders/plugins.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/upgraders/plugins.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: upgrader



Upgrader module that checks that plugins are newer than any already installed version



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var UPGRADE_LIBRARY_TITLE = \"$:/UpgradeLibrary\";



var BLOCKED_PLUGINS = {

\t\"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/stickytitles\": {

\t\tversions: [\"*\"]

\t},

\t\"$:/plugins/tiddlywiki/fullscreen\": {

\t\tversions: [\"*\"]

\t}

};



exports.upgrade = function(wiki,titles,tiddlers) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tmessages = {},

\t\tupgradeLibrary,

\t\tgetLibraryTiddler = function(title) {

\t\t\tif(!upgradeLibrary) {

\t\t\t\tupgradeLibrary = wiki.getTiddlerData(UPGRADE_LIBRARY_TITLE,{});

\t\t\t\tupgradeLibrary.tiddlers = upgradeLibrary.tiddlers || {};

\t\t\t}

\t\t\treturn upgradeLibrary.tiddlers[title];

\t\t};



\t// Go through all the incoming tiddlers

\t$tw.utils.each(titles,function(title) {

\t\tvar incomingTiddler = tiddlers[title];

\t\t// Check if we're dealing with a plugin

\t\tif(incomingTiddler && incomingTiddler[\"plugin-type\"]) {

\t\t\t// Check whether the plugin contains JS modules

\t\t\tvar requiresReload = wiki.doesPluginInfoRequireReload(JSON.parse(incomingTiddler.text)) ? (wiki.getTiddlerText(\"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/PluginWillRequireReload\") + \" \") : \"\";

\t\t\tmessages[title] = requiresReload;

\t\t\tif(incomingTiddler.version) {

\t\t\t\t// Upgrade the incoming plugin if it is in the upgrade library

\t\t\t\tvar libraryTiddler = getLibraryTiddler(title);

\t\t\t\tif(libraryTiddler && libraryTiddler[\"plugin-type\"] && libraryTiddler.version) {

\t\t\t\t\ttiddlers[title] = libraryTiddler;

\t\t\t\t\tmessages[title] = requiresReload + $tw.language.getString(\"Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Upgraded\",{variables: {incoming: incomingTiddler.version, upgraded: libraryTiddler.version}});

\t\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t// Suppress the incoming plugin if it is older than the currently installed one

\t\t\t\tvar existingTiddler = wiki.getTiddler(title);

\t\t\t\tif(existingTiddler && existingTiddler.hasField(\"plugin-type\") && existingTiddler.hasField(\"version\")) {

\t\t\t\t\t// Reject the incoming plugin by blanking all its fields

\t\t\t\t\tif($tw.utils.checkVersions(existingTiddler.fields.version,incomingTiddler.version)) {

\t\t\t\t\t\ttiddlers[title] = Object.create(null);

\t\t\t\t\t\tmessages[title] = $tw.language.getString(\"Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Version\",{variables: {incoming: incomingTiddler.version, existing: existingTiddler.fields.version}});

\t\t\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t\t// Check whether the plugin is on the blocked list

\t\t\tvar blockInfo = BLOCKED_PLUGINS[title];

\t\t\tif(blockInfo) {

\t\t\t\tif(blockInfo.versions.indexOf(\"*\") !== -1 || (incomingTiddler.version && blockInfo.versions.indexOf(incomingTiddler.version) !== -1)) {

\t\t\t\t\ttiddlers[title] = Object.create(null);

\t\t\t\t\tmessages[title] = $tw.language.getString(\"Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Incompatible\");

\t\t\t\t\treturn;

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn messages;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "upgrader" }, "$:/core/modules/upgraders/system.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/upgraders/system.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/upgraders/system.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: upgrader



Upgrader module that suppresses certain system tiddlers that shouldn't be imported



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var DONT_IMPORT_LIST = [\"$:/StoryList\",\"$:/HistoryList\"],

\tDONT_IMPORT_PREFIX_LIST = [\"$:/temp/\",\"$:/state/\",\"$:/Import\"],

\tWARN_IMPORT_PREFIX_LIST = [\"$:/core/modules/\"];



exports.upgrade = function(wiki,titles,tiddlers) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tmessages = {},

\t\tshowAlert = false;

\t// Check for tiddlers on our list

\t$tw.utils.each(titles,function(title) {

\t\tif(DONT_IMPORT_LIST.indexOf(title) !== -1) {

\t\t\ttiddlers[title] = Object.create(null);

\t\t\tmessages[title] = $tw.language.getString(\"Import/Upgrader/System/Suppressed\");

\t\t} else {

\t\t\tfor(var t=0; t<DONT_IMPORT_PREFIX_LIST.length; t++) {

\t\t\t\tvar prefix = DONT_IMPORT_PREFIX_LIST[t];

\t\t\t\tif(title.substr(0,prefix.length) === prefix) {

\t\t\t\t\ttiddlers[title] = Object.create(null);

\t\t\t\t\tmessages[title] = $tw.language.getString(\"Import/Upgrader/State/Suppressed\");

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t\tfor(var t=0; t<WARN_IMPORT_PREFIX_LIST.length; t++) {

\t\t\t\tvar prefix = WARN_IMPORT_PREFIX_LIST[t];

\t\t\t\tif(title.substr(0,prefix.length) === prefix && wiki.isShadowTiddler(title)) {

\t\t\t\t\tshowAlert = true;

\t\t\t\t\tmessages[title] = $tw.language.getString(\"Import/Upgrader/System/Warning\");

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\tif(showAlert) {

\t\tvar logger = new $tw.utils.Logger(\"import\");

\t\tlogger.alert($tw.language.getString(\"Import/Upgrader/System/Alert\"));

\t}

\treturn messages;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "upgrader" }, "$:/core/modules/upgraders/themetweaks.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/upgraders/themetweaks.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/upgraders/themetweaks.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: upgrader



Upgrader module that handles the change in theme tweak storage introduced in 5.0.14-beta.



Previously, theme tweaks were stored in two data tiddlers:



* $:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics

* $:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/settings



Now, each tweak is stored in its own separate tiddler.



This upgrader copies any values from the old format to the new. The old data tiddlers are not deleted in case they have been used to store additional indexes.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



var MAPPINGS = {

\t\"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics\": {

\t\t\"fontsize\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics/fontsize\",

\t\t\"lineheight\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics/lineheight\",

\t\t\"storyleft\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics/storyleft\",

\t\t\"storytop\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics/storytop\",

\t\t\"storyright\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics/storyright\",

\t\t\"storywidth\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics/storywidth\",

\t\t\"tiddlerwidth\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/metrics/tiddlerwidth\"

\t},

\t\"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/settings\": {

\t\t\"fontfamily\": \"$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/settings/fontfamily\"

\t}

};



exports.upgrade = function(wiki,titles,tiddlers) {

\tvar self = this,

\t\tmessages = {};

\t// Check for tiddlers on our list

\t$tw.utils.each(titles,function(title) {

\t\tvar mapping = MAPPINGS[title];

\t\tif(mapping) {

\t\t\tvar tiddler = new $tw.Tiddler(tiddlers[title]),

\t\t\t\ttiddlerData = wiki.getTiddlerDataCached(tiddler,{});

\t\t\tfor(var index in mapping) {

\t\t\t\tvar mappedTitle = mapping[index];

\t\t\t\tif(!tiddlers[mappedTitle] || tiddlers[mappedTitle].title !== mappedTitle) {

\t\t\t\t\ttiddlers[mappedTitle] = {

\t\t\t\t\t\ttitle: mappedTitle,

\t\t\t\t\t\ttext: tiddlerData[index]

\t\t\t\t\t};

\t\t\t\t\tmessages[mappedTitle] = $tw.language.getString(\"Import/Upgrader/ThemeTweaks/Created\",{variables: {

\t\t\t\t\t\tfrom: title + \"##\" + index

\t\t\t\t\t}});

\t\t\t\t}

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t});

\treturn messages;

};



})();

", "type": "application/javascript", "module-type": "upgrader" }, "$:/core/modules/utils/base64-utf8/base64-utf8.module.js": { "text": "(function(){// From https://gist.github.com/Nijikokun/5192472

//

// UTF8 Module

//

// Cleaner and modularized utf-8 encoding and decoding library for javascript.

//

// copyright: MIT

// author: Nijiko Yonskai, @nijikokun, nijikokun@gmail.com

!function(r,e,o,t){void 0!==o.module&&o.module.exports?o.module.exports=e.apply(o):void 0!==o.define&&\"function\"===o.define&&o.define.amd?define(\"utf8\",[],e):o.utf8=e.apply(o)}(0,function(){return{encode:function(r){if(\"string\"!=typeof r)return r;r=r.replace(/\\r\

/g,\"\

\");for(var e,o=\"\",t=0;t<r.length;t++)if((e=r.charCodeAt(t))<128)o+=String.fromCharCode(e);else if(e>127&&e<2048)o+=String.fromCharCode(e>>6|192),o+=String.fromCharCode(63&e|128);else if(e>55295&&e<57344&&r.length>t+1){var i=e,n=r.charCodeAt(t+1);t++;var d=65536+(i-55296<<10|n-56320);o+=String.fromCharCode(d>>18|240),o+=String.fromCharCode(d>>12&63|128),o+=String.fromCharCode(d>>6&63|128),o+=String.fromCharCode(63&d|128)}else o+=String.fromCharCode(e>>12|224),o+=String.fromCharCode(e>>6&63|128),o+=String.fromCharCode(63&e|128);return o},decode:function(r){if(\"string\"!=typeof r)return r;for(var e=\"\",o=0,t=0;o<r.length;)if((t=r.charCodeAt(o))<128)e+=String.fromCharCode(t),o++;else if(t>191&&t<224)e+=String.fromCharCode((31&t)<<6|63&r.charCodeAt(o+1)),o+=2;else if(t>223&&t<240)e+=String.fromCharCode((15&t)<<12|(63&r.charCodeAt(o+1))<<6|63&r.charCodeAt(o+2)),o+=3;else{var i=(7&t)<<18|(63&r.charCodeAt(o+1))<<12|(63&r.charCodeAt(o+2))<<6|63&r.charCodeAt(o+3);e+=String.fromCharCode(55296+(i-65536>>10))+String.fromCharCode(56320+(i-65536&1023)),o+=4}return e}}},this),function(r,e,o,t){if(void 0!==o.module&&o.module.exports){if(t&&o.require)for(var i=0;i<t.length;i++)o[t[i]]=o.require(t[i]);o.module.exports=e.apply(o)}else void 0!==o.define&&\"function\"===o.define&&o.define.amd?define(\"base64\",t||[],e):o.base64=e.apply(o)}(0,function(r){var e=r||this.utf8,o=\"ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/=\";return{encode:function(r){if(void 0===e)throw{error:\"MissingMethod\",message:\"UTF8 Module is missing.\"};if(\"string\"!=typeof r)return r;r=e.encode(r);for(var t,i,n,d,f,a,h,C=\"\",c=0;c<r.length;)d=(t=r.charCodeAt(c++))>>2,f=(3&t)<<4|(i=r.charCodeAt(c++))>>4,a=(15&i)<<2|(n=r.charCodeAt(c++))>>6,h=63&n,isNaN(i)?a=h=64:isNaN(n)&&(h=64),C+=o.charAt(d)+o.charAt(f)+o.charAt(a)+o.charAt(h);return C},decode:function(r){if(void 0===e)throw{error:\"MissingMethod\",message:\"UTF8 Module is missing.\"};if(\"string\"!=typeof r)return r;r=r.replace(/[^A-Za-z0-9\\+\\/\\=]/g,\"\");for(var t,i,n,d,f,a,h=\"\",C=0;C<r.length;)t=o.indexOf(r.charAt(C++))<<2|(d=o.indexOf(r.charAt(C++)))>>4,i=(15&d)<<4|(f=o.indexOf(r.charAt(C++)))>>2,n=(3&f)<<6|(a=o.indexOf(r.charAt(C++))),h+=String.fromCharCode(t),64!=f&&(h+=String.fromCharCode(i)),64!=a&&(h+=String.fromCharCode(n));return e.decode(h)}}},this,[\"utf8\"]);}).call(exports);", "type": "application/javascript", "title": "$:/core/modules/utils/base64-utf8/base64-utf8.module.js", "module-type": "library" }, "$:/core/modules/utils/crypto.js": { "title": "$:/core/modules/utils/crypto.js", "text": "/*\\

title: $:/core/modules/utils/crypto.js

type: application/javascript

module-type: utils



Utility functions related to crypto.



\\*/

(function(){



/*jslint node: true, browser: true */

/*global $tw: false */

\"use strict\";



/*

Look for an encrypted store area in the text of a TiddlyWiki file

*/

exports.extractEncryptedStoreArea = function(text) {

\tvar encryptedStoreAreaStartMarker = \"<pre id=\\\"encryptedStoreArea\\\" type=\\\"text/plain\\\" style=\\\"display:none;\\\">\",

\t\tencryptedStoreAreaStart = text.indexOf(encryptedStoreAreaStartMarker);

\tif(encryptedStoreAreaStart !== -1) {

\t\tvar encryptedStoreAreaEnd = text.indexOf(\"</pre>\",encryptedStoreAreaStart);

\t\tif(encryptedStoreAreaEnd !== -1) {

\t\t\treturn $tw.utils.htmlDecode(text.substring(encryptedStoreAreaStart + encryptedStoreAreaStartMarker.length,encryptedStoreAreaEnd-1));

\t\t}

\t}

\treturn null;

};



/*

Attempt to extract the tiddlers from an encrypted store area using the current password. If the password is not provided then the password in the password store will be used

*/

exports.decryptStoreArea = function(encryptedStoreArea,password) {

\tvar decryptedText = $tw.crypto.decrypt(encryptedStoreArea,password);

\tif(decryptedText) {

\t\tvar json = JSON.parse(decryptedText),

\t\t\ttiddlers = [];

\t\tfor(var title in json) {

\t\t\tif(title !== \"$:/isEncrypted\") {

\t\t\t\ttiddlers.push(json[title]);

\t\t\t}

\t\t}

\t\treturn tiddlers;

\t} else {

\t\treturn null;

\t}

};





/*

Attempt to extract the tiddlers from an encrypted store area using the current password. If that fails, the user is prompted for a password.

encryptedStoreArea: text of the TiddlyWiki encrypted store area

callback: function(tiddlers) called with the array of decrypted tidd